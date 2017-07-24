Network



Posted: July 24, 2017

Fireworks, Bob Marley, HarborFest: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Ossipee Valley Music Festival Thursday to Sunday. Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, South Hiram, $25 to $14, free for under 18. ossipeevalley.com Spend one day or all four in South Hiram for the annual and incredible Ossipee Valley Music Festival. This year's lineup includes Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Hull, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Kaia Kater, The Stray Birds, Femina!, Upstate Rubdown, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Celia Woodsmith & Friends, Brittany Haas & Jordan Tice, Harvey Reid & Joyce Anderson, Loren & Mark, Rhythm Future Quartet and many more.Kaia Kater photo courtesy of Ossipee Valley Music Festival

    Ossipee Valley Music Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds, South Hiram, $25 to $14, free for under 18. ossipeevalley.com
    Spend one day or all four in South Hiram for the annual and incredible Ossipee Valley Music Festival. This year's lineup includes Steep Canyon Rangers, Sierra Hull, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Kaia Kater, The Stray Birds, Femina!, Upstate Rubdown, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Celia Woodsmith & Friends, Brittany Haas & Jordan Tice, Harvey Reid & Joyce Anderson, Loren & Mark, Rhythm Future Quartet and many more.
    Kaia Kater photo courtesy of Ossipee Valley Music Festival

  • VivmoShorts 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., $15, $7 children. stlawrencearts.org Portland Dance Company Vivid Motion invites you to its summer show of telling short stories through dance. Stories include "Etta James Suite" about an imagined weekend of '60s teens, "Remember Me Chris" about the many forms that evil can take and "One Per Day," which follows one woman (played by three dancers) through temptation, isolation and addiction.Photo courtesy of Vivid Motion

    VivmoShorts

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., $15, $7 children. stlawrencearts.org
    Portland Dance Company Vivid Motion invites you to its summer show of telling short stories through dance. Stories include "Etta James Suite" about an imagined weekend of '60s teens, "Remember Me Chris" about the many forms that evil can take and "One Per Day," which follows one woman (played by three dancers) through temptation, isolation and addiction.
    Photo courtesy of Vivid Motion

  • Downtown Fireworks 9:45 p.m. Thursday. By the Pier and Palace Playland, Old Orchard Beach, free. oldochardbeachmaine.com Sure, the Fourth of July is in the distant past, but you can still see fireworks for free this summer. Every Thursday night through Aug. 24, head to the heart of Old Orchard Beach for the dazzling display. Whether you've spent the day on the sand and eating Pier Fries or came in for the evening to go on rides and play arcade games, you can put a bow on your night with a whole bunch of "oohs" and "aahs."Foto2rich/Shutterstock.com

    Downtown Fireworks

    9:45 p.m. Thursday. By the Pier and Palace Playland, Old Orchard Beach, free. oldochardbeachmaine.com
    Sure, the Fourth of July is in the distant past, but you can still see fireworks for free this summer. Every Thursday night through Aug. 24, head to the heart of Old Orchard Beach for the dazzling display. Whether you've spent the day on the sand and eating Pier Fries or came in for the evening to go on rides and play arcade games, you can put a bow on your night with a whole bunch of "oohs" and "aahs."
    Foto2rich/Shutterstock.com

  • Historical Walking Tours of Portland 1:30 p.m. daily. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $15, $25 for tour and Wadsworth-Longfellow House combo ticket. mainehistory.org How well do you really know Portland? Find out by taking a guided tour of the waterfront that shines a light on the city's history, maritime heritage, industries, architecture, historic landmarks, famous residents, social history and character. You'll also learn about the Great Fire of 1866 and how Portland went from being a small British colony to an American center of culture and commerce.James Matti/Shutterstock.com

    Historical Walking Tours of Portland

    1:30 p.m. daily. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $15, $25 for tour and Wadsworth-Longfellow House combo ticket. mainehistory.org
    How well do you really know Portland? Find out by taking a guided tour of the waterfront that shines a light on the city's history, maritime heritage, industries, architecture, historic landmarks, famous residents, social history and character. You'll also learn about the Great Fire of 1866 and how Portland went from being a small British colony to an American center of culture and commerce.
    James Matti/Shutterstock.com

  • HarborFest Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free admission and parking. wellschamber.org Things are swell in Wells, especially on Saturday when the annual HarborFest goes down. Activities and festivities kick off at noon and include a kids fishing tourney, kayak races, paddleboard demos, lobster trap toss, talent show and bonfire.Esposito Photography/Shutterstock.com

