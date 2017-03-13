Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: March 13, 2017

Chocolate tour, DJ battle, bluegrass ‘Tommy’ and improv comedy: 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Circus Maine 7 p.m. Thursday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $8, $5 age 12 and under, free for 5 and under. sundayriver.com There’s more than just skiing happening at Sunday River. Black Diamond Entertainment invites you to an enthralling performance by Circus Maine. You’ll ooh and aah when you see aerialists, acrobats, clowns and more take over the welcome center and turn it into a circus tent. Photo by Casey Jacques

    Circus Maine

    7 p.m. Thursday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $8, $5 age 12 and under, free for 5 and under. sundayriver.com There’s more than just skiing happening at Sunday River. Black Diamond Entertainment invites you to an enthralling performance by Circus Maine. You’ll ooh and aah when you see aerialists, acrobats, clowns and more take over the welcome center and turn it into a circus tent.
    Photo by Casey Jacques

  • PMA360 presents Spring Flowers 5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org As we start saying a slow goodbye to winter, the people at the Portland Museum of Art have flowers on their minds. They’re gathering a bouquet of local floral designers to talk about their favorite works of art, and they’ll also be having an aromatic bitters tasting with Coastal Root Cocktail Bitters. You can get crafty learning how to create paper flowers inspired by a work of art with artist Sarah Yakawonis. This bud’s for you!Staff photo by Joe Phelan

    PMA360 presents Spring Flowers

    5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
    As we start saying a slow goodbye to winter, the people at the Portland Museum of Art have flowers on their minds. They’re gathering a bouquet of local floral designers to talk about their favorite works of art, and they’ll also be having an aromatic bitters tasting with Coastal Root Cocktail Bitters. You can get crafty learning how to create paper flowers inspired by a work of art with artist Sarah Yakawonis. This bud’s for you!
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

  • Scenes from New England 8 p.m. Friday. Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $15, $10 seniors, USM employees and alumni, $5 students. usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice Feed your head and ears with an unusual performance on Friday night. Voice artist faculty members Elisabeth Marshall and Scott Wheatley, with Bridget Convey on piano, present a dramatic and emotional musical program of poems and stories from Maine and New England by composers Scott Wheeler and Roger Ames and author Edna St. Vincent Millay, as well as a world premiere of a new collection of Emily Dickinson songs by James Kallembach. You’ll also hear excerpts from the operas Merry Mount and The Crucible, and the entire show will be set against a backdrop of New England landscapes.Wor Sang Jun/Shutterstock.com

    Scenes from New England

    8 p.m. Friday. Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $15, $10 seniors, USM employees and alumni, $5 students. usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice
    Feed your head and ears with an unusual performance on Friday night. Voice artist faculty members Elisabeth Marshall and Scott Wheatley, with Bridget Convey on piano, present a dramatic and emotional musical program of poems and stories from Maine and New England by composers Scott Wheeler and Roger Ames and author Edna St. Vincent Millay, as well as a world premiere of a new collection of Emily Dickinson songs by James Kallembach. You’ll also hear excerpts from the operas Merry Mount and The Crucible, and the entire show will be set against a backdrop of New England landscapes.
    Wor Sang Jun/Shutterstock.com

  • Chocolate Factory Tour 11 and 11:45 a.m., 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $4.50. wilburs.com Sometimes life really is like a box of chocolates, especially when you take a tour of Wilbur's of Maine in Freeport. You'll hear some of the company's history, and more importantly, you'll take a hands-on tour that includes samples and a tasty treat to take home. Eat your chocolate heart out, Willy Wonka!Photo courtesy of Wilbur's of Maine

    Chocolate Factory Tour

    11 and 11:45 a.m., 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $4.50. wilburs.com
    Sometimes life really is like a box of chocolates, especially when you take a tour of Wilbur's of Maine in Freeport. You'll hear some of the company's history, and more importantly, you'll take a hands-on tour that includes samples and a tasty treat to take home. Eat your chocolate heart out, Willy Wonka!
    Photo courtesy of Wilbur's of Maine

  • Teeny Teacup Fairy Gardens 10 a.m. Saturday. Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit, 938 Post Road (Route 1), Wells, $10 per family, call 646-4775 to reserve a spot. historicalsocietyofwellsandogunquit.org The Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit is teaming up with art therapy company Artsea to present a unique art-making family program. Fairy houses and gardens in the U.S. date back to 1893, and this workshop follows in those footsteps. You'll be given everything you need to create your own tiny world that you'll then take home with you.Adelso Bausdorf/Shutterstock.com

    Teeny Teacup Fairy Gardens

    10 a.m. Saturday. Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit, 938 Post Road (Route 1), Wells, $10 per family, call 646-4775 to reserve a spot. historicalsocietyofwellsandogunquit.org
    The Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit is teaming up with art therapy company Artsea to present a unique art-making family program. Fairy houses and gardens in the U.S. date back to 1893, and this workshop follows in those footsteps. You'll be given everything you need to create your own tiny world that you'll then take home with you.
    Adelso Bausdorf/Shutterstock.com

