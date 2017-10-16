Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: October 16, 2017

‘From Here to Eternity,’ ‘An Evening in Hell,’ Tweed Ride: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

  • 'From Here to Eternity' 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Through Oct. 29. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit, $52 to $92. ogunquitplayhouse.org Travel back in time to Hawaii in the weeks leading up to the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. "From Here to Eternity" is a new production, and it tells the epic story of two U.S. soldiers as they embark on risky affairs with women. As Dec. 7 draws near, the walls close in on the four lovers and desperation sets in. The musical features a fantastic score, and Ogunquit Playhouse is thrilled to be collaborating with Tim Rice and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival to bring it to Maine.Photo by Gary Ng

    'From Here to Eternity'

    2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Through Oct. 29. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit, $52 to $92. ogunquitplayhouse.org
    Travel back in time to Hawaii in the weeks leading up to the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. "From Here to Eternity" is a new production, and it tells the epic story of two U.S. soldiers as they embark on risky affairs with women. As Dec. 7 draws near, the walls close in on the four lovers and desperation sets in. The musical features a fantastic score, and Ogunquit Playhouse is thrilled to be collaborating with Tim Rice and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival to bring it to Maine.
    Photo by Gary Ng

  • Walk Among the Shadows: Uncanny Tales from the Hill 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress St., Portland, $10, $5 for kids under 12. spiritsalive.org/wats You'll be led through the not-open-to-the-public Eastern Cemetery in Portland as you hear five ghostly storytellers spinning tales of the supernatural. Spirits Alive invites you – if you dare – to walk among the shadows with them. You'll hear stories about phantom ships, sea monsters, black dogs and unquiet ghosts, all set during historically significant times and places in or near Munjoy Hill. Have you ever wondered about the fate of the Schooner Dash and the strange occurrence at the Portland Observatory? Do you know about the upstanding citizen who encountered a horror from the oceans depths while at the Munjoy Hill Reservoir? These questions and more will be answered. Don't blame us for the nightmares!Staff photo dy Derek Davis

    Walk Among the Shadows: Uncanny Tales from the Hill

    6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Eastern Cemetery, 224 Congress St., Portland, $10, $5 for kids under 12. spiritsalive.org/wats
    You'll be led through the not-open-to-the-public Eastern Cemetery in Portland as you hear five ghostly storytellers spinning tales of the supernatural. Spirits Alive invites you – if you dare – to walk among the shadows with them. You'll hear stories about phantom ships, sea monsters, black dogs and unquiet ghosts, all set during historically significant times and places in or near Munjoy Hill. Have you ever wondered about the fate of the Schooner Dash and the strange occurrence at the Portland Observatory? Do you know about the upstanding citizen who encountered a horror from the oceans depths while at the Munjoy Hill Reservoir? These questions and more will be answered. Don't blame us for the nightmares!
    Staff photo dy Derek Davis

  • PechaKucha Night 7 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $7, $5 students. portlandhouseofmusic.com The Japanese style of presentation known as PechaKucha is fairly simple: Presenters each show 20 images for 20 seconds as they tell their story. This particular PechaKucha night is presented by the Maine College of Art. Spend a couple of hours being inspired by a creative lineup of MECA presenters, including James Sylvester ("The Process of Play"), Erin Curren ("Art Becomes You"), and Hannah Merchant ("Strengthening Within for a Resilient Future"), among several others.THPStock/Shutterstock.com

    PechaKucha Night

    7 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $7, $5 students. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    The Japanese style of presentation known as PechaKucha is fairly simple: Presenters each show 20 images for 20 seconds as they tell their story. This particular PechaKucha night is presented by the Maine College of Art. Spend a couple of hours being inspired by a creative lineup of MECA presenters, including James Sylvester ("The Process of Play"), Erin Curren ("Art Becomes You"), and Hannah Merchant ("Strengthening Within for a Resilient Future"), among several others.
    THPStock/Shutterstock.com

  • 'An Evening in Hell' 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors, $10 students. piemantheatre.org Pie Man Theatre Company invites you to spend "An Evening in Hell" with them at Mayo Street Arts. The show is two one-act plays. The first one is Jean-Paul Sartre's classic "No Exit." It's a rumination on the very nature of existence, humanity and the lengths one might go to find solace from a stranger. What's more, it's set in a room in hell with no escape. The other play is "Hell," and it asks the question, what if Sartre's vision of hell, as depicted in "No Exit," was right? Both plays are cast with the same actors, and both will leave you with much to think about.Image courtesy of Pie Man Theatre Company

    'An Evening in Hell'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 29. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors, $10 students. piemantheatre.org
    Pie Man Theatre Company invites you to spend "An Evening in Hell" with them at Mayo Street Arts. The show is two one-act plays. The first one is Jean-Paul Sartre's classic "No Exit." It's a rumination on the very nature of existence, humanity and the lengths one might go to find solace from a stranger. What's more, it's set in a room in hell with no escape. The other play is "Hell," and it asks the question, what if Sartre's vision of hell, as depicted in "No Exit," was right? Both plays are cast with the same actors, and both will leave you with much to think about.
    Image courtesy of Pie Man Theatre Company

  • 6th Annual Pumpkin Fest 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Highland Avenue Greenhouse, 109 Highland Ave., Scarborough. On Facebook Fun, games and prizes will be happening all day and proceeds will benefit efforts to build, maintain and promote the use of the Eastern Trail, from Casco Bay in South Portland to the Piscataqua River in Kittery. The Pumpkin Fest is very kid-friendly and promises to be a heck of a lot of fun as we creep closer to Halloween. Carve out some time for this.Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    6th Annual Pumpkin Fest