    HarborFest

    Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Harbor Park, 331 Harbor Road, Wells, free admission and parking. wellschamber.org
    Things are swell in Wells, especially on Saturday when the annual HarborFest goes down. Activities and festivities kick off at noon and include a kids fishing tourney, kayak races, paddleboard demos, lobster trap toss, talent show and bonfire.
    Esposito Photography/Shutterstock.com

  • Magnolia Anniversary Party Barre Express class at 4:30 p.m., followed by party at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Magnolia, 332 Forest Ave., Portland, $15, $5 for first-time students; party is free. magnoliafitnessmaine.com Magnolia is a barre and yoga studio in Portland, and it's celebrating its one-year anniversary of being on Forest Avenue with a class, followed by a party. The Barre Express class is at 4:30 p.m., and the party starts at 5:15 p.m. and will feature a complimentary beer and wine happy hour with Maine Beer Co. beverages, plenty of appetizers, an Athleta brand trunk show, raffles and more. Come for the class or just come for the party. Either way, Magnolia sure is raising the bar on wellness and fun.Photo courtesy of Magnolia

    Magnolia Anniversary Party

    Barre Express class at 4:30 p.m., followed by party at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Magnolia, 332 Forest Ave., Portland, $15, $5 for first-time students; party is free. magnoliafitnessmaine.com
    Magnolia is a barre and yoga studio in Portland, and it's celebrating its one-year anniversary of being on Forest Avenue with a class, followed by a party. The Barre Express class is at 4:30 p.m., and the party starts at 5:15 p.m. and will feature a complimentary beer and wine happy hour with Maine Beer Co. beverages, plenty of appetizers, an Athleta brand trunk show, raffles and more. Come for the class or just come for the party. Either way, Magnolia sure is raising the bar on wellness and fun.
    Photo courtesy of Magnolia

  • Bob Marley 7 & 9 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $27.50. rocklandstrand.com He's wicked funny, and he's putting on two Saturday night shows in Rockland. That's right comedy fans, it's the one and only Bob Marley. This guy's an absolute riot, and you'll find yourself bursting into fits of laughter for days after seeing him perform.Photo courtesy of Bob Marley

    Bob Marley

    7 & 9 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $27.50. rocklandstrand.com
    He's wicked funny, and he's putting on two Saturday night shows in Rockland. That's right comedy fans, it's the one and only Bob Marley. This guy's an absolute riot, and you'll find yourself bursting into fits of laughter for days after seeing him perform.
    Photo courtesy of Bob Marley

  • Cirque Us! Presents DreamCycle 3 p.m. Sunday. Circus Maine, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com Forget what you think about the circus. Cirque Us! is going to turn those notions on their ear with its reimagining of traditional circus. You'll be led on an adventure in a new yet oddly familiar world where shadow and light mingle. You'll see acrobats, jugglers and aerialists perform feats that are part of a dream that tiptoes across a wire. In other words, your imagination will run wild as you take in innovative and stunning visuals on Sunday afternoon.Photo by Thom Caroll

    Cirque Us! Presents DreamCycle

    3 p.m. Sunday. Circus Maine, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Forget what you think about the circus. Cirque Us! is going to turn those notions on their ear with its reimagining of traditional circus. You'll be led on an adventure in a new yet oddly familiar world where shadow and light mingle. You'll see acrobats, jugglers and aerialists perform feats that are part of a dream that tiptoes across a wire. In other words, your imagination will run wild as you take in innovative and stunning visuals on Sunday afternoon.
    Photo by Thom Caroll

  • John Cariani's 'Cul-De-Sac' staged reading 7:30 p.m. Monday. Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandstage.org See a play in its early stages, as Portland Stage Affiliates presents a studio series workshop staged reading of John Cariani's "Cul-De-Sac," which will be followed by a discussion with the playwright, director and audience. "Cul-De-Sac," from the writer of "Almost, Maine," "Last Gas" and "LOVE/SICK," is a comedy about the American dream that can devolve into a nightmare.Lance Bellers/Shutterstock.com

    John Cariani's 'Cul-De-Sac' staged reading

    7:30 p.m. Monday. Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandstage.org
    See a play in its early stages, as Portland Stage Affiliates presents a studio series workshop staged reading of John Cariani's "Cul-De-Sac," which will be followed by a discussion with the playwright, director and audience. "Cul-De-Sac," from the writer of "Almost, Maine," "Last Gas" and "LOVE/SICK," is a comedy about the American dream that can devolve into a nightmare.
    Lance Bellers/Shutterstock.com

