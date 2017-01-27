Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: January 27, 2017

Ice Bar, PMA Re-Opening, Great Maine Outdoor Weekend, Superbowl LI: 10 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Ice Bar Brunswick 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com Nothing says early February quite like the words "ice bar," and you can feel the glorious chill of one this weekend in Brunswick. The Ice Bar happening at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern features DJ Larry Moore spinning tunes on Thursday and Friday night. If you go on Saturday, you'll hear live tunes from the Scott Davis Blues Band. Tickets include entry into the ice bar and appetizers throughout the evening, including mini pork belly potato skins.Photo by Amy Paradysz from the 2016 Brunswick Ice Bar

    Ice Bar Brunswick

    5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Nothing says early February quite like the words "ice bar," and you can feel the glorious chill of one this weekend in Brunswick. The Ice Bar happening at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern features DJ Larry Moore spinning tunes on Thursday and Friday night. If you go on Saturday, you'll hear live tunes from the Scott Davis Blues Band. Tickets include entry into the ice bar and appetizers throughout the evening, including mini pork belly potato skins.
    Photo by Amy Paradysz from the 2016 Brunswick Ice Bar

  • Noonday Concert Series 12:15 p.m. Thursday. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, free. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org For 21 seasons, the Noonday Concert Series in Portland has given people like you the chance to unplug over lunchtime and hear some fantastic classical music in the heart of downtown Portland. The church's organ will be the shining star of this week's performance, and it will be played by none other than the legendary Ray Cornils. So sit back, switch your phone off and chill for a few in a pew. The series continues every Thursday through April 13.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Noonday Concert Series

    12:15 p.m. Thursday. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, free. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org
    For 21 seasons, the Noonday Concert Series in Portland has given people like you the chance to unplug over lunchtime and hear some fantastic classical music in the heart of downtown Portland. The church's organ will be the shining star of this week's performance, and it will be played by none other than the legendary Ray Cornils. So sit back, switch your phone off and chill for a few in a pew. The series continues every Thursday through April 13.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Lights Across Congress and Grand Reopening 6 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org The Portland Museum of Art settled down for a winter's nap to do some renovations, but they're celebrating the re-opening in a huge way with a 124-foot-wide-by-36-foot-high multi-dimensional projection on their brick facade accompanied by music, ice sculptures and food trucks along Free Street. Said another way, this is going to be really cool. Make the PMA a part of your First Friday Art Walk plans and help them celebrate the grand reopening. While you're there, step inside and take a first look at the re-imagined museum space with reinstalled galleries and new special exhibitions. Catch a gallery talk, see a new installation of The Workshop and grab some celebratory treats in the PMA Café. Oh, and bring the kids; there will be activities happening all evening long for all ages.Projection renderings by p3 Courtesy of Portland Museum of Art

    Lights Across Congress and Grand Reopening

    6 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
    The Portland Museum of Art settled down for a winter's nap to do some renovations, but they're celebrating the re-opening in a huge way with a 124-foot-wide-by-36-foot-high multi-dimensional projection on their brick facade accompanied by music, ice sculptures and food trucks along Free Street. Said another way, this is going to be really cool. Make the PMA a part of your First Friday Art Walk plans and help them celebrate the grand reopening. While you're there, step inside and take a first look at the re-imagined museum space with reinstalled galleries and new special exhibitions. Catch a gallery talk, see a new installation of The Workshop and grab some celebratory treats in the PMA Café. Oh, and bring the kids; there will be activities happening all evening long for all ages.
    Projection renderings by p3 Courtesy of Portland Museum of Art

