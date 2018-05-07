Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: May 7, 2018

Goat hikes, Cocktails & Comedy, the Great Portland Type-Out: , 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Goat Hike

    3 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $5. wolfesneck.org
    Yep, you read that right. You can go hiking with a goat at Wolfe's Neck Center. This is the kind of life goal you didn't know you had until now, and it can be easily realized with a jaunt to Freeport. You'll hit the gorgeous trails with a Wolfe's Neck educator and a couple of good-natured dairy goats that you'll likely become best friends with by the time the 45-minute hike ends. The hikes are suggested for goat fans 6 years and older.
    Zadirako/Shutterstock.com

  • 'I Think I Love You'

    7 p.m. Thursday. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 7 p.m. shows on May 16 and 23. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18, $15 seniors, pay what you can on Wednesday and Thursday. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    A couple parts ways and hilarity ensues when the jilted wife is pursued by a pair of suitors who pull out all the stops to win her heart. "I Think I Love You" is a roller coaster ride that will have you roaring with laughter, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • 'The Midvale High School 50th Reunion'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $20, $5 youth. thepublictheatre.org
    Time machines haven't been invented yet, but here's a sweet opportunity to see a show about revisiting your past and how it can change your future. Love is all around in the romantic comedy "The Midvale High School 50th Reunion." Half a century after graduation, the class valedictorian and an unpopular loner finally cross paths. The show bursts with hope and is a reminder that it's never too late to hit the reset button on love.
    Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre

  • Comedy and Cocktails

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Make a date with your mom and celebrate Mother's Day early with a night out on the town cracking up to a Mother's Day-themed night of comedy presented by funny lady Karen Morgan. She's bringing several wise-cracking comics with her, so your funny bone will get a happy workout. Mom not around? Not a problem! All are welcome because who doesn't need a few good laughs paired with a tasty cocktail?
    Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock.com

  • Ospreys and Alewives Migration Walk

    7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Cobbossee Stream Conservation Area, Harrison Avenue, Gardiner, free. tklt.org
    The Kennebec Land Trust invites you to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day by stepping out into the great outdoors. You'll see the return of sea-run fish to Cobbossee Stream when you hike the Harrison Avenue Nature Trail with Maine Master Naturalists and Augusta Bird Club members. Not a bad idea to bring binoculars, water and snacks for your adventure. Have fun out there as you keep your eyes peeled for ospreys and alewives.
    Staff photo by Andy Molloy

  • Archery & Laser with Bryant Pond 4-H Shooting Sports

    10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50, $7.50. maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park
    Here's a chance for you and your kids to learn about archery and laser riflery in a safe, fun and educational environment. Certified archery instructors from Bryant Pond 4-H Shooting Sports will be on hand to teach kids 9 and older how to shoot a bow, along with basic safety practices, from 10 a.m. to noon. From 12:30-2:30 p.m., it switches to laser riflery, and instructors will teach shot placement using 3-D targets while also covering hunting ethics and basic gun handling. This is open to kids 6 and older.
    Sergey Ryzhov/Shutterstock.com

  • The Great Portland Type-Out

    Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Press Hotel, outside between Exchange and Market Streets, free. On Facebook
    There's nothing quite like the rat-tat-tat sound of an old-school typewriter. If you agree, this event's got your name typed all over it. The Great Portland Type-Out is a gathering of typewriter enthusiasts with special guest Tom Furrier of Cambridge Typewriter. Bring your own portable typewriter or use on the ones that will be on hand. Type your heart out with stories, poems, letters or whatever strikes your fancy as you strike the keys. Are you fleet fingered? If so, stick around until the end for the speed typing competition and your chance to win a Royal typewriter. Once all things typing related wrap up, $3 drafts will be poured at the Inkwell bar and Union restaurant in the hotel for a 3-6 p.m. happy hour celebrating the hotel's third anniversary with proceeds going to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust. While you're in there, be sure to check out their amazing collection of vintage, you guessed it, typewriters.
    Darren Pullman/Shutterstock.com

  • Plow Day

    Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, free, donations accepted for wagon rides. skylinefarm.org
    Skyline Farm's annual Plow Day, now in its 10th year, is a celebration and nod to the olden days of how fields were prepared for crop growing. The festivities also include blacksmith demos, a seedling potting station and rides for kids on a wagon led by a team of miniature horses, among other activities and demonstrations. While you're there, be sure to hit the Carriage Museum with the new exhibit on child-sized vehicles.
    Melory/Shutterstock.com

  • 8 Great Plates Beer & Bites Fundraiser

    5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Allagash Brewing Co., 50 Industrial Way, Portland, $50. fareharbor.com
    Bring your hunger and thirst because you'll sample small plates from eight local eateries, and each one is paired with an Allagash beer. Featured brews are Curieux, White, House, Hoppy Table Beer, Red, Interlude, Sixteen Counties and Shiro's Delight. As for the nibbles, they're from Big Tree Hospitality, Noble BBQ, Little Bee Ice Cream, Sur Lie, Fore Street, The Clam Shack, Woodhull Public House and Chaval. Matt Paul will provide musical accompaniment, and the entire evening is a fundraiser for Cultivating Community, which grows sustainable communities by expanding access to local food, among other ways.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Mother's Day Celebration

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery and Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery, Union. savageoakes.com
    Come together with your mom in Union for a two-stop Mother's Day celebration that features wine, spirits, treats and gifts. Savage Oakes is hosting Wilbur's of Maine Chocolate Confections. Tempest in a Teapot will also be on site with its special blends, and Tina from Tina Dinsmore Fine Jewelry will have her modern heirlooms available for purchase. Think of this day as an English garden party under a tent on the lawn. All moms will leave with a free plant from Seven Tree Farm and Greenhouse. Six miles away at Sweetgrass, you'll find confections from Dean's Sweets and Sugar Sweets, including samples of truffles, oozing chocolate cookies, cupcakes and whoopie pies that will be paired with wines and spirits. This will happen on the veranda and all are welcome to stroll through the gardens. Hit one or both, your mom's worth it.
    Photo courtesy of Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery

 

 

 

 

 

© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.