Posted: October 29, 2018

Comedy, theater & a giant record sale: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Refuge Malja'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Through Nov. 18. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $31 to $49, $4 discount for seniors, $15 discount for students. portlandstage.org
    Catch the latest work from Maine playwright Bess Welden with Arabic translation from Ali Al Mshakheel. "Refuge Malja" was developed by Welden at last year's Little Festival of the Unexpected. The story centers on what unfolds when a Jewish-American war photographer helps a young refugee boy and calls in a friend to help translate without revealing why she's so taken with the boy. "Refuge Malja" is described as a poetic, decade-spanning drama, and you'll leave with a better understanding of how you describe and find your own malja (refuge).
    Image courtesy of Portland Stage

  • 'The Whale'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Nov. 18. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $23, $20 seniors and students. madhorse.com
    Mad Horse Theatre's latest show is a humorous and poignant examination of the very human search for redemption. "The Whale" was written by Samuel D. Hunter, and it centers on a 600-pound recluse named Charlie who lives in an Idaho apartment and has little contact with the outside world, save for one loyal friend. A visitor arrives in the form of a young Mormon missionary, and he too seems to be hiding from the world. "The Whale" is directed by company member Christine Louise Marshall who described the play as taking place in one small room but reaching well beyond it, thanks to the main character's ability to use his mind to find freedom.
    Dirty Monkeys/Shutterstock.com

  • National Geographic Live: 'Life on the Vertical'

    7 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $39 to $47. porttix.com
    Portland Ovations invites you to live life on the edge, at least for one night. Climber Mark Synnott has ascended some of the world's tallest, most difficult mountains and was one of the first climbers to explore Baffin Island's remote east coast. Synnott will share stories of his numerous adventures in a multimedia presentation with award-winning photography and video that will end with an audience Q-and-A session. Synnott uses his mad mountaineering skills to break scientific ground on his relentless quest to reach inaccessible environments in search of rare species. Surely you can find your way off the couch for one night?
    Photo by Jared Ogden

  • Fall Brew Ha Ha

    8 p.m. Friday. Rising Tide Brewing Co., 103 Fox St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    Portland Comedy Co-Op invites you to grab a cold one and prepare to get cracked up by comics Emily Ruskowski, Colby Bradshaw, Connor McGrath, Ali Simpson and Rachel Gendron. Anders J. Neilson will play host to a night of belly laughs, and the ticket includes your first pour to keep that belly full and happy. Rising Tide will be selling vegetarian empanadas in the tasting room, and you're welcome to bring in your own food as well.
    Kaleo/Shutterstock.com

  • King Friday's Puppet Slam

    8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    King Friday's Puppet Slam is a wild ride of entertainment featuring incredible puppetry from Shoestring Theater, Peaks Island Puppets, Michael Trautman, Inventing Trees and Tophat Miniature Stage Productions. You'll also hear live tunes by Ideal Maine Social Aid & Sanctuary Band, which describes itself as an "inclusive activist band" that plays original music, Klezmer, gypsy swing, secular gospel and New Orleans brass. Between the puppets and the music, this promises to be quite the lively experience, no strings attached!
    Image courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • WMPG Record Sale

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sullivan Gym at University of Southern Maine, Portland, $2. wmpg.org
    Vinyl aficionados look forward to this day every year because the WPMG record sale, now in its 23rd year, is where you'll find thousands upon thousands of records to peruse and purchase. The sale also has CDs, tapes, posters, books, magazines, electronics and other music-related items from more than two dozen vendors. It's always a breathtaking moment walking into Sullivan gymnasium and seeing such a massive array of records all under one roof. Needless to say, every possible genre will be available, including ones you've never heard of and didn't know you were looking for. The hunt is half the fun, so be prepared to spend a few hours as you add to your collection and maybe find that one needle in a haystack album you've been on a lifelong search for. Happy shopping and remember, records are always a sound purchase!
    Photo courtesy of WMPG

  • Make ME Laugh

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $5 or 3 for $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    This is not your average comedy show. Make ME Laugh is a comedy game show, and you play a key role. Based on the old ABC game show, "Make Me Laugh," the evening pits stand-up comics against audience members. Comics will have 60 seconds to make a volunteer contestant laugh. Make ME Laugh will be hosted by comics Joe Deschaine and Aly York, and last month's winner, Colby Bradshaw, will try and defend his title against a new crop of comics. The night kicks off with all of the comics performing short sets, and then the contest begins. When all is said and done, the contestant who lasted the longest without cracking wins a prize and the comic who was able to make people laugh the fastest will perform a victory set.
    Nadia Snope/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Wizard of Oz' Sing-Along

    2 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $12, $17 for kids 12 and under, $30 for families of three or more. rocklandstrand.com
    Midcoast Community Chorus invites you to a place where problems melt like lemon drops and life could be a ding-a-derry on Sunday afternoon. So come out, come out, wherever you are for the "Wizard of Oz" sing-along! Just follow the yellow brick road, or your GPS, to downtown Rockland, where you won't find any lions or tigers or bears (oh, my), but you will find a theater full of fans who love the 1939 classic film as much as you do and want to sing along to every song, from "Over the Rainbow" to "If I Were King of the Forest." And regardless of the weather forecast, chances are excellent a house won't get dropped on your head. To Oz? To Oz!
    Francey/Shutterstock.com

  • Watch This! Film Festival

    6 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $5 in advance, $8 at the door, all ages. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Bomb Diggity Arts and The Art Department present their fourth annual film festival that showcases work by directors of all abilities. You'll see short films from genres including comedy, animation, adventure and documentary, and it all kicks off with a live performance by the Listen Up! Band. Bomb Diggity Arts is a community support program of Momentum that serves adults of all abilities and promotes the discovery of artistic expression, exploration of personal interest and passion, development of a healthy lifestyle and building a meaningful and reciprocal connection to one's community. The Art Department is a nonprofit leadership program that advocates career exploration for Maine artists with developmental and intellectual abilities. Hats off to both of these organizations. Now go hear the band and see those films!
    Photo courtesy of Bomb Diggity Arts

 

 

 

 

 

