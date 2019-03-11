Network



Posted: March 11, 2019

Pro-wrestling and baby lambs: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'A Doll's House, Part 2'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday through March 24. Also, 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 3 p.m. March 23. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $20, $5 for 18 and under. thepublictheatre.org
    Henrik Ibsen's "A Doll's House" is set in a Norwegian town in 1879. Contemporary playwright Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2" picks up 15 years later with a knock on the door from main character Nora, who stormed out of an unhappy relationship and has returned in a cloud of mystery. Despite its setting around the turn of the last century, the themes in "A Doll's House, Part 2" translate to modern times, and the show was nominated for several Tony Awards. Here's a chance to see an outstanding local production.
    Photo courtesy of Public Theatre

  • 'Inherit The Wind'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 28. Through March 31. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, $20, $15 seniors and students, $10 ages 12 and under. theaterproject.com
    The Theater Project presents the still topical "Inherit the Wind." Penned by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, the play debuted in 1955 and is a fictional account of the 1925 Scopes "Monkey" Trial which centers on the debate between creationism and evolution. Political, cultural and theological threads are tightly woven into the tense courtroom drama. Director Christopher Price describes the relevance of the show astutely by recognizing that all these decades later the refutation of science in relation to the environment as well as evolution is disturbingly, frighteningly still with us. On a budget? The Thursday, March 28, show is pay-what-you-can night.
    Photo courtesy of The Theater Project

  • Live Pro Wrestling

    8:30 p.m. Friday. Geno's Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland, $8, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    The North Atlantic Wrestling Association is taking over for a night of on-the-mat action at Geno's Rock Club. The championship match will feature newly-crowned champion "Flash" Nick McKenna taking on "Big" Geno Bauer. You'll also see fierce wrestling matches with competitors Cousin Larry, Chad Epik, Alexander Lee, "Master of Mayhem" Tommy Mack, Blade Bandit, B.A. Tatum, "O-Bro" Owen Brody and "Cocky" Kyle. Local band Project 246 starts things off at 8:30 p.m. and the wrestling kicks off at 9. Get ready to watch the rumbles!
    Studiostoks/Shutterstock.com

  • Out Like A Lamb!

    9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $5, 2 and under free. wolfesneck.org
    What's more adorable than a baby lamb? Round up the kids and you can all see for yourselves during Wolfe's Neck Center's Out Like A Lamb! celebration of the first signs of spring. You'll welcome the newborn lambs, gather around for a springtime story and make a lamb-themed craft. You'll also meet some of the farmers and can visit with livestock. At just $5, this is a true sheep thrill. Be sure to pre-register for your one-hour time slot as they tend to fill up quickly because ... baby lambs.
    Diana Mower/Shutterstock.com

  • Strive Rocks! Weekend

    10 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $15 child participant, $5 adult/chaperone, free for kids under 3. pslstrive.org/striverocks
    The Strive program of PSL Services is designed to address the many issues faced by tweens, teens and young adults with developmental disabilities. This weekend, it's throwing a fabulous two-part fundraiser. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, there will be performances by Westbrook Hoop Group, The Kastaways and Maine Marimba Ensemble, among several others, along with inflatables, a petting zoo, crafts, photo booths and other activities to keep everyone thoroughly engaged and entertained. Then, from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, the Strive Rocks All Night celebration continues with laser tag, escape rooms, '90s hour with music from Hello Newman, a PJ party, beach party, comedy hour, sports hour, pep rally, all-you-can-eat food and much more. The evening festivities require a fundraising minimum of $125, so hop onto the Strive site to register and get the ball rolling.
    Photo courtesy of Strive

  • Lucky Lass Throwdown

    5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $5 for ages 11 to 15, ages 10 and under free. mainerollerderby.com
    It's time for the annual St. Patrick's Day weekend Lucky Lass Throwdown roller derby bout. Cheer on the Maine Roller Derby All-Stars as they take on Connecticut's Cutthroats. Teams will vie to get their jammers to rack up the most points as they whiz around the track and try with all their might to avoid the dreaded penalty box. With hard hits, slick moves and nonstop action, this bout promises to be filled with drama, rip-roaring excitement and plenty of spills and thrills from two hungry teams of eight-wheeled athletes.
    New Africa/Shutterstock.com

  • Trans Talent Takeover

    6 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Maine TransNet cordially invites you to its second annual Trans Talent Takeover variety show and silent auction. Transgender performers from all over Maine will wow you with their talents, and you'll also see artwork by several talented transgender artists. Food and drinks will be served, and you can bid on an array of nifty auction items. Proceeds from the event will support the Transgender Wellness Summit happening in May.
    Olha Polishchuk/Shutterstock.com

  • An Evening of Middle Eastern Music & Dance

    8 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org
    Space is the place for a scintillating night of music and dance of the Middle Eastern persuasion. Dancers Sahar, Nasreen, Josephina and Dorothea will provide the visuals, and the music will be from local ensemble Zapion with help from a few of their friends. Zapion plays folk, classical, Sufi and art music from the Turkish and Arab traditions with some Armenian, Iranian and Balkan tunes in the mix, and you'll hear percussion, clarinet, oud, violin, guitar and accordion.
    Ron Perovich /Shutterstock.com

  • Tape Face

    8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    For someone who performs with a wide piece of black duct tape covering his mouth, New Zealand's Tape Face sure has made a whole lot of noise with his one- of-a-kind performances. This is the guy who used two oven mitts to perform a hilarious "Endless Love" duet on "America's Got Talent." With simple yet brilliantly clever props and big, expressive eyes, Tape Face is a creative genius and has taken the art of mime and physical comedy to an incredible new level. Curious? Duct on over to the State Theatre.
    Photo by A. D. Zyne

 

 

 

 

