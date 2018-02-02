Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: February 2, 2018

Love in the Longfellow House and a Onesie Bar Crawl: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Love in the Longfellow House Tour

    6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 4 and 6 p.m. on Feb 13 and 14. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $45 per couple, $30 per couple for Maine Historical Society members, reservations required. mainehistory.org
    This year, up your Valentine's game with a visit to the Longfellow House that will feature poetry, bubbly refreshments and strict Victorian courtship rituals (or at least learning about them). Love in the Longfellow House is a themed tour of the Wadsworth-Longfellow House that will sparkle with tales of yesteryear's dating customs and the countless loves, romances and heartbreaks of the Wadsworth and Longfellow families. Before the tour starts, you'll knock back some Champagne or sparking cider, and at the tour's end, you'll be presented with a reproduction of a vintage Valentine and a rose from Harmon's Floral Company. Spots are limited so turn on your heart light and jump on tickets.
    Victorian Traditions/Shutterstock.com

  • The Cashore Marionettes

    7 p.m. Thursday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    The internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes will astound you with artistry and movement, and the art of puppetry is taken to a whole other stratosphere. The "Life in Motion" show will be full of meaning and humor. Joseph Cashore will present his collection of marionette masterworks in a series of scenes from everyday life set to the music of Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland.
    Photo by Matt Cashore

  • 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Feb. 18. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, $12 to $25. theaterproject.com
    Based on Oscar Wilde's 1890 novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray" tells of a handsome young man named Dorian Gray in Victorian London. Gray becomes obsessed with a stunning portrait of himself painted by artist Basil Hayward. In a deal with the devil known as a Faustian Pact, Gray is able to pursue a life of constant hedonism and debauchery while the painting records every sin. But how long can this last for? You have two weeks to find out by seeing Merlin Holland and John O'Connor's adaptation of the famous, haunting tale.
    Photo by Molly Haley

  • Funny For FebFest II

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St., Freeport, $10, 21-plus. fcponline.org
    Got a case of the winter blues? Find relief in Freeport with a night of comedy and improv. Comic Zachariah Stearn will leave you laughing, and the Freeport Players improv troupe will be cracking you up on the fly. This is an adults-only event, and you're invited to BYOB and up your fun even further.
    Nito/Shutterstock.com

  • Valentine Pony Rides

    11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. LaDawn Therapeutic Riding Center, 995 Goodwin Mills Road, Dayton, $10. On Facebook
    Hop aboard a gentle sweetheart of a horse and take a fun-filled ride. Rides are open to kids and adults, and these horses are all about love and kindness. Light snacks will be for sale and photo opportunities with your new hoofed best friends will also be available. So get back in the saddle just in time for Valentine's Day.
    Julia Shamayaeva/Shutterstock.com

  • Sleigh Day

    Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, free admission, suggested donation of $5 to $8 for sleigh rides. skylinefarm.org
    This year marks the 19th anniversary of Sleigh Day at North Yarmouth's Skyline Farm. Hit the museum to check out horse-drawn sleigh display and grab hot food and drinks on sale at the heated Visitor Center. The best part of Sleigh Day is, of course, the sleigh rides. Miniature horses Buddy and Silver will be offering sleigh rides to kids 12 and under, and a team of draft horses will be on site giving sleigh rides around the field for everyone else. Catch a narrated demonstration of horses and ponies and drivers using 19th-century skills at 12:30 p.m., and if snowshoeing is your thing, there's a guided trail walk at 2 p.m.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 'Love, Loss and What I Wore'

    12:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; through March 6. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22. goodtheater.com
    Catch the Maine premiere of a play written by Nora and Delia Ephron, based on the book by Ilene Beckerman. "Love, Loss and What I Wore" is about women, clothes and memory, and it tackles topics including motherhood, prom dresses, the special hatred reserved for purses and why black is the only color of clothing worth wearing. The show features a rotating cast of five women, and the New York Times described this off-Broadway show as being "funny, compelling ... Brought down the house."
    Photo courtesy of The Good Theater

  • Onesie Bar Crawl

    5 p.m. to midnight. Saturday. Various locations in downtown Portland, $25. eventbrite.com
    Adults wearing onesies on a bar crawl? Where do we sign up! That's right friends, a Onesie Bar Crawl is happening this weekend in Portland so don ye now your favorite onesie, pajamas, sweatpants of Snuggie and have at it. Tickets include a Onesie Bar Crawl T-shirt when you arrive at the last bar, a Onesie Crawl Koozie and map when you register, drink specials all night, DJs spinning tunes at multiple locations, Snapchat filters at each stop to capture the moments and scores of like-minded silly people who think this sounds like an awesome idea. The fun kicks off with a registration party at Brian Boru from 5 to 8 p.m., then stops include Gritty McDuff's, Oasis, Fore Play Sports Pub, Bonfire Country Bar, Three Dollar Dewey's, Glass Lounge, The Drink Exchange, Amigo's, Pat's Pizza and likely several others as this thing continues to gain momentum.
    Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

