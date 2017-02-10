Posted: February 10, 2017
From Laughter Yoga to Flavors of Freeport’s Ice Bar: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
'TV Variety Show'
6:30 pm. Thursday. SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 includes BBQ appetizers, $5 for the show only. space538.org
The doors open at 6 p.m., and if you spring for the $8 ticket, there will be barbecue to nosh on before you settle in for a screening of "TV
Variety Show," a collection of monologues, skits, musical performances and short films. Shot in locations around Greater Portland, "TV Variety Show"
is a collaboration between The Art Department and Bomb Diggity Arts. Fun!
Image courtesty of The Art Department
Biddeford Skating
3 to 7 p.m. daily. West Brook Skating Rink, One Columbus Way, Biddeford, $3.50. Call 284-9652
Don't let the name fool you, the West Brook skating rink is in Biddeford, and the ice is ready and waiting for your best triple lutz or Hamill Camell. Give the rink a ring before you do your thing to check conditions, then get ready to have a blast on blades.
Staff Photo by Derek Davis
Laughter Yoga
6 p.m. Thurdsay. Riverton Community Center, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, free, pre-registration appreciated, 766-2970
They say laughter is the best medicine, so you're invited to spend 45 minutes doing just that in a group setting with like-minded folks who want to crack up with unfettered joy. Yes, laughter yoga is a real thing, and it involves assorted breathing exercises which you'll do in a chair or standing. There is no vaccine for laughter; it's highly contagious, and you're invited to a full exposure experience. Ha!
Shutterstock.com
‘Arms and the Man’
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Shows through Feb. 26. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20.piemantheatre.org
Pie Man Theatre Company, under the direction of Stephanie Ross, invites you to its production of the George Bernard Shaw-penned comedy “Arms
and the Man.” The play ponders conventional values and targets both war and love. Writer George Orwell once called it the wittiest and most telling
play Shaw ever wrote.
Bernie the Bear and Josh Brassard as Captain Bluntchsli a.k.a the "Chocolate Cream Soldier" in a scene from "Arms and
the Man"Photo by Craig Robinson
"Chocolate Cream Soldier" in a scene from "Arms and the Man"
Photo by Craig Robinson
Flavors of Freeport Chef’s Signature Series and Ice Bar
5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, $27.49 to $43.19. freeportusa.com
Frosty cocktails, ice sculptures, sparkling lights, snow machines and roaring fires. That’s what’s in store at the Flavors of Freeport
Chef’s Signature Series and Ice Bar. Head there on Friday night and you’ll be treated to food and beverage samples from local chefs and a DJ will be
spinning toe-tapping tunes. If you opt for Saturday night, you’ll sip you libations while funking out to a live set from Motor Booty Affair. This
may be an ice bar event, but it will anything but chill.
Photo by Amy Paradysz from the 2015 Flavors of Freeport event
Maine Lakes Winter Carnival
Saturday. Highland Lake and surrounding locations, Bridgton. mainelakeswintercarnival.com
We’re in the heart of winter, so why not celebrate it? The Maine Lakes Winter Carnival features a kids’ fishing derby, horse-drawn carriage
rides, a magic show, fireworks, snowmobile rides, Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Dip and dogsled rides at Highland Lakes. And for the first time ever
there will be the thing you’ve been secretly hoping for: an ice bar!
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Maine Audubon Winter Carnival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $7, free for Maine Audubon members. maineaudubon.org
If you rearrange the letters to the word aububon, it doesn’t spell “outside,” but it’s implied. Maine Audubon’s Winter Carnival is a family
affair with outdoor activities including a scavenger hunt, story walk, snow science station and giant snow shelter. Head indoors for arts and
crafts, music, refreshments and more. All of this happens in a gorgeous Falmouth setting, so skip your usual Saturday errands and do this instead.
Your kids will love you for it, and you’ll have a great time too.
Staff photo by John Ewing
Eden Cider Tasting
6 p.m. Saturday. Old York Historical Society, Jefferds Tavern, 3 Lindsay Road, York, $50, $45 for Old York Historical Society members,
reservations required. oldyork.org
Cider rules the house down in York, and you’re invited to taste Eden Specialty Ciders with brand rep Eleanor Leger who will be serving you
up wine-style ciders made with heirloom apples. While you’re sipping and learning about said ciders, your ears will enjoy the sounds of musician
Steve Carrigan and Jim Pendergrast of Great Bay Sailor who will be singing maritime tunes and, appropriately enough, drinking songs. But that’s not
all. Your taste buds will be tantalized by an array of offerings from Chef Jason Miller of York54, who will be serving raw oysters on the half
shell, hearth-grilled and chilled scallops, creamy smoked and roasted trout salad, grilled ham and Brie sandwiches and duck confit bread pudding,
among other delicacies.
Eden cider image courtesy of Museums of Old York
Voulez Vous Cabaret
8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Life is a cabaret, old chum. So put down the knitting, the book and the broom and come to the cabaret — the Voulez Vous Cabaret, to be
exact. They’re keeping love alive with a post-Valentine’s Day burlesque show based on some of the performers’ favorite things. Oh my!
VG
Studio/Shutterstock.com