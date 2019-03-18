Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 18, 2019

‘To Kill A Mockingbird’, ‘Cinderella’ and CatVideoFest: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

    7 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, free with online registration. statetheatreportland.com
    Maine Public invites you to a free evening celebrating the legacy of the ultimate good neighbor, Fred Rogers. Cardigan sweaters are definitely encouraged during the screening of "Won't You Be My Neighbor." There will also be live music from The Matt Fogg Trio, which will be playing favorite tunes from the beloved TV show, as well as selfie opportunities, prizes for best cardigans, specially themed beverages and commemorative Mister Rogers patches. And remember, there's only one person in the whole world like you!
    Michael Kraus/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Life Sucks'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 7. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $23, $20 seniors, pay-what-you-can for 25 and under. madhorse.com
    Playwright Aaron Posner has taken Chekhov's famous "Uncle Vanya" and created an entertaining and irreverent reworking. What happens when a group of friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws and lifelong enemies converge to tackle life's trickiest questions, not to mention each other. Find out what goes quite wrong but also surprisingly right in this local production directed by Nick Schroeder.
    Photo courtesy of Mad Horse Theatre

  • 'Cinderella'

    6 p.m. Friday, 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Through April 7. Maine State Ballet, 348 Route 1, Falmouth, $21 to $27. mainestateballet.org
    It doesn't get much more timeless than "Cinderella" when it comes to fairy tales. Maine State Ballet invites you to get swept up in its production bursting with comedy, gorgeous sets and costumes and, of course, plenty of dazzling dancing. It's still pretty cold out, so we suggest warm socks and boots instead of glass slippers as you make your way to the show. Also, Maine State Ballet is partnering with Good Shepherd Food Bank, and $2 from the first 1,000 "Cinderella" tickets sold will be donated.
    Janet Davis in "Cinderella" Photo courtesy of Maine State Ballet

  • Maine's Best Bakers: Portland

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Public Works, 52 Alder St., Portland, $5 (includes 5 tasting tokens), 12 and under free. mainesbestbakers.com
    Got a sweet tooth? Here's a great way to satisfy it while also supporting a good cause. Maine's Best Bakers is presented by the Hemophilia Alliance of Maine, and you'll not only taste treats including cookies, cupcakes, doughnuts, pie and tarts from several local bakers, you'll get to cast a vote for your favorite. A panel of celebrity judges will also be on hand to determine the top two bakers, then another celebrity judge will make the final decision and award the top prize of $1,000, along with a trophy. How sweet it is!
    UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock.com

  • Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic

    10:30 a.m., 2:30 & 6 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $15 to $55. crossarenaportland.com
    Life is hard. Here's a way to keep it simple and get back to having some old-fashioned fun. Grab the kids and tell them that you know how to get, how to get to Sesame Street – Sesame Street Live, to be exact. Want to know the reasons why this is a grand idea? That's easy: Elmo, Abby, Justin, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Rosita, Count von Count and a pink-haired chef named Gonger. Sunny day or not, everything really is A-OK.
    Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment

  • History of the Northern Maine Sanatorium

    3 p.m. Saturday. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, free. mainehistory.org
    Way back in 1920 on the outskirts of Presque Isle, the Northern Maine Sanatorium was built to help those suffering from tuberculosis. TB was a major health issue in the United States at the time, and the facility was deemed state of the art when it opened its door. Kim Smith from the Presque Isle Historical Society will lead a fascinating talk about the facility, the people involved with it and how patients were treated. She'll have several artifacts from the sanatorium that you'll be able to see up close. The facility closed in 1959, and these days its buildings are used as apartments.
    Photo courtesy of Presque Isle Historical Society

  • 'To Kill A Mockingbird'

    1 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, March 27. Regal Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $12.50. fathomevents.com
    Not all heroes wear capes, and one of the finest examples is the character of Atticus Finch, played by Gregory Peck in the 1962 film "To Kill A Mockingbird." Based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "To Kill A Mockingbird" is set in a small Southern town and centers around Finch's defense of a black man wrongly accused of rape. The film took home eight Oscars, including best actor for Peck, best art direction and best adapted screenplay. Here's a chance to see the film in all its big-screen glory with the famous characters of Atticus, Scout, Jem, Dill, Tom Robinson and Boo Radley, played by Robert Duvall in his debut film role.
    Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

  • CatVideoFest 2019

    3 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $7.50. rocklandstrand.com
    Every year, CatVideoFest puts together an epic compilation of the latest and best cat videos that's been whittled down from endless hours of submissions including animations, music videos and classic cat shenanigans. You'll sit back and watch 70 riveting and gut-busting minutes of feline gold on the big screen. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston. This sure sounds claw-some!
    Photo courtesy of Strand Theatre

  • Leila Graham

    8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Do Sunday nights tend to bring you down? Here's a fabulous way to reclaim the dreaded end of the weekend. Leila Graham is a comedian and actress from Brooklyn, New York, and she is coming to Portland to crack you up. Lately, Graham's been performing her one-woman show "This Was Not The Plan" at New York City's People Improv Theater. Graham headlines the evening, but you'll be plenty warmed up by sets from comics James Theberg, Rob Nesbit and Nicole Benwell, along with hilarious host Ian Stuart.
    Photo courtesy of Leila Graham

 

