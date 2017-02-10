Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 10, 2017

From Laughter Yoga to Flavors of Freeport’s Ice Bar: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'TV Variety Show' 6:30 pm. Thursday. SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 includes BBQ appetizers, $5 for the show only. space538.org The doors open at 6 p.m., and if you spring for the $8 ticket, there will be barbecue to nosh on before you settle in for a screening of "TV Variety Show," a collection of monologues, skits, musical performances and short films. Shot in locations around Greater Portland, "TV Variety Show" is a collaboration between The Art Department and Bomb Diggity Arts. Fun!Image courtesty of The Art Department

    'TV Variety Show'

    6:30 pm. Thursday. SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 includes BBQ appetizers, $5 for the show only. space538.org
    The doors open at 6 p.m., and if you spring for the $8 ticket, there will be barbecue to nosh on before you settle in for a screening of "TV Variety Show," a collection of monologues, skits, musical performances and short films. Shot in locations around Greater Portland, "TV Variety Show" is a collaboration between The Art Department and Bomb Diggity Arts. Fun!
    Image courtesty of The Art Department

  • Biddeford Skating 3 to 7 p.m. daily. West Brook Skating Rink, One Columbus Way, Biddeford, $3.50. Call 284-9652 Don't let the name fool you, the West Brook skating rink is in Biddeford, and the ice is ready and waiting for your best triple lutz or Hamill Camell. Give the rink a ring before you do your thing to check conditions, then get ready to have a blast on blades.Staff Photo by Derek Davis

    Biddeford Skating

    3 to 7 p.m. daily. West Brook Skating Rink, One Columbus Way, Biddeford, $3.50. Call 284-9652
    Don't let the name fool you, the West Brook skating rink is in Biddeford, and the ice is ready and waiting for your best triple lutz or Hamill Camell. Give the rink a ring before you do your thing to check conditions, then get ready to have a blast on blades.
    Staff Photo by Derek Davis

  • Laughter Yoga 6 p.m. Thurdsay. Riverton Community Center, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, free, pre-registration appreciated, 766-2970 They say laughter is the best medicine, so you're invited to spend 45 minutes doing just that in a group setting with like-minded folks who want to crack up with unfettered joy. Yes, laughter yoga is a real thing, and it involves assorted breathing exercises which you'll do in a chair or standing. There is no vaccine for laughter; it's highly contagious, and you're invited to a full exposure experience. Ha!Shutterstock.com

    Laughter Yoga

    6 p.m. Thurdsay. Riverton Community Center, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, free, pre-registration appreciated, 766-2970
    They say laughter is the best medicine, so you're invited to spend 45 minutes doing just that in a group setting with like-minded folks who want to crack up with unfettered joy. Yes, laughter yoga is a real thing, and it involves assorted breathing exercises which you'll do in a chair or standing. There is no vaccine for laughter; it's highly contagious, and you're invited to a full exposure experience. Ha!
    Shutterstock.com

  • ‘Arms and the Man’ 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Shows through Feb. 26. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20.piemantheatre.org Pie Man Theatre Company, under the direction of Stephanie Ross, invites you to its production of the George Bernard Shaw-penned comedy “Arms and the Man.” The play ponders conventional values and targets both war and love. Writer George Orwell once called it the wittiest and most telling play Shaw ever wrote.Bernie the Bear and Josh Brassard as Captain Bluntchsli a.k.a the "Chocolate Cream Soldier" in a scene from "Arms and the Man"Photo by Craig Robinson"Chocolate Cream Soldier" in a scene from "Arms and the Man" Photo by Craig Robinson

    ‘Arms and the Man’

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Shows through Feb. 26. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20.piemantheatre.org
    Pie Man Theatre Company, under the direction of Stephanie Ross, invites you to its production of the George Bernard Shaw-penned comedy “Arms and the Man.” The play ponders conventional values and targets both war and love. Writer George Orwell once called it the wittiest and most telling play Shaw ever wrote.
    Bernie the Bear and Josh Brassard as Captain Bluntchsli a.k.a the "Chocolate Cream Soldier" in a scene from "Arms and the Man"Photo by Craig Robinson

    "Chocolate Cream Soldier" in a scene from "Arms and the Man" Photo by Craig Robinson

  • Flavors of Freeport Chef’s Signature Series and Ice Bar 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, $27.49 to $43.19. freeportusa.com Frosty cocktails, ice sculptures, sparkling lights, snow machines and roaring fires. That’s what’s in store at the Flavors of Freeport Chef’s Signature Series and Ice Bar. Head there on Friday night and you’ll be treated to food and beverage samples from local chefs and a DJ will be spinning toe-tapping tunes. If you opt for Saturday night, you’ll sip you libations while funking out to a live set from Motor Booty Affair. This may be an ice bar event, but it will anything but chill. Photo by Amy Paradysz from the 2015 Flavors of Freeport event

