Posted: June 25, 2018

Little Sea Folk Festival, MECA Art Sale: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Collect: Summer Art Sale

    10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Maine College of Art Institute of Contemporary Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. meca.edu
    Want to add to your local art collection? Here's a golden opportunity, and you have three days to hit it. MECA's three-day salon-style sale helps to support the school's student scholarship funds. Works will be available from current students, alumni, faculty and friends, including Angela Adams and Dietlind Vander Schaaf. Expect to find a wide range of art in several sizes, price points and media, including paintings, prints, photography, textiles, furniture, jewelry, sculpture and more. For these three days, MECA is your mecca for original art created in Maine.
    Dietlind Vander Schaaf, Pause, encaustic, oil, and 23 karat gold leaf on panel, 30" x 30", 2018. Image courtesy of the artist

  • 'Miss Richfield 1981: Born Again'

    8 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $35 to $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Your evening will be a total drag, but in a good way! Colorful Midwestern maven Miss Ritchfield puts on a hilarious, interactive show about being "born again" in the hopes of bringing the fractured world together. The show melds small-town charm with provocative improv, and it promises to be a hysterical romp with music, campy humor and fabulous fashion.
    Image courtesy of Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

  • 12th Annual Allagash Victoria Ale Premiere

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $35. victoriamansion.org
    While out on a fabulous lawn you'll sample Allagash Brewing Co.'s Belgian-style 2018 Victoria Ale, meads from Maine Mead Works and non-alcoholic concoctions from Green Bee Craft Beverages. You'll also eat your fill from Noble Barbecue. All the while you'll hear roots rock from The Jason Spooner Band. What's more, this all happens at the historical Victoria Mansion, where you're encouraged to take a tour. Proceeds benefit the mansion's historic preservation and education mission.
    Photo by Nadra Photography

  • 'Apex'

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $16, $12 students. chocolatechurcharts.org
    The Resurgence Dance Company presents their latest show centered around the peaks and valleys of life. The performance is choreographed by Ashley Steeves of Rockland with a musical score by West Bath's Devin Cromwell. "Apex" features the character The Wanderer, played by Alison Berry, who is on quest for direction and answers as she makes her way through forest, fields and valleys. While passing through a tropical rainforest she meets the Strange Bird played by Sararose Willey and experiences love at first sight while in a forest grotto. The Wanderer also crosses paths with The Mountain Goddess played by Eliza Rudalevige.
    Photo by David Mention

  • Puppet Crimes: El Beto and Kaspar & Gretel

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Catch a two-part puppet show in one night at Mayo Street Arts. El Beto is a bilingual puppet based on Shakespeare's Macbeth and the story's setting is a Mexican drug cartel on the U.S.-Mexico border where fierce fighting happened between seven cartels from 2006 to 2010. Yes, this will all be depicted by a single, colorful character. The second half of the night stars Kaspar & Gretel. They're a married couple housed in a rickety shack, and the action goes from funny to grotesque as the duo tries to raise a baby, make money, strive for a better life and keep a risky secret hidden from one another.
    Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • Cape Elizabeth Strawberry Festival

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Maxwell's Strawberry Field, Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth, free. capefarmalliance.org
    The Cape Elizabeth Strawberry Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Festivities include a kids tent with art and agricultural activities, food vendors, artisan vendors and agricultural demos. There will also be plenty of live music from Earth Jams, Matt Loosigian, Downeast Soul Coalition and From Around Here. You'll also be dazzled by hula hooping queen Tina Tingely. Strawberry season doesn't last very long in Maine, so here's a chance to give it its annual 15 minutes of fame. P.S. If you'd like to up your Strawberry Festival game, there's a Friday night lobster bake and pig roast dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $35, and the location is Shady Oak Farm oat 30 Fowler Road in Cape Elizabeth.
    Vorobyeva/Shutterstock.com

  • Little Sea Folk Festival

    Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, $10 to $45, 12 and under free. littleseafolkfestival.com
    Spend the day celebrating Irish and Celtic music, culture and history all under one roof. This is the inaugural year for the Little Sea Folk Festival, and it features workshops, performances, dance performances and classes, theatrical performances from the American Irish Repertory Ensemble, the Maine Gaelic Sports Alliance, The Portland Hurling Club, craft vendors including Emily Armstrong Pottery and Squirrel's Nest Jewelry, food, drinks and more. The list of musical acts includes Open The Door For Three, Lisa Ornstein, Yann Falquet & Pascal Gemme, Ashley Davis & Colin Farrell, Darlin' Corey and several others. Slainte!
    Mr. Tobin/Shutterstock.com

  • Field Day

    1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Payson Park, 700 Baxter Boulevard, Portland, free. space538.org
    Space Gallery invites you and every kid you can round up to an afternoon of fun at Payson Park. Pack a picnic lunch and head to Field Day. Events kick off at 1 p.m. with a bike parade around Back Bay, and if you're not the pedaling type, you can partake in mobile printmaking. From 2 to 4 p.m., there's a kids open studio with arts and crafts projects. From 2 to 5 p.m., all sorts of field games will be happening including costumed kickball, three-legged races, water balloon tosses, bocce and more. At 5 p.m., the day is capped off with a concert from What Cheer! Brigade, a 19-piece brass band from Providence, Rhode Island.
    What Cheer! Brigade photo by Sean Hafferty

  • LOLS: An Evening of Local Comedy

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com
    There's something very cathartic about full-body belly laughing, and here's a chance to do plenty of it. LOLS is a night of local comedy featuring comics Phoebe Angle, Sam Ike, Keith Hebert, Krister Rollins and Caleb Sherman. Between the five of them, it's likely no funny stone will be left unturned. Hosts Jim and Nikki Martin will keep the ball rolling and the laughs coming.
    ONYXprj/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

