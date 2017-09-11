Network



Posted: September 11, 2017

'Nice Work If You Can Get It,' 'E.T.,' Open Winery Day: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Capriccio Through Sunday. Various locations, Ogunquit, prices vary. ogunquitperformingarts.org This year marks the 27th Capriccio Festival of the Arts in Ogunquit. This weekend features Ogunquit Playhouse backstage tours, a concert by Andy Happel and Los Galactacos String Band at the Barn Gallery, open house and tour of the art galleries of Ogunquit, open house at Ogunquit Heritage Museum, Barn Gallery gala reception and Capriccio day at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Hey Ogunquit, you're pretty great!Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Capriccio

    Through Sunday. Various locations, Ogunquit, prices vary. ogunquitperformingarts.org
    This year marks the 27th Capriccio Festival of the Arts in Ogunquit. This weekend features Ogunquit Playhouse backstage tours, a concert by Andy Happel and Los Galactacos String Band at the Barn Gallery, open house and tour of the art galleries of Ogunquit, open house at Ogunquit Heritage Museum, Barn Gallery gala reception and Capriccio day at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Hey Ogunquit, you're pretty great!
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Art Walk LA 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Lewiston & Auburn, free. laarts.org Galleries will be open late, special performances will be happening and your senses will be treated to many exhibitions during the Art Walk LA. Whether you live in one of the twin cities or are up for an excursion, make a night of it exploring and ducking into places you've never ventured into. As it's still technically summer, it's a safe assumption that some of the merriment will be happening outside. All told, 20 downtown Lewiston and Auburn businesses and storefronts become public art spaces. Happy art walking!Oksana Korpan/Shutterstock.com

    Art Walk LA

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Lewiston & Auburn, free. laarts.org
    Galleries will be open late, special performances will be happening and your senses will be treated to many exhibitions during the Art Walk LA. Whether you live in one of the twin cities or are up for an excursion, make a night of it exploring and ducking into places you've never ventured into. As it's still technically summer, it's a safe assumption that some of the merriment will be happening outside. All told, 20 downtown Lewiston and Auburn businesses and storefronts become public art spaces. Happy art walking!
    Oksana Korpan/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Nice Work If You Can Get It' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 1. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $19, $23. lyricmusictheater.org In the mood for a side-splitting musical comedy set to the timeless songs of George and Ira Gershwin? We've got just the show for you! "Nice Work If You Can Get It" makes light of the Prohibition era and a clash between socialites and bootleggers. Tunes include "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Fascinating Rhythm," Lady Be Good" and our personal favorite, "I've Got a Crush on You."Photo by Linwood Leland

    'Nice Work If You Can Get It'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 1. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $19, $23. lyricmusictheater.org
    In the mood for a side-splitting musical comedy set to the timeless songs of George and Ira Gershwin? We've got just the show for you! "Nice Work If You Can Get It" makes light of the Prohibition era and a clash between socialites and bootleggers. Tunes include "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Fascinating Rhythm," Lady Be Good" and our personal favorite, "I've Got a Crush on You."
    Photo by Linwood Leland

  • Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bethel Town Commons, free. bethelharvestfest.com Arts, crafts, music, farmers market, apple pie contest, wagon rides, kids' activities and, of course, a mouth-watering Chowdah Cookoff — does this all sound good to you? Then head to Bethel on Saturday and spend the day in the lovely mountain village town welcoming in the beginning of fall foliage season in a really fun and engaging way. Did we mention the chowdah? Ayuh!Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com

    Harvestfest & Chowdah Cookoff

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bethel Town Commons, free. bethelharvestfest.com
    Arts, crafts, music, farmers market, apple pie contest, wagon rides, kids' activities and, of course, a mouth-watering Chowdah Cookoff — does this all sound good to you? Then head to Bethel on Saturday and spend the day in the lovely mountain village town welcoming in the beginning of fall foliage season in a really fun and engaging way. Did we mention the chowdah? Ayuh!
    Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com

  • Open Winery Day 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday (times vary by location). Wineries statewide. mainewineryguild.com You read that right, wine aficionados, it's Open Winery Day in Maine. Sixteen wineries all over the state will be hosting tastings, tours and special events, making all of your grape expectations come true. Maine's wine history dates back to 1983, when a single winery opened and made blueberry wine. These days wineries are using grapes, native fruits and even maple syrup to make their wines. For the complete schedule and list of wineries, head to mainewineryguild.com. A partial list of participating wineries includes Anthony Lee's Winery, Catherine Hill Winery, Prospect Hill Winery and Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Open Winery Day

