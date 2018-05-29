Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: May 29, 2018

‘Macbeth,’ Veg Fest, Revel in the Meadow: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • International Cryptozoology Museum

    11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. 4 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $10, $8 seniors, $5 for 12 and under, babies free. cryptozoologymuseum.com
    Every once in a while we like to remind you about what is arguably Maine's most unique museum. Cryptozoology is the study of hidden or unknown animals (we're looking at you, Wessie), and you'll find one-of-a- kind zoological specimens and exhibits that will have you questioning everything you think you know about the Abominable Snowman, Bigfoot and other mysterious creatures, including something called the Montauk Monster, at the International Cryptozoology Museum. Arrive with an open mind and have fun exploring!
    IreneJed/Shuttetock.comi

  • Lee Camp

    7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $18, $31 VIP. stlawrencearts.org
    You've got two chances to catch the head writer and host of weekly comedy news show "Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp," which airs on the RT America network. Lee has also contributed to The Onion and was a staff humor writer for The Huffington Post. His web series, "Moment of Clarity," has racked up millions of views. Camp's made a name for himself by being both hilarious and well informed, so there will be no shortage of truth bombs as he tackles current events.
    Photo by CS Muncy

  • 'Macbeth'

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 10. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    There's nothing like seeing a Shakespeare classic performed live, and you can do just that in Bath, as Chocolate Church Arts Center presents "Macbeth." The Scottish king and his murderous queen are standout characters in the Bard's writing, and four centuries later, the tale that wrestles with good versus evil, fate versus choice and madness versus sanity remains timeless. Be sure to stop into the center's gallery to see "The Art of the Bard" show with several mediums represented.
    Photo courtesy of Sararose Willey Photography

  • Kevin Nealon

    8 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Here's a chance to see "Saturday Night Live" alum Kevin Nealon do what he does best: stand-up comedy. You might also know Nealon from his role of Doug Wilson on the Showtime series "Weeds." Nealon's a riot in just about everything he does, but we're particularly fond of his "SNL" character Mr. Subliminal, a frequent guest on the news segment "Weekend Update." And let's not forget Franz of the duo Hans and Franz. Chances are excellent that Nealon just might pump (clap) you up!
    Photo courtesy of Kevin Nealon

  • Maine Animal Coalition 14th Annual Veg Fest

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. East End Community School, 195 North St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    If you've ever been curious about the vegan lifestyle, this festival is worth your time. You'll hear from several speakers including Lauren Ornelas from the Food Empowerment Project, Pattrice Jones from Vine Sanctuary and Victoria Moran from Maine Street Vegan. Enjoy a vegan lunch courtesy of Wes Acker, owner of Freshiez, and check out local exhibitors and vendors. There's also a silent auction and a raffle, and the entire event is absolutely free.
    Xamnesiac/Shutterstock.com

  • Oakdale Arts Festival

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Longfellow Park, 10 Longfellow St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    The University Neighborhood Organization invites you to the inaugural Oakdale Arts Festival. Longfellow Park will play grassy and tree-filled host to artists and poets for a day of local-spun merriment. While you're there, be sure to check out the mono-printing demonstration presented by Artist & Craftsmen Supply that kids and adults can participate in. So, whether this is your neighborhood or you just want to adopt it for a day, all are welcome.
    Zerbor/Shutterstock.com

  • Revel in the Meadow

    Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Spring Hill Restaurant, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick, $20 in advance, $25 day of, $75 VIP, 12 and under free. eventbrite.com
    Spend the day on 60 lovely acres of rolling hills right on the water while you support the Continuum Arts Collective, a nonprofit that seeks to foster artistic growth for support-challenged, aspiring 8th- to 12th-grade artists who reside in Maine. Revel in the Meadow is a festival with original music, art, beer and food. Musical acts include The Mallett Brothers Band, The Suitcase Junket and Gretchen & The Pickpockets, among several others. A partial list of artisans selling their wares include Lo Tivey Fine Art, Dizzy D and Wishbone of Maine. Beer will come from Tributary Brewing Co., and food will be provided by Blue Mermaid and Kerry's Culinary Creations & Curb Appeal Meals. Don't be shy about bringing the kids, as there will be kids' zone, yard games and the all important bouncy house.
    Mallett Brothers Band photo by Scott Mohler

  • Dave Lory

    8 p.m. Monday,June 4. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19 to $25, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Dave Lory is the late singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley's former manager, and he's just authored "Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye." Buckley was just 30 years old when he drowned in 1997. Best known for his 1994 album "Grace," Buckley's spirit is kept alive through his music, which is much loved by many. In his book, Lory takes fans behind the scenes from Buckley's first release in 1993 to the immediate aftermath when Buckley was reported missing along the banks of the Mississippi River. The evening will be split into three segments: an introduction, Buckley's rise to success, and finally, his death and the aftermath. Each segment will include an audience Q&A session. A book signing will immediately follow, and copies of Lory's book will be available for purchase.
    Image courtesy of Post Hill Press

  • Hope is the Key

    5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5. Cellardoor Winery at The Point, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $65. eaime.org
    Martha's Cottage is an initiative of the Elder Abuse Institute of Maine. It's a transitional home for elder victims of abuse, and it offers housing and support services to older women in Maine who are seeking safety from a violent home. Martha's Cottage is the first of its kind in the U.S., and there are locations in Greater Portland, Lewiston/Auburn and the southern midcoast. Please consider supporting this worthy cause by attending the Hope is the Key celebration in Portland. With an open wine and beer bar and plenty of appetizers, it will be a gathering that is both lively and important.
    Orla/Shutterstock.com

