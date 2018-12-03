Network



Posted: December 3, 2018

Copper Beech Tree Lighting, Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown: 12 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'A Winter Idyll...with Spring in Sight'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Russell Hall at University of Southern Maine, University Way, Gorham $16, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre
    USM's Department of Theater presents an original collaboration with the school's dance program this weekend at the Gorham campus. "A Winter Idyll...with Spring in Sight" combines spoken word and dance accompanied by live and recorded music. The show is an exploration of winter's magic and the promise of spring from the first snowfall, to winter solstice and ultimately the glorious promise of springtime. Non-perishable food and cash donations will be collected for the Gorham Food Pantry during the run of shows, so keep that in mind if you head to a performance.
    Photo courtesy of USM Department of Theatre

  • Tree & Menorah Lighting

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. City Square, Biddeford. heartofbiddeford.org
    Biddeford will be all the more bright and beautiful as a Hanukkah Menorah will be lit, and Santa Claus will be stopping by in time to light the city's Christmas tree. You'll hear music from Congregation Etz Chaim and the Salvation Army Brass Band. Sleigh rides will be happening throughout downtown until 8 p.m., and kids can snag the all-important Santa selfie. Want to revel even earlier? From 3 to 5 p.m., Reilly's Bakery on Main Street will be hosting free cookie decorating, and students from Biddeford Middle School's seventh- and eighth-grade chorus will be singing carols. Meanwhile, down the street at McArthur Library, there will be special crafts and activities in the children's room. Lastly, if you want to extend your time in the heart of Biddeford, keep in mind that City Theater's production of "A Christmas Carol" is at 7:30 p.m. and runs through Dec. 16.
    Photo by John Bubier

  • Copper Beech Tree Lighting

    6 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. portlandmuseum.org
    Not only is it First Friday in downtown Portland, it's also the magical night when the Portland Museum of Art lights its 100-year-old Copper Beech Tree. Gather one and all in the David E. Shaw and Family Sculpture Park along High Street where you'll find Poet Laureate Linda Aldrich reciting seasonal poems and musicians from Yarmouth's 317 Main Community Music Center performing holiday songs. Festive treats will be available for purchase from Vagabond Coffee and Black Tie Catering. The tree will be lit promptly at 6:30 p.m., and you'll then be invited inside the museum because it's free on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m.
    Photo courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art

  • Golden Chariot Ride & Cocktail Party

    5 p.m. Friday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $25. trolleymuseum.org
    This is the kind of event you want to gather a gaggle of fun friends for. Seashore Trolley Museum is a cool place to visit any day, but they ratchet things up during the holidays and the Golden Chariot Ride and cocktail party is a unique way to ring in some holiday cheer. You'll take a ride on the antique trolley where the path will be lit by festive lights and hopefully someone will bust out with some spontaneous carols singing. The party also includes two signature cocktails (or beer or wine, if you prefer) and appetizers at the visitor's center post-ride. The Golden Chariot originally operated as a sight-seeing attraction in Montreal and is enjoying a happy retirement in Kennbunkport where it's brought out only for special occasions.
    Photo courtesy of the Seashore Trolley Museum

  • Whisky Tasting

    6 p.m. Friday. Jefferds Tavern, 3 Lindsay Road, York, $45. oldyork.org
    Old York Historical Society wants to make your Friday night literally more spirited. That's why it's hosting the seventh annual whisky tasting at Jefferds Tavern. You'll tuck in at a fireside table and taste four different whiskies while hearing fiddle music by Cathryn Norris. But that's not all. You'll also enjoy hearth- cooked nibbles by chef Bill Irish who is so into historical re-enactment he's cooked at events in Colonial Williamsburg, Mount Vernon and Monticello. One of the things you'll taste from Chef Bill is Cullen Skink, a traditional Scottish smoked haddock chowder, and all of his offerings will be tailored to pair sublimely with each whisky. Cheers!
    Photo of Chef Bill Irish by Janet Blyberg

  • 'My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories'

    7 p.m. Friday. Portland Ballet Studio, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $35, $60 for two. snowlionrep.org
    Snowlion Repertory Company is hosting its first ever fundraising event and doing it in grand fashion with a world premiere staged reading of "My Witch: The Margaret Hamilton Stories," starring Jean Hafler. Did you know that one of the stars of the 1939 classic film "The Wizard of Oz" lived in Maine for many years? It's true! Character actress Margaret Hamilton, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, bought a home on Cape Island off Newaggen Harbor in 1961 and lived there, as well as in a house in Southport, until she passed away in 1985. "My Witch" tells the story of how she went from being a kindergarten teacher in Cleveland to becoming one of the most famous witches ever to grace a silver screen and of her life in Maine. The evening also features beer and wine, savory and sweet dishes and a silent art auction.
    Photo courtesy of Snowlion Repertory Company

