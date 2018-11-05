Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: November 5, 2018

Celtic Fair & Stroll, ‘Die Hard’ on the big screen: 10 things to do this weekend in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Moving Body In Space: Works In Progress II

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10. space538.org
    Portland Dance Month winds down and one of the final performances happens at Space Gallery. The Moving Body In Space: Works In Progress II is the second iteration of a modern dance, movement and performance series, and you'll see three works in development by Heather Stewart, Michael Figueroa and Nora Petroliunas. Stewart is a Boston-based Canadian choreographer and dance artist. Figueora, out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a performer and director of Ruckus Dance, and Petroliunas, a graduate of the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase is the artistic director of the narrative dance performance group the Pharmacy Project.
    Heather Stewart photo by Nicole Tomaselli.Courtesy of Portland Dance Month

  • Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot

    8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25, $30 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    No matter how you slice it, laughs will be needed two days after election day, and comic Kathleen Madigan will be ready. For nearly 30 decades, Madigan has been cracking people up, often performing 250 shows a year. She's been on "The Tonight Show," "Late Show with David Letterman" and "Conan" multiple times, and her latest Netflix special is "Bothering Jesus." A viewing of her recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" had Madigan taking hilarious swipes at politicians on both sides of the aisle. Expect to LOL a whole bunch.
    Photo by Luzena Adams

  • 7th Annual WinterKids License to Chill Celebration

    6:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $25, $40 for two, all ages. winterkids.org
    Hear tunes from the Larry Williams Band, bid on live and silent auction items and maybe win a groovy prize while you're at it. All this and more happens at the WinterKids License to Chill celebration. WinterKids helps children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. The evening will be hosted by Fit Maine's Shannon Bryan and Blake Hayes from Coast 93.1.
    Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Makin' Whoopie'

    7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $20. thepublictheatre.org
    Susan LeClair's much-adored and hilarious character is back with the new show "Makin' Whoopie: Ida LeClair's Guide to Love & Marriage." You'll hear side-splitting stories and all sorts of advice on how to keep your marriage sweet, simple and easy. Ida answers the burning question of what does a whoopie pie and marriage have in common and shares her thoughts on senior tattoos, staycation dos and don'ts and more, in the sassy and smart way that has made her a Maine favorite. Hit the opening night show on Friday, and you'll enjoy a free pre-show lobby wine tasting that starts at 6 p.m.
    Photo courtety of The Public Theatre

  • Soumaya MaRose

    8 p.m. Friday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., Portland, $15, $20 reserved front row. rosanoreen.com
    Native Moroccan dance artist Soumaya MaRose will be in Maine to share her culture through movement. Dancer Rosa Noreen of Bright Star World Dance presents the show, which will feature MaRose, along with other Middle Eastern- and North African-style performers from New England. MaRose, who lived for many years in Belgium and is now a Bostonian, says that dancing means language. "It is my way to share my culture and keep the Arabic woman in me alive."
    Photo courtesy of Bright Star World Dance

  • Celtic Fair & State Street Stroll

    9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. On Facebook
    You don't have to squint very hard to see the holiday season rapidly approaching, and one of the annual traditions that helps to kick it off is the Celtic Fair & State Street Stroll in Portland. You'll find a range of shopping and entertainment all contained within a couple of city blocks, suitable for strolling. Stops include the Maine Irish Heritage Center, State Street Church, St. Luke's Cathedral, Mercy Hospital and 75 State Street. Along the way, you'll find art, craft items, attic treasures, vintage linens, books, toys, Christmas decorations, jewelry, baked goods and more. And keep an eye out for St. Nick, as he'll be kicking around, too.
    Infografx/Shutterstock.com

  • USM Craft Show

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Costello Sports Complex at University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham, free admission, donations accepted. On Facebook
    Go for it in Gorham when it comes to holiday shopping. The Craft Show features a huge variety of offerings from Maine artisans including jewelry, wood products, knit items, photography, art, gourmet specialty food, pottery, home decor and much more. You'll also find a kids' crafting area and raffles will be happening all day long. Also, leave your parking worries behind because it's free and plentiful all weekend.
    MIKHAIL GRACHIKOV/Shutterstock.com

  • 'A Doll's House, Part 2'

    7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, showing through Nov. 24. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., Camden, $20. $10 for students. everymanrep.org
    Everyman Repertory Theatre presents the first Maine production of Lucas Hnath's play "A Doll's House, Part 2." The story follows the character Nora, who in the last scene of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 play "A Doll's House" decides to leave her husband and children with a door slam and the curtain falling on a shocked audience. "A Doll's House, Part 2" picks up where this story left off, but 15 years later with the return of Nora. Director David Troup says the play explores important and timely issues and that the Ibsen original has been held up as a symbol of women's liberation and equality for over a century. Head to Camden through Nov. 18 and see what happens next.
    Erin Christine Walsh as Emmy. Photo by David Troup

  • 'Die Hard'

    2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. Regal Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $12.50. fathomevents.com
    One of the most unlikely holiday classics is returning to the big screen to mark its 30th anniversary. Buckle up, people, "Die Hard" is back! The film was actually a summer blockbuster in 1988, but it's set at Christmastime and has been unofficially adopted into the holiday music oeuvre. John McClane, famously played by Bruce Willis, has come home for Christmas to "get together and have a few laughs," but all hell breaks loose when he arrives as his estranged wife's office at Nakatomi Plaza in downtown Los Angeles. Long before he was Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films, the late Alan Rickman was super-villain Hans Gruber in the first -and best - Die Hard film. "Die Hard" has stood the test of time and here's a fun chance to see it back in the theater. To quote John McClane, "Welcome to the party, pal!" Additional screenings of "Die Hard" are happening at 7 p.m. at Cinemagic Westbrook and 2 and 7 p.m. at Cinemagic Saco.
    Image courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

  • A Drag Queen Christmas - The Naughty Tour

    8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 14. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $21.50 to $51.50 reserved seating, $151.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
    Want to make sure your holiday season isn't a total drag? Well then we've got just the thing! A Drag Queen Christmas is a star-studded and hilarious holiday show with several contestants from the hit reality show RuPaul's Drag Race. The show will be hosted by Miz Cracker, and the list of queens includes Alyssa, Monet, Farrah, Trinity, Raja, Latrice and Naomi. This leaves us with just one thing to say: You better work!
    Monet photo courtesy of The State Theatre

 

 

 

 