    10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Saturday (times vary by location). Wineries statewide. mainewineryguild.com
    You read that right, wine aficionados, it's Open Winery Day in Maine. Sixteen wineries all over the state will be hosting tastings, tours and special events, making all of your grape expectations come true. Maine's wine history dates back to 1983, when a single winery opened and made blueberry wine. These days wineries are using grapes, native fruits and even maple syrup to make their wines. For the complete schedule and list of wineries, head to mainewineryguild.com. A partial list of participating wineries includes Anthony Lee's Winery, Catherine Hill Winery, Prospect Hill Winery and Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 9th annual Family Jamboree 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free. wellschambers.org It's a family affair complete with games, crafts, food, vendors and more. The Family Jamboree is a wonderful way to spend a late summer chunk of time in a pretty park by scenic Wells Harbor. The fun includes a doughnut-eating contest, ball toss, beanbag toss, Frisbee toss and relay races. Activity booths will be offering beaded bracelet making, Halloween bag decorating and other fun stuff for the kids in your life. Oh, and new to this year's jamboree are the two words you want to hear: pony rides!SevenMaps7/Shutterstock.com

    9th annual Family Jamboree

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free. wellschambers.org
    It's a family affair complete with games, crafts, food, vendors and more. The Family Jamboree is a wonderful way to spend a late summer chunk of time in a pretty park by scenic Wells Harbor. The fun includes a doughnut-eating contest, ball toss, beanbag toss, Frisbee toss and relay races. Activity booths will be offering beaded bracelet making, Halloween bag decorating and other fun stuff for the kids in your life. Oh, and new to this year's jamboree are the two words you want to hear: pony rides!
    SevenMaps7/Shutterstock.com

  • Enlightenment Expo 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Fireside Inn & Suites, 81 Riverside St., Portland, $5. On Facebook It's greater Portland's largest gathering of spiritual and holistic practitioners with a whole bunch of learning, sharing, inspiration and community. Services and happenings include psychic, medium and angel readings, spiritual and wellness author appearances, aura and chakra photography, chair massage, energy healing, reiki, live music, crystals, stones, jewelry, art and workshops. See the light at the Fireside Inn.Monika Wisniewska/Shutterstock.com

    Enlightenment Expo

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Fireside Inn & Suites, 81 Riverside St., Portland, $5. On Facebook
    It's greater Portland's largest gathering of spiritual and holistic practitioners with a whole bunch of learning, sharing, inspiration and community. Services and happenings include psychic, medium and angel readings, spiritual and wellness author appearances, aura and chakra photography, chair massage, energy healing, reiki, live music, crystals, stones, jewelry, art and workshops. See the light at the Fireside Inn.
    Monika Wisniewska/Shutterstock.com

  • Peace, Love & Lyme Aid Music Festival 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Thompson's Orchard Gazebo, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester, $10 suggested donation, kids are free. On Facebook Load up the car with lawn chairs, a picnic basket and your favorite family members and friends, then head to New Gloucester for a day of music, merriment and education on Lyme disease. The Peace, Love & Lyme Aid Festival includes kids' activities, lawn games, food, carriage rides, apple picking and an artisan/farmers market. The music lineup is Charlotte Levasseur, Rippleton Cross with Andrew Dostie, Toast Duo, Rob Duquette, The Tom Towler Band, Brooke & Fogg, Rumor Has it and The Grumps.Sonal Garg/Shutterstock.com

    Peace, Love & Lyme Aid Music Festival

    10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Thompson's Orchard Gazebo, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester, $10 suggested donation, kids are free. On Facebook
    Load up the car with lawn chairs, a picnic basket and your favorite family members and friends, then head to New Gloucester for a day of music, merriment and education on Lyme disease. The Peace, Love & Lyme Aid Festival includes kids' activities, lawn games, food, carriage rides, apple picking and an artisan/farmers market. The music lineup is Charlotte Levasseur, Rippleton Cross with Andrew Dostie, Toast Duo, Rob Duquette, The Tom Towler Band, Brooke & Fogg, Rumor Has it and The Grumps.
    Sonal Garg/Shutterstock.com

  • 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' 2 p.m. Sunday. Cinemagic Grand, 333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, $13.25. fathomevents.com Turn on your heartlights, everyone, because "E.T." is back on the big screen. Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi blockbuster is as magical now as it was then, with Drew Barrymore as Gertie and Henry Thomas as Elliott. Bust out the Reese's Pieces and prepare to ride the emotional roller coaster of one of Hollywood's finest moments. "I'll be right here ..." Where will you be? If you can't make it to South Portland, you can also catch it at 2 p.m. at Cinemagic Saco and 2 & 7 p.m. at Brunswick 10.Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures via Fathom Events

    'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

    2 p.m. Sunday. Cinemagic Grand, 333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, $13.25. fathomevents.com
    Turn on your heartlights, everyone, because "E.T." is back on the big screen. Steven Spielberg's 1982 sci-fi blockbuster is as magical now as it was then, with Drew Barrymore as Gertie and Henry Thomas as Elliott. Bust out the Reese's Pieces and prepare to ride the emotional roller coaster of one of Hollywood's finest moments. "I'll be right here ..." Where will you be? If you can't make it to South Portland, you can also catch it at 2 p.m. at Cinemagic Saco and 2 & 7 p.m. at Brunswick 10.
    Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures via Fathom Events

