About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: May 1, 2017

First Friday Art Walk, Falmouth Kitchen Tour, Kentucky Derby Party: 9 Things to Do this weekend in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Spring Dance Concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 3725 College St., Brunswick, free. bowdoin.edu/theater-dance Tip-toe through the tulips and make your way over to the annual Bowdoin College Department of Theater and Dance spring dance concert. You'll see students perform original works choreographed by faculty in what's always an exciting show of creativity, agility and artistic movement.Image courtesy of Bowdoin College Dept. of Theater and Dance

    Spring Dance Concert

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, 3725 College St., Brunswick, free. bowdoin.edu/theater-dance
    Tip-toe through the tulips and make your way over to the annual Bowdoin College Department of Theater and Dance spring dance concert. You'll see students perform original works choreographed by faculty in what's always an exciting show of creativity, agility and artistic movement.
    Image courtesy of Bowdoin College Dept. of Theater and Dance

  • First Friday Art Walk 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland, free. creativeportland.com As things start to mostly warm up around here, now is as good a time as any to officially come out of hibernation and join the ranks of the First Friday art walkers. Downtown Portland takes on a carnival-like atmosphere with galleries open late and street performers vying for your attention with fun, funky and musical endeavors.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    First Friday Art Walk

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland, free. creativeportland.com
    As things start to mostly warm up around here, now is as good a time as any to officially come out of hibernation and join the ranks of the First Friday art walkers. Downtown Portland takes on a carnival-like atmosphere with galleries open late and street performers vying for your attention with fun, funky and musical endeavors.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Falmouth Kitchen Tour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Simply Home, 172 Route 1, Falmouth, $30. mainekitchentours.com Get out of your own kitchen and feast your eyes on glorious ones in Falmouth and Cumberland Foreside. The tour features six stops at each home where you'll sample culinary treats from Maine businesses, including Coastal Maine Popcorn, Mainely Meatballs and All About the Honey. This year's tour highlights include a meticulously restored farmhouse, a renowned local designer's personal kitchen and a newly constructed home inspired by a residence in Switzerland. As an added featured, you'll venture down into a homeowner's incredible basement art gallery.Photo courtesy of Maine Kitchen Tours

    Falmouth Kitchen Tour

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Simply Home, 172 Route 1, Falmouth, $30. mainekitchentours.com
    Get out of your own kitchen and feast your eyes on glorious ones in Falmouth and Cumberland Foreside. The tour features six stops at each home where you'll sample culinary treats from Maine businesses, including Coastal Maine Popcorn, Mainely Meatballs and All About the Honey. This year's tour highlights include a meticulously restored farmhouse, a renowned local designer's personal kitchen and a newly constructed home inspired by a residence in Switzerland. As an added featured, you'll venture down into a homeowner's incredible basement art gallery.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Kitchen Tours

  • Kentucky Derby Party 3 p.m. Saturday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. Facebook And ... they're off! That's right ladies and gentlemen, it's Kentucky Derby Day. Put on your best hat (it might win you a prize) and head to Dock Fore in Portland for its annual derby party. You'll eat, drink (including $1.95 Stella Artois pints and 20-ounce Rolling Rocks and Bud Lights) and be merry as you grab a good seat and cheer your favorite horse on with your pals. There will be plenty of prizes handed out, and the bartenders will be mixing Mint Juleps all day and night.Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com

    Kentucky Derby Party

    3 p.m. Saturday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. Facebook
    And ... they're off! That's right ladies and gentlemen, it's Kentucky Derby Day. Put on your best hat (it might win you a prize) and head to Dock Fore in Portland for its annual derby party. You'll eat, drink (including $1.95 Stella Artois pints and 20-ounce Rolling Rocks and Bud Lights) and be merry as you grab a good seat and cheer your favorite horse on with your pals. There will be plenty of prizes handed out, and the bartenders will be mixing Mint Juleps all day and night.
    Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Somewhere Between: Not An Ordinary Life' 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20. stlawrencearts.org "You have to see this! It is an extraordinary story of an exceptional human being. What a story! What a life! What a fantastic show!" said Sir Elton John about Cidny Bullens' show "Somewhere Between: Not An Ordinary Life." It's a personal and powerful story of one person's journey from wife and mother to bereaved parent and then grandparent and ultimately gender transition, all with a huge emphasis on unconditional love. Bullens tells the story with a guitar, images and a huge dose of humor.Photo courtesy of the artist

    'Somewhere Between: Not An Ordinary Life'

