Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: July 30, 2018

Lobster Festival, Picnic Craft Fair, ‘Star Wars’ night at Sea Dogs: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Maine Lobster Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. Harbor Park, Rockland. mainelobsterfestival.com
    It's one of the summer's biggest festivals and with good reason. The Maine Lobster Festival is a multi-day bash celebrating Maine's favorite crustacean. The festival features live music, cooking demonstrations and contests, Smokey's Greater Shows rides, fine art and craft tents, a juried art show, The Great International Lobster Crate Race, Steins & Vines tasting event, a parade, the Maine Sea Goddess Pageant and Coronation, the Maine experience tent, a road race, pancake breakfasts and several other things to keep you entertained and satiated by the water in Rockland. Get crackin'!
    Udra11/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Saturday Night Fever'

    2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, $62 to $85. msmt.org
    How deep is your love for "Saturday Night Fever?" Based on the 1977 smash-hit film, the musical version of "Saturday Night Fever" ends its run in Brunswick with these last few shows. Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother, you had best get tickets. Relive the 1970s with Tony Manero and his bell-bottom pants, open shirts and dazzling disco moves. The staged version has all the Bee Gees hits and all the drama, so catch the night fever quick because you really should be dancing.
    Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • 'Constellation'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 5:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15, $7 kids. vividmotion.org
    Vivid Motion dance company invites you to reach for the stars, so to speak. Their latest show is "Constellation," and it's a diverse assortment of pieces centered on myths, stories and memories inspired by astrology and astronomy. Check your horoscope and grab tickets to a show that features all new works from several of Vivid Motion's choreographers. Regardless of the weekend forecast, the stars will be shining on Munjoy Hill.
    Photo by Jammie Stevens

  • Dark Follies

    8:15 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. On Facebook
    Fair-weathered first Fridays won't last forever in Maine so be sure to make the most of them. One way to do this is by hitting Congress Square Park for a performance by street vaudeville troupe Dark Follies. They're celebrating their 10th summer season of street shows, and this performance will feature live music, dancers, juggling, fire performing, acrobatics and likely a few other surprises.
    Photo by Dion Brown

  • 'Paradise Is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings'

    8 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $8.50, $7.50 seniors and under 12. rocklandstrand.com
    Way back in 1995, former 10,000 Maniacs lead singer Natalie Merchant released her debut solo album "Tigerlily" with the hits "Carnival" and "Wonder," along with other choice cuts "San Andreas Fault" and "Cowboy Romance." Two decades later, in 2015, Merchant went back into the studio to re-record the album's 11 songs. "Paradise Is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings" is a documentary about these sessions as well as Merchant's entire career with live performances, interviews and archival footage. Head to Rockland for the screening and be hypnotized and mesmerized by what your eyes will see – and ears will hear.
    Photo courtesy of The Strand Theatre

  • Dueling Drag Divas

    9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Maine Street, 195 Main St., Ogunquit, $10, 21-plus. mainestreetogunquit.com
    Sometimes it's a really good thing for your weekend to be an absolute drag. Dueling Drag Divas is a fun and fabulous drag show starring Emmy winner Chi Chi Rones and acclaimed impressionist Jo Anna. The duo will be duking it out as they belt out classics by Tina Turner, Cher, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Marilyn Monroe, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin. This is not a lip-sync show; these ladies will be singing live as they channel iconic singers. It will be up to you as audience members to decide who wins, so bring your cheering A-game.
    Photo by Grant Olsen

  • Picnic Craft Fair

    11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln Park, Congress and Franklin streets, Portland. picnicportland.com
    This popular craft fair took last summer off because Lincoln Park was being overhauled, but Picnic is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary of bringing together indie crafts and vintage items from all over New England. Expect more than 130 vendors with everything under the sun, including jewelry, clothing, bags, stationery, ceramics, housewares, prints, accessories and more vintage awesomeness than you can shake a stick it. Coffee By Design will keep your motor running and Sisters Gourmet Deli, Fishin' Ships and Maine Organic Cotton Candy Co. will keep your bellies full while you shop to you drop at a giant fair with a fun and friendly vibe.
    Photo courtesy of Picnic Portland

  • Southern Maine Steampunk Fair

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $5. brickstoremuseum.org
    Imagine the future as it was envisioned by people in the 19th century, and you'll have an understanding of steampunk. It's like sci-fi meets the Victorian era, and the Southern Maine Steampunk Fair celebrates it with an annual gathering. The fair features Victorian lawn games, vendors of Victorian-futuristic arts and crafts, demonstrations and presentations, meet-and-greets with steampunk authors and wandering performers. You can also attend the steampunk tea duel, and while you're there, be sure visit the Brick Store Museum, program center and outdoor campus. Family-friendly steampunk costumes are encouraged and, Main Street sidewalk strolls depart at 1 and 3 p.m., should you want to show off your flair. Want to up your steampunk game? For $30, you can attend the steampunk high tea with the Guild of Extraordinary Gentlewomen and learn about steampunk fashion and culture while feasting on tea sandwiches, desserts and paired teas for each course.
    Photo by New Clear Rain

  • "Star Wars" Night at Hadlock Field

    6 p.m. Saturday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $12 to $29. portlandseadogs.com
    May the force be with you on Saturday night. That's right, it's Star Wars night at Hadlock Field, and the Sea Dogs will be wearing specially designed BB-8 jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine. Star Wars characters will be out in full force from Mandalorian Mercs Costume Club, Wampa Clan and Paul's R2-D2, and you're encouraged to dress as your favorite Star Wars character and join the pre-game parade. Interstellar fun also includes prizes for best costumes, Star Wars music, clips and trivia. And don't listen to Admiral Ackbar, this is NOT a trap! Although the Richmond Flying Squirrels might not agree when our Dogs clobber 'em.
    Yuri Turkov/Shutterstock.com

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.