Posted: September 5, 2017

Greenfest, Strut Your Mutt, Pirate Festival: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' 7 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org Portland Museum of Art presents an outdoor screening of Ang Lee's 2000 film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." The martial arts sequences are breathtaking, and the film took home the 2001 Academy Award for best foreign language film. It also won Oscars that year in the categories of art direction, original score and cinematography. If you've never seen it or if it's been a while, here's a chance to gather in downtown Portland and see the film in all of its big-screen glory.Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

    'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'

    7 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org Portland Museum of Art presents an outdoor screening of Ang Lee's 2000 film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." The martial arts sequences are breathtaking, and the film took home the 2001 Academy Award for best foreign language film. It also won Oscars that year in the categories of art direction, original score and cinematography. If you've never seen it or if it's been a while, here's a chance to gather in downtown Portland and see the film in all of its big-screen glory.
    Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

  • King of Crows V: The King Comes Here Tonight 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts & Community Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15. thecrowbaitclub.org The Crowbait Club cordially invites you see the winners of its monthly Theatre Deathmatches come together for a night of 10 plays, all 10 minutes long. You'll see drama, farce, outrageous comedy and some things that can't quite be described. Oh, and there's an alien abduction musical in the mix. Each play is making its world premiere, and you'll see a cast of 19 perform works by Brent Askari, Sally Hinckley, Katy Rydell and Michael Tooher, among several others. They want you to know that these shows are going to be unique and spectacular, but also that they're not for little ones, so please be at least 13 years old.Pawelsky/Shutterstock.com

    King of Crows V: The King Comes Here Tonight

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts & Community Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15. thecrowbaitclub.org
    The Crowbait Club cordially invites you see the winners of its monthly Theatre Deathmatches come together for a night of 10 plays, all 10 minutes long. You'll see drama, farce, outrageous comedy and some things that can't quite be described. Oh, and there's an alien abduction musical in the mix. Each play is making its world premiere, and you'll see a cast of 19 perform works by Brent Askari, Sally Hinckley, Katy Rydell and Michael Tooher, among several others. They want you to know that these shows are going to be unique and spectacular, but also that they're not for little ones, so please be at least 13 years old.
    Pawelsky/Shutterstock.com

  • Eastport Pirate Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Eastport, Water Street. eastportpiratefestival.com You don't need a salty-tongued parrot on your shoulder or to be a swashbuckler or wench to have a heck of a good time at the Eastport Pirate Festival. The annual event features a pirate parade, street dance, games, lobster crate race, music, fireworks, contests and a heck of a lot of pirates. But these are friendly ones, so there's an excellent chance you won't get robbed. Just be careful not to drink too much rum; you don't want to end up in Davy Jones' locker. Blimey!McLura/Shutterstock.com

    Eastport Pirate Festival

    Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Eastport, Water Street. eastportpiratefestival.com
    You don't need a salty-tongued parrot on your shoulder or to be a swashbuckler or wench to have a heck of a good time at the Eastport Pirate Festival. The annual event features a pirate parade, street dance, games, lobster crate race, music, fireworks, contests and a heck of a lot of pirates. But these are friendly ones, so there's an excellent chance you won't get robbed. Just be careful not to drink too much rum; you don't want to end up in Davy Jones' locker. Blimey!
    McLura/Shutterstock.com

  • Cirque du Geek 2017 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., free. facebook.com/CirqueDuGeekCon All things weird and wonderful will converge for three days at the fifth annual Cirque du Geek, where you are very much encouraged to let your geek flag fly. Cirque du Geek features special guest authors and costumed entertainers. You'll also mingle with TV and film writer- producer Jeff Kline and actress Hannah Telle, along with the always awesome Maine Ghostbusters. For the full experience, head to the nearby Waterville Opera House on Friday night and hit the Cosplay Dance Party.Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

