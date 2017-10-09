Network



Posted: October 9, 2017

Maine AppleCycle, Cheese Festival, Harvest Festivals: 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Twilight Yoga in Deering Oaks 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deering Oak, Portland, $5 to $15 sliding scale. ashleyflowersyoga.com Before you know it, the snow will be flying and the ground will be frozen, but since we're not there yet, here's an opportunity to get your om on outside. Ashley Flowers Yoga is offering a class at Deering Oaks at twilight, and for an hour, you can shut out the rest of the world and engage in mindful movement as you take in the sounds and smells of Portland's biggest park. All levels welcome. Nadya Eugene/Shutterstock.com

    Twilight Yoga in Deering Oaks

    5:45 p.m. Thursday. Deering Oak, Portland, $5 to $15 sliding scale. ashleyflowersyoga.com
    Before you know it, the snow will be flying and the ground will be frozen, but since we're not there yet, here's an opportunity to get your om on outside. Ashley Flowers Yoga is offering a class at Deering Oaks at twilight, and for an hour, you can shut out the rest of the world and engage in mindful movement as you take in the sounds and smells of Portland's biggest park. All levels welcome.
    Nadya Eugene/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson' 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $20, $23. madhorse.com For a satirical, comedic take on American history starring the seventh president of the United States, head to Mad Horse Theatre in South Portland. "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" is a rock musical that traces the commander-in-chief life's from childhood on the wild frontier to his controversy-laden stint in the White House. From military strategist to rabble-rouser, Jackson's life was a colorful one, and now you can see it set to music in a hilarious way.Photo by Craig Robinson

    'Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $20, $23. madhorse.com
    For a satirical, comedic take on American history starring the seventh president of the United States, head to Mad Horse Theatre in South Portland. "Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson" is a rock musical that traces the commander-in-chief life's from childhood on the wild frontier to his controversy-laden stint in the White House. From military strategist to rabble-rouser, Jackson's life was a colorful one, and now you can see it set to music in a hilarious way.
    Photo by Craig Robinson

  • The Maine AppleCycle 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Alfred Shaker Museum, 118 Shaker Hill Road, $12 to $100, pre-registration required and the AppleCycle is limited to 350 cyclists. applecycle.org With four routes to choose from, the Maine AppleCycle is the most unique way we can think of to gather ye apples while ye may. The ride is a fundraiser for the Community Bicycle Center's free after-school programs for kids. You'll start from Shaker Hill in Alfred, and from there you'll take in gorgeous foliage as you pedal your way to participating orchards along Greater York County's scenic rural roads. Along the way, you'll enjoy apple-themed treats and power up hills fueled by apple cider donuts. Route lengths are the 7-mile Apple Seed, 35-mile Honey Crisp Half Bushel, 62-mile Macintosh Metric and 100-mile "You're So Hardcore" Century. Agrofruti/Shutterstock.com

    The Maine AppleCycle

    7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Alfred Shaker Museum, 118 Shaker Hill Road, $12 to $100, pre-registration required and the AppleCycle is limited to 350 cyclists. applecycle.org
    With four routes to choose from, the Maine AppleCycle is the most unique way we can think of to gather ye apples while ye may. The ride is a fundraiser for the Community Bicycle Center's free after-school programs for kids. You'll start from Shaker Hill in Alfred, and from there you'll take in gorgeous foliage as you pedal your way to participating orchards along Greater York County's scenic rural roads. Along the way, you'll enjoy apple-themed treats and power up hills fueled by apple cider donuts. Route lengths are the 7-mile Apple Seed, 35-mile Honey Crisp Half Bushel, 62-mile Macintosh Metric and 100-mile "You're So Hardcore" Century.
    Agrofruti/Shutterstock.com

  • 33rd annual Harvestfest & KidsFest 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Short Sands Beach, York, free admission. yorkharvestfest.com There will live music from the Don Campbell Band, Dr. Gasp and Steve Gryb, aka the pied piper of percussion, all sorts of local food vendors, juried crafters and old-fashioned market vendors from all around New England, along with storytelling, interactive musical activities, a roaming railroad, pumpkin carving and painting, a pumpkin stroll, face painting, a s'mores pit and horse-drawn wagon rides. In other words, this is a quintessential fall festival for the entire family. Have at it.Shenty1/Shutterstock.com

    33rd annual Harvestfest & KidsFest

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Short Sands Beach, York, free admission. yorkharvestfest.com
    There will live music from the Don Campbell Band, Dr. Gasp and Steve Gryb, aka the pied piper of percussion, all sorts of local food vendors, juried crafters and old-fashioned market vendors from all around New England, along with storytelling, interactive musical activities, a roaming railroad, pumpkin carving and painting, a pumpkin stroll, face painting, a s'mores pit and horse-drawn wagon rides. In other words, this is a quintessential fall festival for the entire family. Have at it.
    Shenty1/Shutterstock.com

  • Harvest Fest 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maine Wildlife Park, 55 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov Celebrate fall by playing a bunch of old-time harvest games and participating in other fun activities, especially if you've got kids with you. They can dodge giant spider legs, toss pumpkins, shoot marshmallows at villains and crawl through a giant snake among other super- fun things. The Maine Wildlife Park will also feature several new games and displays for all ages to enjoy, and autumn snacks will be available. And it should go without saying that a whole bunch of animals will be looking forward to your visit, including owls, bobcats, moose, deer and porcupines, to name a few.Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Harvest Fest

