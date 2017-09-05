Posted: September 5, 2017
Greenfest, Strut Your Mutt, Pirate Festival: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'
7 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org
Portland Museum of Art presents an outdoor screening of Ang Lee's 2000 film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." The martial arts sequences are
breathtaking, and the film took home the 2001 Academy Award for best foreign language film. It also won Oscars that year in the categories of
art direction, original score and cinematography. If you've never seen it or if it's been a while, here's a chance to gather in downtown
Portland and see the film in all of its big-screen glory.
Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics
King of Crows V: The King Comes Here Tonight
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts & Community Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15. thecrowbaitclub.org
The Crowbait Club cordially invites you see the winners of its monthly Theatre Deathmatches come together for a night of 10 plays, all
10 minutes long. You'll see drama, farce, outrageous comedy and some things that can't quite be described. Oh, and there's an alien abduction
musical in the mix. Each play is making its world premiere, and you'll see a cast of 19 perform works by Brent Askari, Sally Hinckley, Katy
Rydell and Michael Tooher, among several others. They want you to know that these shows are going to be unique and spectacular, but also that
they're not for little ones, so please be at least 13 years old.
Pawelsky/Shutterstock.com
Eastport Pirate Festival
Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Downtown Eastport, Water Street. eastportpiratefestival.com
You don't need a salty-tongued parrot on your shoulder or to be a swashbuckler or wench to have a heck of a good time at the Eastport
Pirate Festival. The annual event features a pirate parade, street dance, games, lobster crate race, music, fireworks, contests and a heck of a
lot of pirates. But these are friendly ones, so there's an excellent chance you won't get robbed. Just be careful not to drink too much rum;
you don't want to end up in Davy Jones' locker. Blimey!
McLura/Shutterstock.com
Cirque du Geek 2017
5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., free. facebook.com/CirqueDuGeekCon
All things weird and wonderful will converge for three days at the fifth annual Cirque du Geek, where you are very much encouraged to
let your geek flag fly. Cirque du Geek features special guest authors and costumed entertainers. You'll also mingle with TV and film writer-
producer Jeff Kline and actress Hannah Telle, along with the always awesome Maine Ghostbusters. For the full experience, head to the nearby
Waterville Opera House on Friday night and hit the Cosplay Dance Party.
Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans
Maine Brew Fest
Full moon beer dinner 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. General tasting, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kegs n' Eggs Brunch and Mountain Park activities 10 a.m. to
4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $45, $59 for Friday night beer pairing dinner at Peak Lodge. sundayriver.com
You'll sample suds from up to 50 Maine craft breweries, partake in an oyster tasting event, nosh on some tasty food and can even
participate in a disc golf tournament. Maine Brew Fest also offers family-friendly activities for the under 21 crowd. A partial list of
participating breweries includes Allagash Brewing C., Dirigo Brewing Co., Funky Bow Brewery, Peaks Organic Brewing Co., Rising Tide Brewing Co.
and Sunday River Brewing Co.
Kay Roxby/Shutterstock.com
Portland Greenfest
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandgreenfest.org
It ain't easy being green, unless of course you're at Portland Greenfest! There will be fun activities for kids, a produce swap and
live music. There will also be more than 50 exhibitors shining lights on renewable energy, local foods, electric cars, clean water, wildlife,
green products and ways to get involved in greening your community. You can even put your leg muscles to good use by riding the smoothie bike.
Tunes will be provided by Island Beats, Truth About Daisies, KilColgan and Steve Watt. A yoga demonstration will also happen, and you can
participate in a free community yoga session.
Photo by Amy Paradysz
Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, $10, $5 members. wellsreserve.org
More than 100 master artisans from all over New England will be gathering in a gorgeous seaside setting for the 30th annual Laudholm
Nature Crafts Festival, and you'll also feast your eyes on an outdoor sculpture show. Along with one-of-a-kind wares for sale, there will be
food, music and more than $8,000 in raffle prizes over the course of the two-day event. And although it's only September, it's never to soon to
get a jump on holiday shopping, so bring a reusable tote and hop for pottery, photography, furniture, weaving, jewelry, woodworks and countless
other types of handcrafted wonders.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Frolic on the Farm
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Spurwink Farm, 50 Fieldways Lane, Cape Elizabeth, $10 per car in advance, $15 at the gate, $5 per bike. tatehouse.org
It's a throwback Saturday as the Tate House Museum hosts Frolic on the Farm in Cape Elizabeth. The frolic is a family-friendly event
with vintage colonial games, puppets, oxen and more. Get there at 8:30 a.m. for the colonial breakfast and 5K race, then stay for the frolic.
You'll be treated to a visit from Captain Tate and can fill your belly with burgers, dogs, fries and desserts from local food trucks. Blankets,
umbrellas and hats are encouraged.
Diganta Talukda/Shutterstock.com
Strut Your Mutt
9 a.m. festivities, 11 a.m. walk. Sunday. Mother's Beach, Kennebunk, $12, $25 family. animalwelfaresociety.org
The dog days of summer might technically be over, but you and your pooch will have a wonderful time as you help to support the Animal
Welfare Society, which helps pets needing medical care. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Strut Your Mutt. There will be a photo booth,
kids zone with carnival games and a bounce house, an agility zone, wellness zone, pet pavilion with merchant and vendor booths and live music.
You'll receive a Strut T-shirt, and your doggy will get a cool bandanna. Walking as a team is encouraged, as are fun team names. Prizes will be
awarded to top individual fundraisers, so register ASAP and get busy.
Family Business/Shutterstock.com
Bug Maine-ia and Maine Earth Science Day
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Maine State Museum Cultural Building, 230 State St., Augusta, free. mainestatemuseum.org
Bugs are awesome! Discover this for yourself with a trip to the Maine State Museum for its annual Bug Maine-ia and Maine Earth Science
Day event. You'll meet all sorts of creepy crawlers and learn how they impact our lives as pets, pests and pollinators. You'll also see an
exotic beetle necklace and can sample edible insects. And if you're really brave, you can hold a tarantula in the palm of your
hand.
Dmytro Vietrov/Shutterstock.com