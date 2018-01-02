Network



January 2, 2018

Classic film, photo shows, yoga in the dark and 'Rocky Horror:' 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Lawrence of Arabia'

    2 p.m. Friday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $8. lcct.org
    For 3 hours and 36 minutes, you can lose yourself in the 1962 Oscar-winning film "Lawrence of Arabia" on the big screen in Damariscotta. It will be dark by the time you leave the theater after the matinée, but you'll have taken in a sweeping drama starting Peter O'Toole in one of his most famous roles. The historical and epic story tells of the Allies' Middle-Eastern campaign during World War I as seen through the eyes of the enigmatic T. E. Lawrence.
    Photo by Columbia Pictures/Courtesy of Getty Images

  • Photos of the Year

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Lewis Gallery at Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. On Facebook
    So much happened in Maine in 2017, from huge news events like the eclipse to high school sports wins and losses and so many other big moments. And Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram photographers were there for all of it — cameras ready. See some of their best work during the Photos of the Year exhibit running through Feb. 17.
    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

  • Flashback Friday: Iceland and the Balkans

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Mechanic's Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    In the fascinating and historic library at Mechanic's Hall, the Maine Charitable Mechanic Association has put together a gorgeous slide show from the extensive Grace Tappan collection. Pop in during First Friday Art Walk and see breathtaking images of Iceland and the Balkans. Have you been? Your commentary is welcome, and anyone who drops in can enjoy some local snacks.
    Adellyne/Shutterstock.com

  • Christmas Tree Gathering

    11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Smiling Hill Farm, 781 County Road, Westbrook, free. On Facebook
    This year instead of ditching your Christmas tree at the dump or wherever you typically get rid of it, give it to the goats and sheep. It’s one of their favorite snacks, and they’ll love you for it. Swing into Smiling Hill Farm with your tree that’s been liberated of all tinsel and other adornments, and while you’re there, visit with some barnyard animals and hit the Ice Cream Barn and Dairy Store.
    Katalinks/Shutterstock.com

  • Beats in the Dark: A New Year Vinyasa Spectacular

    4 p.m. Saturday. Samudra Studio, 200 Main St., Saco, $20, pre-registration suggested. On Facebook
    It's an afternoon party that glows in the dark and features Vinyasa yoga. Beats in the Dark is a gathering that invites you to unleash your primal energy as you partake in a 90-minute Vinyasa class in complete darkness as high-energy music pulsates in the space. Glow sticks and glow in the dark body paint will be provided, and although the class is welcome to all levels, it's suggested you have a general familiarity with Vinyasa poses because, after all, you'll be doing them in the dark.
    MG-PicturesProd/Shutterstock.com

  • 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

    8 and 11 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Maine Educationalists on Sexual Harmony (M.E.S.H.) invites you to take a jump to the left ... and then a step to the right. The madness of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is one of the most unique cinematic experiences you can have, and it's been happening for four decades in movie theaters all over the place. The line between crowd and movie gets blurred, and this particular screening will feature local performers dancing, acting and singing along with the film. The film has cult status for a reason, and if you've never experienced it, now's the time to grab your newspaper, squirt gun, flashlights, rubber gloves, confetti, toilet paper and rice, and get ready to do the time warp again, or maybe for the first time, if you're a Rocky Horror virgin.
    Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

  • Sunday Runday

    8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Coffee By Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    Mondays may be manic, but Sundays are for running! Thick Quad Squad Running meets every Sunday morning at the Diamond Street Coffee by Design, and from there, hits the open road. Whether you're looking to log just a few miles or get into double-digit distances, this is a friendly group that promises both high fives and good vibes, and all paces are welcome. Post run, at about 10:15 a.m., you'll all meet back at CBD to refuel and socialize. Your couch will always be there for you, so why not start a new Sunday morning routine and join some hearty souls who don't let Old Man Winter stop them from running.
    Sportpoint/Shutterstock.com

  • ‘Peter Grimes’

    2 p.m. Sunday. Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, free. ogunquitperformingarts.org
    The tickets, parking and popcorn are all free, and the Ogunquit Performing Arts classic film series continues with English composer Benjamin Britten’s opera “Peter Grimes.” The film is an incredible performance of the operatic masterpiece with a giant orchestra and chorus. It stars tenor Jon Vickers as the eccentric fisherman who is persecuted by his village. The production was filmed in London’s Royal Opera House at Covent Garden in 1978.
    Olga Popova/Shutterstock.com

  • OmBody Meditation & Mindfulness for Busy People

    12:10 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Think Tank, 533 Congress St., Portland, pay what you can. ombodyhealth.com/community-events
    Need a midday break from everything? Head to Think Tank in Portland during your lunch break for a class with a focus on learning and practicing various meditation techniques. Some of the class is dedicated to education and discussion about what meditation is, why it is beneficial and how it connects to self-awareness, mindfulness, self-realization and tapping into your full potential. Most of the time, however, you’ll partake in a guided group meditation, and you’ll leave feeling calm and refreshed.
    Stocklite/Shutterstock.com

 