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Highland Avenue Greenhouse, 109 Highland Ave., Scarborough. On Facebook
    Fun, games and prizes will be happening all day and proceeds will benefit efforts to build, maintain and promote the use of the Eastern Trail, from Casco Bay in South Portland to the Piscataqua River in Kittery. The Pumpkin Fest is very kid-friendly and promises to be a heck of a lot of fun as we creep closer to Halloween. Carve out some time for this.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Tweed Ride 2 p.m. Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook For a more, shall we say, sophisticated type of bike ride, consider participating in the annual Tweed Ride. The Gaslight League and Victoria Mansion cordially invite you to deck yourself in whatever tweed you can conjure up and join them for a ride through downtown Portland that includes a picture-taking stop in Deering Oaks. At 4 p.m., the ride repairs to Victoria Mansion for a reception of hot and cold non- alcoholic drinks and snacks and free tours of the mansion. Everyone is welcome and there is no registration required. Just show up and join in the autumnal fun. I feel the need, the need for tweed!Phototravelua/Shutterstock.com

    Tweed Ride

    2 p.m. Saturday. Monument Square, Portland, free. On Facebook
    For a more, shall we say, sophisticated type of bike ride, consider participating in the annual Tweed Ride. The Gaslight League and Victoria Mansion cordially invite you to deck yourself in whatever tweed you can conjure up and join them for a ride through downtown Portland that includes a picture-taking stop in Deering Oaks. At 4 p.m., the ride repairs to Victoria Mansion for a reception of hot and cold non- alcoholic drinks and snacks and free tours of the mansion. Everyone is welcome and there is no registration required. Just show up and join in the autumnal fun. I feel the need, the need for tweed!
    Phototravelua/Shutterstock.com

  • (in)visible sisters: Meg Willing and Shana Youngdahl 4 p.m. Saturday. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com It'll be a feminist conversation that happens through spoken poetry and projected art as Franklin County poets Meg Willing and Shana Youngdahl use their individual ways of personal expression as a means of connecting people. Their Portland appearance is part of the ongoing 16 Counties poetry reading series.Jakkapan/Shutterstock.com

    (in)visible sisters: Meg Willing and Shana Youngdahl

    4 p.m. Saturday. Rines Auditorium at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com
    It'll be a feminist conversation that happens through spoken poetry and projected art as Franklin County poets Meg Willing and Shana Youngdahl use their individual ways of personal expression as a means of connecting people. Their Portland appearance is part of the ongoing 16 Counties poetry reading series.
    Jakkapan/Shutterstock.com

  • Bark, Bend & Brews 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Fore River Brewing Co., 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland, $15 to $25. evetbrite.com You'll do an hourlong all-levels, Anusara-inspired yoga class instructed by Flyn Costello out in the yard at Fore River Brewing (bring your own mat). When class ends, the suds starts flowing as all participants (of legal drinking age) will enjoy one pour of beer. But that's not all, Bark, Bend & Brews also includes live music by Saved and Sound, cornhole games and pizza, salad and desserts from Otto. This event is a benefit for Lucky Pup Rescue, Inc. It's a nonprofit, all volunteer, foster home-based dog rescue. Your pooch won't have access to the yard but will be allowed on the front patio for visits with Lucky Pup ambassadors.Ermolaev Alexander/Shutterstock.com

    Bark, Bend & Brews

    10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Fore River Brewing Co., 45 Huntress Ave., South Portland, $15 to $25. evetbrite.com
    You'll do an hourlong all-levels, Anusara-inspired yoga class instructed by Flyn Costello out in the yard at Fore River Brewing (bring your own mat). When class ends, the suds starts flowing as all participants (of legal drinking age) will enjoy one pour of beer. But that's not all, Bark, Bend & Brews also includes live music by Saved and Sound, cornhole games and pizza, salad and desserts from Otto. This event is a benefit for Lucky Pup Rescue, Inc. It's a nonprofit, all volunteer, foster home-based dog rescue. Your pooch won't have access to the yard but will be allowed on the front patio for visits with Lucky Pup ambassadors.
    Ermolaev Alexander/Shutterstock.com

  • Fiddle-icious 2 p.m. Sunday. South Portland High School Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., $10, $5 students, 12 and under free. fiddleicious.com Got the fever for some fiddles? Maine biggest fiddle orchestra, Fiddle-icious, will rosin up its bows for a vibrant performance. The orchestra was founded in 2004 and is comprised of fiddlers and other musicians of many ages and backgrounds. They're all about keeping tunes from their Scottish, Irish, Quebecois and Acadian ancestors alive and well. Theirs is a mission of high-energy joy. Hear for yourself on Sunday afternoon. Can't make this show? No problem, they'll also be at the Orion Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.Drpnncpptak/Shutterstock.com

    Fiddle-icious

    2 p.m. Sunday. South Portland High School Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., $10, $5 students, 12 and under free. fiddleicious.com
    Got the fever for some fiddles? Maine biggest fiddle orchestra, Fiddle-icious, will rosin up its bows for a vibrant performance. The orchestra was founded in 2004 and is comprised of fiddlers and other musicians of many ages and backgrounds. They're all about keeping tunes from their Scottish, Irish, Quebecois and Acadian ancestors alive and well. Theirs is a mission of high-energy joy. Hear for yourself on Sunday afternoon. Can't make this show? No problem, they'll also be at the Orion Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
    Drpnncpptak/Shutterstock.com

