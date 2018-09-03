Posted: September 3, 2018
Open Lighthouse Day, Maine Cheese Festival: 11 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
U.S. Custom House Tours
10 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 25. U.S. Custom House, 312 Fore St., Portland, $10,
advance ticketing required. portlandlandmarks.org
How many times have you walked or driven by the incredible architectural giant that is the U.S. Custom
House in Portland and wondered what it's like inside? Here's a chance to see for yourself with a 30-minute guided
tour presented by Portland Observatory and Greater Portland Landmarks. A 2013 restoration brought the building back
to its 1872 glory, and since it's been closed to the public since 2001, this is a golden opportunity to get inside
and learn about a building on the National Register of Historic Places that was designed to dazzle merchants from
abroad as they arrived in Portland Harbor.
Darryl Brooks /Shutterstock.com
'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; through Sept. 15. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington
St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
Catch a show celebrating its 50th anniversary for the next two weekends in Bath. "Joseph and the Amazing
Technicolor Dreamcoat," by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, tells the biblical story of Joseph, his
father Jacob, his 11 brothers and a very special coat that you'll never find at Target. This local production is
directed by Thom Watson with musical direction by Theresa Henderson. You'll hear all the songs that made the show a
hit including "Those Canaan Days," "One More Angel in Heaven" and "Benjamin Calypso." "Joseph" originally debuted
in London in 1968 and was nominated for several Tony Awards here in the U.S. in 1982.
Photo courtesy of
David Mention Photography
Open Lighthouse Day
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Statewide, free admission. lighthousefoundation.org
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Open Lighthouse Day in Maine, and it's a wonderful opportunity to
tool around the state and hit several of them. This year, the list features 21 participating lighthouses including
Wood Island, Pemaquid Point, West Quoddy and Owls Head. Most of these are not typically open to the public, and all
of them are beacons of not only light but of Maine's rich maritime history.
Jay
Yuan/Shutterstock.com
Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, $10. wellsreserve.org
More than 120 of New England's most skilled and creative artisans converge in Wells for a weekend festival
that's in its fourth decade. Not only will you browse and shop for jewelry, apparel, artwork and other unique
offerings, you'll do so in a gorgeous seaside setting with salty air and ocean breezes. The Laudholm Nature Crafts
Festival will also have music, and food and admission fees benefit education, conservation and research at the
Wells Reserve. It's never too early to start your holiday shopping, especially if you're the first person on your
list.
Photo courtesy of Laudholm Trust
14th Annual Henryfest
Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, Yarmouth, $20 in advance, $25 day of event, $40 in advance,
$50 day of event for families. 317main.org
Henryfest is the annual music and dance festival presented by 317 Main Community Music Center and held at
scenic Skyline Farm in Yarmouth. This year includes performances by Primo Cubano, Portland Maine Salsa, King Day &
His New Imperials, Portland Swing Project, New Moon Ensemble with Seny Daffe, Embody the Rhythm, Joy Compass,
Portland Intown Contra Dance, Jason Phelps & Taylor Smith and Flight 317. Festivities also include music and dance
workshops, kids activities, lawn games, food trucks, craft beer and homemade pie. Not a bad way to spend an early
September day, so make your plans and know that Henryfest happens rain or shine.
Photo courtesy of 317 Main
Community Music Center
The NY Cat Film Festival & NY Dog Film Festival
Noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday for cat films, noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for dog films. Patriot Nickelodeon Cinemas,
1 Temple St., Portland, $10. catfilmfestival.com
This weekend, hit the Nick in Portland for one or both days of films celebrating cats and dogs. Saturday is
the NY Cat Film Festival and Sunday is the NY Dog Film Festival. Both days feature curated collections of short
films starring furry friends and the people who love them. A portion of every ticket benefits the Greater
Androscoggin Humane Society and Dogs Playing for Life. Some of the cat films included in the festival are "Pure
Fluff, " Jetty Cats" and "Mittens from Kittens." On dog day, selections include "La Vie D'Un Chien," "Walkies in
the Wind" and "Biscuit."
Still from "Awesome Living with Andy"Photo by P. Denys and M. Holmes.
2018 Maine Wienerfest
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Steamboat Landing Park, Belfast, $3, free for under 12 and dogs. mainewienerfest.com
This year is the 15th anniversary of one of Belfast's most delightful days. Maine Wienerfest is a
celebration of dachshunds and people who love them, and all proceeds benefit P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center. Food
and pet-related vendors will be on site, and events include the Grand Parade of Dachshunds, a canine costume
contest and the Doxie derby. A wiener cook-off contest will also be happening, as will several raffles. The dog
days of summer are anything but over in Belfast, so be sure to celebrate the low-to-the ground pups while it's
still summer because before too long we'll all be dachshund through the
snow.
Malinkaphoto/Shutterstock.com
Maine Cheese Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $15 in advance, $18 at the gate. mainecheeseguild.org
The Maine Cheese Guild invites you to its third annual Maine Cheese Festival, where you'll find more than
30 Maine cheesemakers on hand with samples to try and cheeses to purchase. There will also be live local music from
Sara Hallie Richardson and Cumberland Crossing, tastings, pairings and cheese-making demos, including one on making
ricotta. An array of Maine food trucks and artisan food vendors will also be part of the festivities. You can also
enjoy Maine beer and wine; tickets for the beer garden will be available on site. Hello, is it Brie you're looking
for? Just smile and say cheese!
Genzi/Shutterstock.com
PorchFest
1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Various residential locations, Deering Center neighborhood, Portland, free. On Facebook
This year marks the 5th annual Porchfest in Portland’s Deering Center neighborhood. Spend the afternoon strolling or better yet peddling around from one spot to the next where you’ll hear live, local music out on porches, lawns and driveways. Bicycles are suggested as your mode of transportation though parking is also an option. Check the Porchfest Facebook page for details. This year Porchfest is taking place west of Stevens avenue on Leonard, Richardson, Best, Brentwood and Alba street. Happy roaming!
Staff photo by Joel Page
Bread & Puppet: The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus
4:30 p.m. Sunday. Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland, $10 to $25 suggested donation (no one turned
away for lack of funds). mayostreetarts.org
There are no puppets quite like giant ones, and you'll see plenty of them in Fort Allen park on Sunday
afternoon. Internationally known Bread & Puppet Theatre presents The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus. You'll see giant
dwarfs and celestial grasshoppers, among other imaginative masterpieces, while you hear the sounds of the Bread and
Puppet Circus Band. Bring a chair or blanket and park yourself in the park for what will surely be an entertaining
and engaging performance.
Photo by Leonardo March
Bug Maine-ia
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 11. Maine State Museum, 230 State St., Augusta, free. mainestatemuseum.org
If you're a fan of creepy, crawly things, this is the day you've been waiting for. Bug Maine-ia at the
Maine State Museum will have 14 exhibits with hands-on displays. The Maine Entomological Society, Milkweed Puppet
Theater, Enthosense, Inc., Hudson Museum, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Maine School Garden
Network are just some of the organizations that will be on hand sharing their knowledge about the many ways bugs
impact our lives. Gather up every insect-loving kid you know and make a day of it, or just take a solo trip on the
fly.
Photo courtesy of the Maine State Museum