Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: June 12, 2017

Maritime Festival in the Kennebunks, Blistered Fingers Festival in Litchfield: 9 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Beatles Deconstructed:'Rubber Soul' 6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 for members and students. portlandmuseum.org Calling all Beatles fanatics! Catch a screening of a documentary that will shine a light on the Beatles' 1965 album "Rubber Soul," home to classics like "Drive My Car," "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," "In My Life" and "Nowhere Man." The film takes you inside a lecture hall for a fascinating and educational look at the inspiration for and making of the album by music producer and engineer Scott Frieman. Frieman has traveled across the universe giving his "Deconstructing the Beatles" lectures.Image courtesy of Capital Records

    Beatles Deconstructed:'Rubber Soul'

    6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $8, $6 for members and students. portlandmuseum.org
    Calling all Beatles fanatics! Catch a screening of a documentary that will shine a light on the Beatles' 1965 album "Rubber Soul," home to classics like "Drive My Car," "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," "In My Life" and "Nowhere Man." The film takes you inside a lecture hall for a fascinating and educational look at the inspiration for and making of the album by music producer and engineer Scott Frieman. Frieman has traveled across the universe giving his "Deconstructing the Beatles" lectures.
    Image courtesy of Capital Records

  • Launch! A Maritime Festival Thursday through Sunday. Locations in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel. launchfestme.com Launch yourself into an array of fabulous events, including the Castaway Cove for Kids, Captain's Cook-Off, River Lights Boat Parade, Sirens Soirée, Kennebunkport history walking tours, Sailors & Sirens 5K, Rain Gutter Regatta and lots more. Launch! A Maritime Festival celebrates the community's rich maritime history. Be part of it!Photo by Chris Becker

    Launch! A Maritime Festival

    Thursday through Sunday. Locations in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel. launchfestme.com
    Launch yourself into an array of fabulous events, including the Castaway Cove for Kids, Captain's Cook-Off, River Lights Boat Parade, Sirens Soirée, Kennebunkport history walking tours, Sailors & Sirens 5K, Rain Gutter Regatta and lots more. Launch! A Maritime Festival celebrates the community's rich maritime history. Be part of it!
    Photo by Chris Becker

  • 'A Brief History of Biddeford' book launch 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford, free. mccarthurlibrary.org So you think you know Biddeford? Think again and come help local first-time author and Biddeford native Emma Bouthillette celebrate the release of her new book, "A Brief History of Biddeford." She'll be reading excerpts from the book and is happy to sign copies that will be available for purchase. Did you know that Biddeford was originally called Winter Harbor and was founded by a fella named Captain Richard Vines way back in 1616? And that's just the tip of the Biddo iceberg.Image courtesy of the author

    'A Brief History of Biddeford' book launch

    6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford, free. mccarthurlibrary.org
    So you think you know Biddeford? Think again and come help local first-time author and Biddeford native Emma Bouthillette celebrate the release of her new book, "A Brief History of Biddeford." She'll be reading excerpts from the book and is happy to sign copies that will be available for purchase. Did you know that Biddeford was originally called Winter Harbor and was founded by a fella named Captain Richard Vines way back in 1616? And that's just the tip of the Biddo iceberg.
    Image courtesy of the author

  • Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival Thursday to Sunday. Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, $85 for multi-day pass, individual days $20 to $35. blisteredfingers.com The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival has been happening every summer since 1991, and its an annual gathering for music fans of all ages who love banjos, fiddles and lonesome harmonies. The festival attracts local, regional and national acts, and this year's event features The Gibson Brothers, The Baker Family, The Boxcars, The Deer Creek Boys, Bluegrass Diamonds and more acts that you can shake a stick – or fiddle – at. Can't make it in June? Not to worry, there's another festival in August. Yeehaw! Michelangeloop/Shutterstock.com

    Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, $85 for multi-day pass, individual days $20 to $35. blisteredfingers.com
    The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival has been happening every summer since 1991, and its an annual gathering for music fans of all ages who love banjos, fiddles and lonesome harmonies. The festival attracts local, regional and national acts, and this year's event features The Gibson Brothers, The Baker Family, The Boxcars, The Deer Creek Boys, Bluegrass Diamonds and more acts that you can shake a stick – or fiddle – at. Can't make it in June? Not to worry, there's another festival in August. Yeehaw!
    Michelangeloop/Shutterstock.com

  • NSquared Dance Company 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $20, $15 seniors and students. brownpapertickets.com The NSquared Dance Company out of New York City will be making its first visit to Portland as part of its first tour. The company formed in 2014 and is known for creating narrative-driven works that incorporate a diverse range of movements and contrasting styles. The Portland performance is called "Four: An Elemental Arrangement," and it will transform and encompass the four elements water, earth, air and fire in a 33-minute "piece de resistance." The show will also feature three other works from the company's repertoire, joined by fellow NYC company Koin & Co.Photo by Darial R. Sneed