  • Holiday Festival & Parade of Lights

    10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Main Street, Saco. sacomainstreet.wixsite.com/holidayfestival
    Saco sure knows how to pack a whole lot of holiday fun into one day. The annual Holiday Festival & Parade of Lights happens all over Saco and includes the Festival of Trees at Saco Museum, horse drawn carriage rides that depart from behind the post office, kids' crafting at the Saco train station where you'll also find a Christmas Tree lightting and caroling at 4 p.m. The real star of the day however is the epic Parade of Lights which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and each year gets a little bigger, better and brighter.
    Photo courtesy of Saco Main Street

  • Holiday Open House

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery, 347 Carroll Road, Union. sweetgrasswinery.com
    Eat. Drink. Shop. These will be the three fabulous things you can do this weekend at the ninth annual holiday open house at Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery in Union. You'll savor the flavor of an array of local food paired with this year's vintage wines and spirits. Want an idea of some of what you'll sip? Three words: boozy hot chocolate! There will also be a tasty elixir called the Cranberry Splash made with Sweetgrass's own cranberry gin. Several Maine artisans will also be on hand selling their handmade items. Appleton Creamery, Sugar Spell Sweets, Friendship Lobster Treats, Dulse & Regosa, E2 Crafts and RungyCheungy Jewelry and Izzy's Jewelery are among the food producers and vendors who will have something for everyone on your list.
    Photo courtesy of Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery

  • A Taste and a Tipple with Mr. Dickens

    5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $35. victoriamansion.org
    Way back in 1843, English writer Charles Dickens published what would become an absolute classic, "A Christmas Carol." You can thank Dickens for his work as he'll be reincarnated by way of a dramatic performance by actor Andrew Harris. A Taste and a Tipple with Mr. Dickens starts with the Harris performance, then you'll wander over two levels of holiday wonderment with this year's theme of "Christmas Through a Child's Eyes." You'll also enjoy delicious food and libations from Blue Elephants Events & Catering.
    Alex74/Shutterstock.com

  • Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown with Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection

    6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Freeport Harraseeket Grange Hall, 13 Elm St., Freeport, $25. visitfreeport.com
    For some holiday fun in Freeport, head to the Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown, during which you'll hear an opening set of Southern rural acoustic blues from The Kevin Midgley Players, then headliners Erica Brown & The Bluegrass Connection take the stage. Brown's been playing fiddle since she was 6 years old and has been performing since age 9. Her band is guitarist Matt Shipman, Steve Roy on mandolin, Read McNamara on banjo and bassist Ken Taylor. But that's not all! The evening also includes a feast from Gritty McDuff's and your ticket includes your fill of barbecue ribs, pulled pork, mac & cheese, ale-battered onion rings, Southern mango cole slaw, bacon Brussels sprout salad, cornbread and assorted cookies. Gritty's will also be serving up their brews at a cash bar. Yee-haw!
    Erica Brown & the Bluegrass Connection photo courtesy of the artist

  • Land of the Misfit Toys

    4 p.m. Sunday. Kennebunk High School, 89 Fletcher St., Kennebunk, $12, $7 students. On Facebook
    Collective Motion Arts Center is a dance studio in Saco and its winter performance will fill your Sunday afternoon with a sense of wonder. Land of the Misfit Toys is a one-act dance performance during which an abandoned doll learns the value of self-worth with a little help from some other discarded toys. With an emphasis on celebrating uniqueness, this is a show that will fill your heart with hope, and we think that's a pretty marvelous idea.
    Photo courtesy of Collectiove Motion Arts Center

  • Messiah Sing-Along

    7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland; $5. choralart.org/events/messiah-sing- along
    ChoralArt invites you to sing at the top of your lungs to one of the world's most celebrated pieces of classical music, especially during the holidays. Handel's Messiah will be accompanied by the Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, and singers of all skills are welcome to belt out their best "hallelujahs!" Scores will be provided or you can bring your own. Consider bringing a non-perishable food donation, as they'll be collected at the door for Project FEED, Portland's emergency food pantry.
    AfricaStudio/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

