Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: April 23, 2018

Oscar Wilde play, Little Black Dress party: 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Little Black Dress Event

    6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland Ocean Gateway, 14 Maine State Pier, Portland, $50. eventbrite.com
    Goodwill Northern New England cordially invites you to its seventh annual Little Black Dress party, which features a fashion show, live and silent auction, music and hors d'oeuvres. All proceeds benefit the Goodwill Veterans Access Fund, so head into the back of your closet or hit one of Goodwill's retails shops and find that little black dress you've been waiting to wear or whatever other fancy threads you can come up with. Fellas, we trust you to come up with some fine threads of your own and get gussied up for a good cause.
    Photo of Mary Allen Lindemann by Samuel Cousins Photography

  • Hip Hop Heaven

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $5 suggested donation. space538.org
    If you've ever wondered about the history of hip-hop, mark your calendar for this gathering of Portland artists who will share their thoughts on the spirituality and socio-political elements of hip-hop and their own experiences with it. Samaa Abdurraqib will moderate the panel discussion with Dàveed Thete, Sonya Tomlinson, Mo Nuñez and Malcolm Henry.
    Anton345/Shutterstock.com

  • 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Russell Hall at University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $16, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre
    Catch a local production of a play that's considered by many to be one of Oscar Wilde's finest comedic works. Set in Victorian London, "The Importance of Being Earnest" bursts with brilliant satire as you get to know Algernon Moncrieff and Jack Worthing and their sordid double lives. "Oh, pleasure, pleasure! What else should bring one anywhere?" Find out this weekend in Gorham.
    Everett Historical/Shutterstock.com

  • Festival of New Works

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. West Bath Fire Department Function Hall, 192 State Road, West Bath, $12. brownpapertickets.com
    The Studio Theatre of Bath presents its inaugural evening of original one-act plays, all making their world premieres. Festival of New Works features the romantic comedy "Chicken or the Fish" by Katherine Russo, the farcical "Battle of the Sexist" by Steven Hayet and "Who Will Cry for the Cockroach" by MK Wolfe, which shows how one man's actions can have an impact on human history. Gather one and all to see this trio of works by up-and- coming playwrights, actors and directors.
    Hugolacasse/Shutterstock.com

  • Trekkapalooza 2018

    7 p.m. Friday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door. rocklandstrand.com
    The Strand Theater invites you to rock out in Rockland during the 13th annual battle of the bands. Proceeds from Trekkapalooza 2018 benefit the youth mentoring program Trekkers. This year's crop of musical competitors are Drive By Todd, The Extension Cords, Group Therapy, The Once Over, The Tune Squad and The Good Guys. They're all Maine acts, and you'll hear a diverse range of covers and originals while supporting a wonderful cause. 'Nuff said.
    Image courtesy of The Strand Theatre

  • Anthony Jeselnik

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    Anthony Jeselnik is a veteran of Comedy Central where his show, "The Jeselnik Offensive," ran for two seasons, and he's also written some scorching comedy roasts, including one from 2011 about our current president. Jeselnik has also appeared on Conan, The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! We watched a few YouTube clips and can verify that Jeselnik is hilarious but also bold and edgy, so expect colorful language and no topic off limits on his Funny Games tour.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • April Stool's Day

    9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Eastern Promenade, Portland. easternpromenade.org/april-stools-day
    While we wish this day wasn't needed, it's important to have a fun attitude about it, as you lend a hand and roam around the Eastern Promenade Park and surrounding neighborhoods picking up dog poop and other debris you might come across. April Stool's Day is an annual event sponsored by the Friends of the Eastern Promenade, and it's been happening since 1995. Keep your eyes peeled for one of the "golden turds" and win a gift certificate. And if you invite any of your friends via text to join you on Saturday, it's an excellent excuse to use the poop emoji. P.S. Rain date is Sunday.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Night of Laughs Comedy Show

    8 p.m. Saturday. Ramada Saco Conference Center, 352 North St., Saco, $10, 21-plus. sacomainstreet.org
    Saco Main Street is a nonprofit that's all about making Saco a fabulous place to live and work by enhancing the vitality of the downtown. Here's a chance to support the cause by way of a hilarity with a comedy show featuring three professional laugh makers out of Boston. Jody Sloane, Nick Lavallee and E.J. Edmonds will be hitting you with their best stuff, so plan on yucking it up big time.
    Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Belle of Amherst: Emily Dickinson'

    2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Visit the secret, eccentric and passionate world of writer Emily Dickinson in a performance by Ginger Grace. "Belle of Amherst: Emily Dickinson" by William Luce brings her spirit, anguish and creative force to life through Grace, who has been portraying the poet around the country for 11 years. You'll come to understand Dickinson in a new way as you get transported back to the 1800s and learn how Dickinson was considered to be an eccentric who dressed mostly in white and was reluctant to great guests, then later, rarely leave her bedroom. "The soul should always stand ajar, ready to welcome the ecstatic experience," wrote Dickinson so many years ago. Follow her advice on Sunday.
    Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Church Arts Center

  • Merriconeag Poetry Festival

    3 p.m. Sunday. Maine Coast Waldorf School, 57 Desert Road, Freeport, free. mainecoastwaldorf.org
    Spend some time hearing some fine rhymes at the 11th annual Merriconeag Poetry Festival. You'll hear verse from Maine's poet laureate, Stuart Kestenbaum, as well as student poets from Cape Elizabeth, Deering and Falmouth high schools, Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, Morse High School in Bath, North Yarmouth Academy and Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
    Finwal89/Shutterstock.com

 

