Posted: November 20, 2017
Portland tree lighting, Animation show, Sunday River Demo Day: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Thanksgiving at Dock Fore
10:30 a.m. to close (around midnight) Thursday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook
Whether you're flying solo this Thanksgiving or just need to escape for a few hours from Aunt Myrtle's clutches, Dock Fore wants you to know
it will be opening up at 10:30 a.m. and serving up $2.95 mimosas and $3.95 bloody marys until 5 p.m. Pints for $1.95 will be flowing from 3 to 7 p.m.,
and you can get a 20-ounce Long Trail Ale for $1.95 from 3 p.m. to close. And last but not least, you can also get a cranberry Jell-O shots because
nothing says Thanksgiving quite like that. Give thanks!
Oleksandr Nagaiets/Shutterstock.com
'An Inspector Calls'
7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. stlawrencearts.org
Good Theater presents the classic psychological thriller, in which Inspector Goole arrives, unannounced, at the upper-crust Birling family
home during a dinner party and launches an investigation into the death of a young woman. Shocking revelations are brought to light and several
characters' worlds are turned upside down. J.B. Priestley's "An Inspector Calls" will keep you glued to your seat, caught in an intricate web of
suspense. You'll love every minute of it.
Photo by Stephen Underwood
19th Annual Animation Show of Shows
2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 students and members. portlandmuseum.org
Here's your chance to see 16 internationally acclaimed animated short films in one fell swoop. The 19th Annual Animation Show of Shows
includes shorts from Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S. The program includes "My Burden" from Swedish
director Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Irish director David O'Reilly's visually mesmerizing "Everything." You'll also see "Next Door," a student film
from 1990 made by Oscar-winning Pixar director Pete Docter.
Donfiore/Shutterstock.com
Light the House
4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, free. nonantumresort.com
With your bellies still full with turkey leftovers, make your way to Kennebunkport for a cheery cup of hot cocoa as you mix and mingle as you
await the annual lighting of the Nonantum Resort Lighthouse. You'll hear Christmas Carols from River Tree Arts performers, and when the switch is
flicked, you can "Ooh" and "Aah" and then repair to the pub, where a special menu awaits you. The holidays are here, friends, might as well lean right
in.
Photo courtesy of Nonantum Resort
Holiday Tree Lighting
4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Monument Square, Portland. portlandmaine.com
Like it or not, the holidays are here and few things mark the occasion more succinctly than the annual lighting of the tree in Monument
Square. Gather one and all for cookies and cocoa, courtesy of Renys, in the Portland Public Library atrium, then hit the square for Hood eggnog
samples, a sing-along with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, tunes from Rick Charette and an appearance from our old pal Santa Claus.
Staffphoto
by Jill Brady
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'
7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday, through Dec. 24. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $12 to $47. portlandstage.org
See a holiday classic performed in unique fashion in Portland. Before the advent of television, radio was a huge form of entertainment, and
"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is an homage to that time in American history. Actors portray iconic characters like George Bailey,
Clarence, Billy Bailey and also handle the "commercial breaks" for the full radio show experience, complete with period microphones, a sound effects
table and the all-important "applause" sign. "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" features a cast of five actors along with an ensemble of local
children making this a shining star of holiday events this season. Travel back to the 1940s golden age of radio and remember: "Every time a bell
rings, an angel gets his wings."
Photo by Aaron Flacke
Demo Day
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Sunday River, 97 Summit Road, Newry, $10. sundayriver.com
Is this the year you treat yourself to a new pair of skis? Head to Sunday River for the ultimate demo day during which you can test out the
latest equipment from Volkl, K2, Blizzard, Atomic, Salomon, Fischer, Nordica, Head, Rossignol, Dynastar and more. The $10 registration fee converts to
a $50 credit for any new ski or snowboard purchase at Sunday River Sports over the weeken. Dare we say let it snow? Heck, yes! Register for the demo
between 8 a.m. and noon in the South Ridge Welcome Center with your valid lift ticket or season pass, driver's license, credit card and your own boots
and equipment, then have at it.
Dmitry Molchanov/Shutterstock.com
Stone Mountain Holiday Market
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com
Make a beeline for Brownfield this weekend and visit the Stone Mountain Holiday Market. The gorgeous music venue will be decorated for the
holidays and will be filled to the brim with local crafters selling handmade and repurposed treasures. You can also hit the wine and beer tasting
booth and will hear live from The Press Gang and Bradley Street Jazz Collective. Also, fear not football fans, games will be on in the Rooster Lounge.
Stone Mountain's signature gourmet edibles and drinks will be available to keep your bellies full while you shop and dig the tunes.
Alexander
Raths/Shutterstock.com
3rd Annual Bari Christmas: A Baritone Sax Gathering
Noon Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook
Need to put a baritone blast into your holiday season? We've got just the thing! Gather one and all in Monument Square on Saturday to watch
and listen as a powerful posse of baritone saxophone players perform Christmas carols in four-part arrangements. And hey, do you play the bari or bass
sax? Bring it along and join in the fun.
Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com