    Cirque du Geek 2017

    5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., free. facebook.com/CirqueDuGeekCon
    All things weird and wonderful will converge for three days at the fifth annual Cirque du Geek, where you are very much encouraged to let your geek flag fly. Cirque du Geek features special guest authors and costumed entertainers. You'll also mingle with TV and film writer- producer Jeff Kline and actress Hannah Telle, along with the always awesome Maine Ghostbusters. For the full experience, head to the nearby Waterville Opera House on Friday night and hit the Cosplay Dance Party.
    Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

  • Maine Brew Fest Full moon beer dinner 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. General tasting, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kegs n' Eggs Brunch and Mountain Park activities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $45, $59 for Friday night beer pairing dinner at Peak Lodge. sundayriver.com You'll sample suds from up to 50 Maine craft breweries, partake in an oyster tasting event, nosh on some tasty food and can even participate in a disc golf tournament. Maine Brew Fest also offers family-friendly activities for the under 21 crowd. A partial list of participating breweries includes Allagash Brewing C., Dirigo Brewing Co., Funky Bow Brewery, Peaks Organic Brewing Co., Rising Tide Brewing Co. and Sunday River Brewing Co.Kay Roxby/Shutterstock.com

    Maine Brew Fest

    Full moon beer dinner 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. General tasting, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kegs n' Eggs Brunch and Mountain Park activities 10 a.m. to
    4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $45, $59 for Friday night beer pairing dinner at Peak Lodge. sundayriver.com
    You'll sample suds from up to 50 Maine craft breweries, partake in an oyster tasting event, nosh on some tasty food and can even participate in a disc golf tournament. Maine Brew Fest also offers family-friendly activities for the under 21 crowd. A partial list of participating breweries includes Allagash Brewing C., Dirigo Brewing Co., Funky Bow Brewery, Peaks Organic Brewing Co., Rising Tide Brewing Co. and Sunday River Brewing Co.
    Kay Roxby/Shutterstock.com

  • Portland Greenfest 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandgreenfest.org It ain't easy being green, unless of course you're at Portland Greenfest! There will be fun activities for kids, a produce swap and live music. There will also be more than 50 exhibitors shining lights on renewable energy, local foods, electric cars, clean water, wildlife, green products and ways to get involved in greening your community. You can even put your leg muscles to good use by riding the smoothie bike. Tunes will be provided by Island Beats, Truth About Daisies, KilColgan and Steve Watt. A yoga demonstration will also happen, and you can participate in a free community yoga session.Photo by Amy Paradysz

    Portland Greenfest

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandgreenfest.org
    It ain't easy being green, unless of course you're at Portland Greenfest! There will be fun activities for kids, a produce swap and live music. There will also be more than 50 exhibitors shining lights on renewable energy, local foods, electric cars, clean water, wildlife, green products and ways to get involved in greening your community. You can even put your leg muscles to good use by riding the smoothie bike. Tunes will be provided by Island Beats, Truth About Daisies, KilColgan and Steve Watt. A yoga demonstration will also happen, and you can participate in a free community yoga session.
    Photo by Amy Paradysz

  • Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, $10, $5 members. wellsreserve.org More than 100 master artisans from all over New England will be gathering in a gorgeous seaside setting for the 30th annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival, and you'll also feast your eyes on an outdoor sculpture show. Along with one-of-a-kind wares for sale, there will be food, music and more than $8,000 in raffle prizes over the course of the two-day event. And although it's only September, it's never to soon to get a jump on holiday shopping, so bring a reusable tote and hop for pottery, photography, furniture, weaving, jewelry, woodworks and countless other types of handcrafted wonders.Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, $10, $5 members. wellsreserve.org
    More than 100 master artisans from all over New England will be gathering in a gorgeous seaside setting for the 30th annual Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival, and you'll also feast your eyes on an outdoor sculpture show. Along with one-of-a-kind wares for sale, there will be food, music and more than $8,000 in raffle prizes over the course of the two-day event. And although it's only September, it's never to soon to get a jump on holiday shopping, so bring a reusable tote and hop for pottery, photography, furniture, weaving, jewelry, woodworks and countless other types of handcrafted wonders.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Frolic on the Farm 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spurwink Farm, 50 Fieldways Lane, Cape Elizabeth, $10 per car in advance, $15 at the gate, $5 per bike. tatehouse.org It's a throwback Saturday as the Tate House Museum hosts Frolic on the Farm in Cape Elizabeth. The frolic is a family-friendly event with vintage colonial games, puppets, oxen and more. Get there at 8:30 a.m. for the colonial breakfast and 5K race, then stay for the frolic. You'll be treated to a visit from Captain Tate and can fill your belly with burgers, dogs, fries and desserts from local food trucks. Blankets, umbrellas and hats are encouraged.Diganta Talukda/Shutterstock.com

