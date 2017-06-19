Network



Posted: June 19, 2017

Festivals, Vintage Bazaar, Chocolate Factory Tours: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Robin's Zodiac Zone Yoga 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland. free. congressquarepark.org Celebrate the solstice and new moon with a free yoga session in the heart of downtown Portland. Robin's Zodiac Zone Yoga is astrology-based yoga, and you'll do your poses on a dance floor (bring your own mat) as you listen to live tunes from Happy Folk. The series continues throughout the summer with classes on July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21. Each session will have a different musical guest.Photo courtesy of Robin's Zodiac Zone Yoga

    Robin's Zodiac Zone Yoga

    5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland. free. congressquarepark.org
    Celebrate the solstice and new moon with a free yoga session in the heart of downtown Portland. Robin's Zodiac Zone Yoga is astrology-based yoga, and you'll do your poses on a dance floor (bring your own mat) as you listen to live tunes from Happy Folk. The series continues throughout the summer with classes on July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 21. Each session will have a different musical guest.
    Photo courtesy of Robin's Zodiac Zone Yoga

  • Allagash Victor Ale Tasting 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25. stlawrencearts.org Hang with Rob Tod and the crew from Allagash Brewing Co. as you taste pours of Victor Ale, part of the Allagash Tribute Series Ales benefiting local nonprofits. Proceeds benefit St. Lawrence Arts and the Locker Project, which helps to connect food-insecure children in Maine with nourishing meals. Twenty percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Locker Project, and donations of non- perishable food items are appreciated and will be rewarded with cool beer swag. What's more, this event happens in the lot outside at St. Lawrence Arts and features a concert from singer-songwriter/pianist Kate Schrock and sax player Glen DaCosta. Food will be from Rosemont Market & Bakery. See you on the Hill!Photo of Kate Schrock and Glen DaCosta courtesy of the artists

    Allagash Victor Ale Tasting

    5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25. stlawrencearts.org
    Hang with Rob Tod and the crew from Allagash Brewing Co. as you taste pours of Victor Ale, part of the Allagash Tribute Series Ales benefiting local nonprofits. Proceeds benefit St. Lawrence Arts and the Locker Project, which helps to connect food-insecure children in Maine with nourishing meals. Twenty percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Locker Project, and donations of non- perishable food items are appreciated and will be rewarded with cool beer swag. What's more, this event happens in the lot outside at St. Lawrence Arts and features a concert from singer-songwriter/pianist Kate Schrock and sax player Glen DaCosta. Food will be from Rosemont Market & Bakery. See you on the Hill!
    Photo of Kate Schrock and Glen DaCosta courtesy of the artists

  • La Kermesse Franco-Americaine Festival Thursday to Sunday. St. Louis Field, Biddeford. lakermessefestival.com Bonjour! La Kermesse is in its 35th year of celebrating all things Franco-Americaine with four days of festivities. It kicks off with a Thursday night block party at 6 p.m. on the corner of Water and Maine streets with rides, food vendors, entertainment and fireworks. The fun continues with a 6 p.m. parade on Friday that steps off on the corner of Jefferson and South streets. Gates at the St. Louis Field open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Live music happens all weekend along with annual favorites including a petting zoo, fireworks, games and plenty of food. A bientôt!Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    La Kermesse Franco-Americaine Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. St. Louis Field, Biddeford. lakermessefestival.com
    Bonjour! La Kermesse is in its 35th year of celebrating all things Franco-Americaine with four days of festivities. It kicks off with a Thursday night block party at 6 p.m. on the corner of Water and Maine streets with rides, food vendors, entertainment and fireworks. The fun continues with a 6 p.m. parade on Friday that steps off on the corner of Jefferson and South streets. Gates at the St. Louis Field open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Live music happens all weekend along with annual favorites including a petting zoo, fireworks, games and plenty of food. A bientôt!
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Portland Food Festival 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $15 with alcohol, $10 without alcohol, $5 for kids under 12. portlandfoodfestival.com For four hours on Thursday lose yourself in a world of local food, drinks, music, art and more during the Portland Food Festival. The festival features live music from the Maine Academy of Modern Music and Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, interactive activities like virtual lobster boating and making fondant animals, a food competition and a huge marketplace where you can interact with local chefs, brewers, and artists, You can also shop at Night Market. Curated by the Maine Crafts Association, 22 Maine artists will be showcasing their wares.Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