    7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20. stlawrencearts.org
    "You have to see this! It is an extraordinary story of an exceptional human being. What a story! What a life! What a fantastic show!" said Sir Elton John about Cidny Bullens' show "Somewhere Between: Not An Ordinary Life." It's a personal and powerful story of one person's journey from wife and mother to bereaved parent and then grandparent and ultimately gender transition, all with a huge emphasis on unconditional love. Bullens tells the story with a guitar, images and a huge dose of humor.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • 'The Taming of the Shrew' 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 13. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org The Bard pulls out all the stops in a zany comedy of the sexes. Katerina is none too thrilled to be involved with Petruchio, but he'll stop at nothing to transform her into the perfect bride. "The Taming of the Shrew" is one of Shakespeare's best known works, and the local cast in Bath plans on doing right by the play that's more than five centuries old.Photo by Sararose Willey

    'The Taming of the Shrew' 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 13. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    The Bard pulls out all the stops in a zany comedy of the sexes. Katerina is none too thrilled to be involved with Petruchio, but he'll stop at nothing to transform her into the perfect bride. "The Taming of the Shrew" is one of Shakespeare's best known works, and the local cast in Bath plans on doing right by the play that's more than five centuries old.
    Photo by Sararose Willey

  • 19th Annual May Day Festival 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Kennebunk. kennebunkmaine.us Hooray for May! Kennebunk's got the market cornered when it comes to celebrating May Day as this is its 19th consecutive festival. Activities include a pancake breakfast, rock climbing wall, faerie festival, farmer's markets, craft markets, giant Jenga, photo booth, safety expo and, of course, Maypole dancing. The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street, in which you'll see the Gym Dandies, three teams of Shriners, Dunlap Highland Band, MaineStage Shakespeare, Shoe String Puppets and several little league teams and mascots.Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    19th Annual May Day Festival

    8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Kennebunk. kennebunkmaine.us
    Hooray for May! Kennebunk's got the market cornered when it comes to celebrating May Day as this is its 19th consecutive festival. Activities include a pancake breakfast, rock climbing wall, faerie festival, farmer's markets, craft markets, giant Jenga, photo booth, safety expo and, of course, Maypole dancing. The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Main Street, in which you'll see the Gym Dandies, three teams of Shriners, Dunlap Highland Band, MaineStage Shakespeare, Shoe String Puppets and several little league teams and mascots.
    Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

  • 27th Annual New England Steel Pan Festival 6 p.m. Saturday, street dance, Congress Square Park, Portland; 10 a.m. Sunday, festival, One Thompson's Point, Portland. facebook More than 200 musicians from all over New England will gather in Portland for what promises to be quite the aural and visual extravaganza. The 27th Annual New England Steel Pan Festival features musicians, from 5 to 85 years old, playing Caribbean-flavored music. The festival features the Raging Brass Band, food trucks, ice cream, dancing and plenty of steel pan music. Festivities kick off on Saturday night with a street dance in Congress Square Park.Uwe Kreth/Shutterstock.com

    27th Annual New England Steel Pan Festival

    6 p.m. Saturday, street dance, Congress Square Park, Portland; 10 a.m. Sunday, festival, One Thompson's Point, Portland. facebook
    More than 200 musicians from all over New England will gather in Portland for what promises to be quite the aural and visual extravaganza. The 27th Annual New England Steel Pan Festival features musicians, from 5 to 85 years old, playing Caribbean-flavored music. The festival features the Raging Brass Band, food trucks, ice cream, dancing and plenty of steel pan music. Festivities kick off on Saturday night with a street dance in Congress Square Park.
    Uwe Kreth/Shutterstock.com

  • Hope is the Key 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Cellardoor at the Point, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $65. eaime.org Make your Tuesday night meaningful by attending a party sponsored by the Elder Abuse Institute of Maine. Your ticket includes wine, beer, food, music, raffles and giveaways, all to support a terrific cause. Proceeds benefit Martha's Cottage, a program that provides safe, comfortable housing and support to older victims of abuse from all over the state.Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

    Hope is the Key

    7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Cellardoor at the Point, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $65. eaime.org
    Make your Tuesday night meaningful by attending a party sponsored by the Elder Abuse Institute of Maine. Your ticket includes wine, beer, food, music, raffles and giveaways, all to support a terrific cause. Proceeds benefit Martha's Cottage, a program that provides safe, comfortable housing and support to older victims of abuse from all over the state.
    Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

