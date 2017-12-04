Network



Posted: December 4, 2017

‘A Christmas Carol,’ PICNIC Holiday Sale, Mad Horse Holiday Variety Revue: 10 things do to in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'A Christmas Carol' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20. goodtheater.com Good Theater is pleased as punch to welcome back Will Rhys in his acclaimed one-man rendition of "A Christmas Carol." Rhys has appeared on Broadway, on national tours and at several notable theaters around the country. A Press Herald review of his "A Christmas Carol" described Rhys' performance as "spirited and infectious and a marvel to watch." It also said Rhys is a gifted and fascinating storyteller who "magically conjures up the world of Dickens' beloved Christmas tale." Grab tickets now or you'll end up saying this "A Christmas Carol" quote: "No space of regret can make amends for one life's opportunity misused."Photo courtesy of Good Theater

    'A Christmas Carol'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20. goodtheater.com
    Good Theater is pleased as punch to welcome back Will Rhys in his acclaimed one-man rendition of "A Christmas Carol." Rhys has appeared on Broadway, on national tours and at several notable theaters around the country. A Press Herald review of his "A Christmas Carol" described Rhys' performance as "spirited and infectious and a marvel to watch." It also said Rhys is a gifted and fascinating storyteller who "magically conjures up the world of Dickens' beloved Christmas tale." Grab tickets now or you'll end up saying this "A Christmas Carol" quote: "No space of regret can make amends for one life's opportunity misused."
    Photo courtesy of Good Theater

  • Mad Horse Holiday Variety Revue 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Madhorse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $25. madhorse.com Have yourself a very retro Christmas by hitting the Mad Horse Holiday Variety revue this weekend. Think cheesy sweaters, snow-covered guests and roaring fake fires of 1960s holiday TV specials and you'll have a pretty good idea what this show is all about. Expect singing, dancing and some seasonal cheer that's rich with nostalgia, retro snacks and a beer and wine cash bar.Photo courtesy of Mad Horse Theatre Company

    Mad Horse Holiday Variety Revue

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Madhorse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $25. madhorse.com
    Have yourself a very retro Christmas by hitting the Mad Horse Holiday Variety revue this weekend. Think cheesy sweaters, snow-covered guests and roaring fake fires of 1960s holiday TV specials and you'll have a pretty good idea what this show is all about. Expect singing, dancing and some seasonal cheer that's rich with nostalgia, retro snacks and a beer and wine cash bar.
    Photo courtesy of Mad Horse Theatre Company

  • The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked Returns! 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $20 seniors and children in advance, $25 at the door. brownpapertickets.com Forget what you think you know about the holiday classic ballet "The Nutracker" before you head to Kittery because this is something entirely different. The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked Returns! show mixes the Tchaikovsky's original score with music by Duke Ellington, Glen Miller and others in a percussive dance theater production. You'll see and hear tap dancing, singing and some new takes on pointe shoe moves. The show fuses several dance traditions into a ode to American eclecticism which knows that us humans sure do love to dance.Photo by Yi Chun Wu

    The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked Returns!

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $20 seniors and children in advance, $25 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Forget what you think you know about the holiday classic ballet "The Nutracker" before you head to Kittery because this is something entirely different. The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked Returns! show mixes the Tchaikovsky's original score with music by Duke Ellington, Glen Miller and others in a percussive dance theater production. You'll see and hear tap dancing, singing and some new takes on pointe shoe moves. The show fuses several dance traditions into a ode to American eclecticism which knows that us humans sure do love to dance.
    Photo by Yi Chun Wu

  • Pickwick Holiday Party & Print Sale 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pickwick Independent Press, 536 Congress St., Portland, free admission. pickwickindependentpress.com Do some spectacular local shopping this year under the roof of Pickwick Independent Press, a fine art community print shop centrally located in downtown Portland. Several local printers will be on hand selling their creations, which of course make great gifts, and you can see first-hand how some of their work is done. Light fare and beverages are available for holiday snacking and the stereo will be turned up.Marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

