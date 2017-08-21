Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: August 21, 2017

Pet Rock in the Park, ,”Hedwig,’ Chili-Fest, Salsa in the Park: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $25, $40 VIP (includes entry to pre-show mixer and preferred seating).castasideproductions.com Hedwig is back! Cast Aside Productions presents the memorable musical that smashes the fourth wall and that's been delighting audiences for nearly two decades. Few characters are as colorful and glamorous as East German singer Hedwig Robinson who will set the record straight about her life, loves and a certain botched operation.Photo by Brandon Pullen Photography

    'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'

    8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $25, $40 VIP (includes entry to pre-show mixer and preferred seating).castasideproductions.com
    Hedwig is back! Cast Aside Productions presents the memorable musical that smashes the fourth wall and that's been delighting audiences for nearly two decades. Few characters are as colorful and glamorous as East German singer Hedwig Robinson who will set the record straight about her life, loves and a certain botched operation.
    Photo by Brandon Pullen Photography

  • Portland Intown Contra Dance 7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Street Church, 159 State St., Portland, $10. portlandintowncontradance.com You can dance if you want to, you can leave your friends behind. But why would you? Bring all of them to the State Street Church for a night of contra dancing with music from Tempest featuring Chuck Abell, Tim Ball and Harry Aceto. The evening will be led by caller David Kaynor. BTW, don't worry if you don't know how to contra dance, just get there a half-hour early and take a lesson. It looks like it's a heck of a lot of fun.VladKK/Shutterstock.com

    Portland Intown Contra Dance

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. State Street Church, 159 State St., Portland, $10. portlandintowncontradance.com
    You can dance if you want to, you can leave your friends behind. But why would you? Bring all of them to the State Street Church for a night of contra dancing with music from Tempest featuring Chuck Abell, Tim Ball and Harry Aceto. The evening will be led by caller David Kaynor. BTW, don't worry if you don't know how to contra dance, just get there a half-hour early and take a lesson. It looks like it's a heck of a lot of fun.
    VladKK/Shutterstock.com

  • Salsa In the Park 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org Make your Friday night sizzle with some salsa dancing to the sounds of Primo Cubano. Don't know how to salsa? Arrive at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute lesson from Wendy Edwards and then have a blast. They even lay down a dance floor on the pavement for maximum comfort and fun. Expect a large, festive crowd in the heart of downtown Portland and expect to break out into a Salsa-induced sweat as you bust out your best moves.Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

    Salsa In the Park

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org
    Make your Friday night sizzle with some salsa dancing to the sounds of Primo Cubano. Don't know how to salsa? Arrive at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute lesson from Wendy Edwards and then have a blast. They even lay down a dance floor on the pavement for maximum comfort and fun. Expect a large, festive crowd in the heart of downtown Portland and expect to break out into a Salsa-induced sweat as you bust out your best moves.
    Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

  • Life Happens Outside Festival 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $10 for youth on Friday night, $30 adult, $79 for family on Friday night, $40 adult for Friday and Saturday, $20 for youth, $99 family for Friday and Saturday, $20 adult on Saturday, $10 youth on Saturday, $59 family on Saturday. lifehappensoutside.org Whether you're the outdoor type or just play one on TV, this is the festival you've been waiting for. The Life Happens Outside Festival is a celebration of active, outdoor lifestyles where you can try rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, trail running and more. You'll also learn outdoor skills by hitting one – or several – of the 20 workshops being offered for kids and adults. Industry vendors will be on site with their products and services, and it all kicks off on Friday night with a party featuring live music and a screening of the Maine Outdoor Film Festival. On Saturday, check out the speed climbing contest and a trail race. Young ones will love the kids village, and everyone will have a blast at this special event with six outdoor villages, more than 40 vendors, exhibits, gear demos, food trucks, beer and live music.Kiefer Pix/Shutterstock.com

    Life Happens Outside Festival

    6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $10 for youth on Friday night, $30 adult, $79 for family on Friday night, $40 adult for Friday and Saturday, $20 for youth, $99 family for Friday and Saturday, $20 adult on Saturday, $10 youth on Saturday, $59 family on Saturday. lifehappensoutside.org
    Whether you're the outdoor type or just play one on TV, this is the festival you've been waiting for. The Life Happens Outside Festival is a celebration of active, outdoor lifestyles where you can try rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, trail running and more. You'll also learn outdoor skills by hitting one – or several – of the 20 workshops being offered for kids and adults. Industry vendors will be on site with their products and services, and it all kicks off on Friday night with a party featuring live music and a screening of the Maine Outdoor Film Festival. On Saturday, check out the speed climbing contest and a trail race. Young ones will love the kids village, and everyone will have a blast at this special event with six outdoor villages, more than 40 vendors, exhibits, gear demos, food trucks, beer and live music.
    Kiefer Pix/Shutterstock.com

  • The Many Voices of Christina Bianco 8 p.m. Friday. Maine Street, 195 Main St., Ogunquit, $25. eventbrite.com She's a heck of a singer with a vibrant sense of humor and her diva impression videos have racked up more than 23 million views on YouTube. Christina Bianco will be paying homage to iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities along with a mix of pop songs and Broadway tunes. Her own voice is sensational, and you'll hear plenty of that along with her takes on Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, Adele and Edith Piaf among several others.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Many Voices of Christina Bianco