    Portland Food Festival

    5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $15 with alcohol, $10 without alcohol, $5 for kids under 12. portlandfoodfestival.com
    For four hours on Thursday lose yourself in a world of local food, drinks, music, art and more during the Portland Food Festival. The festival features live music from the Maine Academy of Modern Music and Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, interactive activities like virtual lobster boating and making fondant animals, a food competition and a huge marketplace where you can interact with local chefs, brewers, and artists, You can also shop at Night Market. Curated by the Maine Crafts Association, 22 Maine artists will be showcasing their wares.
    Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

  • An Evening with Richard Ford 7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. space538.org The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and Space welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Ford. The evening will be a celebration of Ford's first work of long-form nonfiction: "Between Them," a memoir about his parents. The night will include a reading and an on-stage dialogue between Ford and MWPA Executive Director Joshua Bodwell. Ford won the Pulitzer for his 1995 novel "Independence Day."Photo by Laura Wilson

    An Evening with Richard Ford

    7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door. space538.org
    The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and Space welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Ford. The evening will be a celebration of Ford's first work of long-form nonfiction: "Between Them," a memoir about his parents. The night will include a reading and an on-stage dialogue between Ford and MWPA Executive Director Joshua Bodwell. Ford won the Pulitzer for his 1995 novel "Independence Day."
    Photo by Laura Wilson

  • 'Beetlejuice' 10 p.m. Thursday. Local 188, 685 Congress St., Portland, no cover. local188.com Day-O! Hey all you movie loving night owls, Local 188 is showing cool movies all summer long on Thursday nights including "The Shining," "One Flow Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." This week you can catch Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Winona Ryder in the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice." The kitchen will be open late, and among the offerings are $5 cheeseburgers. Dust off your copy of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased and get down there.Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

    'Beetlejuice'

    10 p.m. Thursday. Local 188, 685 Congress St., Portland, no cover. local188.com
    Day-O! Hey all you movie loving night owls, Local 188 is showing cool movies all summer long on Thursday nights including "The Shining," "One Flow Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." This week you can catch Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Winona Ryder in the 1988 classic "Beetlejuice." The kitchen will be open late, and among the offerings are $5 cheeseburgers. Dust off your copy of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased and get down there.
    Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

  • Summer Camp Preview Gala & Luxe Designer Showcase 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Sandy Pines Campground, 277 Mills Road, Kennebunkport, $100. eventbrite.com Head to Kennebunkport's Sandy Pines Campground on Friday night for a very special retro, summer-camp themed soirée that celebrates design, Maine's great outdoors and local community. You'll dance to the sounds of Sultans of Swing, dine on creative edibles from Kitchen Chicks, peruse the new campground and feast your eyes on the new 12 one-of-a-kind glamping tents from the creative minds of several New England interior designers. Proceeds will be donated to four local nonprofits: Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Southern Maine Health Care Auxiliary and Community Harvest Project.Photo by Douglas Merriam

    Summer Camp Preview Gala & Luxe Designer Showcase

    6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Sandy Pines Campground, 277 Mills Road, Kennebunkport, $100. eventbrite.com
    Head to Kennebunkport's Sandy Pines Campground on Friday night for a very special retro, summer-camp themed soirée that celebrates design, Maine's great outdoors and local community. You'll dance to the sounds of Sultans of Swing, dine on creative edibles from Kitchen Chicks, peruse the new campground and feast your eyes on the new 12 one-of-a-kind glamping tents from the creative minds of several New England interior designers. Proceeds will be donated to four local nonprofits: Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, Southern Maine Health Care Auxiliary and Community Harvest Project.
    Photo by Douglas Merriam

