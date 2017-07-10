Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: July 10, 2017

Potato Blossom Festival, Pow Wow, Garden Tour: 12 things to do in Maine this Weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Deconstructing the Beatles: Revolver 6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 for members and students. portlandmuseum.org In August 1966, The Beatles released "Revolver." It's, of course, a masterpiece and is home to "Taxman," "Eleanor Rigby," "I'm Only Sleeping," "Yellow Submarine," "Good Day Sunshine" and "Got To Get You Into My Life." Musicologist Scott Freiman presents a film that will explore the production techniques of the album, and in it, he'll discuss several of its famous tracks. All the crazy Beatles fans, where do they all come from? You can rub shoulders with many of them on Thursday evening.Image courtesy of Parlophone Records

    Deconstructing the Beatles: Revolver

    6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 for members and students. portlandmuseum.org
    In August 1966, The Beatles released "Revolver." It's, of course, a masterpiece and is home to "Taxman," "Eleanor Rigby," "I'm Only Sleeping," "Yellow Submarine," "Good Day Sunshine" and "Got To Get You Into My Life." Musicologist Scott Freiman presents a film that will explore the production techniques of the album, and in it, he'll discuss several of its famous tracks. All the crazy Beatles fans, where do they all come from? You can rub shoulders with many of them on Thursday evening.
    Image courtesy of Parlophone Records

  • Potato Blossom Festival Thursday through Sunday. Various locations, Fort Fairfield. Facebook This spud's for you! Since 1937, Fort Fairfield has been celebrating the versatile, trusty potato. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is a spud love fest with road races, pageants, live music, arts and crafts, fireworks, potato picking and the piece de resistance, potato wrestling. See you later, tater!Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Potato Blossom Festival

    Thursday through Sunday. Various locations, Fort Fairfield. Facebook
    This spud's for you! Since 1937, Fort Fairfield has been celebrating the versatile, trusty potato. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival is a spud love fest with road races, pageants, live music, arts and crafts, fireworks, potato picking and the piece de resistance, potato wrestling. See you later, tater!
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • New Moon Ensemble presents Tides-Les Marées 7 p.m. Thursday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $25 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org Two years ago, master village drummer and performer Namory Keita from Sangbarela, Guinea, teamed up with Portland dancer and choreographer Marita Kennedy-Castory to form the drum and dance troupe New Moon Ensemble. Here's a chance to see a performance that fuses a love for West African dance and drumming and its traditions with cross-cultural exchange. New Moon Ensemble is all about the magic of rhythm and dance, while praying for peace and wellness for all humans.Photo by Tim Sullivan

    New Moon Ensemble presents Tides-Les Marées

    7 p.m. Thursday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $25 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Two years ago, master village drummer and performer Namory Keita from Sangbarela, Guinea, teamed up with Portland dancer and choreographer Marita Kennedy-Castory to form the drum and dance troupe New Moon Ensemble. Here's a chance to see a performance that fuses a love for West African dance and drumming and its traditions with cross-cultural exchange. New Moon Ensemble is all about the magic of rhythm and dance, while praying for peace and wellness for all humans.
    Photo by Tim Sullivan

  • 'The Ladies Room' 7 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday and Wednesday through Aug. 31. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15, pay what you can on Thursdays. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com In the mood for a hilarious musical comedy? We've got just the thing! "The Ladies Room" is 80 minutes of nonstop laughs, music and surprises, all in an air-conditioned theatre. The show was written and directed by Footlights' executive artistic director, Michael Tobin, who has pulled out all the stops in the name of a side-splitting show starring Nancy Durgin, Cheryl Reynolds and Gretchen Wood.Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

    'The Ladies Room'

    7 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday and Wednesday through Aug. 31. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15, pay what you can on Thursdays. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    In the mood for a hilarious musical comedy? We've got just the thing! "The Ladies Room" is 80 minutes of nonstop laughs, music and surprises, all in an air-conditioned theatre. The show was written and directed by Footlights' executive artistic director, Michael Tobin, who has pulled out all the stops in the name of a side-splitting show starring Nancy Durgin, Cheryl Reynolds and Gretchen Wood.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • Get to Know Clarks Pond Trail 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Meet at trail head at Home Depot's Outdoor Center, 300 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, free. southportlandlandtrust.org You'll be led on an easy and informative walk along the Clarks Pond trail, and you can even bring your dog. Most people think of movies and shops when they hear Clarks Pond, but there's a whole other world out there waiting for you to discover. South Portland Land Trust board members Sarah Stickney and Heather Drake will lead the way.Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Get to Know Clarks Pond Trail

