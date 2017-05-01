First Friday Art Walk, Falmouth Kitchen Tour, Kentucky Derby Party: 9 Things to Do this weekend in Maine

'The Taming of the Shrew'
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 13. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
The Bard pulls out all the stops in a zany comedy of the sexes. Katerina is none too thrilled to be involved with Petruchio, but he'll stop at nothing to transform her into the perfect bride. "The Taming of the Shrew" is one of Shakespeare's best known works, and the local cast in Bath plans on doing right by the play that's more than five centuries old.
Photo by Sararose Willey