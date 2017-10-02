Network



Posted: October 2, 2017

Naked Shakespeare, Vintage Bazaar, Harvest Festival: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta Friday through Monday. Various locations in Damariscotta and surrounding times. damariscottapumpkinfest.com Visit Damariscotta over Columbus Day weekend for a quintessential slate of early fall activities, including the Pumpkinboat Regatta, kids' pumpkin hunt, giant pumpkin drop, pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin slingshot, pumpkin derby, pumpkin pancake breakfast, pumpkin pie-eating contest and all sorts of special performances and film screenings. By the time it's all over, you'll be seeing orange for sure.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta

    Friday through Monday. Various locations in Damariscotta and surrounding times. damariscottapumpkinfest.com
    Visit Damariscotta over Columbus Day weekend for a quintessential slate of early fall activities, including the Pumpkinboat Regatta, kids' pumpkin hunt, giant pumpkin drop, pumpkin catapult, giant pumpkin slingshot, pumpkin derby, pumpkin pancake breakfast, pumpkin pie-eating contest and all sorts of special performances and film screenings. By the time it's all over, you'll be seeing orange for sure.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 'Lip-Schtick: One Boy's Journey to Fabulous and Back'' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15, $18, pay what you can on Thursday. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com David Scarbie Mitchell is going to take you on a fabulous roller-coaster ride with seven characters and 11 costume changes, all while never leaving the stage. "Lip-Schtick" is a one-man musical comedy that tells the life stories of aging-showgirl-with-issues Scarbie and David, who talks about what it was like to grow up gay in a supportive environment. You'll meet other colorful characters along the way, and the show features lip-syncing, live vocals and some improv throughout, which sometimes involves audience members, so be ready.Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

    'Lip-Schtick: One Boy's Journey to Fabulous and Back'

    ' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15, $18, pay what you can on Thursday. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    David Scarbie Mitchell is going to take you on a fabulous roller-coaster ride with seven characters and 11 costume changes, all while never leaving the stage. "Lip-Schtick" is a one-man musical comedy that tells the life stories of aging-showgirl-with-issues Scarbie and David, who talks about what it was like to grow up gay in a supportive environment. You'll meet other colorful characters along the way, and the show features lip-syncing, live vocals and some improv throughout, which sometimes involves audience members, so be ready.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • Naked Shakespeare presents 'Shapeshifters' 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Ballroom at Mechanic's Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, pay what you can. acorn-productions.org The Naked Shakespeare actors are back with a show that interweaves scenes with characters in disguise from five of the Bard's plays. You'll meet lovers, clowns and royalty, and they all have different agendas: getting information, hiding from past mistakes and staying put after being exiled. The thing with Shakespeare's works is that intentions aren't always obvious, and you'll be kept on your toes in a delightful way in a production adapted and directed by Michael Levine.Photo courtesy of Acorn Productions

    Naked Shakespeare presents 'Shapeshifters'

    7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Ballroom at Mechanic's Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, pay what you can. acorn-productions.org
    The Naked Shakespeare actors are back with a show that interweaves scenes with characters in disguise from five of the Bard's plays. You'll meet lovers, clowns and royalty, and they all have different agendas: getting information, hiding from past mistakes and staying put after being exiled. The thing with Shakespeare's works is that intentions aren't always obvious, and you'll be kept on your toes in a delightful way in a production adapted and directed by Michael Levine.
    Photo courtesy of Acorn Productions

  • Suzanne Westenhoefer 8 p.m. Friday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $32.50. jonathansogunquit.com For two and a half decades, comic Suzanne Westenhoefer has been cracking people up while breaking stereotypes with her no-holds-barred honesty. She's unique in that you'll never see the same show twice, and she doesn't write anything down. She does, however, hit the stage like a bolt of lightning, and then it's off to the races with unfettered hilarity.Photo courtesy of Suzanne Westenhoefer

