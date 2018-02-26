Posted: February 26, 2018
Free ski night, Peking Acrobats, Sunaana: 10 Things to do in Maine
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Free Ski Night
4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Black Mountain Ski Resort, 39 Glover Road, Rumford, free. skiblackmountain.org
River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition rolls out the snowy white carpet for a free night of skiing,
snowboarding and tubing. Old Man Winter will be packing his bags in the coming weeks, so here's a chance to pal
around with him for free. Should you need to rent equipment, that will cost $15, but that's the only dough with
which you'll be parting ways, unless, of course, you duck into the cafe for a snack. See you on the slopes; Lindsey
Vonn, Chloe Kim and Red Gerard wannabes welcome!
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Full Moon Showshoe Hike
5:30 p.m. Thursday. Davidson Nature Preserve, Hussey Hill Road, Vassalboro, free, call 377-2848 to pre-
register.tklt.org
The Kennebec Land Trust Outing Club thinks that going for a full moon snowshoe hike sounds like a pretty
good idea, and we absolutely agree. What better way to commune with the great outdoors than under a full moon among
the trees, stars and winter air? A KLT guide will lead the way, and you'll spend a glorious hour out in the
elements.
Photo by Norm Rodrigue
The Peking Acrobats
7 p.m. Thursday. Strom Auditorium at Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport, $25, $10 for
under 25. baychamberconcerts.org
Tumblers, contortionists, jugglers and gymnasts all the way from China will dazzle you repeatedly
throughout their performance. The Peking Acrobats have mad skills, to say the very least, that show off tremendous
agility, balance, grace and precision with trick cycling, feats of gymnastics and other jaw-dropping routines.
Photo courtesy of Bay Chamber Concerts
Sunaana
6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point, Portland, $25 to $120. eventbrite.com
Iceland cometh to Portland for a two-day music and beer festival. Sunaana is the Inuit term for "what is
it," intended by event organizers to pique the curiosity of those who attend. The festival features a long list of
local, regional and even a couple of Icelandic acts, and on the beverage front, 24 breweries will be on hand,
including Foundation, Rising Tide, Bissell Brothers and Foulmouthed. Some of the Friday musical acts are King
Kyote, Snughouse, Light for Landing and Five Of The Eyes. On Saturday, you'll hear from Jeremiah Freed, JanaeSound,
OHX and Axel Flovent, among many others.
JanaeSound photo by Michael Henson Creative Photography
'A Man of No Importance'
7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Wednesday; through March 9. Russell Hall,
University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $22, $16 seniors, USM faculty, staff and alumni, $10
students. usm.maine.edu
Catch a musical set in 1964 Dublin, centered around a theater buff bus conductor named Alfie Byrne.
Controversy erupts when Byrne sets out to produce Oscar Wilde's scandalous play "Salome," much to the dismay of the
St. Imelda's Catholic Church, whose basement is the locale for the production. Find out what unfolds during
rehearsals and what a different one man can make if he sets his mind to it. Musical numbers include "The Burden of
Life," "The Streets of Dublin," "Love Who You Love" and "Love's Never Lost."
Photo courtesy of University of Southern Maine, School of Music, Department of Theatre
Pop-Up Midsummer
2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $12 to $15. portfringe.com/pop-up-midsummer
PortFringe presents Pop-Up Midsummer. Fourteen theater companies have been assigned scenes from
Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and they've been given the artistic freedom to present these scenes any
way they see fit, meaning endless possibilities abound. During the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Portland,
these scenes will be performed for free in several locations, and on Saturday at Urban Farm Fermentory, there are
two chances to see all 14 scenes performed in order and in one exciting fell swoop. Proceeds benefit this year's
PortFringe Festival happening June 16 to 23.
Photo courtesy of PortFringe
Girls Rock!
4:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $20
preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
Timed to coincide with Women's History Month, the Maine Academy of Modern Music presents its annual Girls
Rock concert that celebrates girls' involvement with music. You'll hear from a wide range of more than 20 Maine
Academy of Modern Music student performers, both solo and full band sets from acts including Pegacorn, No Man's
Land and Yard Sail. P.S. If you're kicking around downtown earlier in the day, there's a free 1 p.m. matinée
performance from MAMM's Mammoth Brass Band, Mammoth Rock Chorus and Mammoth Strings.
Greta Holmes of the band Without Logic. Photo by Frances Gagne Commercial Photography
F.A.B. Dance Showcase
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston, $15, $5 students. francocenter.org
F.A.B. stands for Franco and Bates, and they're all about providing opportunities for a whole bunch of
regional dance artists to showcase their work in central Maine. The F.A.B. Dance Showcase combines classical and
modern dance pieces that will be visually impressive and artistically enthralling.
Photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen
Word Portland
5 p.m. Monday, March 5. LFK, 188 State St., Portland, free. On Facebook
Put a little literary liveliness into your Monday night with a visit to LFK in Portland for the monthly
Word Portland reading series. You'll hear original works by local and regional writers, and this month features
Zachary Lavoie, Amy Bergen and Ali Simpson. Word!
NikomMaelao Production/Shutterstock.com
Adam Trent: The Next Generation of Magi
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Merrill Auditorium, 10 Myrtle St., Portland, $50 to $80. porttix.com
He's a magician who can include performing on Broadway in the show "The Illusionists" among his credits,
and here's a chance to see Adam Trent for yourself here in Maine. In fact, "The Illusionists" creative team is
presenting Trent's show, so you can count on it being a top-notch production. Trent blends magic, comedy and music
in an exciting 90-minute show that will leave you cheering and breathless.
Photo courtesy of MagicSpace Entertainment