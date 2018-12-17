Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: December 17, 2018

“E.T.”, Santa Sup Paddle, fantastic last minute-shopping: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Middle Eastern Pop Up Bakery & Holiday Market

    4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland. forkfoodlab.com
    In a word: yum! Falafel Mafia’s chef, Dylan Gardner, is playing host to a pop-up Middle Eastern bakery with all sorts of tasty desserts and breads that will make you the star of holiday gatherings. The list includes its legendary pita pockets made with Maine wheat, milk-soaked fig baklava, hummus, cookies and cakes, including delicious sounding rose and almond and gingerbread ones. You’ll also find tempting treats from other Fork Food Lab members. Falafel la la la, la la la la!
    Photo courtesy of Falafel Mafia

  • 'Holly Star'

    7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $8.50, $7.50 matinée. citytheater.org
    Catch a fantastic low-budget comedy with huge local connections, starring Katlyn Carlson, Teya Patt and Pamela Chabora. "Holly Star" follows budding puppeteer Sloan on her anything-but-triumphant return to Maine. She does, however, rekindle the flame with her former beau. What's more, "Holly Star" was filmed during the winter of 2016 in Biddeford, Saco, Cape Elizabeth and a few other Maine spots and was produced by Brunswick resident Scott Taylor. After the Saturday night screening, Taylor will be joined by the film's writer-director-producer Michael A. Nickels, co-producer and "Holly Star" actor Erik Van Wyck and Chabora for a lively Q&A session.
    Teya Patt and Katlyn Carlson in a scene from “Holly Star.” Photo courtesy of The Orchard

  • Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment

    7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $10 to $65. crossareanaportland.com
    Because you and your kids haven't heard and sung along with "Let it Go" enough times, here's another chance to hear the iconic "Frozen" tune in a decidedly frozen setting. Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is nonstop thrills and chills with characters from "Cars," "Toy Story 3," "The Little Mermaid" and, of course, "Frozen." Races and chases and stunts galore, along with tender moments, will all happen. The fun kicks off with Mickey's pre-show dance- along. To infinity and beyond! Or, at least, to Portland's Cross Insurance Arena, where you won't be able to hold it back anymore as you let it go, let it go!
    Photo by Tim Pannell

  • 'Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20, $18 seniors, $12 for 17 and under. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    For some holiday theatrical cheer, complete with a happy ending, make your way to Falmouth for "Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol." You'll find out what happens when a touring company of misfit performers is trapped by a snowstorm – with half the cast unaccounted for – in the small town where they're scheduled to perform Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Set in the 40s, the show is full of heart and laughter and will allow you a temporary escape from your troubles as you watch the cast members deal with a hodgepodge of costumes, props and set pieces as they attempt to pull off the show.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

    8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theater, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com
    Hey everybody, phone home! That’s right, 1982 is back for one night only with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic “E.T.” Whether you never saw it the first time around or want to relive the magic, here’s a golden opportunity to see Elliot, Gertie, Michael, the mom, the guy with the keys on his belt and, of course, quite possibly the most famous alien of all-time in one of the most popular movies ever made. Break out the Reese’s Pieces and prepare to laugh, cry and be amazed at a film that will turn on your heart light like few others can. The evening includes trivia and prizes so be sure to arrive a little early.
    360b/Shutterstock.com

  • The Victorian Nutcracker

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., $22 to $55. porttix.com
    Portland Ballet invites you to its annual, wondrous performance of The Victorian Nutcracker. More than 80 children from the Greater Portland community join the company dancers for a telling of Tchaikovsky's beloved tale set in Victorian-era Portland. Sets and costumes were inspired by Portland's Victoria Mansion and the music is performed live by the Portland Ballet Orchestra, conducted by Robert Lehmann, director of string studies as the University of Southern Maine.
    Photo by Mark Peterson

  • Wassailing in the Woods

    4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Scarborough Eastern Trail, free. On Facebook
    AARP Maine and the Eastern Trail invite you to serenade the moon, trees and stars with a guided walk. You’ll meet at the Scarborough Marsh Trail parking lot off of Pine Point Road and head into the woods, where you’ll sing holiday songs to your heart’s content. They’ll bring the hot cocoa, just bundle up and be ready to wassail! Fingers crossed for some snow.
    Timothy L Barnes/Shutterstock.com

  • Maker's Market at The Point

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. On Facebook
    For all of you wait-to-the-last-minute holiday shoppers out there, fear not! There's still a chance to scoop up all sorts of local goodies under one roof. The Maker's Market will include farmer's, artisans, art, vintage sellers, jewelry, woodwork, crafts and more. Some of the more than 60 vendors you'll find are Chase Street Soap Co., Always Piper, Flux Jewelry, Fork Food Lab, Nomad Leather Work, Loxley Designs, Woodlands Robot, Fiber and Water, AP Curiosities, Crateful of Maine and Woodboogah. Several food vendors will also be there ready to feed you, including Mr. Tuna, De Nada Empanadas, Crepe Elizabeth, Vantage Point Chowder and Steam Machine Buns. Lastly, here's an epic fun fact: A full bar will be on site, mixing up bloody marys and mimomas, and serving hot dogs and pretzels.
    Image courtesy of Thompson's Point