  • Capital City Improv Comedy 7 p.m. Saturday. Unity College, Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., Unity, $15.uccpa.unity.edu For a night of improv comedy that will have you laughing so hard you’ll cry, head to Unity for a performance by Capital City Improv Comedy. The troupe is led by Dennis Price who studied and performed in Chicago with The Second City. The show is family-friendly and you might end up part of the show, as they are known for audience participation antics.Photo courtesy of Capital City Improv

    Capital City Improv Comedy

    7 p.m. Saturday. Unity College, Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., Unity, $15.uccpa.unity.edu
    For a night of improv comedy that will have you laughing so hard you’ll cry, head to Unity for a performance by Capital City Improv Comedy. The troupe is led by Dennis Price who studied and performed in Chicago with The Second City. The show is family-friendly and you might end up part of the show, as they are known for audience participation antics.
    Photo courtesy of Capital City Improv

  • Hip-Hops Round 2 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $10, 21-plus. eventbrite.com In a convergence of two equally satisfying elements, you can toss back some hops while listening to some sweet hip-hop jams hosted by Ben Shorr & Dy Myth and featuring Boston hip-hop legend Mr. Lif. You’ll also hear from MCs and DJs Trails, Ape the Grim, Shameek the God, Shane Reis, Myles Bullen Music, Farout, Peace Out Pat, The Human Speakers and Ben Shorr. hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com

    Hip-Hops Round 2

    7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $10, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    In a convergence of two equally satisfying elements, you can toss back some hops while listening to some sweet hip-hop jams hosted by Ben Shorr & Dy Myth and featuring Boston hip-hop legend Mr. Lif. You’ll also hear from MCs and DJs Trails, Ape the Grim, Shameek the God, Shane Reis, Myles Bullen Music, Farout, Peace Out Pat, The Human Speakers and Ben Shorr.
    hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com

  • End of Winter Stargazing 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Pringle Wildlife Reserve, Windham, free, 18-plus, RSVP required. prlt.org As we stand on the precipice of spring, here's a chance to see the end-of-winter stars, while learning about constellations, astronomy and celestial navigation, along with community issues like light pollution. The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will have several telescopes set up at the Observation Deck at Pringle Wildlife Preserve, and you're welcome to bring your own. Buckle up your Orion's belt and reach for the heavens.Allexxandar/Shutterstock.com

    End of Winter Stargazing

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Pringle Wildlife Reserve, Windham, free, 18-plus, RSVP required. prlt.org
    As we stand on the precipice of spring, here's a chance to see the end-of-winter stars, while learning about constellations, astronomy and celestial navigation, along with community issues like light pollution. The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will have several telescopes set up at the Observation Deck at Pringle Wildlife Preserve, and you're welcome to bring your own. Buckle up your Orion's belt and reach for the heavens.
    Allexxandar/Shutterstock.com

  • VERSUS: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga 9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Get into the groove as you avoid bad romance down at Port City Music Hall on Saturday night. "Versus: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga" pits the two divas against each other in an epic DJ battle. Whether you were born this way or just want to express yourself, this dance party will not disappoint. Just be sure to strike a pose and put on your best poker face!Madonna by Yakub88/Shutterstock.com and Lady Gaga by Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com

    VERSUS: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga

    9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Get into the groove as you avoid bad romance down at Port City Music Hall on Saturday night. "Versus: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga" pits the two divas against each other in an epic DJ battle. Whether you were born this way or just want to express yourself, this dance party will not disappoint. Just be sure to strike a pose and put on your best poker face!
    Madonna by Yakub88/Shutterstock.com and Lady Gaga by Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.com

  • The Hillbenders perform ‘Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry’ 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Curtis Room Annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 798 Washington St., Bath, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org For an entirely different but absolutely sensational version of The Who’s iconic rock opera “Tommy,” head to Bath on Sunday night. The Hillbenders is an bluegrass and Americana act out of Missouri, and in 2015, they released “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” a bluegrass re-imagining of The Who’s classic 1969 album, which in 1975 was made into a film that maintains its cult status. You’ll hear The Hillbenders sing and play the entire double-album, including “Amazing Journey,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “I’m Free” and “Pinball Wizard,” on mandolin, bass, guitar, banjo and dobro. You ain’t seen nothing like The Hillbenders in an amusement hall.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Hillbenders perform ‘Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry’