    Pickwick Holiday Party & Print Sale

    5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pickwick Independent Press, 536 Congress St., Portland, free admission. pickwickindependentpress.com
    Do some spectacular local shopping this year under the roof of Pickwick Independent Press, a fine art community print shop centrally located in downtown Portland. Several local printers will be on hand selling their creations, which of course make great gifts, and you can see first-hand how some of their work is done. Light fare and beverages are available for holiday snacking and the stereo will be turned up.
    Marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

  • Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, Old Port, Portland, $15 to $35. eventbrite.com Don ye now your ugly holiday sweaters and, for that matter, pants and hats too. It's time to wear them with pride. Your ticket to the first annual Portland Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl includes a signature ugly sweater T-shirt, entrance to the registration party, drink and food specials at participating bars, an ugly sweater bar crawl lanyard for bar and giveaway access and, most importantly, holiday music at every stop. You'll be part of a movable party with stops at Brian Boru, Bull Feeney's, Ri Ra, Fore Play Sports Pub, Bonfire Country Bar, Andy's Old Port Pub, Gritty McDuff's and Pat's Pizza.Gpointstudio/Shutterstock.com

    Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

    6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday, Old Port, Portland, $15 to $35. eventbrite.com
    Don ye now your ugly holiday sweaters and, for that matter, pants and hats too. It's time to wear them with pride. Your ticket to the first annual Portland Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl includes a signature ugly sweater T-shirt, entrance to the registration party, drink and food specials at participating bars, an ugly sweater bar crawl lanyard for bar and giveaway access and, most importantly, holiday music at every stop. You'll be part of a movable party with stops at Brian Boru, Bull Feeney's, Ri Ra, Fore Play Sports Pub, Bonfire Country Bar, Andy's Old Port Pub, Gritty McDuff's and Pat's Pizza.
    Gpointstudio/Shutterstock.com

  • Mixers & Merriment 7 p.m. Saturday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $50, $40 members, $20 designated drivers, 21- plus. mainemaritime.org It was such a hit last year, the Maine Maritime Museum is throwing their Mixers & Merriment party again this year. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and samplings of specialty cocktails that feature Maine ingredients. You'll get to vote for your favorite cocktail to be crowned the People's Choice winner. Local mixologists will be concocting holiday cocktails using booze from Maine Craft Distilling, New England Distilling, Round Turn Distilling, Sebago Lake Distillery, Split Rock Distilling and Wiggly Bridge Distillery.Photo courtesy of Maine Maritime Museum

    Mixers & Merriment

    7 p.m. Saturday. Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $50, $40 members, $20 designated drivers, 21- plus. mainemaritime.org
    It was such a hit last year, the Maine Maritime Museum is throwing their Mixers & Merriment party again this year. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and samplings of specialty cocktails that feature Maine ingredients. You'll get to vote for your favorite cocktail to be crowned the People's Choice winner. Local mixologists will be concocting holiday cocktails using booze from Maine Craft Distilling, New England Distilling, Round Turn Distilling, Sebago Lake Distillery, Split Rock Distilling and Wiggly Bridge Distillery.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Maritime Museum

  • Turning of the Year Holiday Celebration 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18 in advance, $22 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org You'll close out the last parts of 2017 hearing traditional and original string music from Ireland, Scotland and America. John Whelan is a seven-time Irish accordion champion, Low Lily is a roots trio from Vermont and Bostonian Katie McNally is a Scottish-style fiddler. Expect a very vibrant night of songs with three-part harmonies, lush guitar, lively reels and accordion like you've never heard.John Whelan photo by Jason Long, Low Lily photo by Andy Cambria, Katie McNally photo by Michael McNally

    Turning of the Year Holiday Celebration

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $18 in advance, $22 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    You'll close out the last parts of 2017 hearing traditional and original string music from Ireland, Scotland and America. John Whelan is a seven-time Irish accordion champion, Low Lily is a roots trio from Vermont and Bostonian Katie McNally is a Scottish-style fiddler. Expect a very vibrant night of songs with three-part harmonies, lush guitar, lively reels and accordion like you've never heard.
    John Whelan photo by Jason Long, Low Lily photo by Andy Cambria, Katie McNally photo by Michael McNally

