Posted: September 3, 2018

Open Lighthouse Day, Maine Cheese Festival: 11 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

  • U.S. Custom House Tours

    10 and 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 25. U.S. Custom House, 312 Fore St., Portland, $10, advance ticketing required. portlandlandmarks.org
    How many times have you walked or driven by the incredible architectural giant that is the U.S. Custom House in Portland and wondered what it's like inside? Here's a chance to see for yourself with a 30-minute guided tour presented by Portland Observatory and Greater Portland Landmarks. A 2013 restoration brought the building back to its 1872 glory, and since it's been closed to the public since 2001, this is a golden opportunity to get inside and learn about a building on the National Register of Historic Places that was designed to dazzle merchants from abroad as they arrived in Portland Harbor.
    Darryl Brooks /Shutterstock.com

  • 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; through Sept. 15. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Catch a show celebrating its 50th anniversary for the next two weekends in Bath. "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, tells the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his 11 brothers and a very special coat that you'll never find at Target. This local production is directed by Thom Watson with musical direction by Theresa Henderson. You'll hear all the songs that made the show a hit including "Those Canaan Days," "One More Angel in Heaven" and "Benjamin Calypso." "Joseph" originally debuted in London in 1968 and was nominated for several Tony Awards here in the U.S. in 1982.
    Photo courtesy of David Mention Photography

  • Open Lighthouse Day

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Statewide, free admission. lighthousefoundation.org
    This year marks the 10th anniversary of Open Lighthouse Day in Maine, and it's a wonderful opportunity to tool around the state and hit several of them. This year, the list features 21 participating lighthouses including Wood Island, Pemaquid Point, West Quoddy and Owls Head. Most of these are not typically open to the public, and all of them are beacons of not only light but of Maine's rich maritime history.
    Jay Yuan/Shutterstock.com

  • Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, $10. wellsreserve.org
    More than 120 of New England's most skilled and creative artisans converge in Wells for a weekend festival that's in its fourth decade. Not only will you browse and shop for jewelry, apparel, artwork and other unique offerings, you'll do so in a gorgeous seaside setting with salty air and ocean breezes. The Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival will also have music, and food and admission fees benefit education, conservation and research at the Wells Reserve. It's never too early to start your holiday shopping, especially if you're the first person on your list.
    Photo courtesy of Laudholm Trust

  • 14th Annual Henryfest

    Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, Yarmouth, $20 in advance, $25 day of event, $40 in advance, $50 day of event for families. 317main.org
    Henryfest is the annual music and dance festival presented by 317 Main Community Music Center and held at scenic Skyline Farm in Yarmouth. This year includes performances by Primo Cubano, Portland Maine Salsa, King Day & His New Imperials, Portland Swing Project, New Moon Ensemble with Seny Daffe, Embody the Rhythm, Joy Compass, Portland Intown Contra Dance, Jason Phelps & Taylor Smith and Flight 317. Festivities also include music and dance workshops, kids activities, lawn games, food trucks, craft beer and homemade pie. Not a bad way to spend an early September day, so make your plans and know that Henryfest happens rain or shine.
    Photo courtesy of 317 Main Community Music Center

  • The NY Cat Film Festival & NY Dog Film Festival

    Noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday for cat films, noon and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for dog films. Patriot Nickelodeon Cinemas, 1 Temple St., Portland, $10. catfilmfestival.com
    This weekend, hit the Nick in Portland for one or both days of films celebrating cats and dogs. Saturday is the NY Cat Film Festival and Sunday is the NY Dog Film Festival. Both days feature curated collections of short films starring furry friends and the people who love them. A portion of every ticket benefits the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society and Dogs Playing for Life. Some of the cat films included in the festival are "Pure Fluff, " Jetty Cats" and "Mittens from Kittens." On dog day, selections include "La Vie D'Un Chien," "Walkies in the Wind" and "Biscuit."
    Still from "Awesome Living with Andy"Photo by P. Denys and M. Holmes.

  • 2018 Maine Wienerfest

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Steamboat Landing Park, Belfast, $3, free for under 12 and dogs. mainewienerfest.com
    This year is the 15th anniversary of one of Belfast's most delightful days. Maine Wienerfest is a celebration of dachshunds and people who love them, and all proceeds benefit P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center. Food and pet-related vendors will be on site, and events include the Grand Parade of Dachshunds, a canine costume contest and the Doxie derby. A wiener cook-off contest will also be happening, as will several raffles. The dog days of summer are anything but over in Belfast, so be sure to celebrate the low-to-the ground pups while it's still summer because before too long we'll all be dachshund through the snow.
    Malinkaphoto/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Cheese Festival

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $15 in advance, $18 at the gate. mainecheeseguild.org
    The Maine Cheese Guild invites you to its third annual Maine Cheese Festival, where you'll find more than 30 Maine cheesemakers on hand with samples to try and cheeses to purchase. There will also be live local music from Sara Hallie Richardson and Cumberland Crossing, tastings, pairings and cheese-making demos, including one on making ricotta. An array of Maine food trucks and artisan food vendors will also be part of the festivities. You can also enjoy Maine beer and wine; tickets for the beer garden will be available on site. Hello, is it Brie you're looking for? Just smile and say cheese!
    Genzi/Shutterstock.com

  • PorchFest

    1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Various residential locations, Deering Center neighborhood, Portland, free. On Facebook
    This year marks the 5th annual Porchfest in Portland’s Deering Center neighborhood. Spend the afternoon strolling or better yet peddling around from one spot to the next where you’ll hear live, local music out on porches, lawns and driveways. Bicycles are suggested as your mode of transportation though parking is also an option. Check the Porchfest Facebook page for details. This year Porchfest is taking place west of Stevens avenue on Leonard, Richardson, Best, Brentwood and Alba street. Happy roaming!
    Staff photo by Joel Page

  • Bread & Puppet: The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus

    4:30 p.m. Sunday. Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland, $10 to $25 suggested donation (no one turned away for lack of funds). mayostreetarts.org
    There are no puppets quite like giant ones, and you'll see plenty of them in Fort Allen park on Sunday afternoon. Internationally known Bread & Puppet Theatre presents The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus. You'll see giant dwarfs and celestial grasshoppers, among other imaginative masterpieces, while you hear the sounds of the Bread and Puppet Circus Band. Bring a chair or blanket and park yourself in the park for what will surely be an entertaining and engaging performance.
    Photo by Leonardo March

  • Bug Maine-ia

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 11. Maine State Museum, 230 State St., Augusta, free. mainestatemuseum.org
    If you're a fan of creepy, crawly things, this is the day you've been waiting for. Bug Maine-ia at the Maine State Museum will have 14 exhibits with hands-on displays. The Maine Entomological Society, Milkweed Puppet Theater, Enthosense, Inc., Hudson Museum, Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Maine School Garden Network are just some of the organizations that will be on hand sharing their knowledge about the many ways bugs impact our lives. Gather up every insect-loving kid you know and make a day of it, or just take a solo trip on the fly.
    Photo courtesy of the Maine State Museum

 

 

 

 

 

 