  • Kennebunk Winterfest Activities start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Kennebunk. kennebunkmaine.us Kennebunk is ready to celebrate winter with a wide range of activities, many of them free, happening all over downtown. A Cabin Fever Book Sale kicks things off at 8:30 a.m. at the Kennebunk Free Library followed by a bird feeder craft project. At 10 a.m., over at the Waterhouse Center, see ice carver Jay Bluck in action, partake of some skating with the KHS ice hockey team, hop on a horse and wagon ride, be amazed by fire baton twirling and catch an ice-skating demo from Samantha Abelson along with a trivia contest. There's a soup contest starting at noon at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church ($5 per family) and then a free bean supper at 4 p.m. And if that's not enough fun for you, head to Town Hall at 7 p.m. for the annual alumni variety show.Shutterstock.com

    Kennebunk Winterfest

    Activities start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Downtown Kennebunk. kennebunkmaine.us
    Kennebunk is ready to celebrate winter with a wide range of activities, many of them free, happening all over downtown. A Cabin Fever Book Sale kicks things off at 8:30 a.m. at the Kennebunk Free Library followed by a bird feeder craft project. At 10 a.m., over at the Waterhouse Center, see ice carver Jay Bluck in action, partake of some skating with the KHS ice hockey team, hop on a horse and wagon ride, be amazed by fire baton twirling and catch an ice-skating demo from Samantha Abelson along with a trivia contest. There's a soup contest starting at noon at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church ($5 per family) and then a free bean supper at 4 p.m. And if that's not enough fun for you, head to Town Hall at 7 p.m. for the annual alumni variety show.
    Shutterstock.com

  • Great Maine Outdoor Weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Statewide. greatoutdoorweekend.org Friends, if there's one thing that Maine does right, it's winter. The Great Maine Outdoor Weekend is all about celebrating the great outdoors – and the great indoors – with a huge variety of activities and events happening all over the state. You'll find ice- skating, forest walks, skiing, snowshoeing, concerts, snowmobiling, curling demos, concerts and countless other things to make your winter blues melt away. So check the website to see what's going on in your neck of the woods and get out there. It's your winter ... own it!

    Great Maine Outdoor Weekend

    Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Statewide. greatoutdoorweekend.org
    Friends, if there's one thing that Maine does right, it's winter. The Great Maine Outdoor Weekend is all about celebrating the great outdoors – and the great indoors – with a huge variety of activities and events happening all over the state. You'll find ice- skating, forest walks, skiing, snowshoeing, concerts, snowmobiling, curling demos, concerts and countless other things to make your winter blues melt away. So check the website to see what's going on in your neck of the woods and get out there. It's your winter ... own it!


  • 18th Annual Sleigh Day Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, free admission, fee for sleigh rides. skylinefarm.org You'll get slayed ... so to speak, in North Yarmouth on Saturday afternoon. The 18th Annual Sleigh Day features the new winter exhibit "Recollections: Horse & Sleigh Days," but you'll also have the chance to ride an actual sleigh in the great outdoors ($8 per person, $25 per family). Sleigh Day also features miniature horses Buddy and Silver who will be giving mini sleigh rides to kids 12 and under for $5. At 12:30 p.m., catch a narrated demonstration of horses, ponies and drivers using 19th-century skills in the outdoor arena. Oh, and bring snowshoes for the 2 p.m. guided trek on groomed trails.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    18th Annual Sleigh Day

    Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, free admission, fee for sleigh rides. skylinefarm.org
    You'll get slayed ... so to speak, in North Yarmouth on Saturday afternoon. The 18th Annual Sleigh Day features the new winter exhibit "Recollections: Horse & Sleigh Days," but you'll also have the chance to ride an actual sleigh in the great outdoors ($8 per person, $25 per family). Sleigh Day also features miniature horses Buddy and Silver who will be giving mini sleigh rides to kids 12 and under for $5. At 12:30 p.m., catch a narrated demonstration of horses, ponies and drivers using 19th-century skills in the outdoor arena. Oh, and bring snowshoes for the 2 p.m. guided trek on groomed trails.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Richard Russo Book Signing 3 p.m. Saturday. Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com Maine author Richard Russo will spend part of Saturday afternoon visiting with fans and signing copies of his new novel "Everybody's Fool," now out in paperback at a Portland book shop. "Everybody's Fool" is set over Memorial Day Weekend at a fictional town in New York state and tells of a Police Chief's quest to figure out the identity of his late wife's lover, among other intriguing plot lines in a book The New York Times called "delightful."Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

