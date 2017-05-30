Network



Posted: May 30, 2017

‘Hamilton’ Sing-Along, Uke Fest, Springtime Spectacular: 8 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Hamilton Sing-Along 6 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. Facebook Do not throw away your shot to join in this revolutionary event. That's right, it's time for a "Hamilton" sing-along. If you're young, scrappy and hungry or are just a huge fan of the musical, get yourself to the corner of Congress and High streets, and if you're feeling it, come dressed in a Hamilton-inspired outfit with your like-minded pals. We'll all sing the songs from the 11-time Tony Award-winning musical, and if you want to shine extra bright, you can even belt out a number on stage. Sign-ups for those spots start at 5:30 p.m. Hey, Angelica, Eliza and Peggy, you don't need to be home by sundown. Look around, look around, the revolution is happening in downtown Portland. Raise a glass to freedom and revel with some rebels on a hot night and let your hearts go boom!Joseph M. Arseneau/Shutterstock.com

    Hamilton Sing-Along

    6 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. Facebook
    Do not throw away your shot to join in this revolutionary event. That's right, it's time for a "Hamilton" sing-along. If you're young, scrappy and hungry or are just a huge fan of the musical, get yourself to the corner of Congress and High streets, and if you're feeling it, come dressed in a Hamilton-inspired outfit with your like-minded pals. We'll all sing the songs from the 11-time Tony Award-winning musical, and if you want to shine extra bright, you can even belt out a number on stage. Sign-ups for those spots start at 5:30 p.m. Hey, Angelica, Eliza and Peggy, you don't need to be home by sundown. Look around, look around, the revolution is happening in downtown Portland. Raise a glass to freedom and revel with some rebels on a hot night and let your hearts go boom!
    Joseph M. Arseneau/Shutterstock.com

  • Westbrook Together Days 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. westbrooktogetherdays.com Here's looking at you, Westbrook! They're pulling out all the stops for Westbrook Together Days with a parade, carnival, fireworks, petting zoo, pony rides, 5K and Fun Run, auction, food and live music. 'Brookies have been doing this for 38 years, so they know how to make it a good time, and even if you're not a resident, you can be an honorary one for this event.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Westbrook Together Days

    4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Riverbank Park, Westbrook. westbrooktogetherdays.com
    Here's looking at you, Westbrook! They're pulling out all the stops for Westbrook Together Days with a parade, carnival, fireworks, petting zoo, pony rides, 5K and Fun Run, auction, food and live music. 'Brookies have been doing this for 38 years, so they know how to make it a good time, and even if you're not a resident, you can be an honorary one for this event.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Dinosaurs at Dusk' 8:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Tuesday, screenings through September, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5 to $6.50. usm.maine.edu/planet This is so cool! Ride along with a father and daughter as they travel back millions of years to when dinosaurs roamed the earth. "Dinosaurs at Dusk" is a breathtaking film and you'll see it projected in the Southworth Auditorium's dome for a truly incredible viewing experience.Image courtesy of Southworth Planetarium

    Dinosaurs at Dusk'

    8:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Tuesday, screenings through September, Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5 to $6.50. usm.maine.edu/planet
    This is so cool! Ride along with a father and daughter as they travel back millions of years to when dinosaurs roamed the earth. "Dinosaurs at Dusk" is a breathtaking film and you'll see it projected in the Southworth Auditorium's dome for a truly incredible viewing experience.
    Image courtesy of Southworth Planetarium

  • Belfast Ukulele Fest 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Steamboat Landing and Belfast Boathouse, Belfast, $5 admission, $15 workshops. brownpapertickets.com It's an all-out ukulele invasion in Belfast! Performers include Stuart Fuchs, Rachel Manke, Ukes Rock, Oxford Hills, Flukes, Merry Plinksters, Common Good, Frets Halligan and several others. If you'd like to improve your own uke skills there are a number of one hour workshops you can attend where you'll learn about technique, chord theory and how to spice up your tunes, among another handy ways to help you and your uke shine.Sumeth Photo/Shutterstock.com

    Belfast Ukulele Fest

    10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Steamboat Landing and Belfast Boathouse, Belfast, $5 admission, $15 workshops. brownpapertickets.com
    It's an all-out ukulele invasion in Belfast! Performers include Stuart Fuchs, Rachel Manke, Ukes Rock, Oxford Hills, Flukes, Merry Plinksters, Common Good, Frets Halligan and several others. If you'd like to improve your own uke skills there are a number of one hour workshops you can attend where you'll learn about technique, chord theory and how to spice up your tunes, among another handy ways to help you and your uke shine.
    Sumeth Photo/Shutterstock.com