  • Picnic Holiday Sale 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. picnicportland.com Once a year the Yeti comes out of hibernation and poses for photos during the Picnic holiday sale. This year marks the sale's debut at the Brick South Building at Thompson's Point where you'll find a huge array of handmade indie crafts and vintage goods. Vendors include A Retro Remedy, Campfire Studio, Hudson Naturals, Mean & Wroughten, Ferdinand and Strong Arm Bindery, among dozens of others. There will also be DJs spinning holiday-themed and other fun tunes, and your belly will be kept full with provisions from Verbena, Bread & Butter Catering and Coffee by Design.Photo courtesy of PICNIC

    Picnic Holiday Sale

    11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. picnicportland.com
    Once a year the Yeti comes out of hibernation and poses for photos during the Picnic holiday sale. This year marks the sale's debut at the Brick South Building at Thompson's Point where you'll find a huge array of handmade indie crafts and vintage goods. Vendors include A Retro Remedy, Campfire Studio, Hudson Naturals, Mean & Wroughten, Ferdinand and Strong Arm Bindery, among dozens of others. There will also be DJs spinning holiday-themed and other fun tunes, and your belly will be kept full with provisions from Verbena, Bread & Butter Catering and Coffee by Design.
    Photo courtesy of PICNIC

  • 'The Shop Around the Corner' 2 p.m. Sunday. Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, free. ogunquitperformingarts.org Not only is this screening of the holiday classic film "The Shop Around the Corner" free, so is the parking and the popcorn. Ogunquit Performing Arts invites you to spend the afternoon with James Stewart, Margaret Sullivan and Frank Morgan. The 1940 romantic comedy is set at Christmastime and centers on two employees at a shop in Budapest who claim they can't stand each other but are actually falling madly in love as anonymous correspondents through their letters. Fun fact: Frank Morgan also played the titular character in a little film called "The Wizard of Oz." Another fun fact is that "The Shop Around the Corner" was made six years before Stewart would find himself running through the street yelling, "Merry Christmas, Bedford Falls" in "It's a Wonderful Life."Image courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    'The Shop Around the Corner'

    2 p.m. Sunday. Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, free. ogunquitperformingarts.org
    Not only is this screening of the holiday classic film "The Shop Around the Corner" free, so is the parking and the popcorn. Ogunquit Performing Arts invites you to spend the afternoon with James Stewart, Margaret Sullivan and Frank Morgan. The 1940 romantic comedy is set at Christmastime and centers on two employees at a shop in Budapest who claim they can't stand each other but are actually falling madly in love as anonymous correspondents through their letters. Fun fact: Frank Morgan also played the titular character in a little film called "The Wizard of Oz." Another fun fact is that "The Shop Around the Corner" was made six years before Stewart would find himself running through the street yelling, "Merry Christmas, Bedford Falls" in "It's a Wonderful Life."
    Image courtesy of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

  • Handel's 'Messiah' Sing-Along 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Woodford's Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $5 donation, students free. choralart.org You haven't really participated in a sing-along until you've tackled the glorious music of Handel's "Messiah." Choral Art invites you to an evening of communal song that has become a tradition of the holiday season in Portland. Bring your friends and family, regardless of singing experience, and also bring cash and non- perishable food donations for FEED (Food Emergency Exchange Depot). Can we get a huge "Hallelujah?"Ramil Gibadullin/Shutterstock.com

    Handel's 'Messiah' Sing-Along

    7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Woodford's Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $5 donation, students free. choralart.org
    You haven't really participated in a sing-along until you've tackled the glorious music of Handel's "Messiah." Choral Art invites you to an evening of communal song that has become a tradition of the holiday season in Portland. Bring your friends and family, regardless of singing experience, and also bring cash and non- perishable food donations for FEED (Food Emergency Exchange Depot). Can we get a huge "Hallelujah?"
    Ramil Gibadullin/Shutterstock.com