    7:30 p.m. Sunday. Curtis Room Annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 798 Washington St., Bath, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    For an entirely different but absolutely sensational version of The Who’s iconic rock opera “Tommy,” head to Bath on Sunday night. The Hillbenders is an bluegrass and Americana act out of Missouri, and in 2015, they released “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” a bluegrass re-imagining of The Who’s classic 1969 album, which in 1975 was made into a film that maintains its cult status. You’ll hear The Hillbenders sing and play the entire double-album, including “Amazing Journey,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “I’m Free” and “Pinball Wizard,” on mandolin, bass, guitar, banjo and dobro. You ain’t seen nothing like The Hillbenders in an amusement hall.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Circus Maine 7 p.m. Thursday. Sunday River, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $8, $5 age 12 and under, free for 5 and under. sundayriver.com There’s more than just skiing happening at Sunday River. Black Diamond Entertainment invites you to an enthralling performance by Circus Maine. You’ll ooh and aah when you see aerialists, acrobats, clowns and more take over the welcome center and turn it into a circus tent. Photo by Casey JacquesPMA360 presents Spring Flowers 5 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org As we start saying a slow goodbye to winter, the people at the Portland Museum of Art have flowers on their minds. They’re gathering a bouquet of local floral designers to talk about their favorite works of art, and they’ll also be having an aromatic bitters tasting with Coastal Root Cocktail Bitters. You can get crafty learning how to create paper flowers inspired by a work of art with artist Sarah Yakawonis. This bud’s for you!Staff photo by Joe PhelanScenes from New England 8 p.m. Friday. Corthell Concert Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $15, $10 seniors, USM employees and alumni, $5 students. usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice Feed your head and ears with an unusual performance on Friday night. Voice artist faculty members Elisabeth Marshall and Scott Wheatley, with Bridget Convey on piano, present a dramatic and emotional musical program of poems and stories from Maine and New England by composers Scott Wheeler and Roger Ames and author Edna St. Vincent Millay, as well as a world premiere of a new collection of Emily Dickinson songs by James Kallembach. You’ll also hear excerpts from the operas Merry Mount and The Crucible, and the entire show will be set against a backdrop of New England landscapes.Wor Sang Jun/Shutterstock.comChocolate Factory Tour 11 and 11:45 a.m., 12:30 and 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $4.50. wilburs.com Sometimes life really is like a box of chocolates, especially when you take a tour of Wilbur's of Maine in Freeport. You'll hear some of the company's history, and more importantly, you'll take a hands-on tour that includes samples and a tasty treat to take home. Eat your chocolate heart out, Willy Wonka!Photo courtesy of Wilbur's of MaineTeeny Teacup Fairy Gardens 10 a.m. Saturday. Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit, 938 Post Road (Route 1), Wells, $10 per family, call 646-4775 to reserve a spot. historicalsocietyofwellsandogunquit.org The Historical Society of Wells and Ogunquit is teaming up with art therapy company Artsea to present a unique art-making family program. Fairy houses and gardens in the U.S. date back to 1893, and this workshop follows in those footsteps. You'll be given everything you need to create your own tiny world that you'll then take home with you.Adelso Bausdorf/Shutterstock.comCapital City Improv Comedy 7 p.m. Saturday. Unity College, Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot St., Unity, $15.uccpa.unity.edu For a night of improv comedy that will have you laughing so hard you’ll cry, head to Unity for a performance by Capital City Improv Comedy. The troupe is led by Dennis Price who studied and performed in Chicago with The Second City. The show is family-friendly and you might end up part of the show, as they are known for audience participation antics.Photo courtesy of Capital City ImprovHip-Hops Round 2 7:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, $10, 21-plus. eventbrite.com In a convergence of two equally satisfying elements, you can toss back some hops while listening to some sweet hip-hop jams hosted by Ben Shorr & Dy Myth and featuring Boston hip-hop legend Mr. Lif. You’ll also hear from MCs and DJs Trails, Ape the Grim, Shameek the God, Shane Reis, Myles Bullen Music, Farout, Peace Out Pat, The Human Speakers and Ben Shorr. hurricanehank/Shutterstock.comEnd of Winter Stargazing 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Pringle Wildlife Reserve, Windham, free, 18-plus, RSVP required. prlt.org As we stand on the precipice of spring, here's a chance to see the end-of-winter stars, while learning about constellations, astronomy and celestial navigation, along with community issues like light pollution. The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust will have several telescopes set up at the Observation Deck at Pringle Wildlife Preserve, and you're welcome to bring your own. Buckle up your Orion's belt and reach for the heavens.Allexxandar/Shutterstock.comVERSUS: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga 9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Get into the groove as you avoid bad romance down at Port City Music Hall on Saturday night. "Versus: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga" pits the two divas against each other in an epic DJ battle. Whether you were born this way or just want to express yourself, this dance party will not disappoint. Just be sure to strike a pose and put on your best poker face!Madonna by Yakub88/Shutterstock.com and Lady Gaga by Sky Cinema/Shutterstock.comThe Hillbenders perform ‘Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry’ 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Curtis Room Annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 798 Washington St., Bath, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org For an entirely different but absolutely sensational version of The Who’s iconic rock opera “Tommy,” head to Bath on Sunday night. The Hillbenders is an bluegrass and Americana act out of Missouri, and in 2015, they released “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” a bluegrass re-imagining of The Who’s classic 1969 album, which in 1975 was made into a film that maintains its cult status. You’ll hear The Hillbenders sing and play the entire double-album, including “Amazing Journey,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “I’m Free” and “Pinball Wizard,” on mandolin, bass, guitar, banjo and dobro. You ain’t seen nothing like The Hillbenders in an amusement hall.Photo courtesy of the artist

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.