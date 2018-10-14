Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: October 14, 2018

Mountain of Terror, Harvest on the Harbor: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • A Taste of Maine's Beer History

    6 p.m. Thursday. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $20, 21-plus, registration required. mainehistory.com
    The Maine Historical Society invites you to a celebration of Maine's craft beer scene with the author of "Maine Beer: Brewing in Vacationland" Joshua Christie and Don Littlefield from The Maine Brew Bus. Together they'll share a keg's worth of history about brewing in Maine and the resurgence of craft brewing. The presentation will be multi-sensory as you'll also get to sample several Maine brews. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to see the "Maine Brews" and "Maine Eats: The Food Revolution Starts Here" exhibits.
    Julia Tim/Shutterstock.com

  • Scandals, Scoundrels & Sinners: Walk Among the Shadows

    6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 28. Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress St., Portland, $10, $5 for ages 12 and under. spiritsalive.org
    Spirits Alive at the Eastern Cemetery loves this time of year because spooky storytellers come to life to share their scandalous stories. You'll be led by lantern light through a public burial ground in Portland that dates back to 1668. Along the way, you'll make five stops to hear stories written by Lynne Cullen and told by professional actors who truly embody the deceased souls they're portraying with both respect and whimsy.
    Duda Vasilii/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Things My Mother Taught Me'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. matinee on Oct. 27; through Oct. 28. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $20, $5 for 18 and under. thepublictheatre.org
    A young, happy couple moves into their first apartment and all is seemingly well until both sets of parents arrive on their doorstep. "Things My Mother Taught Me" is a comedy set in the couples' unfurnished two-bedroom apartment, and it's a funny, touching way to spend an evening. The Public Theatre also wants you to know that, before the Friday night performance on Oct. 19, you can partake of a lobby beer sampling, compliments of Baxter Brewing.
    Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre

  • Mira

    8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day at the door. space538.org
    Bare Portland presents movement and performance inspired by Tennessee Williams. Mira is a lonely young woman who finds friendship through a shared love of poetry. But that's not all. Audience members will choose from a variety of individual soundscapes to accompany the movement-based performance. Be sure to bring your smartphone or wifi-friendly device along with headphones, though you may also opt to watch without accompaniment.
    Photo by Sokvonny Chhouk

  • Mountain of Terror

    6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Oct. 27. Lost Valley Ski Area, 200 Lost Valley Road, Auburn, $20, $30 VIP Fast Pass. lostvalleyski.com
    We're in the heart of Halloween season, so if you're feeling the need to make your way through a spine- chilling dark cellar with unknown dangers around every corner, head to Lost Valley. Should you make it out alive (spoiler alert: Chances are excellent that you will but nightmares may ensue), for another $5 you can visit the Zombie Paintball Shooting Gallery.
    Tunatura/Shutterstock.com

  • Flamenco, Performance and Poetry

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $25 students, $30 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Dancer Lindsey Bourassa, singer Bárbara Martínez and guitarist Christian Puig are all flamenco artists who will together perform traditional pieces that integrate their three crafts. You'll see and hear flamenco styles including Caña, Alegrias and Tientos. Flamenco verses are best described as short poems that reflect the history, society and geography of Spanish-Romani-Flamenco culture and verses performed during these shows will be printed and translated to enhance the audience's experience.
    Photo of Lindsey Bourassa by Arthur Fink

  • Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

    Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. L.L. Bean campus and surrounding downtown Freeport. campsunshine.org
    Celebrating its 15th year, the Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival turns Freeport into a Halloween headquarters as somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000 carved pumpkins are displayed pretty much everywhere, and at 5 p.m., they're all lit, creating a scene that would impress even Harry Potter. Before that magic moment, you and yours can hit the Cauldron Cafe and the Boo-Tique. You'll also find a Pumpkin Playland with all sorts of fun kids' activities, the Mad Science slime-making booth, a costume parade and family pumpkin carving station.
    Rusty Dodson/Shutterstock.com

  • Market on the Harbor

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Festival tent, Portland Yacht Services, 100 W. Commercial St., Portland, $40, 21- plus.harvestontheharbor.com
    Here's your chance to get in on some Harvest on the Harbor foodie fun. The grand finale event is the Market on the Harbor, and it's a culinary and shopping paradise. You'll have four luxurious hours to imbibe and feast on food and drink samples (included with ticket) and can also shop till you drop. Participants include Miss Portland Diner, Izzy's Cheesecake, Shipyard Brewing Co., Wiggly Bridge Distillery and Zen Bear Honey Tea, among several others. You'll also taste some preview bites from Wilson County BBQ, opening in Portland next year.
    Photo courtesy of Harvest on the Harbor

  • 'The Atomic Cafe'

    2 p.m. Sunday. The Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $8, $6 youth. lcct.org
    Along with a screening of 1982 cult classic documentary "The Atomic Cafe," there will be a post-film discussion with Jayne Loader, one of its directors. "The Atomic Cafe" connects Cold War history, propaganda, music and culture by way of government-produced educational and training films, newsreels and advertisements. The result is comical yet relevant in this day of fake news. In 2016, the film was selected for preservation in the United States' National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, which considers it to be "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." See it for yourself on Sunday afternoon.
    Publicity still courtesy of Kino Lorber

 

 

 

 

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.