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maine Wildlife Park, 55 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov
    Celebrate fall by playing a bunch of old-time harvest games and participating in other fun activities, especially if you've got kids with you. They can dodge giant spider legs, toss pumpkins, shoot marshmallows at villains and crawl through a giant snake among other super- fun things. The Maine Wildlife Park will also feature several new games and displays for all ages to enjoy, and autumn snacks will be available. And it should go without saying that a whole bunch of animals will be looking forward to your visit, including owls, bobcats, moose, deer and porcupines, to name a few.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Last Night at the Museum 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Penobscot Marine Museum, 1 Church St., Searsport, $5, $3 kids, $12 for families, purchase tickets in advance. penobscotmarinemuseum.org The Penobscot Marine Museum prepares for its seasonal slumber in a very fun and creepy way. The museum's night watch invites you to see some of its historic portraits come to life to tell their tales in what is being called a family-friendly and all in good "spirit" event. Tours leave every 15 minutes. The museum houses a massive collection of artwork and photographs (among other artistic treasures), and you won't know until you get there what ones they'll "bring to life" in the midst of Halloween season.Photo courtesy of the Penobscot Marine Museum

    Last Night at the Museum

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Penobscot Marine Museum, 1 Church St., Searsport, $5, $3 kids, $12 for families, purchase tickets in advance. penobscotmarinemuseum.org
    The Penobscot Marine Museum prepares for its seasonal slumber in a very fun and creepy way. The museum's night watch invites you to see some of its historic portraits come to life to tell their tales in what is being called a family-friendly and all in good "spirit" event. Tours leave every 15 minutes. The museum houses a massive collection of artwork and photographs (among other artistic treasures), and you won't know until you get there what ones they'll "bring to life" in the midst of Halloween season.
    Photo courtesy of the Penobscot Marine Museum

  • 10th annual Triple B: Boots, Band and BBQ 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, 14 Lilac Drive, Windham, $30. ridingtothetop.org It's the 10th anniversary of Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center's biggest event, and funds raised will help hundreds of kids and adults with disabilities benefit from the healing power of horses. Your ticket includes dinner, dancing and door prizes. The indoor riding arena becomes party central where you can dance the night away and bid on terrific auction items. You will also ham it up in the photo booth and can participate in the boot contest. Giddy up!Geoffrey Lowe/Shutterstock.com

    10th annual Triple B: Boots, Band and BBQ

    5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, 14 Lilac Drive, Windham, $30. ridingtothetop.org
    It's the 10th anniversary of Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center's biggest event, and funds raised will help hundreds of kids and adults with disabilities benefit from the healing power of horses. Your ticket includes dinner, dancing and door prizes. The indoor riding arena becomes party central where you can dance the night away and bid on terrific auction items. You will also ham it up in the photo booth and can participate in the boot contest. Giddy up!
    Geoffrey Lowe/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Cheese Festival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $10, 12 and under free. mainecheeseguild.org For an entirely cheesy way to spend your day, the Maine Cheese Guild urges you to head to Union for the Maine Cheese Festival, where 24 Maine creameries and 11 Maine artisanal food producers will gather. There will also be a food court, live music and all sorts of educational demonstrations. While you're there, you can taste more than 100 varieties of cheese, so if you're hankering for a hunk of cheese, this is the day you've been waiting for.Y Photo Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Maine Cheese Festival

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $10, 12 and under free. mainecheeseguild.org
    For an entirely cheesy way to spend your day, the Maine Cheese Guild urges you to head to Union for the Maine Cheese Festival, where 24 Maine creameries and 11 Maine artisanal food producers will gather. There will also be a food court, live music and all sorts of educational demonstrations. While you're there, you can taste more than 100 varieties of cheese, so if you're hankering for a hunk of cheese, this is the day you've been waiting for.
    Y Photo Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Into the Deep' 3 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5.50, $5 children and seniors. usm.maine.edu/planet/deep Take an amazing journey into the depths of the ocean with a film that combines marine biology and underwater geology with a history of deep-sea exploration. In other words, hold your breath and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of wonder while in the very cool full dome theater at Southworth Planetarium. Expect to see some strange things that look like they came out of a Hollywood film studio, including vampire squid, viperfish, pelican eels and something called a fangtooth. The ocean might just be the final frontier.Mitchell Raman/Shutterstock.com

    'Into the Deep'

    3 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5.50, $5 children and seniors. usm.maine.edu/planet/deep
    Take an amazing journey into the depths of the ocean with a film that combines marine biology and underwater geology with a history of deep-sea exploration. In other words, hold your breath and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of wonder while in the very cool full dome theater at Southworth Planetarium. Expect to see some strange things that look like they came out of a Hollywood film studio, including vampire squid, viperfish, pelican eels and something called a fangtooth. The ocean might just be the final frontier.
    Mitchell Raman/Shutterstock.com

  • Portland Lantern Walk 5 p.m. Sunday. Deering Oaks, Portland, free. On Facebook The Friends of Deering Oaks invite you to bring your lantern and join them in the park for their wonderfully-lit stroll around the grounds. Free hot chocolate and s'mores will be served, and you'll be treated to a performance by singer-songwriter Emilia Dahlin on the bandstand. If you'd like to make your own lantern, hit one of the workshops on Friday or Saturday. Information on them can be found on the Friends of Deering Oaks Facebook page.

    Portland Lantern Walk

    5 p.m. Sunday. Deering Oaks, Portland, free. On Facebook
    The Friends of Deering Oaks invite you to bring your lantern and join them in the park for their wonderfully-lit stroll around the grounds. Free hot chocolate and s'mores will be served, and you'll be treated to a performance by singer-songwriter Emilia Dahlin on the bandstand. If you'd like to make your own lantern, hit one of the workshops on Friday or Saturday. Information on them can be found on the Friends of Deering Oaks Facebook page.


