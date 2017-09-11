Posted: September 11, 2017
‘Nice Work If You Can Get It,’ ‘E.T.,’ Open Winery Day: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Capriccio
Through Sunday. Various locations, Ogunquit, prices vary. ogunquitperformingarts.org
This year marks the 27th Capriccio Festival of the Arts in Ogunquit. This weekend features Ogunquit Playhouse backstage tours, a
concert by Andy Happel and Los Galactacos String Band at the Barn Gallery, open house and tour of the art galleries of Ogunquit, open house at
Ogunquit Heritage Museum, Barn Gallery gala reception and Capriccio day at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Hey Ogunquit, you're pretty
great!
Art Walk LA
5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Lewiston & Auburn, free. laarts.org
Galleries will be open late, special performances will be happening and your senses will be treated to many exhibitions during the Art
Walk LA. Whether you live in one of the twin cities or are up for an excursion, make a night of it exploring and ducking into places you've
never ventured into. As it's still technically summer, it's a safe assumption that some of the merriment will be happening outside. All told,
20 downtown Lewiston and Auburn businesses and storefronts become public art spaces. Happy art walking!
'Nice Work If You Can Get It'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 1. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $19, $23. lyricmusictheater.org
In the mood for a side-splitting musical comedy set to the timeless songs of George and Ira Gershwin? We've got just the show for you!
"Nice Work If You Can Get It" makes light of the Prohibition era and a clash between socialites and bootleggers. Tunes include "Someone to
Watch Over Me," "Fascinating Rhythm," Lady Be Good" and our personal favorite, "I've Got a Crush on You."
Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bethel Town Commons, free. bethelharvestfest.com
Arts, crafts, music, farmers market, apple pie contest, wagon rides, kids' activities and, of course, a mouth-watering Chowdah Cookoff
— does this all sound good to you? Then head to Bethel on Saturday and spend the day in the lovely mountain village town welcoming in the
beginning of fall foliage season in a really fun and engaging way. Did we mention the chowdah? Ayuh!
Open Winery Day
10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday (times vary by location). Wineries statewide. mainewineryguild.com
You read that right, wine aficionados, it's Open Winery Day in Maine. Sixteen wineries all over the state will be hosting tastings,
tours and special events, making all of your grape expectations come true. Maine's wine history dates back to 1983, when a single winery opened
and made blueberry wine. These days wineries are using grapes, native fruits and even maple syrup to make their wines. For the complete
schedule and list of wineries, head to mainewineryguild.com. A partial list of participating wineries includes Anthony Lee's Winery, Catherine
Hill Winery, Prospect Hill Winery and Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery.
9th annual Family Jamboree
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free. wellschambers.org
It's a family affair complete with games, crafts, food, vendors and more. The Family Jamboree is a wonderful way to spend a late summer
chunk of time in a pretty park by scenic Wells Harbor. The fun includes a doughnut-eating contest, ball toss, beanbag toss, Frisbee toss and
relay races. Activity booths will be offering beaded bracelet making, Halloween bag decorating and other fun stuff for the kids in your life.
Oh, and new to this year's jamboree are the two words you want to hear: pony rides!
Enlightenment Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Fireside Inn & Suites, 81 Riverside St., Portland, $5. On Facebook
It's greater Portland's largest gathering of spiritual and holistic practitioners with a whole bunch of learning, sharing, inspiration
and community. Services and happenings include psychic, medium and angel readings, spiritual and wellness author appearances, aura and chakra
photography, chair massage, energy healing, reiki, live music, crystals, stones, jewelry, art and workshops. See the light at the Fireside
Inn.
Peace, Love & Lyme Aid Music Festival
10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Thompson's Orchard Gazebo, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester, $10 suggested donation, kids are free. On Facebook
Load up the car with lawn chairs, a picnic basket and your favorite family members and friends, then head to New Gloucester for a day
of music, merriment and education on Lyme disease. The Peace, Love & Lyme Aid Festival includes kids' activities, lawn games, food, carriage
rides, apple picking and an artisan/farmers market. The music lineup is Charlotte Levasseur, Rippleton Cross with Andrew Dostie, Toast Duo, Rob
Duquette, The Tom Towler Band, Brooke & Fogg, Rumor Has it and The Grumps.
'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'
2 p.m. Sunday. Cinemagic Grand, 333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, $13.25. fathomevents.com
Turn on your heartlights, everyone, because "E.T." is back on the big screen. Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi blockbuster is as magical
now as it was then, with Drew Barrymore as Gertie and Henry Thomas as Elliott. Bust out the Reese's Pieces and prepare to ride the emotional
roller coaster of one of Hollywood's finest moments. "I'll be right here ..." Where will you be? If you can't make it to South Portland, you
can also catch it at 2 p.m. at Cinemagic Saco and 2 & 7 p.m. at Brunswick 10.
