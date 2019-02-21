Posted: February 21, 2019
Free skiing, funky dance party: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Free Ski Night
4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Black Mountain Ski Resort, 39 Glover Road, Rumford, free. skiblackmountain.org
River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition invites you to an afternoon and evening of
skiing, snowboarding and tubing, and it's their treat. That's right, snow fans, the coalition is
picking up the tab, and your only job is to cram in as much fun, and runs, as you can. Need
equipment? Just tuck $15 in your pocket, and Black Mountain will hook you up with a board or skis.
Tube rentals are on the house, and the cafe will be open for grabbing snacks.
Chicken Wing Challenge
6:30 p.m. Thursday. Liquid Riot Bottling Company, 250 Commercial St., Portland, $15. liquidriot.com
If you're a fan of chicken, we suggest that you wing your dinner plans on Thursday. Liquid
Riot Bottling Co. is hosting its first annual chicken wing challenge where you can chow down on a
flight of its own wings along with ones from Elsmere BBQ & Wood Grill, Tomaso's Canteen, Sebago
Brewing Co., Duckfat, The Great Lost Bar and The Honey Paw. With a full and happy belly, you'll
cast your vote as you wash down the pint of beer that's included with every ticket.
'Yours in Sisterhood'
2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $9,
$7 students and museum members. portlandmuseum.org
March is Women's History Month and here's a great way to recognize and celebrate it. The
Maine Women's Lobby presents screenings of the documentary "Yours in Sisterhood." Between 2015 and
2017, hundreds of strangers all over the U.S. read aloud and responded to letters from the '70s
that were sent to the editor of Ms. Magazine, the first feminist magazine in the U.S. The end
result is a powerful, collective portrait of feminist conversations that have new meaning and
urgency.
Murder at the Mansion
5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The Governor Hill Mansion, 136 State St., Augusta, $55. johnsonhall.org
If you're the kind of person who likes a side of mystery and murder with their evening
meal, Johnson Hall has just the thing for you. They're throwing a benefit '50s-themed mystery
dinner at Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta, commissioned in 1902 by Governor John Freemont Hill and
designed by famed architect John Calvin Stevens. The night starts with a cocktail hour, then dinner
is served and the fun begins, as you interact with a cast of notorious criminals led by Johnson
Hall's executive artistic director Mike Miclon. Whodunnit? It will be up to you to figure that out
as you eat, drink and help solve a crime.
Delirious: A Funky Dance Party
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. On Facebook
If you don't like the world you're living in, take a look around and grab a bunch of
friends. Hop in a little red Corvette or find another way over to Flask Lounge for Delirious: A
Funky Dance Party. DJs Foxy, King Alberto and Dirty Keys will be spinning funk, disco and old-
school hip-hop all night long, and you better believe you'll hear plenty of Prince. You don't have
to be rich to rule anyone's world, there's no cover for this purple party.
Make Me Laugh
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
Do you love to laugh? What if you couldn't? That's exactly the point of Make Me Laugh at
Empire. It's a live comedy game show and contestants try their hardest not to laugh while comics
hit them with everything they've got for a full minute. At the end of the night, the contestant who
lasted the longest without cracking up wins a sweet prize. In turn, the comic who made people laugh
the fastest will get the last laugh with an evening-ending victory set. You can volunteer to be a
contestant or just hang in the audience. Either way, it's going to be hilarious, and the night
kicks off with all participating comics doing a short set of stand-up
comedy.
Evie Ladin & Keith Terry
7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org
Catch a unique fusion of music and dance by seeing the duo of Evie Ladin and Keith Terry.
She's an accomplished banjo player and folk singer-songwriter, and he's a renowned
percussionist/rhythm dancer who creates a world of sound with his body, bells, a box and toys.
Together, they put on an engaging show of music and dance based in American roots that is both
musically and visually sensational.
Crave
Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Coffee By Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland, $35. mainerestaurantweek.com
Sugar, caffeine, booze and you! Maine Restaurant Week's Crave is not your average tasting
event. A Little Suga, Scattaloni Bakery, Bam Bam Bakery, Gross Confection Bar, The Black Tie
Company, Sur Lie, C.Love, Dean's Sweets, Ice It, Coffee Me Up, Simply Vegan by Silly's and Bixby &
Co. will all be serving their specialty items, and they all have to use Coffee by Design coffee as
an ingredient. You'll get to vote for your favorites, and you'll wash them all down with single-
origin and classic blend coffees by Coffee by Design. If that's not enough, Norway Brewing will
have coffee beer, and Stroudwater Distillery will be mixing up a special cocktail just for the
occasion.
'Rebels on Pointe'
7 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org
Portland Ovations invites you to a screening of a documentary that offers an intimate look
at Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. It's an all-male comic ballet company that formed more
than four decades ago. "Rebels on Pointe" will take you behind the scenes with a deep dive into the
troupe's history, and you'll see plenty of performance footage shot all over North America, Europe
and Japan. The Trocks will be performing in Portland on March 29, so here's your chance to get to
know a little bit about them in advance of that show.
