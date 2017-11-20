Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: November 20, 2017

Portland tree lighting, Animation show, Sunday River Demo Day: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Thanksgiving at Dock Fore 10:30 a.m. to close (around midnight) Thursday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook Whether you're flying solo this Thanksgiving or just need to escape for a few hours from Aunt Myrtle's clutches, Dock Fore wants you to know it will be opening up at 10:30 a.m. and serving up $2.95 mimosas and $3.95 bloody marys until 5 p.m. Pints for $1.95 will be flowing from 3 to 7 p.m., and you can get a 20-ounce Long Trail Ale for $1.95 from 3 p.m. to close. And last but not least, you can also get a cranberry Jell-O shots because nothing says Thanksgiving quite like that. Give thanks!Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock.com

    Thanksgiving at Dock Fore

    10:30 a.m. to close (around midnight) Thursday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook
    Whether you're flying solo this Thanksgiving or just need to escape for a few hours from Aunt Myrtle's clutches, Dock Fore wants you to know it will be opening up at 10:30 a.m. and serving up $2.95 mimosas and $3.95 bloody marys until 5 p.m. Pints for $1.95 will be flowing from 3 to 7 p.m., and you can get a 20-ounce Long Trail Ale for $1.95 from 3 p.m. to close. And last but not least, you can also get a cranberry Jell-O shots because nothing says Thanksgiving quite like that. Give thanks!
    Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock.com

  • 'An Inspector Calls' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. stlawrencearts.org Good Theater presents the classic psychological thriller, in which Inspector Goole arrives, unannounced, at the upper-crust Birling family home during a dinner party and launches an investigation into the death of a young woman. Shocking revelations are brought to light and several characters' worlds are turned upside down. J.B. Priestley's "An Inspector Calls" will keep you glued to your seat, caught in an intricate web of suspense. You'll love every minute of it.Photo by Stephen Underwood

    'An Inspector Calls'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. stlawrencearts.org
    Good Theater presents the classic psychological thriller, in which Inspector Goole arrives, unannounced, at the upper-crust Birling family home during a dinner party and launches an investigation into the death of a young woman. Shocking revelations are brought to light and several characters' worlds are turned upside down. J.B. Priestley's "An Inspector Calls" will keep you glued to your seat, caught in an intricate web of suspense. You'll love every minute of it.
    Photo by Stephen Underwood

  • 19th Annual Animation Show of Shows 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 students and members. portlandmuseum.org Here's your chance to see 16 internationally acclaimed animated short films in one fell swoop. The 19th Annual Animation Show of Shows includes shorts from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S. The program includes "My Burden" from Swedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Irish director David O'Reilly's visually mesmerizing "Everything." You'll also see "Next Door," a student film from 1990 made by Oscar-winning Pixar director Pete Docter.Donfiore/Shutterstock.com

    19th Annual Animation Show of Shows

    2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 students and members. portlandmuseum.org
    Here's your chance to see 16 internationally acclaimed animated short films in one fell swoop. The 19th Annual Animation Show of Shows includes shorts from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S. The program includes "My Burden" from Swedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Irish director David O'Reilly's visually mesmerizing "Everything." You'll also see "Next Door," a student film from 1990 made by Oscar-winning Pixar director Pete Docter.
    Donfiore/Shutterstock.com

  • Light the House 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, free. nonantumresort.com With your bellies still full with turkey leftovers, make your way to Kennebunkport for a cheery cup of hot cocoa as you mix and mingle as you await the annual lighting of the Nonantum Resort Lighthouse. You'll hear Christmas Carols from River Tree Arts performers, and when the switch is flicked, you can "Ooh" and "Aah" and then repair to the pub, where a special menu awaits you. The holidays are here, friends, might as well lean right in.Photo courtesy of Nonantum Resort

    Light the House

    4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, free. nonantumresort.com
    With your bellies still full with turkey leftovers, make your way to Kennebunkport for a cheery cup of hot cocoa as you mix and mingle as you await the annual lighting of the Nonantum Resort Lighthouse. You'll hear Christmas Carols from River Tree Arts performers, and when the switch is flicked, you can "Ooh" and "Aah" and then repair to the pub, where a special menu awaits you. The holidays are here, friends, might as well lean right in.
    Photo courtesy of Nonantum Resort

  • Holiday Tree Lighting 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland. portlandmaine.com Like it or not, the holidays are here and few things mark the occasion more succinctly than the annual lighting of the tree in Monument Square. Gather one and all for cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Renys, in the Portland Public Library atrium, then hit the square for Hood eggnog samples, a sing-along with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, tunes from Rick Charette and an appearance from our old pal Santa Claus.Staffphoto by Jill Brady

