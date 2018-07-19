Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: July 19, 2018

Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Don Campbell music cruise: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Ossipee Valley Music Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, 291 South Hiram Road, South Hiram, $30 to $140 for single and multi-day passes, 17 and under free. ossipeevalley.com
    Summer really is the best time for live music in Maine – and for the Ossipee Valley Music Festival. This year's lineup features The Wood Brothers, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Lula Wiles, Tricky Britches, The Wiyos, Dustbowl Revival and many others. What's more, there's a beer tent, plenty of locally sourced food, loads of kids activities and all sorts of crafters with handmade jewelry, clothing, bowls and more. The Appalachian Mountain Club, Maine Farmland Trust, WMPG Community Radio and One Longfellow Square will also be on site and, heck, you can even get a massage. Free tenting or RV sites without hookups are available, and ones with hookups are $15 a night. Best of all, you haven't lived until you've seen the sun set over this festival while music fills the air.
    Wood Brothers photo by Alysse Gafkjen

  • Mothers Beach Walking Tour

    2 p.m. Thursdays, through September. Depart from Trinity Chapel, Woodland Avenue, Kennebunk, $10. brickstoremuseum.org
    You'll be led on a leisurely 60- to 90-minute afternoon stroll that covers about a mile and takes you by 11 historic homes along Mother's Beach in Kennebunk. Your guide will also tell you about what beach life was like in the early 20th century. Once the tour is over, you might want to kick off your shoes and continue your stroll right onto the beach itself.
    Arnold Cottage photo courtesy of Brick Store Museum

  • 'On the Waterfront'

    7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $8. stlawrencearts.org
    Long before he was Vito Corleone, Marlon Brando portrayed dockworker Terry Malloy in the 1954 classic crime drama "On the Waterfront." The film also featured the debut of Eva Marie Saint who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Edie Doyle. "On the Waterfront" won a total of eight Academy Awards including best motion picture, best actor for Brando and best director for Elia Kazan. The film is being presented by Kinonik whose mission is to "promote and support the study of film through theatrical screenings projected from film." This means you'll be seeing a real-deal, 16-mm film version of "On the Waterfront," presented with context for the film and a post-film discussion.
    Callahan/Shutterstock.com

  • Don Campbell Band Music Cruise

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Casco Bay Lines, Maine State Pier, Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of cruise. cascobaylines.com
    Want to hear one of Maine's favorite musical acts playing live while on a ferry out on Casco Bay? Of course you do! Take in the folk-rock and country-pop tunes of the Don Campbell Band, which will be playing a batch of originals and covers as the sun sets over the ocean. Expect a positive vibe, and you might even opt for a little dancing, especially after visiting the cash bar. Now's the time to store up those summer memories, so grab your tickets and get your sea legs ready.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Pollinator Day at Tidewater Farm

    9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, Farm Gate Road, Falmouth, free. extension.umaine.edu/cumberland
    Where would we be without pollinators? Take a moment to celebrate them and have a terrific time while you're doing it. Pollinator Day at Tidewater Farm includes crafts and games, self-guided garden tours, a scavenger hunt throughout the gardens and trails, a children's story hour presented by Memorial Library and free ice cream. Catch talks "Honeybee & Pollinator Plants" and "Birds & Bats: Pollination and Dispersal," a blueberry jam demo and more. Definitely buzzworthy!
    Photo by Pamela Hargest

  • Moore Park Makers Fair

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Moore Park, Route 26, South Paris. mooreparkartshow.biz
    The town of Paris parks and recreation department invites you to spend part of your day at a wonderful fair that features a diverse mix of exhibitors and vendors with all sorts of offerings for your perusal and purchasing pleasure. From jewelry and art to local foods and everything in between, you'll leave with a fresh appreciation for how much talent we have here in Maine. While you're there, be sure to catch some of the entertainment featuring dance choreography and musical performances along with the Celebration Barn Theatre's summer troupe.
    Photo courtesy of Paris Parks & Recreation

  • Wild Vibes Festival

    Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Spring Hill, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick, $68 all-access pass in advance, $75 day of festival, $20 music-only pass in advance, $20 day of festival, $15 stand-up paddleboard yoga classes. wildvibes.org
    The Wild Vibes Festival celebrates its fifth year with a glorious daylong celebration on 60 private, waterfront acres complete with rolling hills and gorgeous views in South Berwick. The day's events include yoga classes, live music, a healing sanctuary, a marketplace, a kids' corner and stand-up paddleboarding. Even looking at the schedule felt healing and restorative, as it includes the Shakti Soul Jam yoga session, a forest bathing workshop, crystal bowl sound bath and live music lineup of Ryan Montbleau Band, Gretchen & The Pickpockets and Avi Jacob, among many others.
    Photo by Monica Justesen Photography

  • Summer Session: Maine Brewer's Guild 2018 Beer Festival

    1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $49 to $105. eventbrite.com
    Music. Beer. Sunshine. What else do you need to know? The fact of the matter is that this festival is Maine's biggest beer gathering of the year with, incredibly, 99 breweries represented. Tickets include unlimited beer samples from a massive gathering of local and from-away brewers, and you'll keep a souvenir glass so that you can revisit what surely will be magical memories all year round. Summer Session also features live music and a fleet of food trucks. If you're a casual fan of craft beer, this is a can't-miss event. And if you're a serious fan, you've been counting down the days to this thing for months. Check out this week's Tap Lines column for tips on how to maximize your experience at the festival. Tap Lines
    Photo by Foreside Photography

  • Maine Seaweed Fair

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Snow Marine Park, Mechanic Street, Rockland, free. maineseaweedexchange.com
    Yep, that's right, the Maine Seaweed Fair is a thing, and it makes perfect sense given we're here in Maine and have penty of the stuff. Celebrate Maine's rich seaweed heritage by exploring all the ways seaweed makes life better through art, education, talks, activities, vendors, food, activities and demonstrations. The schedule includes "Drawing with Seaweed" artist talk by Celeste Roberge, a seaweed pressing workshop with Mary Jameson from Saltwater Studio, a cooking with Maine seaweeds demo from Maine Coast Sea Vegetables and a seaweed skincare presentation from Michele Gilfoil of Planet Botanicals. There will also be a children's tent, touch tank and knot-tying session, along with several seaweed-themed vendors with art, jewelry and educational information about one of Maine's most abundant natural resources.
    Ingrid Maasik/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.