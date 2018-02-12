Network



Posted: February 12, 2018

Laser Carnival, Flavors of Freeport, Ice Bar Party: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Poetry in the Library: T.S. Eliot's Four Quartets

    7 p.m. Thursday. Lewis Hall at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, free. yarmouthlibrary.org
    T.S. Eliot's "Four Quartets" is a set of four poems published over the course of six years. The running theme throughout are ones of man's relationship with time, the universe and even the divine. Hear all four poems recited by Figure of Speech Theater's artistic director John Farrell. And remember: "Midwinter spring is its own season."
    Solodov Aleksei/Shutterstock.com

  • 'When Radio Was King II'

    7:30 p.m. Friday., 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Cumston Hall Theater, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $14, $12 seniors and students. monmouthcommunityplayers.org
    Monmouth Community Players invite you to the land of '40s radio station WMCP with its songs, skits and dramatic readings that are an homage to the golden age of radio entertainment. Long before we were watching movies on our iPhones, radio was the primary source of entertainment and laughs came by way of vaudeville comedy routines, sketches and commercials, complete with sound effects.
    Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

  • Laser Carnival 2018

    Friday through Feb. 25. Various days and times. Southworth Planetarium, 70 Falmouth St., Portland, $5 to $6. usm.maine.edu/planet
    Instead of sitting at home spacing out here's a chance to be in outer-space, so to speak. Laser Carnival features the full-dome experience at Southworth Planetarium and shows include Laser Beatles, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, Laser Orion, Space Park 360 Infinity, Laser Perseus and other out-of-this world ones. Beam me up, Scotty!
    NikoNomad/'Shutterstock.com

  • Flavors of Freeport

    Friday through Sunday. Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., Freeport, $30 to $50. eventbrite.com
    All over downtown Freeport you'll find a variety of food events, including chocolate factory tours and free tastings and demonstrations. The Flavors of Freeport Facebook page has the full scoop on those happenings, and we're shining a light on the Friday and Saturday night festivities at the Hilton Garden Inn. On both nights, from 5 to 9 p.m., hit the Flavors of Freeport Ice Bar, and if you go on Saturday, you'll get the bonus of dancing to live tunes from Motor Booty Affair.
    Photo courtesy of Visit Freeport

  • Inaugural Ice Bar Party

    1 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Cliff House Resort and Spa, 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick. destinationhotels.com
    They're stretching Valentine's Day into the weekend at The Cliff House with an ice bar party that includes specialty cocktails, seasonal food items and live music. Admission is free, but bring some dough for drinks and raw bar shooters. A fireworks display will launch at 6 p.m. at Bald Head Cliff, adding to the festivities.
    White78/Shutterstock.com

  • Philadelphia Flyers Alumni vs. Boston Bruins Alumni

    3 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $13 to $25, $10 kids. marinersofmaine.com
    Here's a way to cheer for a team from Philly that will be less painful than the Super Bowl. Watch the Philadelphia Flyers alumni team face off against the Boston Bruins alumni team during what will surely be an exciting afternoon of hockey. Not to namedrop, but a few of the Bruins alums include Rick Middleton, Ken Linseman and Bob Sweeney. Ice, ice, baby!
    John-Alex/Shutterstock.com

  • Rock 'N' Roll Psychic Sonny Robinson

    6 p.m. Saturday. Downstairs at Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    He's Maine's most popular and, OK, only rock n' roll psychic medium, and here's a unique chance for you to try to connect with the afterlife. Robinson says he's had the gift since he was young and has been sharing it with others for the past 15 years. Bring a positive attitude and an open mind because you never know what might happen. Not everyone will make a connection with someone in the great beyond, but it's a safe bet that this will be a memorable night.
    Zacarias Pereira da Mata/Shutterstock.com

  • Seanachie Nights

    7 p.m. Monday. Bull Feeney's, 375 Fore St., Portland, $9 suggested donations. lynnecullen.com
    Seanachie Nights is a monthly evening of traditional stories and music primarily from Celtic culture. This month's session features Franco-American storyteller Michael Parent. Parent draws upon his heritage to perform a unique blend of stories and songs. Seanachie Nights has been happening for many years in Portland and continues to offer up a diverse mix of performers.
    Abstract/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

