Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: August 13, 2018

‘Nunsense,’ Life Happens Outside Festival: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

 

  • Bike the Eastern Trail

    Anytime. Easterntrail.org
    Sometimes there's no better way to see the world than from a bicycle. The Eastern Trail offers the opportunity to do just that with 22 off-road miles from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Kennebunk. There's also a scenic on-road route along tranquil country roads that you can follow from Casco Bay (Bug Light Park) all the way to Kittery's Piscataqua River. Fill up those water bottles, bring some snacks, check your tire pressure and hit the road.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Forest Bathing

    11:30 a.m. Thursday. Jade Integrative Health, 12 Windorf Circle, Brunswick, $10, pre-registration appreciated. btlt.org
    Taking a walk in the woods is not only peaceful, it also uses the meditative power of nature to heal. Acupuncturist and former Buddhist Monk Cleo Wolf will lead, and you'll learn techniques for mindfulness and walking meditation while in the idyllic setting of a Brunswick forest. Studies have shown that forest bathing can help improve mood, sleep, energy and focus. It also can boost your immune system, lower blood pressure and reduce stress levels. Who knew?
    Kichigin/Shutterstock.com

  • ‘Nunsense’

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Through Sept. 2. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $48 to $57. portlandstage.org
    Kick the habit of not having any fun this summer because Maine State Music Theatre and Portland Stage are co-presenting “Nunsense” and we pray you find your way to this hilarious show. The show was won numerous awards including four Outer Critics Circle Awards and Best Off-Broadway Musical. The action centers of what happens with the cook Sister Julia accidentally poisons 52 of her sisters and a fundraiser is planned to cover burial costs. It might sound morbid but “Nunsense” is anything but as the sisters will sing, dance and crack you up all night long. Have faith.
    Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • ‘Grumpy Old Men The Musical’

    2:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Through Sept. 1. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., $52 to $120. ogunquitplayouse.org
    Twenty-five years after its debut on the silver screen, “Grumpy Old Men” is making its U.S. premiere as a musical comedy right here in Maine with a run at the Ogunquit Playhouse. The rivalry between neighbors Max and John is reignited with a cast that includes Hal Linden as Grandpa Gustafson and Sally Struthers as fresh arrival Punky.
    Photo by Gary Ng

  • Life Happens Outside Festival

    Friday to Sunday. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, Freeport, free admission, charges for some activities. lifehappensoutside.org
    Celebrate Maine's great outdoors by heading to Freeport for some or even all three days of the second annual Life Happens Outside Festival. The festival's goal is to promote Teens to Trails and their mission to educate youth, teens and families on how and where to get outside. The schedule of activities is chock full of terrific options including kayaking, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival, Teens to Trail Base Camp with gear raffles and gear drive, the Sterling Rope Vertical Challenge, paddling, stand-up paddling, biking, hiking, outdoor storytelling and more.
    Jane Rix/Shutterstock.com

  • Craft Brew Races

    Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Payson Park, 700 Baxter Boulevard, Portland, $60 in advance, $70 day of race; $50 in advance, $60 day of race for non-drinking runners or festival attendance only; $15 in advance, $25 day of for non- running designated drivers, 21-plus event. craftbrewraces.com
    First you'll get some exercise, then you'll drink some beer. It's as simple as that! The Craft Brew Races is a 5K race that's open to everyone from elite runners to slowpoke walkers. You'll make your way around scenic Back Cove in Portland and then repair to Payson Park where a beer festival will be waiting for you with 40 breweries on hand and ready to share samples. Bring cash for the food trucks and rock out while you refuel with live music. All 5K participants will receive a souvenir pint glass.
    Mubus7/shutterstock.com

  • Wet Hot Portland Summer

    9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $8 in advance, $12 day of show, $25 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    The Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland (SLAP) invite you to a special competition with a summer camp theme. Visiting arm wrestlers will be in town, including Marie Armtoinette from Olympia, Washington, and all told you'll see eight matches. Halftime entertainment comes courtesy of Marilyn Melons of Voulez-Vous Burlesque, and all proceeds benefit The Locker Project and Maine Foodscapes. Elton John was right when he sang "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," and surely that includes arm wrestling!
    Photo by Tina "Machina" Lewis

  • 8th Annual Steamy Nights

    7 p.m. Saturday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 at the door. stlawrencearts.org
    Regardless of what the mercury says, it will be a red-hot night up on Munjoy Hill at the eighth annual Steamy Night burlesque and dance show benefit. The emcees are Gay Jay and Bunny the Stage, Mime and performers include Vivid Motion, Dark Follies, Miss Diamond DeVille, Anathema Steele, Leggz, Sapphire Rose, Paris Greene, Pixie Bust and a few too racy to mention. Suffice it to say, this is a leave-the-kids-at-home kind of night. Shout out to all of the performers for donating their time in support of St. Lawrence Arts.
    Blue Pig/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival

    8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Topsham Fairgrounds, Grandstands Road, $15, $5 kids. mainehighlandgames.org
    You don't need to be Scottish to immerse yourself in the annual Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival. All are welcome for the one-day celebration with Celtic music, fiddlers, dancers, a Highland athletic competition, Massed Highland Pipe and Drum bands, a sheep dog competition, historical reenactors, the gathering of the clans, Scottish food and merchandise and an all around happy Scottish vibe. By the way, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the event!
    Lukassek/Shutterstock.com

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.