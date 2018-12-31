Posted: December 31, 2018
Photo exhibits, comedy and King Lear: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Richard Avedon: "Portraits, 1951-1970"
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Through Feb. 17. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $15,
$13 seniors, $10 students, free for 21 and under, free on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. portlandmuseum.org
Richard Avedon made a name for himself as a fashion photographer who shot several Vogue covers and worked on print campaigns for powerhouses Versace,
Calvin Klein and Revlon. Here's a chance to see another side of his work. "Portraits, 1951-1970" features images of Humphrey Bogart and Marilyn Monroe,
comedians Jimmy Durante and Buster Keaton, poets Ezra Pound and Marianne Moore and President Eisenhower and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, among other
famous faces.
Press Herald photo by Ben McCanna
National Theatre's 'King Lear'
2 and 7 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $12. rocklandstrand.com
London's West End theater district magically becomes accessible here in Maine thanks to the magic of technology. You've got two opportunities to see a
performance starring Ian McKellen in Shakespeare's compelling tragedy "King Lear." Chichester Festival Theatre's production blew critics away during a sold-
out run of shows, and now you can see for yourself what all the fuss is about as you watch one of England's most celebrated actors absolutely own the title
role. Be sure to wear something comfortable as "King Lear" runs for three hours and 40 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.
Photo by Johan
Persson
Civil Rights Film Series
6:30 p.m. Thursday. Rines Auditorium, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, free, refreshments provided. portlandlibrary.com
On four Thursday nights at the Portland Public Library, you can catch free screenings of films about the people and events of the American civil
rights movement. The series kicks off this week with "Banished." The documentary looks at three communities with a history of racial cleansing dating back to
the late 19th and early 20th centuries and examines whether reconciliation between the races is possible. The other three films being shown are "Revolution
'67" on Jan. 10, "Brick by Brick" on Jan. 17 and "Agents of Change" on Jan. 31.
iQoncept/Shutterstock.com
First Friday Art Walk
5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland. creativeportland.com
Make the first Friday of the new year a fun one as you stroll around downtown Portland for First Friday Art Walk. Several galleries will be open and
you'll find a melange of street vendors and performers lining Congress Street and some of the surrounding side streets. First Friday in Portland started small
several years ago and has blossomed into something resembling an improvised street festival with elements for everyone to see, hear and enjoy. Bundle up and
hit the pavement!
Abstract/Shutterstock.com
Press Herald Photos of the Year Gallery Opening
5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Lewis Gallery, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, free. portlandlibrary.com
Here's a wonderful opportunity to see several moments captured throughout 2018 by Portland Press Herald photojournalists. The images you'll see will
elicit a wide range of emotional responses including joy, sorrow and wonder. Some of the Press Herald staff photographers will be in attendance, so you can
say hello and congratulate them on a job well done. Swing by anytime the library is open through Feb. 23 to see the exhibit.
Press Herald photo by Carl
D. Walsh
OPEN Roller Skating
8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Westbrook, $6.50. happywheelsme.com
Want to burn off some holiday calories in an extremely fun way? Two words: roller skating! Happy Wheels Skate Center is the place to go to make your
roller skating dreams come true and every Friday night there's an open skating session, complete with music. Rent skates for $2 or inlines for $3 or bring
your own. Beginners and old pros are all welcome to hit the rink. Should Friday night not work for your schedule, fear not, other open skate times are
Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and 8 to 10:30 p.m. Check their website for the full schedule and get ready to shoot the duck!
Mordechai
Meiri/Shutterstock.com
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
8 and 11 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Maine Educationalists on Sexual Harmony (M.E.S.H.) invite you to take a jump to the left and join them for their fifth annual screening of the
1975 mother of all cult films, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Costumes, as you can imagine, are strongly encouraged, and prop bags will be for sale at
sliding scale pricing or you can bring your own, but please leave the rice and squirt guns at home. Actors will be on stage and will be doing their thing
right along with what's happening on the screen behind them. Damnit, Janet, this is going to be a truly groovy
evening.
Suiraton/Shutterstock.com
Johnny Ater
8 p.m. Saturday. Island Dog Brewing, 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland, free, 21-plus. maineeventcomedy.com
Looking for some laughs on Saturday night? Maine Event Comedy can make that happen for you as it sets up shop for the night at Island Dog Brewing.
Longtime funnyman and native Mainer Johnny Ater leads the laugh brigade, and he'll be joined by fellow comics Tim Lovett, Chris Thomas and Scott McLaughlin.
Ater is known for his hilarious facial expressions and side-splitting stories about life, work, family and relationships, and he'll also tell you all about
his wacky circle of friends. So what goes down smooth with comedy at Island Dog Brewery? Likely everything, including A Beer Called Boo.
Photo courtesy
of Johnny Ater