Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 9, 2018

‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde,’ Reggae Festival, Sea Dogs: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18, $15 seniors, $10 ages 17 and under. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    Stephen Madigan stars in what's being described as a "new and shocking" version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror. "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" tells of medical experiments that take a very dark turn and cause one man to be split into two radically different personalities, each battling for domination over the other. How does it all end? Find out in Falmouth.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • Bud Light Reggae Festival

    Thursday through Sunday. Sugarloaf Mountain, 5092 Access Road, Carabassett Valley, $30 to $100. eventbrite.com
    Help Sugarloaf celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Bud Light Reggae Festival by coming for one or all four days of music and parties. The headlining bands in the King Pine room this year are The Movement and Through The Roots, and there will be reggae DJs spinning at Bullwinkle's. In the outdoor "beach" area, you'll hear New Kingston. Other bands throughout the weekend are The Late Ones, The Alchemystics, Duppy Conquerors, The Big Takeover, Gorilla Finger Dub, Green Lion Crew and more. It's mid-April at the 'Loaf, and everything little thing gonna be all right.
    Taras Shchetinin/Shutterstock.com

  • Artword: Poetry Night

    5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
    When art and poetry collide, it’s a beautiful thing, and that’s exactly what’s happening at the Portland Museum of Art. PMA360 presents Artword, during which you’ll tour the galleries, stopping along the way for poetry readings from ArtWord writers who will share works that were inspired by the artwork they’re standing by. You’ll also have the chance to create your own temporary poetry using PMA gallery labels, so have a colorful palette of words swirling around your head when you arrive.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Portland Sea Dogs vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

    6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hadlock Field, Portland, $13, $14. portlandseadogs.com
    Buy yourself some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, and you won't care if you ever get back! That's right baseball fans, it's opening weekend at Hadlock Field, as our beloved Portland Sea Dogs, celebrating their 25th season, play a three-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. To quote "Field of Dreams": "The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time." We'll see you at the ballpark, friends.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Spring Aboard

    9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, $10, $9 seniors, $6 ages 3 to 12. mainenarrowgauge.org
    One of the annual hallmarks of spring in Portland is the opening of the Narrow Gauge Railroad. Bring the kids, because the museum will be offering a spring-themed craft activity with the end result being a take-home souvenir. But, really, it’s all about hearing those two magic words: “All Aboard!” And riding along the East End Beach on the vintage train. Trains run every hour, on the hour, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
    Staff photo by Jack Milton

  • El Lobo y La Paloma

    7 p.m. Saturday. South Portland Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., $20, $15 students and children. bourassadance.com/performances.html
    Catch a contemporary Flamenco performance that's a multimedia exploration of loss and connection. Created by Flamenco dancer Lindsey Bourassa, El Lobo y La Palma (The Wolf and The Dove) features original Flamenco dance, Arabic music and song, poetry and projected imagery. The performance looks at mystical connections between physical and spiritual worlds and is a collaborative show with artists from Canada, Iran, Kuwait, Iraq and Maine.
    Photo by Arthur Fink

  • Ladies Of Laughter

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $21 in advance, $24 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Catch a night of blistering comedy with Ladies of Laughter 2016 contest winner Kelly MacFarland and runner-up Carolyn Plummer. MacFarland will tell you life stories that will have you rolling in the aisles, and Plummer will do the same with her observations about daily life. Up your LOL game with a Saturday night trip to Bath.
    Kelly MacFarland photo by Rachel Napear

  • LOLS: An Evening of Local Comedy

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Saturday night’s all right for fighting, but it’s even better for laughing, and you’ll do just that by hitting the comedy show at One Longfellow Square. Comics Rachel Gendron, Jamie Roux, Jake Jacobson , Dawn Hartill and Mike Gray will be serving up the jokes.
    Diego Schtutman/Shutterstock.com

  • Stars on Ice

    4 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $12.50 to $80. crossarenaportland.com
    Here's a chance to see U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Bronze Medal team members, including Nathan Chen, along with ice dance bronze medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani. Chen's record-breaking free skate during the recent Winter Games featured an astonishing six quadruple jumps. But that's not all! This star-studded performance also features media darling and 2018 Olympian Adam Rippon, Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagusu, who was the first American to land a triple axel at the Olympics. Other skating superstars you'll see are ice dancing pairs Meryl David and Charlie White and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, along with Jason Brown.
    Adam Rippon photo by Sharon Sipple

 

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.