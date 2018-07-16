Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: July 16, 2018

Celtic Celebration, Portland Trails Scavenger Hunt: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Fish Printing

    3 p.m. Thursday. Portland Public Library, Riverton branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, free. portlandlibrary.com
    Something very fishy is happening on Thursday afternoon at the Riverton branch of the Portland Public Library, and kids and their families are going to love it. As part of the "I ♥ Reading in Portland: All Aboard" series, budding artists will use the traditional Japanese method of Gyotaku to create unique, natured-inspired works of art. Rubber replicas of fish and other sea creatures will be available, and using tempera paints, kids will print designs onto newsprint. Can't make this one? No problem! Head to the Monument Square branch at 10:30 a.m. on July 26, when the program will be repeated.
    Photo courtesy of Portland Public Library

  • Tim Bavington: Rock & Roll Abstraction

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, through Oct. 19. Bob Crewe Gallery, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. free. meca.edu
    When rock and roll collides with art it's usually a win, and such is certainly the case with the Tim Bavington: Rock & Roll Abstraction exhibit in the Bob Crewe Gallery. British-born Las Vegas artist Tim Bavington pairs musical notes with specific color hues to create works of art that represent some of his favorite tunes, mostly from the '60s and '70s. Pieces includes ones based on the music of The Rolling Stones, Cream, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. Other songs and artists represented in the show include Chick Corea's "Secret Agent," "Let My Love Open The Door" by Pete Townsend, "A Kind Of Magic" by Queen and the tracks "Back To Black" and "Addicted" by Amy Winehouse.
    Photo courtesy of the Maine College of Art

  • Maine Celtic Celebration

    4 to 9 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Belfast Waterfront, $10 donation. mainecelticcelebration.com
    Immerse yourself in all things Celtic all weekend long on the Belfast waterfront. The Maine Celtic Celebration celebrates Celtic heritage with music, dancing, workshops, sheepdog herding, piping, games and the all-important beer tent. Live music acts include The Napper Tandies, fiddler Gus LaCasse, the Galley Rats, Belfast Bay Fiddlers, Kelly Girls and Open the Door for Three, among several others, over the course of the festival's three days. Hit the festival on Saturday and catch the Dog Parade at 9:30 a.m. and the fireworks display at 9:20 p.m. On Sunday, you can watch – or participate in – the Highland Heavy Games, which include the traditional Scottish games caber toss, open stone put, heavy weight throw and weight over the bar.
    Photo by Jeff Kirlin

  • Poetry in the Garden

    5:30 p.m. Friday. Longfellow Garden at Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, free. mainehistory.org
    For an enchanting mid-summer's experience, gather in the Longfellow Garden behind the Wadsworth-Longfellow House at the Maine Historical Society for a poetry reading. You'll hear from poets Steve Luttrell, Jefferson Navicky, Annie Seikona and Gary Lawless, and you're invited to share one as well, be it an original work or one you love. Should the weather not cooperate, the reading will be head into the Shettleworth Lecture Hall.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • City At Your Feet: Portland Trails Scavenger Hunt

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Starts at Portland Gear Hub, 155 Washington Ave., Portland, $20, $12 for 15 and under. trails.org/scavenger-hunt
    Put an adventurous spin on your Saturday by partaking in a cross-town scavenger hunt and trail adventure. Portland Trail's City At Your Feet scavenger hunt will have teams competing to solve clues and rack up points at locations all along their trail network. Participants are encouraged to use any means except a car, including their own two feet, bicycles and the bus. Put together a team of two to six (all teams need one person who is at least 21) and get ready to explore Portland in a new and very fun way. All participants will receive a Metro bus pass and a 2018 Sunrise Guide, and top teams will win prizes for even more adventures and activities from businesses, including Bayside Bowl, Portland Paddle and the State Theatre.
    Photo courtesy of Portland Trails

  • New England Metaphysical and Holistic Festival

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive, $10, $15 for two-day pass, under 12 free with adult. nemhofest.com
    Take a drive or maybe hop aboard an astral plane and make your way to Augusta for a festival where you'll find readers, healers, workshops, speakers, musicians, other performers and vendors of the metaphysical and holistic nature. Workshops include "Herbal Tinctures, Oils & Teas," "How to Use Gem Essences" and "The Inner Journey to You," among many others. There will be several readers and healers at the festival, including bone reader Tracy Quadro Arietti, intuitive healer and card reader Paula Krystyna, psychic medium and sound healer Wachian Welch and animal communicator Kathryn Drage. The festival's six speakers include spiritualist medium Warren Bailey and witchcraft and wicca author Raven Grimassi. On the music and performance front, you'll find The Jenna Greene Band and Dark Follies included in a diverse list of entertainers.
    Nikki Zalewski/Shutterstock.com

  • The Spectacular: A Celebration Barn Theater Fundraiser

    7:30 p.m. Saturday Celebration Bath Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $25. celebrationbarn.com
    Celebration Barn Theater is an immersive physical theater center that attracts performers from all over who train and create new works there. The Spectacular event is its annual fundraiser, and it's pulling out all the stops. Special guests include Broadway vet and vaudeville artist Avner the Eccentric and award-winning physical comedienne Hilary Chaplin who performed internationally. You'll also see new work premieres by dancer, mime artist and choreographer Karen Montanaro and physical theater and juggling whiz Fritz Grobe.
    Avner the Eccentric photo courtesy of the Celebration Barn Theater

  • Francis Ellis

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 seated, general admission, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Funnyman and Maine native Francis Ellis is known for his sketches on the satirical sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports. Here's a chance to see him in person with his dark, dry humor in a seated show at Port City Music Hall. An amusing visit to francisellis.com revealed a clever sketch starring Ellis and baseball legend George Brett and a clip with Ellis impersonating rapper Eminem in a hilarious way.
    Photo by Jason Weston

  • 'Rebel Without a Cause'

    8:30 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. portlandsummerfilms.com
    The Portland Summer Film Series continues with a screening of a true mid-'50s classic. James Dean only made three films before being killed in a car crash in 1955 when he was 24 years old. "Giant" and "East of Eden" are two, but the jewel of the trio is "Rebel Without a Cause." With co-stars Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo, "Rebel" tells of three disillusioned teenagers who navigate family problems, social strife and, ultimately, tragedy. Several scenes were famously shot at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles which, to this day, still attracts fans of Dean and the film. Extra credit if you wear blue jeans and a red jacket on Sunday night.
    Stamptastic/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

 