    Holiday Tree Lighting

    4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland. portlandmaine.com
    Like it or not, the holidays are here and few things mark the occasion more succinctly than the annual lighting of the tree in Monument Square. Gather one and all for cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Renys, in the Portland Public Library atrium, then hit the square for Hood eggnog samples, a sing-along with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, tunes from Rick Charette and an appearance from our old pal Santa Claus.
    Staffphoto by Jill Brady

  • 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday, through Dec. 24. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $12 to $47. portlandstage.org See a holiday classic performed in unique fashion in Portland. Before the advent of television, radio was a huge form of entertainment, and "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is an homage to that time in American history. Actors portray iconic characters like George Bailey, Clarence, Billy Bailey and also handle the "commercial breaks" for the full radio show experience, complete with period microphones, a sound effects table and the all-important "applause" sign. "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" features a cast of five actors along with an ensemble of local children making this a shining star of holiday events this season. Travel back to the 1940s golden age of radio and remember: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."Photo by Aaron Flacke

    'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'

    7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday, through Dec. 24. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $12 to $47. portlandstage.org
    See a holiday classic performed in unique fashion in Portland. Before the advent of television, radio was a huge form of entertainment, and "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is an homage to that time in American history. Actors portray iconic characters like George Bailey, Clarence, Billy Bailey and also handle the "commercial breaks" for the full radio show experience, complete with period microphones, a sound effects table and the all-important "applause" sign. "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" features a cast of five actors along with an ensemble of local children making this a shining star of holiday events this season. Travel back to the 1940s golden age of radio and remember: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."
    Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • Demo Day 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Sunday River, 97 Summit Road, Newry, $10. sundayriver.com Is this the year you treat yourself to a new pair of skis? Head to Sunday River for the ultimate demo day during which you can test out the latest equipment from Volkl, K2, Blizzard, Atomic, Salomon, Fischer, Nordica, Head, Rossignol, Dynastar and more. The $10 registration fee converts to a $50 credit for any new ski or snowboard purchase at Sunday River Sports over the weeken. Dare we say let it snow? Heck, yes! Register for the demo between 8 a.m. and noon in the South Ridge Welcome Center with your valid lift ticket or season pass, driver's license, credit card and your own boots and equipment, then have at it.Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock.com

    Demo Day

    8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Sunday River, 97 Summit Road, Newry, $10. sundayriver.com
    Is this the year you treat yourself to a new pair of skis? Head to Sunday River for the ultimate demo day during which you can test out the latest equipment from Volkl, K2, Blizzard, Atomic, Salomon, Fischer, Nordica, Head, Rossignol, Dynastar and more. The $10 registration fee converts to a $50 credit for any new ski or snowboard purchase at Sunday River Sports over the weeken. Dare we say let it snow? Heck, yes! Register for the demo between 8 a.m. and noon in the South Ridge Welcome Center with your valid lift ticket or season pass, driver's license, credit card and your own boots and equipment, then have at it.
    Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock.com

  • Stone Mountain Holiday Market 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com Make a beeline for Brownfield this weekend and visit the Stone Mountain Holiday Market. The gorgeous music venue will be decorated for the holidays and will be filled to the brim with local crafters selling handmade and repurposed treasures. You can also hit the wine and beer tasting booth and will hear live from The Press Gang and Bradley Street Jazz Collective. Also, fear not football fans, games will be on in the Rooster Lounge. Stone Mountain's signature gourmet edibles and drinks will be available to keep your bellies full while you shop and dig the tunes.Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com

    Stone Mountain Holiday Market

    11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Make a beeline for Brownfield this weekend and visit the Stone Mountain Holiday Market. The gorgeous music venue will be decorated for the holidays and will be filled to the brim with local crafters selling handmade and repurposed treasures. You can also hit the wine and beer tasting booth and will hear live from The Press Gang and Bradley Street Jazz Collective. Also, fear not football fans, games will be on in the Rooster Lounge. Stone Mountain's signature gourmet edibles and drinks will be available to keep your bellies full while you shop and dig the tunes.
    Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com

  • 3rd Annual Bari Christmas: A Baritone Sax Gathering Noon Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook Need to put a baritone blast into your holiday season? We've got just the thing! Gather one and all in Monument Square on Saturday to watch and listen as a powerful posse of baritone saxophone players perform Christmas carols in four-part arrangements. And hey, do you play the bari or bass sax? Bring it along and join in the fun.Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

    3rd Annual Bari Christmas: A Baritone Sax Gathering

    Noon Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook
    Need to put a baritone blast into your holiday season? We've got just the thing! Gather one and all in Monument Square on Saturday to watch and listen as a powerful posse of baritone saxophone players perform Christmas carols in four-part arrangements. And hey, do you play the bari or bass sax? Bring it along and join in the fun.
    Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

