Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.
She has been obsessed with – and inspired by – music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She’s a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her “Face the Music” column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You’ll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about…music of course.

Posted: January 8, 2018

Burlesque, Ice Bar, Dance Party, ‘Big Lebowski:’ 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Art of Knitting Without Needles

    5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $2 to $5 suggested donation. On Facebook
    If there's one thing we've learned so far this winter it's that you can't have enough warm things. That said, here's a chance to learn how to knit a scarf or blanket without needles. The class will teach you finger- knitting and they'll have a bunch of chunky yarn on hand but also invite you to bring your own stash to share. In just a couple of hours, you'll amaze yourself with your new-found skills.
    Ruslan Kudrin/Shutterstock.com

  • Music Video Portland Awards Show

    7 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $5 in advance, $7 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    For the first time ever, there's an awards show for music videos in Maine. Hot Trash, a Portland-based community music and culture blog proudly presents MVP (Music Video Portland), created in the spirit of the MTV Video Music Awards. You'll see videos from nominees in nine categories, including technical achievement, best hip- hop, best folk/roots and the critic's choice award. Nominees and guests alike will walk the red carpet, and formal wear of the creative persuasion is encouraged. A panel of judges will pick the top three videos in each category and then attendees will vote for their favorites. Who will win the Golden Lobster award? There's only one way to find out: Be there! Nominees include Spose, Ben Shorr, An Overnight Low, Bri Lane and Forget, Forget, among many others.
    Image courtesy of Builder of the House

  • When You Wish Upon A Bra

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Voulez-Vous Cabaret presents a Disney-themed burlesque show with new, never-before-seen numbers. Performers include Marilyn Melons, Dirty Curty and a few others with names too risque to print. In other words, this is not a show for the faint of heart. Have fun!
    Clari Massimiliano/Shutterstock.com

  • 2018 Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge

    5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Samoset Resort, 220 Warrenton St., Rockport. On Facebook
    Nothing says dead of winter quite like an ice bar, and you can see for yourself what happens when Samoset Resort takes 20,000 pounds of crystal clear ice and transforms it into a glacier ice bar and lounge. Specialty handcrafted cocktails will be flowing, as will shots from the ice luge. You'll also nosh on tasty nibbles beneath the stars in an absolute winter wonderland. Dress accordingly (read: layers) and get ready to chill out — literally. Can't make it this weekend? No problem! The Samoset is hosting the ice bar and lounge next weekend too.
    Y Photo Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Dear Elizabeth' Staged Reading

    7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $17. portlandstage.org
    Catch a staged reading of Sarah Ruhl's "Dear Elizabeth" featuring a rotating cast of Portland Stage affiliate artists. The play is based on the correspondence from 1947 to 1977 between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. Over the course of three decades, they exchanged more than 400 letters that covered topics from writing their poems to travel, illness, their romantic relationship and how fond they were of one another. Ruhl became enamored with these missives and turned the exchange into a stage play that brings to life the friendship of two writers who seldom were in the same country.
    Photomontage/Shutterstock.com

  • Farmhouse Friday

    9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, no cover. On Facebook
    In what's already been a bitterly cold winter, here's a guaranteed way to warm up. Head over to Oxbow Blending & Bottling and spend the night dancing to jams spun by DJs Gauthier and Mark Griffiths. Work up a sweat, then cool down with an Oxbow brew. And repeat!
    Astarot/Shutterstock.com


  • 'The Big Lebowski'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $5, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Can you believe "The Big Lebowski" is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year? The screening of the Coen Brothers cult film will begin with a trivia contest and then a costume contest, so be sure come dressed as your favorite character. The film starts at 8:45 and stars Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, John Goodman, John Turturro and Steve Buscemi. Expect to see a lot of bathrobes and White Russians, and remember: "Careful man, there's a beverage here!"
    Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

  • New York Night Train Soul Clap & Dance-Off

    9 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8, all ages. space538.org
    DJ Jonathan Toubin is inviting you to his booty-shaking soul party. You'll be busting moves all night to original '60s soul, funk, R&B and rock-and-roll 45s from Toubin's famous collection. Come ready to have fun but also to compete because the dance-off winner will boogie away with a hundred bucks. Teal Child and Precious Child will warm you up with deep, cosmic jams, then it's Toubin time in the city. Rolling Stone calls him "the most-liked man in the soul music scene," so there's an excellent chance you're going to have a memorable night.
    Stuart Fuidge/Shutterstock.com

  • Cross-Country Skiing

    8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day (weather permitting). Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $18, $12 after 1 p.m, $13, $9 after 1 p.m. for youth and seniors. pinelandfarms.org
    Pineland Farms is home to more than 5,000 acres of gorgeous woodlands and fields that are always open to the public. Part of that is 30 kilometers of professionally designed, well-groomed trails that are ideal for cross-country skiing. So bundle up, grab your skis (or rent them for a fee) and make your way to New Gloucester. When you've gotten your fill of the outdoors, repair to the market for hot cocoa and baked goodies among many other offerings.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

 

 

