Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: May 21, 2018

Puppet Slam, Funky Bow’s 5th, Sunset Kayaking: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Allagash Victor Ale Tasting Benefit

    5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, 21-plus. stlawrencearts.org
    Rob Tod and the gang from Allagash Brewing Co. will be on hand to serve up pours of the annual Victor Ale to benefit St. Lawrence Arts and the Friends of Fort Gorges. The festivities happen in the outside lot at the St. Lawrence Arts Center, where you'll hear music from Big Ass Rooster and eat food from Rosemont Market & Bakery. This sudsy event has been happening since 2007. Isn't it time you join in the fun?
    Photo courtesy of Allagash Brewing Company

  • Summer Kickoff

    5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport, free, cash bar. mcht.org
    Maine Coast Heritage Trust invites you to kick off your summer by learning about its preserves and programs, and you'll learn this stuff while drinking a Lunch IPA and snacking on bites from Big Tree Hospitality in Maine Beer Co.'s tasting room. So it's a true win-win. While you're there, be sure to enter to win a getaway at a cabin on Saddleback Island that's stocked with Maine Beer Co. brews.
    Dmitri Ma/Shutterstock.com

  • Doin' The New Lowdown - A Celebration of National Tap Dance Day

    7 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Fun fact: National Tap Dance Day is on May 25, and Kittery is celebrating. The event coincides, intentionally, with the birthday of Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, the father of tap dance. You'll hear live music from Mark Shilansky and friends and will see dazzling performances by Ryan Casey, Drika Overton, Gay Nardone and others. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes!
    SASHAandLENKA/Shutterstock.com

  • King Friday's Puppet Slam

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Slam into your weekend in a wonderful way with King Friday's Puppet Slam. You'll be entertained by Peaks Island Puppets, Tophat Miniature Stage Productions, Fat Lion Productions, Kat Saunier, Inventing Trees, Janoah Bailin, Katy Rydell, Many Hands Marionette Troupe and Long Tooth Troupe. Live music will performed by Ideal Maine Social Aid & Sanctuary Band. The King Friday slam is an annual event at Mayo Street Arts is a part of the national Puppet Slam Network.
    Image courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • Bird Watching at the Shaker Bog

    8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free; pre-registration required. maineshakers.com/workshops
    Here's a Saturday morning opportunity to get your head out of your phone and look up and all around with your eyes and ears open. Naturalist and birdwatcher Carol Beyna will lead you to the habitats at the 150-acre Shaker Bog that dates back to 1816 and has become a diverse ecosystem and happy home for several types of birds including songbirds, game fowl and woodpeckers. The walk is a moderate one, and bug repellent, sunscreen, cameras, binoculars and bottled water are all suggested items to bring.
    Photo courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village

  • Maine Days at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, free for all Maine residents with I.D. mainegardens.org
    Once a year, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens lets us Mainers enjoy their gorgeous spot for free. Have you ever roamed around the grounds there? It's a truly heavenly spot with many places to pause and reflect, including a waterfall, Vayo meditation garden and fairy house village.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Falmouth Fest & Old Home Days

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Community Park, Winn Road, Falmouth, $5, $20 per family, vets and family members free, cash only at the gate. brownpapertickets.com
    The town of Falmouth is celebrating its 300th anniversary in grand fashion with Falmouth Fest & Old Home Days. Festivities include music, food, living history demonstrations, exhibits, old-fashioned contests and games, artisans, balloon animals, face painting, magic and more including hot air balloons from ReMax (weather permitting). Entertainers include ukulele ensemble The Flukes, a musical showcase from Falmouth Schools,Tom Dyhrberg and Hello Newman. Here's to you, Falmouth!
    ENDANGART/Shutterstock.com

  • Funky Bow's 5th Anniversary Party

    1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Funky Bow Brewery, 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman, $17 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Funk up your Saturday by helping Funky Bow Brewery celebrate its fifth birthday in Lyman. There will be a 130-pound pig roasting, along with all the sides, including cornbread, slaw, cowboy beans and mac and cheese along with the brewery's usual offering of wood-fired pizza and a few other noshables. Live music will be with Billy Howard from 1-4 p.m. and Northern Charm from 5-9 p.m. Yeehaw!
    Photo by Dave Patterson

  • Expecto Bar Crawl

    5 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Downtown locations, Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of event. eventbrite.com
    Hey muggles, here's an absolutely spellbinding pub crawl where you'll unleash your inner wizards and witches as you don your robes and have your wands ready for stops at Pat's Pizza, Brian Boru, Amigos and Gritty McDuff's in Portland's Old Port. Themed drink specials will be available at every stop, and all crawlers will receive souvenir beer steins. You'll also be gifted a wizard-sorting lanyard, magic wizard wand and other surprises at check-in. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
    RUKSUTAKARN Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Sunset Kayak Tour

    6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Portland Paddle, East End Beach, Portland, $40, $35 for ages 10 to 16. portlandpaddle.net/tours/#sunset
    Find some peace and tranquility out on Casco Bay in the golden hours before sunset by joining Portland Paddle for a sunset kayak tour. You'll glide through Portland Harbor while keeping an eye out for wildlife, including osprey and seals, and will see lighthouses, forts and the Portland Observatory from a whole new perspective. The two-hour paddle is a leisurely one designed for paddlers of all experience levels including newbies. Casco Bay is calling. Will you answer?
    LittlePerfectStock/Shutterstock.com

 

 