    9 to 11 a.m. Friday. Meet at trail head at Home Depot's Outdoor Center, 300 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, free. southportlandlandtrust.org
    You'll be led on an easy and informative walk along the Clarks Pond trail, and you can even bring your dog. Most people think of movies and shops when they hear Clarks Pond, but there's a whole other world out there waiting for you to discover. South Portland Land Trust board members Sarah Stickney and Heather Drake will lead the way.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Psychic Soirée 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Flourish Arts as Sacred Healing, 140 Main St., Biddeford, $5 (individual fees for readings, products and services). flourishme.life Come with an open mind as you experience live music by harpist Evah Hellewell, enjoy hors d'oeuvres from several local businesses and partake in a different kind of party. You might opt for a tarot, tea, rune, spiritual, angle or intuitive reading, or you might find yourself in the mood for an essential oil consult, some henna body art or some crystal and gem photography. Get ready for enlightenment and get yourself psyched up!Lunar Voge/Shutterstock.com

    Psychic Soirée

    5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Flourish Arts as Sacred Healing, 140 Main St., Biddeford, $5 (individual fees for readings, products and services). flourishme.life
    Come with an open mind as you experience live music by harpist Evah Hellewell, enjoy hors d'oeuvres from several local businesses and partake in a different kind of party. You might opt for a tarot, tea, rune, spiritual, angle or intuitive reading, or you might find yourself in the mood for an essential oil consult, some henna body art or some crystal and gem photography. Get ready for enlightenment and get yourself psyched up!
    Lunar Voge/Shutterstock.com

  • 15th Annual Val Ranco Native American Pow Wow 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, $5, $3 seniors and 12 and under, free for 6 and under. wellschamber.org The Wells Chamber of Commerce presents the annual event that features American Indian singers, dancers, drummers and flutists of several tribes, styles and categories. There will also be many American Indian vendors along with demonstrations and other activities. All are welcome, and it's a great opportunity for non-natives to experience something unique, educational and wondrous.Staff photo by Jill Brady

    15th Annual Val Ranco Native American Pow Wow

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, $5, $3 seniors and 12 and under, free for 6 and under. wellschamber.org
    The Wells Chamber of Commerce presents the annual event that features American Indian singers, dancers, drummers and flutists of several tribes, styles and categories. There will also be many American Indian vendors along with demonstrations and other activities. All are welcome, and it's a great opportunity for non-natives to experience something unique, educational and wondrous.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • Maine Home + Design Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fort Williams Park, Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, $25 in advance, $35 day of tour. fortwilliams.org/gardentour2017 The Fort Williams Park Foundation invites you to tour nine private coastal Maine gardens. You'll kick it off at the new Children's Garden in Fort Williams, then make your way to the nine gorgeous gardens, where you can stop and smell the roses and many other flowers and plants that you'll see. All proceeds from tickets, program advertising and sponsorships will benefit the Arboretum Project of the Fort Williams Park Foundation.Photos by Jennifer Steele

    Maine Home + Design Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Fort Williams Park, Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, $25 in advance, $35 day of tour. fortwilliams.org/gardentour2017
    The Fort Williams Park Foundation invites you to tour nine private coastal Maine gardens. You'll kick it off at the new Children's Garden in Fort Williams, then make your way to the nine gorgeous gardens, where you can stop and smell the roses and many other flowers and plants that you'll see. All proceeds from tickets, program advertising and sponsorships will benefit the Arboretum Project of the Fort Williams Park Foundation.
    Photos by Jennifer Steele