    Richard Russo Book Signing

    3 p.m. Saturday. Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com
    Maine author Richard Russo will spend part of Saturday afternoon visiting with fans and signing copies of his new novel "Everybody's Fool," now out in paperback at a Portland book shop. "Everybody's Fool" is set over Memorial Day Weekend at a fictional town in New York state and tells of a Police Chief's quest to figure out the identity of his late wife's lover, among other intriguing plot lines in a book The New York Times called "delightful."
    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

  • Cabin Fever Reliever Coffee House & Open Mic 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 W. Main St., Denmark, $10 suggesteddonation. denmarkarts.org Set your sites on Denmark for a late afternoon and early evening of kicking back with music, poetry, dancing, joke-telling and other entertainment that will be provided by ... you! Don't want to perform? No problem, just come, hang out and watch the acts do their thing, peruse artwork by eight local artists in the main gallery, sip on coffee from Maine Morning Micro Roasters and purchase treats from the Sap Hound Maple Co.Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Cabin Fever Reliever Coffee House & Open Mic

    5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 W. Main St., Denmark, $10 suggesteddonation. denmarkarts.org
    Set your sites on Denmark for a late afternoon and early evening of kicking back with music, poetry, dancing, joke-telling and other entertainment that will be provided by ... you! Don't want to perform? No problem, just come, hang out and watch the acts do their thing, peruse artwork by eight local artists in the main gallery, sip on coffee from Maine Morning Micro Roasters and purchase treats from the Sap Hound Maple Co.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Oxbowl 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $30. eventbrite.com Oxbow and Big Tree Hospitality are inviting you to a mother of a Super Bowl party where you will chow down on food from Hugo's, Eventide and The Honey Paw. In between bites – and gulps of beer – you'll be yelling at the big screen TV, giving Tom Brady, the refs and any number of Atlanta Falcons an earful as they duke it out in Super Bowl LI. But getting back to the food, come hungry because they'll be smoking a pig on-site while you watch the fellas throw the pig skin around.Associated Press Photo by Michael Dwyer

    Oxbowl

    6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $30. eventbrite.com
    Oxbow and Big Tree Hospitality are inviting you to a mother of a Super Bowl party where you will chow down on food from Hugo's, Eventide and The Honey Paw. In between bites – and gulps of beer – you'll be yelling at the big screen TV, giving Tom Brady, the refs and any number of Atlanta Falcons an earful as they duke it out in Super Bowl LI. But getting back to the food, come hungry because they'll be smoking a pig on-site while you watch the fellas throw the pig skin around.
    Associated Press Photo by Michael Dwyer

  • Super Bowl LI 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, free. rocklandstrand.com Hey midcoasters, how would you like to watch the Super Bowl in a theatre for free? Yes? OK, then head to The Strand where it won't cost you one thin dime to walk through the door, find a good seat and cheer your heart out for the Patriots (or the Falcons, if you dare). The Balcony Bar will be open and hot dogs, chili and traditional concession snacks will be for sale. What's more, the Lady Gaga half-time show will be all the more spectacular on the big screen with sensational sound. Yeah!Dean Bertoncelj/ Shutterstock.com

    Super Bowl LI

    6:30 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, free. rocklandstrand.com
    Hey midcoasters, how would you like to watch the Super Bowl in a theatre for free? Yes? OK, then head to The Strand where it won't cost you one thin dime to walk through the door, find a good seat and cheer your heart out for the Patriots (or the Falcons, if you dare). The Balcony Bar will be open and hot dogs, chili and traditional concession snacks will be for sale. What's more, the Lady Gaga half-time show will be all the more spectacular on the big screen with sensational sound. Yeah!
    Dean Bertoncelj/ Shutterstock.com

