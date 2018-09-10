Posted: September 10, 2018
River Jam Festival, Bunktoberfest: 11 things to do in Maine this weekend
From Calliopes to Kotzschmar
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $30. victoriamansion.org
The Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ invite you to a musical stroll at one of Portland's most historic and
gorgeous locales: Victoria Mansion. From Calliopes to Kotzschmar features demonstrations of several Kotzschmar
organs and a special look at an organ from 1909 owned by Alfred Brinkler, the chap who founded the Maine chapter of
the American Guild of Organists. The early evening gathering also includes nibbles and sips to enjoy while your
ears are filled with the sound of very distinct music.
Behind the Scenes of PBS News Hour
7 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, free. lcct.org
Here's a chance to peek behind the curtain of the PBS NewsHour. The show's executive producer, Sara Just,
will talk about what happens behind the scenes and what challenges the news media is dealing with in the current
political climate. Just has been working in TV news for three decades and has witnessed firsthand the changes in
how stories are reported and produced. During her talk, she'll take you through a typical day at PBS NewsHour and
will also speak about what her process is like now compared to her early days working with Ted Koppel on ABC's
"Nightline." Just will be joined for part of the conversation via Skype by Amna Nawaz, PBS NewsHour national
correspondent.
Bulgarika
7:30 p.m. Thursday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
First you'll hear the music, then you'll do some dancing, and it will all be an entirely Bulgarian
experience. Bulgarika is composed of four master Balkan musicians who love the tradition of Bulgarian folk songs
and instrumentals. The music of Bulgaria is known to be haunting, melodically expressive and full of irregular
rhythms and impassioned tempos, which lend themselves quite well to dancing. The dance floor will indeed be open
for Balkan dancing, and you're encouraged not to let a lack of experience stop you from giving it a whirl – and a
twirl.
River Jam Festival
Friday and Saturday. Downtown locations in Biddeford and Saco. riverjamfest.com
This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Biddeford Saco River Jam Festival, and if you've never been,
this is a particularly great year to hit it.
On Friday night, the Fringe Fest shines a light on performing arts, including dance, theater, puppetry, music,
visual arts and spoken word. The Saturday River Jam schedule includes a 5K road race, Dash to the Sea kayak race,
performances by Sellam Circus, Makers Market, BBQ lunch, community booths, canoe rides on the Saco River and
finally live music performances on the Main Stage at Saco Island, behind Run of the Mill. This year's slate of
performers is SnugHouse, Bri Lane, Sylvain's Acadian Aces and Spencer Albee with Zach Jones.
Maine Brew Fest: September Session
Friday to Sunday. Sunday River Resort, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. mebrewfest.com
Set your sights on Sunday River this weekend for the Maine Brew Fest. The schedule includes live music,
family-friendly activities and more than 100 samples of Maine craft beers. Festivities range from a Friday night
Beer Peak Dinner (with transportation via chondola) to the Kegs & Eggs Brunch on Sunday. The main event is
Saturday's tasting tent where the beer will be flowing and you'll hear live tunes from The Veggies.
Maine Antiques Exposition
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland, $8, free for 12
and under with adult. goosefareantiques.com
Whether you just want to browse or are a serious collector, the Maine Antiques Exposition is the place to
be for lovers of all things old. The two-day show will feature antique furniture, glass, china, silver, Americana,
folk art, country antiques, fine European and oriental porcelains, marine art, paintings, prints, fine art, decoys,
rare and used books, vintage items and more, in a range of prices from over 65 dealers from all over New England,
New York and Ohio. What's more, a cash bar will be on site with wine and beer, and food will be available so you
can stay refreshed while stepping back in time.
Bunktoberfest
Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Bunker Brewing Co., 17 Westfield St. Unit D., Portland, $20. On Facebook.
With food by Terlingua and, get this, an ice cream pop-up by The Parlor Ice Cream Co., this year's
Bunktoberfest at Bunker Brewing Co. will satisfy just about every craving. Bunker Brewing Co. celebrates the
release of their traditional Marzen lager, Bunktoberfest, and will have it in cans and on draft. From 3 to 7 p.m.,
you'll hear live tunes from Portland's seven-piece brass-roots dance band, Raging Brass. The cover charge includes
a souvenir Bunktoberfest stein, a half-liter pour, the music and entry to the Bunktoberest bouncy
castle.
Maine Originals Mini Music Festival & Fall Beer Release
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Geary Brewing Co., 38 Evergreen Drive, Portland. On Facebook.
Spend the afternoon celebrating the release of Geary's seasonal Brown Ale and rock out to a trio of local
bands. The Maine Originals Mini Music Festival & Fall Beer Release will quench your thirst with ale and fill your
ears with the sounds of The Gamma Goochies, I Suppose You Know Karate and The Wall Hangers. Your belly will also be
filled with lunch from Rock N Roll Dogs.
War on the Catwalk: The Queens from Season 10
8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $21.50 to $51.50 reserved seating, $151.50 VIP.statetheatreportland.com
Drag your friends of VH1's reality show "War on the Catwalk" to a live show on Saturday night in downtown
Portland. The Queens from Season 10 will be an exuberant evening of drag performances featuring show contestants
Miss Vanjie, Monique Heart, Dusty Ray Bottom and Blair St. Clair & The Vixen. Miz Cracker and Monet X Change will
be hosting the festivities.
'Jurassic Park' 25th Anniversary
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18 Cinemagic, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $13.25. fathomevents.com
Incredibly, it's been a quarter of a century since the world was amazed by Steven Spielberg's dinosaur blockbuster,
"Jurassic Park." From the T-Rex to the Velociraptor to the always charming Jeff Goldblum, "Jurassic Park" is still
the best film of the Jurassic franchise, and here's a chance to see it one more time on the big screen. And
remember, "life finds a way."
Red Sox vs. Yankees on the Rooftop
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free. On Facebook.
When this old world starts getting you down and people are just too much for you to face, you can climb way
up to the top of the stairs and watch the Red Sox clobber the Yankees up on the roof at Bayside Bowl. That's right
folks, Bayside Bowl is live-streaming the Sox game from Fenway Park on a giant screen on its rooftop deck. Wear
every piece of Sox flair you own and get ready to cheer your heart out for Mookie, JBJ, The Brock Star, Benny and,
of course, Martinez. And with any luck, you can wait for the moment when they release the Kimbrel. Next stop: the
playoffs!