    Frolic on the Farm

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spurwink Farm, 50 Fieldways Lane, Cape Elizabeth, $10 per car in advance, $15 at the gate, $5 per bike. tatehouse.org
    It's a throwback Saturday as the Tate House Museum hosts Frolic on the Farm in Cape Elizabeth. The frolic is a family-friendly event with vintage colonial games, puppets, oxen and more. Get there at 8:30 a.m. for the colonial breakfast and 5K race, then stay for the frolic. You'll be treated to a visit from Captain Tate and can fill your belly with burgers, dogs, fries and desserts from local food trucks. Blankets, umbrellas and hats are encouraged.
    Diganta Talukda/Shutterstock.com

  • Strut Your Mutt 9 a.m. festivities, 11 a.m. walk. Sunday. Mother's Beach, Kennebunk, $12, $25 family. animalwelfaresociety.org The dog days of summer might technically be over, but you and your pooch will have a wonderful time as you help to support the Animal Welfare Society, which helps pets needing medical care. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Strut Your Mutt. There will be a photo booth, kids zone with carnival games and a bounce house, an agility zone, wellness zone, pet pavilion with merchant and vendor booths and live music. You'll receive a Strut T-shirt, and your doggy will get a cool bandanna. Walking as a team is encouraged, as are fun team names. Prizes will be awarded to top individual fundraisers, so register ASAP and get busy.Family Business/Shutterstock.com

    Strut Your Mutt

    9 a.m. festivities, 11 a.m. walk. Sunday. Mother's Beach, Kennebunk, $12, $25 family. animalwelfaresociety.org
    The dog days of summer might technically be over, but you and your pooch will have a wonderful time as you help to support the Animal Welfare Society, which helps pets needing medical care. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Strut Your Mutt. There will be a photo booth, kids zone with carnival games and a bounce house, an agility zone, wellness zone, pet pavilion with merchant and vendor booths and live music. You'll receive a Strut T-shirt, and your doggy will get a cool bandanna. Walking as a team is encouraged, as are fun team names. Prizes will be awarded to top individual fundraisers, so register ASAP and get busy.
    Family Business/Shutterstock.com

  • Bug Maine-ia and Maine Earth Science Day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Maine State Museum Cultural Building, 230 State St., Augusta, free. mainestatemuseum.org Bugs are awesome! Discover this for yourself with a trip to the Maine State Museum for its annual Bug Maine-ia and Maine Earth Science Day event. You'll meet all sorts of creepy crawlers and learn how they impact our lives as pets, pests and pollinators. You'll also see an exotic beetle necklace and can sample edible insects. And if you're really brave, you can hold a tarantula in the palm of your hand.Dmytro Vietrov/Shutterstock.com

    Bug Maine-ia and Maine Earth Science Day

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Maine State Museum Cultural Building, 230 State St., Augusta, free. mainestatemuseum.org
    Bugs are awesome! Discover this for yourself with a trip to the Maine State Museum for its annual Bug Maine-ia and Maine Earth Science Day event. You'll meet all sorts of creepy crawlers and learn how they impact our lives as pets, pests and pollinators. You'll also see an exotic beetle necklace and can sample edible insects. And if you're really brave, you can hold a tarantula in the palm of your hand.
    Dmytro Vietrov/Shutterstock.com