  • The Vintage Bazaar of New England 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Raitt Homestead Farm, 2077 State Road, Eliot, $10. mybazaarlife.com If you're a fan of all things vintage, put a gold star on your calendar for this weekend because The Vintage Bazaar of New England will be in Eliot on Saturday and Sunday. The bazaar combines vintage, repurposed items, antiques, salvage junk, distinctive artisans, indie crafters, food and music. This is the ultimate treasure hunt with more than 180 vendors, so come ready to shop and bring the kids because there's a vintage carnival theme with nostalgic games, photo-op areas, balloon twisting, face painting and more. Even your pooch can come, just keep them leashed and ask them to be on their best behavior.Photo courtesy of The Vintage Bazaar

    The Vintage Bazaar of New England

    8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Raitt Homestead Farm, 2077 State Road, Eliot, $10. mybazaarlife.com
    If you're a fan of all things vintage, put a gold star on your calendar for this weekend because The Vintage Bazaar of New England will be in Eliot on Saturday and Sunday. The bazaar combines vintage, repurposed items, antiques, salvage junk, distinctive artisans, indie crafters, food and music. This is the ultimate treasure hunt with more than 180 vendors, so come ready to shop and bring the kids because there's a vintage carnival theme with nostalgic games, photo-op areas, balloon twisting, face painting and more. Even your pooch can come, just keep them leashed and ask them to be on their best behavior.
    Photo courtesy of The Vintage Bazaar

  • Chocolate Factory Tours 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $4.50. wilburs.com/events When in doubt ... eat chocolate! And here's a chance not only to eat but also to learn about the history of one of Maine's premiere chocolate makers. You'll take a behind the scenes tour of Wilbur's of Maine, and you'll help make a treat that you'll take home with you. Expect to further please your sweet tooth with samples. How sweet it is!Photo courtesy of Wilbur's of Maine

    Chocolate Factory Tours

    11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $4.50. wilburs.com/events
    When in doubt ... eat chocolate! And here's a chance not only to eat but also to learn about the history of one of Maine's premiere chocolate makers. You'll take a behind the scenes tour of Wilbur's of Maine, and you'll help make a treat that you'll take home with you. Expect to further please your sweet tooth with samples. How sweet it is!
    Photo courtesy of Wilbur's of Maine

  • Cheese, Brews & Bread Festival Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Bigelow Brewing, 473 Bigelow Hill Road, Skowhegan, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. brownpapertickets.com Three important categories of deliciousness will be celebrated on Sunday in Skowhegan, and all proceeds benefit Somerset Cultural Planning, a project of the Wesserunsett Arts Council. The festival features ample samples from local cheese and bread makers, along with beer from event host Bigelow Brewing Co., including a limited-edition special release brew. Dusty Dowse, director of education and the Maine Artisan Bread Fair for the Maine Grain Alliance, will offer fire-baking demonstrations of naan and pita. You'll also be able to purchase cheese, bread and beer to bring home with you from Abraham's Goat Farm & Creamery, Balfour Farm, The Bankery, Barred Owl Creamery, Crooked Face Creamery, Maine Crisp Co., Moodytown Gardens, Swallowtail Farm, Tessiers Farm and Wholesome Holmstead. So if you hanker for a hunk of cheese, set your sights on Skowhegan.MODpix/Shutterstock.com

    Cheese, Brews & Bread Festival

    Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Bigelow Brewing, 473 Bigelow Hill Road, Skowhegan, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Three important categories of deliciousness will be celebrated on Sunday in Skowhegan, and all proceeds benefit Somerset Cultural Planning, a project of the Wesserunsett Arts Council. The festival features ample samples from local cheese and bread makers, along with beer from event host Bigelow Brewing Co., including a limited-edition special release brew. Dusty Dowse, director of education and the Maine Artisan Bread Fair for the Maine Grain Alliance, will offer fire-baking demonstrations of naan and pita. You'll also be able to purchase cheese, bread and beer to bring home with you from Abraham's Goat Farm & Creamery, Balfour Farm, The Bankery, Barred Owl Creamery, Crooked Face Creamery, Maine Crisp Co., Moodytown Gardens, Swallowtail Farm, Tessiers Farm and Wholesome Holmstead. So if you hanker for a hunk of cheese, set your sights on Skowhegan.
    MODpix/Shutterstock.com