  • Fish Migration Walk 10 a.m. Saturday. Mill Brook Preserve, Westbrook, free, please RSVP. prlt.org It's that magical time of year when the alewives migrate up the Mill Brook in their annual pilgrimage from the ocean to Highland Lake. You'll spend two hours with alewife experts Dr. Karen Wilson and Dr. Theo Willis from the University of Southern Maine Environmental Science and Policy Department learning all about these fascinating fish out in the wild.Wesley Douglas Lapointe/Shutterstock.com

    Fish Migration Walk

    10 a.m. Saturday. Mill Brook Preserve, Westbrook, free, please RSVP. prlt.org
    It's that magical time of year when the alewives migrate up the Mill Brook in their annual pilgrimage from the ocean to Highland Lake. You'll spend two hours with alewife experts Dr. Karen Wilson and Dr. Theo Willis from the University of Southern Maine Environmental Science and Policy Department learning all about these fascinating fish out in the wild.
    Wesley Douglas Lapointe/Shutterstock.com

  • Tate House Opening Day Celebration 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $12, $10 seniors, $5 for kids 6-12 years old, $20 maximum per family. tatehouse.org It's greater Portland's only pre-Revolutionary home that's open to the public, and it's opening for the season with quite a bang on Saturday. You'll learn about the mast trade, Captain Tate and how his family lived in 18th-century Maine, including in the years leading up to the Revolutionary War. Since it's opening day, there will be a musket-firing ceremony, and nothing says good, old- fashioned fun quite like the sound of a musket. Boom!Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Tate House Opening Day Celebration

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $12, $10 seniors, $5 for kids 6-12 years old, $20 maximum per family. tatehouse.org
    It's greater Portland's only pre-Revolutionary home that's open to the public, and it's opening for the season with quite a bang on Saturday. You'll learn about the mast trade, Captain Tate and how his family lived in 18th-century Maine, including in the years leading up to the Revolutionary War. Since it's opening day, there will be a musket-firing ceremony, and nothing says good, old- fashioned fun quite like the sound of a musket. Boom!
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Sierra Nevada Beer Camp 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Thompson's Point, Portland. $55 to $75, $40 designated drivers. beercamp.sierranevada.com Beer lovers, your ship's about to come in big time. The Sierra Nevada Beer Camp is on tour around the country and is stopping in Portland on Saturday. You'll sample hundreds of beers and feed your faces from a fleet of food trucks. You'll also enjoy a steady stream of live music, and one can only imagine this will be selfie-central with all of your friends and the new ones you're about to make at this thing.Halfpoint/Shutterstock.com

    Sierra Nevada Beer Camp

    6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Thompson's Point, Portland. $55 to $75, $40 designated drivers. beercamp.sierranevada.com
    Beer lovers, your ship's about to come in big time. The Sierra Nevada Beer Camp is on tour around the country and is stopping in Portland on Saturday. You'll sample hundreds of beers and feed your faces from a fleet of food trucks. You'll also enjoy a steady stream of live music, and one can only imagine this will be selfie-central with all of your friends and the new ones you're about to make at this thing.
    Halfpoint/Shutterstock.com

  • Springtime Spectacular 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theatre, 517 Forest Ave, $20, $25. rosanoreen.com Make your Saturday spectacular with the 10th annual Springtime Spectacular, starring a diverse cast of dancers and musicians. Performers include international belly dancer Shahrzad of Cairo, roots troubadour Samuel James, classic belly dancers Rosa Noreen and Raqs Enegma, percussionist Marshall Bodiker, singer-songwriter Hannah Daman and ballet dancer Victoria Broshes, among others.Photo courtesy of Rosa Noreen

    Springtime Spectacular

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theatre, 517 Forest Ave, $20, $25. rosanoreen.com
    Make your Saturday spectacular with the 10th annual Springtime Spectacular, starring a diverse cast of dancers and musicians. Performers include international belly dancer Shahrzad of Cairo, roots troubadour Samuel James, classic belly dancers Rosa Noreen and Raqs Enegma, percussionist Marshall Bodiker, singer-songwriter Hannah Daman and ballet dancer Victoria Broshes, among others.
    Photo courtesy of Rosa Noreen