    8 p.m. Friday. Maine Street, 195 Main St., Ogunquit, $25. eventbrite.com
    She's a heck of a singer with a vibrant sense of humor and her diva impression videos have racked up more than 23 million views on YouTube. Christina Bianco will be paying homage to iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities along with a mix of pop songs and Broadway tunes. Her own voice is sensational, and you'll hear plenty of that along with her takes on Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand, Adele and Edith Piaf among several others.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • 17th Annual Chili-Fest 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wells Junior High School, 1470 Post Road, $5 for chili tasting and sampling kit, free admission and parking. wellschilifest.com Fire up your taste buds on Saturday and get ready to sample a whole bunch of chili in an annual event that's sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Winners in the categories of chili, chili verde and salsa will qualify to advance to the ICS World Championships. There will also be an open cook-off for the People's Choice prize. Come hungry and keep in mind that regardless of the weather forecast, it's going to be chili Saturday in Wells.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    17th Annual Chili-Fest

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wells Junior High School, 1470 Post Road, $5 for chili tasting and sampling kit, free admission and parking. wellschilifest.com
    Fire up your taste buds on Saturday and get ready to sample a whole bunch of chili in an annual event that's sanctioned by the International Chili Society. Winners in the categories of chili, chili verde and salsa will qualify to advance to the ICS World Championships. There will also be an open cook-off for the People's Choice prize. Come hungry and keep in mind that regardless of the weather forecast, it's going to be chili Saturday in Wells.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Pet Rock in the Park 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free. On Facebook It's the day of the dog in Deering Oaks on Sunday with the seventh annual Pet Rock in the Park. It's a family- and, of course, dog- friendly event with music, food, crafts, demos and pet adoptions. Expect a whole lot of fun, belly scratches, doggie smooches and the kind of dog day afternoon you want to experience. After all, these are the dog days of summer. What's more, some of the proceeds raised will support the efforts of the Animal Cancer Foundation, which is something you and your pooch can be happy about.Ezzolo/Shutterstock.com

    Pet Rock in the Park

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free. On Facebook
    It's the day of the dog in Deering Oaks on Sunday with the seventh annual Pet Rock in the Park. It's a family- and, of course, dog- friendly event with music, food, crafts, demos and pet adoptions. Expect a whole lot of fun, belly scratches, doggie smooches and the kind of dog day afternoon you want to experience. After all, these are the dog days of summer. What's more, some of the proceeds raised will support the efforts of the Animal Cancer Foundation, which is something you and your pooch can be happy about.
    Ezzolo/Shutterstock.com

  • Sip, Eat, Sip 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cellardoor Winery, 367 Youngtown Road, Lincolnville, $75. mainewine.com Eat, drink and be merry all afternoon in Lincolnville. Sip, Eat, Sip is a foodie and wine lovers paradise of an event. You'll choose your own tasting adventure which includes educational live food demonstrations and tastings. You'll also partake of a scrumptious array of stationed and passed food and beverage pairings presented by Trillium Caterers. Want an idea of what to expect? Close your eyes and visualize oysters and champagne, and you'll get the idea of what Sip, Eat, Sip is all about. Bon appétit and cheers!JPC- PROD/Shutterstock.com

    Sip, Eat, Sip

    1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cellardoor Winery, 367 Youngtown Road, Lincolnville, $75. mainewine.com
    Eat, drink and be merry all afternoon in Lincolnville. Sip, Eat, Sip is a foodie and wine lovers paradise of an event. You'll choose your own tasting adventure which includes educational live food demonstrations and tastings. You'll also partake of a scrumptious array of stationed and passed food and beverage pairings presented by Trillium Caterers. Want an idea of what to expect? Close your eyes and visualize oysters and champagne, and you'll get the idea of what Sip, Eat, Sip is all about. Bon appétit and cheers!
    JPC- PROD/Shutterstock.com

  • Hari Kondabolu 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25, $38. auramaine.com He's a Brooklyn-born, Queens-raised comedian, and we also can call him an honorary Mainer because he's a Bowdoin alum. Hari Kondabolu has appeared on Comedy Central, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Show with David Letterman and several other shows. Kondabolu was also a writer and correspondent for "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell," has released two comedy albums and is the host of the podcast "Politically Re- Active." Here's a chance to see him do his thing live in Portland. Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" makes its TV debut this fall.Photo by Yoon Kim

    Hari Kondabolu

    8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25, $38. auramaine.com
    He's a Brooklyn-born, Queens-raised comedian, and we also can call him an honorary Mainer because he's a Bowdoin alum. Hari Kondabolu has appeared on Comedy Central, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Show with David Letterman and several other shows. Kondabolu was also a writer and correspondent for "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell," has released two comedy albums and is the host of the podcast "Politically Re- Active." Here's a chance to see him do his thing live in Portland. Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem with Apu" makes its TV debut this fall.
    Photo by Yoon Kim