    Flavors of Freeport Chef’s Signature Series and Ice Bar

    5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, $27.49 to $43.19. freeportusa.com
    Frosty cocktails, ice sculptures, sparkling lights, snow machines and roaring fires. That’s what’s in store at the Flavors of Freeport Chef’s Signature Series and Ice Bar. Head there on Friday night and you’ll be treated to food and beverage samples from local chefs and a DJ will be spinning toe-tapping tunes. If you opt for Saturday night, you’ll sip you libations while funking out to a live set from Motor Booty Affair. This may be an ice bar event, but it will anything but chill.
    Photo by Amy Paradysz from the 2015 Flavors of Freeport event

  • Maine Lakes Winter Carnival Saturday. Highland Lake and surrounding locations, Bridgton. mainelakeswintercarnival.com We’re in the heart of winter, so why not celebrate it? The Maine Lakes Winter Carnival features a kids’ fishing derby, horse-drawn carriage rides, a magic show, fireworks, snowmobile rides, Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Dip and dogsled rides at Highland Lakes. And for the first time ever there will be the thing you’ve been secretly hoping for: an ice bar!Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Maine Lakes Winter Carnival

    Saturday. Highland Lake and surrounding locations, Bridgton. mainelakeswintercarnival.com
    We’re in the heart of winter, so why not celebrate it? The Maine Lakes Winter Carnival features a kids’ fishing derby, horse-drawn carriage rides, a magic show, fireworks, snowmobile rides, Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Dip and dogsled rides at Highland Lakes. And for the first time ever there will be the thing you’ve been secretly hoping for: an ice bar!
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Maine Audubon Winter Carnival 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $7, free for Maine Audubon members. maineaudubon.org If you rearrange the letters to the word aububon, it doesn’t spell “outside,” but it’s implied. Maine Audubon’s Winter Carnival is a family affair with outdoor activities including a scavenger hunt, story walk, snow science station and giant snow shelter. Head indoors for arts and crafts, music, refreshments and more. All of this happens in a gorgeous Falmouth setting, so skip your usual Saturday errands and do this instead. Your kids will love you for it, and you’ll have a great time too. Staff photo by John Ewing

    Maine Audubon Winter Carnival

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $7, free for Maine Audubon members. maineaudubon.org
    If you rearrange the letters to the word aububon, it doesn’t spell “outside,” but it’s implied. Maine Audubon’s Winter Carnival is a family affair with outdoor activities including a scavenger hunt, story walk, snow science station and giant snow shelter. Head indoors for arts and crafts, music, refreshments and more. All of this happens in a gorgeous Falmouth setting, so skip your usual Saturday errands and do this instead. Your kids will love you for it, and you’ll have a great time too.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

  • Eden Cider Tasting 6 p.m. Saturday. Old York Historical Society, Jefferds Tavern, 3 Lindsay Road, York, $50, $45 for Old York Historical Society members, reservations required. oldyork.org Cider rules the house down in York, and you’re invited to taste Eden Specialty Ciders with brand rep Eleanor Leger who will be serving you up wine-style ciders made with heirloom apples. While you’re sipping and learning about said ciders, your ears will enjoy the sounds of musician Steve Carrigan and Jim Pendergrast of Great Bay Sailor who will be singing maritime tunes and, appropriately enough, drinking songs. But that’s not all. Your taste buds will be tantalized by an array of offerings from Chef Jason Miller of York54, who will be serving raw oysters on the half shell, hearth-grilled and chilled scallops, creamy smoked and roasted trout salad, grilled ham and Brie sandwiches and duck confit bread pudding, among other delicacies.Eden cider image courtesy of Museums of Old York

    Eden Cider Tasting

    6 p.m. Saturday. Old York Historical Society, Jefferds Tavern, 3 Lindsay Road, York, $50, $45 for Old York Historical Society members, reservations required. oldyork.org
    Cider rules the house down in York, and you’re invited to taste Eden Specialty Ciders with brand rep Eleanor Leger who will be serving you up wine-style ciders made with heirloom apples. While you’re sipping and learning about said ciders, your ears will enjoy the sounds of musician Steve Carrigan and Jim Pendergrast of Great Bay Sailor who will be singing maritime tunes and, appropriately enough, drinking songs. But that’s not all. Your taste buds will be tantalized by an array of offerings from Chef Jason Miller of York54, who will be serving raw oysters on the half shell, hearth-grilled and chilled scallops, creamy smoked and roasted trout salad, grilled ham and Brie sandwiches and duck confit bread pudding, among other delicacies.
    Eden cider image courtesy of Museums of Old York

  • Voulez Vous Cabaret 8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Life is a cabaret, old chum. So put down the knitting, the book and the broom and come to the cabaret — the Voulez Vous Cabaret, to be exact. They’re keeping love alive with a post-Valentine’s Day burlesque show based on some of the performers’ favorite things. Oh my!VG Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Voulez Vous Cabaret

    8 p.m. Tuesday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Life is a cabaret, old chum. So put down the knitting, the book and the broom and come to the cabaret — the Voulez Vous Cabaret, to be exact. They’re keeping love alive with a post-Valentine’s Day burlesque show based on some of the performers’ favorite things. Oh my!
    VG Studio/Shutterstock.com

