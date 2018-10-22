Network



Aimsel Ponti

Posted: October 22, 2018

Night of the Living Beer, Barktoberfest: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Thriller Throwdown

    5:30 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland. On Facebook
    For the past several weeks, like-minded, fun-loving locals have been practicing for the big day, and if you hit Congress Square Park on Thursday, you can see the thrilling fruits of their dancing labor. Thriller Throwdown is the annual celebration and homage to Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" video. It's a perfect kick-off to Halloween weekend, and the gaggle of zombified dancers will dazzle you as the MJ tunes pours out of speakers. Just remember that, as your body starts to shiver, it's not your fault because no mortal can resist the evil of thriller.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Chilling Celtic Tales

    5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $10 per child under 15 includes one free adult, $16 for additional adults. victoriamansion.org
    When families were out for the evening during Halloween season, the servants at Victoria Mansion likely shared stories to pass the time, and not just any stories, spooky ones! Local storyteller Lynne Cullen, with accompaniment from musician Kurt Kish, will recreate chilling Celtic tales, the likes of which were common among Irish residents of Portland. The performance is geared toward kids between 6 and 15 years old, and this all happens in the rarely-seen basement of the historic mansion.
    Emmily/Shutterstock.com

  • Stroll Haunted Yarmouth

    7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Old Meeting House, 25 Hillside St., Yarmouth, $15. thelittleboxoffice.com/royalriver
    The Royal River Community Players invites you to join them on a haunted stroll through Hillside Cemetery. You'll hear a number of fictional stories told by actors based on historical facts about some of the cemetery's residents, including Reverend Thomas Green, Captain Jeremiah Brown, the town's one-legged postmaster and some Yarmouth women who took care of things while men were at sea. Warm attire and comfortable shoes are encouraged, and your ticket includes a hot drink and a treat. The stroll lasts just over an hour.
    Photo by Randy Billmeier

  • Pumpkin Patch by the Sea

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Alewive's Brook Farm, 83 Old Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth, $9, $5 seniors, kids under two free. alewivesbrookfarm.com
    Here's a chance for some old school fall fun happening in Cape Elizabeth. Pumpkin Patch by the Sea celebrates the orange orb with a bunch of fun-sounding farm games. You, and especially your kids, will partake in pumpkin bowling, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, pumpkin putt, pumpkin bounce race, corn launcher and a pirate treasure map search. Admission includes entry into the corn field, unlimited use of the pumpkin play area, face painting and two shots from the giant slingshot. You'll also be able to purchase a pumpkin from the farm's huge patch, and food trucks will be on site.
    Staff Photo by Ariana van den Akker

  • Metaphysical Follies

    Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark, free. denmarkarts.org
    Denmark Arts Center is exploring the mysteries around Halloween season in unusual fashion. It's the time of year with both harvests and plants dying and returning to the earth, and we humans are reminded to think about the worlds that lie beyond our conscious realm. Metaphysical Follies is a celebration of these themes with several elements including guest psychic medium Annette Cohen. You'll also find the Beyond the Veil art opening and a kids' costume party. Come hungry because Eats food cart will be on hand peddling hot dogs, mac and cheese and Halloween treats.
    Image courtesy of Denmark Arts Center

  • Barktoberfest

    1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mutty Paws Academy, 411 Payne Road, Scarborough, $20 in advance, $25 day of event. On Facebook
    Halloween has gone to the dogs! Here's a chance for your pooch to put his best paw forward and maybe win a prize in the Hairy Halloween Contest. That's just one part of Barktoberfest. The festivities also include bobbing for bones and a canine photo booth. You'll also see training demos while you nosh on complimentary snacks and a craft beer from the Hoppy Hound Tent, both included with your ticket. You and your pooch will also enjoy tunes spun by Coast 93.1, and you'll leave with a coupon for 10 percent off at Nonesuch River Brewing and Mutty Paws Academy. A portion of profits from Barktoberfest will be donated to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
    WilleeCole Photography/Shutterstock.com

  • Night of the Living Beer

    5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. oxbowbeer.com
    At the crossroads of Halloween and a tasty variety of frosty beverages is where you'll find Night of the Living Beer. Oxbow Blending & Bottling will play host to casks from Allagash Brewing Co., Austin Street Brewery, Bissell Brothers, Liquid Riot Bottling Co., Rising Tide Brewing Co. and a few of Oxbow's own offerings. The late night un-dead dancing part of the festivities kicks off at 9 p.m. with tunes spun by DJ Fava Le Chic.
    Popel Arseniy/Shutterstock.com

  • Portland Comic Expo

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Portland Exposition Building, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $5. On Facebook
    Casablanca Comics invites you to the annual comic book convention that jumps off the page with comic dealers, artists, publishers and cosplay. You can meet and mingle with artists Andrew MacLean, Keith Champagne (D.C. Comics) and Maine's Scarecrowoven, among others, as you rub shoulders with fellow comic book fanatics. Non- perishable food items will be collected at the door for donation to Wayside Soup Kitchen, and everyone who donates will receive a free comic book so be sure to raid your cupboard before heading in.
    Durantelallera/Shutterstock.com

  • Discover Portland Wild

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free. peakpursuits.org
    Peak Pursuits wants to raise awareness about the opportunities to get outside and live a healthy, sustainable life and is putting on a terrific event to do just that. Discover Portland Wild is a day of fun and adventure for the whole family with music, food vendors and a wide range of activities. Head to Deering Oaks Park on Sunday, and you'll find a climbing wall, bike racing, fly casting lessons, orienteering and navigation lessons, back country practices, gardening, yoga, meditation, pumpkin carving and potato sack races. You'll also meet local businesses that focus on outdoor recreation, health and well-being, mindfulness, sustainable initiatives and outdoor gear.
    ESB Professional/shtterstock.com

 

 

 