Thanksgiving at Dock Fore 10:30 a.m. to close (around midnight) Thursday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook Whether you're flying solo this Thanksgiving or just need to escape for a few hours from Aunt Myrtle's clutches, Dock Fore wants you to know it will be opening up at 10:30 a.m. and serving up $2.95 mimosas and $3.95 bloody marys until 5 p.m. Pints for $1.95 will be flowing from 3 to 7 p.m., and you can get a 20-ounce Long Trail Ale for $1.95 from 3 p.m. to close. And last but not least, you can also get a cranberry Jell-O shots because nothing says Thanksgiving quite like that. Give thanks!Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock.com'An Inspector Calls' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. stlawrencearts.org Good Theater presents the classic psychological thriller, in which Inspector Goole arrives, unannounced, at the upper-crust Birling family home during a dinner party and launches an investigation into the death of a young woman. Shocking revelations are brought to light and several characters' worlds are turned upside down. J.B. Priestley's "An Inspector Calls" will keep you glued to your seat, caught in an intricate web of suspense. You'll love every minute of it.Photo by Stephen Underwood19th Annual Animation Show of Shows 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 students and members. portlandmuseum.org Here's your chance to see 16 internationally acclaimed animated short films in one fell swoop. The 19th Annual Animation Show of Shows includes shorts from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S. The program includes "My Burden" from Swedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Irish director David O'Reilly's visually mesmerizing "Everything." You'll also see "Next Door," a student film from 1990 made by Oscar-winning Pixar director Pete Docter.Donfiore/Shutterstock.comLight the House 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, free. nonantumresort.com With your bellies still full with turkey leftovers, make your way to Kennebunkport for a cheery cup of hot cocoa as you mix and mingle as you await the annual lighting of the Nonantum Resort Lighthouse. You'll hear Christmas Carols from River Tree Arts performers, and when the switch is flicked, you can "Ooh" and "Aah" and then repair to the pub, where a special menu awaits you. The holidays are here, friends, might as well lean right in.Photo courtesy of Nonantum ResortHoliday Tree Lighting 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland. portlandmaine.com Like it or not, the holidays are here and few things mark the occasion more succinctly than the annual lighting of the tree in Monument Square. Gather one and all for cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Renys, in the Portland Public Library atrium, then hit the square for Hood eggnog samples, a sing-along with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, tunes from Rick Charette and an appearance from our old pal Santa Claus.Staffphoto by Jill Brady'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday, through Dec. 24. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $12 to $47. portlandstage.org See a holiday classic performed in unique fashion in Portland. Before the advent of television, radio was a huge form of entertainment, and "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is an homage to that time in American history. Actors portray iconic characters like George Bailey, Clarence, Billy Bailey and also handle the "commercial breaks" for the full radio show experience, complete with period microphones, a sound effects table and the all-important "applause" sign. "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" features a cast of five actors along with an ensemble of local children making this a shining star of holiday events this season. Travel back to the 1940s golden age of radio and remember: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."Photo by Aaron FlackeDemo Day 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Sunday River, 97 Summit Road, Newry, $10. sundayriver.com Is this the year you treat yourself to a new pair of skis? Head to Sunday River for the ultimate demo day during which you can test out the latest equipment from Volkl, K2, Blizzard, Atomic, Salomon, Fischer, Nordica, Head, Rossignol, Dynastar and more. The $10 registration fee converts to a $50 credit for any new ski or snowboard purchase at Sunday River Sports over the weeken. Dare we say let it snow? Heck, yes! Register for the demo between 8 a.m. and noon in the South Ridge Welcome Center with your valid lift ticket or season pass, driver's license, credit card and your own boots and equipment, then have at it.Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock.comStone Mountain Holiday Market 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com Make a beeline for Brownfield this weekend and visit the Stone Mountain Holiday Market. The gorgeous music venue will be decorated for the holidays and will be filled to the brim with local crafters selling handmade and repurposed treasures. You can also hit the wine and beer tasting booth and will hear live from The Press Gang and Bradley Street Jazz Collective. Also, fear not football fans, games will be on in the Rooster Lounge. Stone Mountain's signature gourmet edibles and drinks will be available to keep your bellies full while you shop and dig the tunes.Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com3rd Annual Bari Christmas: A Baritone Sax Gathering Noon Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook Need to put a baritone blast into your holiday season? We've got just the thing! Gather one and all in Monument Square on Saturday to watch and listen as a powerful posse of baritone saxophone players perform Christmas carols in four-part arrangements. And hey, do you play the bari or bass sax? Bring it along and join in the fun.Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

 

Up Next:

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.