    Suzanne Westenhoefer

    8 p.m. Friday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $32.50. jonathansogunquit.com
    For two and a half decades, comic Suzanne Westenhoefer has been cracking people up while breaking stereotypes with her no-holds-barred honesty. She's unique in that you'll never see the same show twice, and she doesn't write anything down. She does, however, hit the stage like a bolt of lightning, and then it's off to the races with unfettered hilarity.
    Photo courtesy of Suzanne Westenhoefer

  • Vintage Bazaar New England 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Raitt Homestead Farm, 2077 State Road, Eliot, $10, $15 for early bird and weekend passes. mybazaarlife.com On a 33-acre historic farm in Eliot, more than 185 vendors from all over the country will gather to sell antiques, vintage treasures, architectural salvage, repurposed items, indie crafts and one-of-a-kind stuff everywhere you look. Vintage Bazaar New England will also have live music from Adam Ezra, Chris Ross and the North, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Wise Old Moon and These Wild Plains, food trucks and a libations tent, along with family-friendly activities, vintage-themed photo ops and special guest appearances and demonstrations. You can also view incredible glamped-out vintage campers. If you've got one foot in the past but want to have a heck of a time in the here and now, this is the fair for you.Photo courtesy of The Vintage Bazaar

    Vintage Bazaar New England

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Raitt Homestead Farm, 2077 State Road, Eliot, $10, $15 for early bird and weekend passes. mybazaarlife.com
    On a 33-acre historic farm in Eliot, more than 185 vendors from all over the country will gather to sell antiques, vintage treasures, architectural salvage, repurposed items, indie crafts and one-of-a-kind stuff everywhere you look. Vintage Bazaar New England will also have live music from Adam Ezra, Chris Ross and the North, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Wise Old Moon and These Wild Plains, food trucks and a libations tent, along with family-friendly activities, vintage-themed photo ops and special guest appearances and demonstrations. You can also view incredible glamped-out vintage campers. If you've got one foot in the past but want to have a heck of a time in the here and now, this is the fair for you.
    Photo courtesy of The Vintage Bazaar

  • Harvest Festival 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com It's a family affair in New Gloucester at the annual Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village harvest festival. Activities include barn tours, wagon rides, nature walks bluegrass from Albert Price and the Pseudonyms, face painting and gourd painting. Come hungry because all sorts of baked goods and seasonal produce will be for sale, along with maple candy, homemade Shaker apple crisp and barbecue. There will also be traditional craft demonstrations, including Shaker-style broom making, blacksmithing, weaving and more.Photo by Diantha Grant

    Harvest Festival

    10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com
    It's a family affair in New Gloucester at the annual Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village harvest festival. Activities include barn tours, wagon rides, nature walks bluegrass from Albert Price and the Pseudonyms, face painting and gourd painting. Come hungry because all sorts of baked goods and seasonal produce will be for sale, along with maple candy, homemade Shaker apple crisp and barbecue. There will also be traditional craft demonstrations, including Shaker-style broom making, blacksmithing, weaving and more.
    Photo by Diantha Grant

  • Community Kite Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Old Town House Park, North Yarmouth, free. northyarmouth.org You'll see a showcase of professional kite fliers, and even us amateurs can join in the fun, so be sure to bring your favorite kite. The town of North Yarmouth is very excited about its first Kite Festival, and festivities include music from the Pan Fried Steel Band and a performance from Jack the Juggler. A kite-making workshop will also be held, and local grill masters and Toots Ice Cream will be on hand to fill your bellies, so bring some cash for that. In short, go fly a kite!FPWing/Shutterstock.com

    Community Kite Festival

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Old Town House Park, North Yarmouth, free. northyarmouth.org
    You'll see a showcase of professional kite fliers, and even us amateurs can join in the fun, so be sure to bring your favorite kite. The town of North Yarmouth is very excited about its first Kite Festival, and festivities include music from the Pan Fried Steel Band and a performance from Jack the Juggler. A kite-making workshop will also be held, and local grill masters and Toots Ice Cream will be on hand to fill your bellies, so bring some cash for that. In short, go fly a kite!
    FPWing/Shutterstock.com