  • North Atlantic Blues Festival 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Public Landing, 275 Main St., Rockland, $30 in advance, $55 weekend pass in advance, $40, $75 weekend pass at the gate. northatlanticbluesfestival.com Blue is definitely the new black in Rockland this weekend because it's time for the annual North Atlantic Blues Festival. This year's lineup does not disappoint and includes Christone Kingfish Ingram, Sheri Schorr, Anthony Gomes, Biscuit Miller and the Mix, Shemekia Copeland, Kelley Hunt, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, Harmonicon, Sugar Blue, Billy Branch, Jason Ricci, Kenny Neil and Walter Trout. P.S. After Saturday's shows wind down, ticket holders can hit the Club Crawl with local and regional blues acts performing in 19 different venues up and down Main Street.Shemekia Copeland photo by Joseph A. Rosen

    North Atlantic Blues Festival

    11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Public Landing, 275 Main St., Rockland, $30 in advance, $55 weekend pass in advance, $40, $75 weekend pass at the gate. northatlanticbluesfestival.com
    Blue is definitely the new black in Rockland this weekend because it's time for the annual North Atlantic Blues Festival. This year's lineup does not disappoint and includes Christone Kingfish Ingram, Sheri Schorr, Anthony Gomes, Biscuit Miller and the Mix, Shemekia Copeland, Kelley Hunt, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers, Harmonicon, Sugar Blue, Billy Branch, Jason Ricci, Kenny Neil and Walter Trout. P.S. After Saturday's shows wind down, ticket holders can hit the Club Crawl with local and regional blues acts performing in 19 different venues up and down Main Street.
    Shemekia Copeland photo by Joseph A. Rosen

  • FxD Block Party 9 p.m. Saturday. Brick South, 8 Thompson's Point, Portland, $15 to $50, 21-plus. eventbrite.com Get ready for one heck of a summer dance party. The FxD Block Party features live DJs and performers and is presented by Felker x Derose with Hot 104.7's Krissy playing host. You'll hear tunes spun by MIJO, Léo Major and headliner Breeazy, and the party rages on until 1 a.m.M3ron/Shutterstock.com

    FxD Block Party

    9 p.m. Saturday. Brick South, 8 Thompson's Point, Portland, $15 to $50, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    Get ready for one heck of a summer dance party. The FxD Block Party features live DJs and performers and is presented by Felker x Derose with Hot 104.7's Krissy playing host. You'll hear tunes spun by MIJO, Léo Major and headliner Breeazy, and the party rages on until 1 a.m.
    M3ron/Shutterstock.com

  • Downdogs at Dirigo 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Dirigo Brewing Co., 28 Pearl St., Biddeford, $15. eventbrite.com Here are two words you wouldn't expect to go so well together: yoga and beer. But it's true! Take a one-hour yoga class, then enjoy a hand-crafted Dirigo Beer. Make sure to register in advance and bring your own mat. And have a lovely time, first, when you stretch and second, when you sip. Om, indeed!Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

    Downdogs at Dirigo

    10:45 a.m. Sunday. Dirigo Brewing Co., 28 Pearl St., Biddeford, $15. eventbrite.com
    Here are two words you wouldn't expect to go so well together: yoga and beer. But it's true! Take a one-hour yoga class, then enjoy a hand-crafted Dirigo Beer. Make sure to register in advance and bring your own mat. And have a lovely time, first, when you stretch and second, when you sip. Om, indeed!
    Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

  • 13th Annual Victorian Tea 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parsonsfield Seminary, Route 160, North Parsonsfield, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $5 for 12 and under. parsem.org Sally Mummey makes her return as Mary Todd Lincoln in her later years as "wife and widow," and when she's done spinning tales of yore, you'll partake of Victorian victuals, including baked goods and tea, along with live music in the elegantly appointed 42-room building that was built in 1832 and holds many lifetimes of memories and history within its walls.Press Herald file photo

    13th Annual Victorian Tea

    1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parsonsfield Seminary, Route 160, North Parsonsfield, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $5 for 12 and under. parsem.org
    Sally Mummey makes her return as Mary Todd Lincoln in her later years as "wife and widow," and when she's done spinning tales of yore, you'll partake of Victorian victuals, including baked goods and tea, along with live music in the elegantly appointed 42-room building that was built in 1832 and holds many lifetimes of memories and history within its walls.
    Press Herald file photo

