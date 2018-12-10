Posted: December 10, 2018
Portland Print Crawl, A Burlesque Miracle: 10 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
14th Annual Festival of Trees
Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Dec. 30. Saco Museum, 317 Main St., Saco, free. sacomuseum.org
This year marks the 14th annual Festival of Trees held at the Saco Museum. You’ll see dozens of gorgeously decorated trees and wreaths with this year’s theme of “Children’s Tales and Holidays.” You’ll be able to cast your vote for your favorite tree and can purchase raffle tickets. Prizes include gift certificates, trees, wreaths and craft items, and the drawing happens on Dec. 20. Be sure to swing by the gift shop where you’ll find handcrafted ornaments and other holiday treasures.
Photo courtesy of Dyer Library/Saco Museum
LOLS: An Evening of Local Comedy
8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Put down your gift shopping list, pause all decorating and wrapping endeavors and stop running around like you’re stuck in a peppermint-coated web of Christmas psychosis. Instead, consider spending the evening laughing your head off as local comics Alex Giampapa, Vally D, Dawn Hartill, Leonard Kimble and Sam Lander hit you with their best stuff. Hosts Nikki and Jim Martin aka Portland’s Most Married Comedy Couple will keep the laughter train going full steam ahead.
Durantelallera/Shutterstock.com
Portland Print Crawl
5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Portland locations. On Facebook
Here’s a golden opportunity to leave your online life behind for a few hours and immerse yourself in the glorious world of print. Turns out, Portland has a vibrant community of printers and many of them are opening their studios to the public. Grab a “passport” booklet at any of the stops, and each studio will stamp it with an original print. They’ll all be selling one-of-a-kind prints, so you’ll likely get a little holiday shopping in along the way. This year’s list of participants is Running With Scissors, Peregrine Press, Pickwick Independent Press, Wolfe Editions, PrintCraft, Publication Studio, Little Chair Printing and Perm Press.
Alice Day/Shutterstock.com
Ugly Sweater Party
5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Foundation Brewing Co., 1 Industrial Way, Portland, $10. On Facebook
Foundation Brewing Co. is teaming up with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, and you’re encouraged to don your ugliest, funniest and faux-furriest sweater. All sweater-wearing attendees will be assigned a contestant number, and prizes will be handed out to the top three ugly sweaters. A special prize will also be awarded to the best animal-themed one. All ticket sales will go directly to the Animal Refuge League, as will $1 from every flight and 10-ounce pour. The Muthah Truckah will be parked outside to fill your bellies with yummy grilled sandwiches, including its legendary Muthah Muffuletta. Foundation will have plenty of swag on sale for the beer fans on your list, and holiday tunes will be spun all night. Best of all, you’ll be making the life of a dog, cat, bunny, bird or other critter just a little better, and if that doesn’t fill your heart with holiday love, we don’t know what will.
Tercer Ojo Photography/Shutterstock.com
‘A Musical Christmas Carol’
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Grand, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $20, $10 students 17 and under. grandonline.org
Catch the Maine premiere of a new twist on the Charles Dickens classic tale featuring a Christmas stocking full of original songs. “A Musical Christmas Carol” features Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, Ebenezer Scrooge, a trio of very famous ghosts and the rest of the cherished characters who will transport you to Christmas Eve in London in the 1800s. It doesn’t get much more classic than “A Christmas Carol,” and this musical version is all the more delightful. P.S. The Grand is supporting several local charities this year by collecting new pairs of socks, so consider picking up a pair before you head to a performance.
Image courtesy of The Grand
A Very Special Mad Horse Holiday Variety Review
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $25. madhorse.com
No matter how old you are, you can still feel nostalgia for the fake crackling fires, V-neck sweaters and fake snow-covered guests of TV holiday specials of the ’60s and ’70s. Mad Horse Theatre Company is bringing this kitschy vibe to life, and its fundraising Variety Review features tasty treats, hot toddies and plenty of guest stars. Expect silliness and retro shenanigans as you relive – or experience for the first time – the magic of Hollywood’s cheesy yet fabulous television take on Christmas from an era that many of us will never quite let go of.
Aleutie/Shutterstock.com
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish, $12, $14. schoolhousearts.org
Calling all blockheads! For a delightful stage adaptation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” head to Standish where you’ll find, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Peppermint Patty and of course good old Charlie Brown along with the rest of the beloved Peanuts gang waiting for you. Charles M. Schulz’s famous tale of Charlie Brown’s quest to find the true meaning of Christmas has been the stuff that holiday dreams are made of since its 1965 TV debut as an animated special. From the school play rehearsal to Brown’s minimalist tree purchase, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is downright perfect. And remember, “Of all of the Charlie Browns in the world, you are the Charlie Brownest!”
Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Arts Center
Eimskip’s Scandinavian Northern Lights Christmas Charity Event
6 p.m. Friday. Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, $150. eimskipusacharity.com
If you’re in the mood for a sensational soirée and a way to make a contribution to a wonderful local cause, this is the holiday party you’ve been waiting for. Eimskip’s Scandinavian Northern Lights Christmas Charity event chooses a different nonprofit every year, and this year all proceeds will go to The Telling Room and its mission to empower youth from age 6 to 18 through writing and sharing their voices with the world. As for the party, it’s a doozy, with music from DJ Starri Valdimarsson, a producer who works with pop artists in Iceland. When you’re not dancing, you’ll be dining on Scandinavian-inspired food provided by Portland Hunt & Alpine Club, and the menu includes a cured mackerel toast with rye bread, yogurt and beet-pickled onions, as well as cured meat boards of Fenalår (lamb), Spekeskinke (ham) and liver paté. You’ll also feast your eyes on a Scandinavian-themed walk-through art exhibition from local artist Justin Levesque. What’s more, if luck is on your side during the grand raffle drawing, you might walk away with a three-day trip to Iceland.
Photo by Jonathan Laurence
A Burlesque Miracle
9 p.m. Friday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
Looking to put a little spice in more than just your eggnog this holiday season? A Burlesque Miracle might be just the thing you’re looking for. The show is hosted by Ophelia Johnson who will be portraying the character of Susan Walker, a woman whose only wish is to restore her belief in Santa Claus. This rollicking show will elicit both fa-la-las and oo-la-las with a colorful cast that includes burlesque performers Vivian Vice, Charley Quinn, Nigel Hornberry, Tess La Twizzler, Kinky Slippers, Creme Dela Phlegm and Heather Le Feather.
50s Vintage Dame/Shutterstock.com
George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’
2 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $20, $5 youth. lcct.org
From one Lincoln to another! The Lincoln Center at the Movies series is coming to Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater for a Sunday matinée screening of New York City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” choreographed by the famed, late George Balanchine. Tchaikovsky’s ballet is as magical as ever with Clara, The Nutcracker Prince, mice, toy soldiers and an onstage blizzard that leads to the enchanted Land of Sweets. Balanchine’s timeless and dazzling choreography will fill you with wonder as will the spectacular set pieces, magnificent costumes and breathtaking visual effects including a Christmas tree that grows to an incredible 40 feet. Even the toughest nut to crack when it comes to finding holiday cheer will surely love it.
Photo by Paul Kolnik