Aimsel Ponti

Posted: February 21, 2019

Free skiing, funky dance party: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Free Ski Night

    4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Black Mountain Ski Resort, 39 Glover Road, Rumford, free. skiblackmountain.org
    River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition invites you to an afternoon and evening of skiing, snowboarding and tubing, and it's their treat. That's right, snow fans, the coalition is picking up the tab, and your only job is to cram in as much fun, and runs, as you can. Need equipment? Just tuck $15 in your pocket, and Black Mountain will hook you up with a board or skis. Tube rentals are on the house, and the cafe will be open for grabbing snacks.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Chicken Wing Challenge

    6:30 p.m. Thursday. Liquid Riot Bottling Company, 250 Commercial St., Portland, $15. liquidriot.com
    If you're a fan of chicken, we suggest that you wing your dinner plans on Thursday. Liquid Riot Bottling Co. is hosting its first annual chicken wing challenge where you can chow down on a flight of its own wings along with ones from Elsmere BBQ & Wood Grill, Tomaso's Canteen, Sebago Brewing Co., Duckfat, The Great Lost Bar and The Honey Paw. With a full and happy belly, you'll cast your vote as you wash down the pint of beer that's included with every ticket.
    Brandon Bourdages/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Yours in Sisterhood'

    2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $9, $7 students and museum members. portlandmuseum.org
    March is Women's History Month and here's a great way to recognize and celebrate it. The Maine Women's Lobby presents screenings of the documentary "Yours in Sisterhood." Between 2015 and 2017, hundreds of strangers all over the U.S. read aloud and responded to letters from the '70s that were sent to the editor of Ms. Magazine, the first feminist magazine in the U.S. The end result is a powerful, collective portrait of feminist conversations that have new meaning and urgency.
    Irene Lusztig, director of "Yours In Sisterhood." Photo courtesy of Women Make Movies

  • Murder at the Mansion

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The Governor Hill Mansion, 136 State St., Augusta, $55. johnsonhall.org
    If you're the kind of person who likes a side of mystery and murder with their evening meal, Johnson Hall has just the thing for you. They're throwing a benefit '50s-themed mystery dinner at Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta, commissioned in 1902 by Governor John Freemont Hill and designed by famed architect John Calvin Stevens. The night starts with a cocktail hour, then dinner is served and the fun begins, as you interact with a cast of notorious criminals led by Johnson Hall's executive artistic director Mike Miclon. Whodunnit? It will be up to you to figure that out as you eat, drink and help solve a crime.
    Picture Store/Shutterstock.com

  • Delirious: A Funky Dance Party

    8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. On Facebook
    If you don't like the world you're living in, take a look around and grab a bunch of friends. Hop in a little red Corvette or find another way over to Flask Lounge for Delirious: A Funky Dance Party. DJs Foxy, King Alberto and Dirty Keys will be spinning funk, disco and old- school hip-hop all night long, and you better believe you'll hear plenty of Prince. You don't have to be rich to rule anyone's world, there's no cover for this purple party.
    Michele Paccione/Shutterstock.com

  • Make Me Laugh

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Do you love to laugh? What if you couldn't? That's exactly the point of Make Me Laugh at Empire. It's a live comedy game show and contestants try their hardest not to laugh while comics hit them with everything they've got for a full minute. At the end of the night, the contestant who lasted the longest without cracking up wins a sweet prize. In turn, the comic who made people laugh the fastest will get the last laugh with an evening-ending victory set. You can volunteer to be a contestant or just hang in the audience. Either way, it's going to be hilarious, and the night kicks off with all participating comics doing a short set of stand-up comedy.
    studiostoks/Shutterstock.com

  • Evie Ladin & Keith Terry

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. thedancehallkittery.org
    Catch a unique fusion of music and dance by seeing the duo of Evie Ladin and Keith Terry. She's an accomplished banjo player and folk singer-songwriter, and he's a renowned percussionist/rhythm dancer who creates a world of sound with his body, bells, a box and toys. Together, they put on an engaging show of music and dance based in American roots that is both musically and visually sensational.
    Photo by Gudmundor Vigfusson

  • Crave

    Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Coffee By Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland, $35. mainerestaurantweek.com
    Sugar, caffeine, booze and you! Maine Restaurant Week's Crave is not your average tasting event. A Little Suga, Scattaloni Bakery, Bam Bam Bakery, Gross Confection Bar, The Black Tie Company, Sur Lie, C.Love, Dean's Sweets, Ice It, Coffee Me Up, Simply Vegan by Silly's and Bixby & Co. will all be serving their specialty items, and they all have to use Coffee by Design coffee as an ingredient. You'll get to vote for your favorites, and you'll wash them all down with single- origin and classic blend coffees by Coffee by Design. If that's not enough, Norway Brewing will have coffee beer, and Stroudwater Distillery will be mixing up a special cocktail just for the occasion.
    Bixby & Co. smores from the 2018 CRAVE event. Photo courtesy of Maine Restaurant Week

  • 'Rebels on Pointe'

    7 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org
    Portland Ovations invites you to a screening of a documentary that offers an intimate look at Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. It's an all-male comic ballet company that formed more than four decades ago. "Rebels on Pointe" will take you behind the scenes with a deep dive into the troupe's history, and you'll see plenty of performance footage shot all over North America, Europe and Japan. The Trocks will be performing in Portland on March 29, so here's your chance to get to know a little bit about them in advance of that show.
    Photo by Zoran Jelenic