  • 15th Annual Outdoor Band Concert Noon Saturday. On the green in front of Corthell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham, concert is free, barbecue items for sale (cash only). usm.maine.edu/music The name Leonard Bernstein isn't just two key words of a popular R.E.M. song. He was one of America's foremost composers and conductors, and the University of Southern Maine Concert Band, conducted by Trae Blanco, is celebrating his upcoming 100th birthday with an old-fashioned outdoor band concert on the lawn. You'll hear some of Bernstein's most recognized pieces from "West Side Story," "On the Town" and "Candide," among other standards from the likes of John Philip Sousa and Edward Franko Goldman. The barbecue is at noon, and the music starts at 1 p.m. Should the weather not cooperate, the event will be held in the Brooks Student Center.Photo courtesy of USM Department of Music

    15th Annual Outdoor Band Concert

    Noon Saturday. On the green in front of Corthell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham, concert is free, barbecue items for sale (cash only). usm.maine.edu/music
    The name Leonard Bernstein isn't just two key words of a popular R.E.M. song. He was one of America's foremost composers and conductors, and the University of Southern Maine Concert Band, conducted by Trae Blanco, is celebrating his upcoming 100th birthday with an old-fashioned outdoor band concert on the lawn. You'll hear some of Bernstein's most recognized pieces from "West Side Story," "On the Town" and "Candide," among other standards from the likes of John Philip Sousa and Edward Franko Goldman. The barbecue is at noon, and the music starts at 1 p.m. Should the weather not cooperate, the event will be held in the Brooks Student Center.
    Photo courtesy of USM Department of Music

  • Graze in Peace Oktoberfest Celebration 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Graze in Peace, 591 Pinkham Road, Durham, $10, $5 for seniors, under 12 free. grazeinpeace.com You'll hear bluegrasss from Pejopscot Station, and German-themed plant-based foods will be provided by Fuego Diablo of Pownal, including vegan brats, hot dogs, salads, sides, local apple cider, beer and wine. Pretzels by Hootenanny Bakery in Damariscotta will be available for purchase, as well as a variety of baked goods. You'll also enjoy farm tours, family-friendly games and a silent auction. Proceeds will be used to care for and feed the rescued animals who are lifelong residents at the farm. There's an excellent chance you'll come nose to nose with some gorgeous, sweet animals, including a pig named Strawberry.Strawberry pig is the newest resident at Graze in Peace. Photo courtesy of Graze in Peace

    Graze in Peace Oktoberfest Celebration

    3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Graze in Peace, 591 Pinkham Road, Durham, $10, $5 for seniors, under 12 free. grazeinpeace.com
    You'll hear bluegrasss from Pejopscot Station, and German-themed plant-based foods will be provided by Fuego Diablo of Pownal, including vegan brats, hot dogs, salads, sides, local apple cider, beer and wine. Pretzels by Hootenanny Bakery in Damariscotta will be available for purchase, as well as a variety of baked goods. You'll also enjoy farm tours, family-friendly games and a silent auction. Proceeds will be used to care for and feed the rescued animals who are lifelong residents at the farm. There's an excellent chance you'll come nose to nose with some gorgeous, sweet animals, including a pig named Strawberry.
    Strawberry pig is the newest resident at Graze in Peace. Photo courtesy of Graze in Peace

  • Vitaly: An Evening of Wonder 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $12 for under 12. chocolatechurcharts.org You don't have to believe in magic to be amazed by illusionist Vitaly. You'll see drawings and paintings come to life and cards teleported from one audience member to another, among other logic-defying feats. Vitaly's shows are loved not only for the illusions but also for the way he celebrates the human spirit and dreams.Photo courtest of Vitaly

    Vitaly: An Evening of Wonder

    7:30 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $12 for under 12. chocolatechurcharts.org
    You don't have to believe in magic to be amazed by illusionist Vitaly. You'll see drawings and paintings come to life and cards teleported from one audience member to another, among other logic-defying feats. Vitaly's shows are loved not only for the illusions but also for the way he celebrates the human spirit and dreams.
    Photo courtest of Vitaly

