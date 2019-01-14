Network



Posted: January 14, 2019

Owl Prowl, Big Lebowski Night: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • January Owl Prowl

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport, $20. eventbrite.com
    In what can best be described as a wise decision, Maine Beer Co. is teaming up with the Center for Wildlife, and you really should give a hoot. The January Owl Prowl starts at the brewery where you'll gather in the tasting room for a beer and to learn about native owl species, their ecology and adaptations. A few local representatives will be there, wide-eyed with wonder as you say hello. Then you'll head over to Freeport Conservation Trust's Sayles Field for a guided stroll in the surrounding habitat where you'll call for owls and listen for responses. Dress warmly and wear shoes that can handle muddy or icy terrain. Headlamps and flashlights are also a good idea.
    Artcphotos/Shutterstock.com

  • 'This is Spinal Tap'

    8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theaters, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com
    Winter is always an excellent time of year to re-visit – or see for the first time – cult classic films. The 1984 mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap," starring Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean is a hilarious and satirical film centered on the 1982 concert tour of fictional British heavy metal act Spinal Tap, out on the road in support of their "Smell the Glove" album. You'll never look at Stonehenge the same way, and you'll forever want to turn the sound on your stereo up to 11 after seeing "This Is Spinal Tap." Trivia with prizes kicks things off, and the film starts promptly at 8 p.m.
    Image courtesy of MGM Studios

  • 'Alice!'

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Jan. 26. Freeport Harraseeket Grange No. 9. 13 Elm St., $15. On Facebook
    Royal River Community Players invite you venture down the rabbit hole with a musical interpretation of the Lewis Carroll classic stories "Alice in Wonderland" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass." "Alice!" is a Maine-made musical with original songs by Henry Garrou and Rudy Gabrielson with adaptation by Kathleen Connelly and directed by Jesica Garrou. The show includes favorite Carol characters including The White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, Tweedledee, Tweedledum, The Cheshire Cat and, of course, Alice all portrayed by a local cast from Yarmouth, North Yarmouth and Portland.
    Photo courtesy of Royal River Community Players

  • Tap Tap Jazz

    1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 26. 7 p.m. Jan 25. Lopez Theater at Maine State Ballet, 848 Route 1, Falmouth, $15 to $20. mainestateballet.org
    Over the course of two weekends, Maine State Ballet presents a Broadway-style song and dance performance. Tap Tap Jazz features choreography by Maine State Music Theater's Glenn Davis and is directed by Janet Davis. The other fun fact is that the performance features Broadway veterans Jonathan and Linda Miele along with Maine State Ballet company members. Check your calendar, grab some tix and get ready to kick back while some dazzling dancers kick up their heels.
    Dancer Kallee Gallant. Photo courtesy of Maine State Ballet

  • Sounds from the Underground Breakdancing Competition

    2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org
    Let us break it down for you: Sounds from the Underground is a breakdancing competition open to dancers of all ages. The three-hour event starts with an hour of warm-up dancing and then the competition heats up with cash prizes on the line. The breakdance dance battle is open to everyone, so just show up and sign up to enter the competition, or you can hang out on the sidelines and watch an impressive array of moves busted before your eyes. Take a break from your usual Saturday afternoon and watch 'em kill it in Kittery.
    OSTILL is Franck Camh/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Beauty and the Beast'

    4 p.m. Saturday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $15. drouindancecenter.com
    It's the timeless tale of love – and beauty – being way more than skin deep, and it's being presented by way of ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics, hip-hop and other styles of dance. Drouin Dance Center invites you to be their guest for an afternoon performance of "Beauty and the Beast." You'll see more than 100 young dancers interpret the French fairytale that dates back to the mid-1700s and was famously reimagined in 1991 by Disney, with many other film and stage version in between, including 2017's live action version from Disney.
    Photo by Brittany Goodnow

  • Big Lebowski Night

    7 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $5, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Grab your big ugly cardigans and bathrobes and head to Port City Music Hall for Big Lebowski Night. It's a celebration of the 1998 Coen Brothers classic film starring Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, along with Julianne Moore, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, John Turturro, Sam Elliot and Philip Seymour Hoffman, among others. The night kicks off with a trivia contest, followed by a costume contest. This is where the ugly cardigans and bathrobes come in (paired with cheap sunglasses, white V-necks, shorts and sandals). Or maybe you want to rock the Jesus Quintana look? If so, find yourself some tight purple pants with a matching collared shirt and a hairnet. Another option is The Stranger who dons a standard cowboy ensemble. Should you really want to knock it out of the park, Viking dream girl Maude Lebowski's horned helmet, bowling ball bikini ensemble is another way to go. Lastly, "The Big Lebowski" will be screened in all its glory. Portland's local Dude will play host. And yes, the bar will be serving White Russians. Careful man, there's a beverage here!
    Serhiy Shullye/Shutterstock.com

  • Nurture Holistic Fair

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $5 suggested donation. On Facebook
    Here's a chance to find more than 10 psychics, mediums, healers and readers gathered all under one roof. You'll also find several local artisans with hand-crafted products, crystals and apothecary items. The Nurture Holistic Fair will also include Irish psychic Yvonne O'Brien out of Dublin. Stick around after the fair ends for live music from Tom Faunce and Friends from 4 to 7 p.m. All donations for both the fair and the music will go directly to Go Big For Hunger, which helps support food insecurity initiatives in Maine.
    Klerik78/Shutterstock.com

  • Sankofa

    7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Schaeffer Theatre at Bates College, 305 College St., Lewiston, free. bates.edu/mlk
    The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated all day long with several events at Bates College, including an evening dance performance by student group Sankofa. Sankofa explores stories of the African diaspora through dance, music, theater and spoken word, and its annual MLK show symbolizes pride, accomplishment and diversity.
    Michael Hogue, a junior from Chicago, who created and directed the performance. Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen/Bates College

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