    NSquared Dance Company

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $20, $15 seniors and students. brownpapertickets.com
    The NSquared Dance Company out of New York City will be making its first visit to Portland as part of its first tour. The company formed in 2014 and is known for creating narrative-driven works that incorporate a diverse range of movements and contrasting styles. The Portland performance is called "Four: An Elemental Arrangement," and it will transform and encompass the four elements water, earth, air and fire in a 33-minute "piece de resistance." The show will also feature three other works from the company's repertoire, joined by fellow NYC company Koin & Co.
    Photo by Darial R. Sneed

  • Red Cloak Haunted History Tours 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown Hallowell, $15, $7 kids, free for under 5, reservations required. redcloakhauntedhistorytours.com Learn about the history of Hallowell in a very ghostly way. You'll be led by a red-cloaked lady who will lead you through town, where you'll make several stops on back streets and at the oldest building on Water Street. Hallowell has its mysteries and all – or at least some – will be revealed during this 90-minute, moderate walk. We can't say whether there will be any actual ghosts lurking, but you never know.Staff photo by Andy Molloy

    Red Cloak Haunted History Tours

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Downtown Hallowell, $15, $7 kids, free for under 5, reservations required. redcloakhauntedhistorytours.com
    Learn about the history of Hallowell in a very ghostly way. You'll be led by a red-cloaked lady who will lead you through town, where you'll make several stops on back streets and at the oldest building on Water Street. Hallowell has its mysteries and all – or at least some – will be revealed during this 90-minute, moderate walk. We can't say whether there will be any actual ghosts lurking, but you never know.
    Staff photo by Andy Molloy

  • Greater Gardiner River Festival 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, Gardiner, free. gardinermainstreet.org Gardiner rocks! Don't believe us? Head there on Saturday for the Greater Gardiner River Festival, and it'll make a believer out of you. Events include a pancake breakfast, arts and crafts fair, blacksmith demos, free boat rides, talent show, yoga on the boardwalk, kids games and activities, chainsaw show, fairy village, live music and fireworks. And that's just a partial list.Alessandro Lai/Shutterstock.com

    Greater Gardiner River Festival

    8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, Gardiner, free. gardinermainstreet.org
    Gardiner rocks! Don't believe us? Head there on Saturday for the Greater Gardiner River Festival, and it'll make a believer out of you. Events include a pancake breakfast, arts and crafts fair, blacksmith demos, free boat rides, talent show, yoga on the boardwalk, kids games and activities, chainsaw show, fairy village, live music and fireworks. And that's just a partial list.
    Alessandro Lai/Shutterstock.com

  • Mindfulness Walk 10 a.m. Saturday. Clifford Park, 130 Pool St., Biddeford, free. Facebook Put a gentle, natural twist on your Saturday morning with a mindfulness walk in Biddeford's Clifford Park. You'll meet at the trail kiosk in the Pool Street parking lot and will take a guided forest walk that will fill up your senses with calm, connection and an appreciation for the great outdoors. The walk is for all ages and fitness levels, and you'll travel about a mile.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Mindfulness Walk

    10 a.m. Saturday. Clifford Park, 130 Pool St., Biddeford, free. Facebook
    Put a gentle, natural twist on your Saturday morning with a mindfulness walk in Biddeford's Clifford Park. You'll meet at the trail kiosk in the Pool Street parking lot and will take a guided forest walk that will fill up your senses with calm, connection and an appreciation for the great outdoors. The walk is for all ages and fitness levels, and you'll travel about a mile.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Seanachie Nights 7 p.m. Monday, June 19. Bull Feeney's, 375 Fore St., Portland, $9 suggested donation. lynnecullen.com The Seanachie Nights storytelling series continues with Irish storyteller Jim Hawkins who will have tales and songs from his homeland, including ones from his childhood. You'll also hear stories by Frank O'Connor and Eamon Kelly. The art of storytelling is kept alive by groups like Seanachie Nights, and these monthly Monday night gatherings have been happening for years.Marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

    Seanachie Nights

    7 p.m. Monday, June 19. Bull Feeney's, 375 Fore St., Portland, $9 suggested donation. lynnecullen.com
    The Seanachie Nights storytelling series continues with Irish storyteller Jim Hawkins who will have tales and songs from his homeland, including ones from his childhood. You'll also hear stories by Frank O'Connor and Eamon Kelly. The art of storytelling is kept alive by groups like Seanachie Nights, and these monthly Monday night gatherings have been happening for years.
    Marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