  • Middle Eastern Pop Up Bakery & Holiday Market

    4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland. forkfoodlab.com
    In a word: yum! Falafel Mafia’s chef, Dylan Gardner, is playing host to a pop-up Middle Eastern bakery with all sorts of tasty desserts and breads that will make you the star of holiday gatherings. The list includes its legendary pita pockets made with Maine wheat, milk-soaked fig baklava, hummus, cookies and cakes, including delicious sounding rose and almond and gingerbread ones. You’ll also find tempting treats from other Fork Food Lab members. Falafel la la la, la la la la!
    Photo courtesy of Falafel Mafia

  • Photo courtesy of Falafel Mafia

  • 'Holly Star'

    7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $8.50, $7.50 matinée. citytheater.org
    Catch a fantastic low-budget comedy with huge local connections, starring Katlyn Carlson, Teya Patt and Pamela Chabora. "Holly Star" follows budding puppeteer Sloan on her anything-but-triumphant return to Maine. She does, however, rekindle the flame with her former beau. What's more, "Holly Star" was filmed during the winter of 2016 in Biddeford, Saco, Cape Elizabeth and a few other Maine spots and was produced by Brunswick resident Scott Taylor. After the Saturday night screening, Taylor will be joined by the film's writer-director-producer Michael A. Nickels, co-producer and "Holly Star" actor Erik Van Wyck and Chabora for a lively Q&A session.
    Teya Patt and Katlyn Carlson in a scene from “Holly Star.” Photo courtesy of The Orchard

  • Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment

    7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $10 to $65. crossareanaportland.com
    Because you and your kids haven't heard and sung along with "Let it Go" enough times, here's another chance to hear the iconic "Frozen" tune in a decidedly frozen setting. Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is nonstop thrills and chills with characters from "Cars," "Toy Story 3," "The Little Mermaid" and, of course, "Frozen." Races and chases and stunts galore, along with tender moments, will all happen. The fun kicks off with Mickey's pre-show dance- along. To infinity and beyond! Or, at least, to Portland's Cross Insurance Arena, where you won't be able to hold it back anymore as you let it go, let it go!
    Photo by Tim Pannell

  • 'Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20, $18 seniors, $12 for 17 and under. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    For some holiday theatrical cheer, complete with a happy ending, make your way to Falmouth for "Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol." You'll find out what happens when a touring company of misfit performers is trapped by a snowstorm – with half the cast unaccounted for – in the small town where they're scheduled to perform Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Set in the 40s, the show is full of heart and laughter and will allow you a temporary escape from your troubles as you watch the cast members deal with a hodgepodge of costumes, props and set pieces as they attempt to pull off the show.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

    8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theater, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com
    Hey everybody, phone home! That’s right, 1982 is back for one night only with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic “E.T.” Whether you never saw it the first time around or want to relive the magic, here’s a golden opportunity to see Elliot, Gertie, Michael, the mom, the guy with the keys on his belt and, of course, quite possibly the most famous alien of all-time in one of the most popular movies ever made. Break out the Reese’s Pieces and prepare to laugh, cry and be amazed at a film that will turn on your heart light like few others can. The evening includes trivia and prizes so be sure to arrive a little early.
    360b/Shutterstock.com

  • The Victorian Nutcracker

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., $22 to $55. porttix.com
    Portland Ballet invites you to its annual, wondrous performance of The Victorian Nutcracker. More than 80 children from the Greater Portland community join the company dancers for a telling of Tchaikovsky's beloved tale set in Victorian-era Portland. Sets and costumes were inspired by Portland's Victoria Mansion and the music is performed live by the Portland Ballet Orchestra, conducted by Robert Lehmann, director of string studies as the University of Southern Maine.
    Photo by Mark Peterson

  • Wassailing in the Woods

    4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Scarborough Eastern Trail, free. On Facebook
    AARP Maine and the Eastern Trail invite you to serenade the moon, trees and stars with a guided walk. You’ll meet at the Scarborough Marsh Trail parking lot off of Pine Point Road and head into the woods, where you’ll sing holiday songs to your heart’s content. They’ll bring the hot cocoa, just bundle up and be ready to wassail! Fingers crossed for some snow.
    Timothy L Barnes/Shutterstock.com

  • Maker's Market at The Point

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. On Facebook
    For all of you wait-to-the-last-minute holiday shoppers out there, fear not! There's still a chance to scoop up all sorts of local goodies under one roof. The Maker's Market will include farmer's, artisans, art, vintage sellers, jewelry, woodwork, crafts and more. Some of the vendors you'll find are Chase Street Soap Co., Always Piper, Flux Jewelry, Fork Food Lab, Nomad Leather Work, Loxley Designs, Woodlands Robot, Fiber and Water, AP Curiosities, Crateful of Maine and Woodboogah. Several food vendors will also be there ready to feed you, including Mr. Tuna, De 'Nada Empanadas, Crepe Elizabeth, Vantage Point Chowder and Steam Machine Buns. Lastly, here's an epic fun fact: A full bar will be on site, mixing up bloody marys and mimomas, and serving hot dogs and pretzels.
    Image courtesy of Thompson's Point

  • 2018 Santa SUP Paddle 10 a.m. Sunday. Bug Light boat launch, South Portland, free. On Facebook
    Here's a way to celebrate the season on the salty sea. Soposup presents its annual Santa SUP Paddle, and it's a heck of a lot of fun. Don ye now your wet suit, booties and a Santa Claus suit and show up with your standup paddle board and paddle, ready to make the seasonal voyage to Casco Bay Bridge, then DiMillo's on the Water, where you'll head ashore and head inside for post-paddle merriment. Then it's back into the brine for the return trip, which should get you back to Bug Light by about 1 p.m. Ahoy and ho ho ho!
    Rafinaded/Shutterstock.com

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.