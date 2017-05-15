Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: May 15, 2017

Burlesque, Baby Goat Day, All Roads Music Festival: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Embellishments in Victorian Fashion Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco, $5. sacomuseum.org Travel back to Victorian times by way of a fashion exhibition that showcases sumptuous fabrics, vibrant colors and textures and all sorts of elaborate trim. Nineteenth-century designers had a very specific way of thinking about beauty and their work had a huge impact on both art and design. "Embellishments in Victorian Fashion" features 50 garments from five institutions in Maine and New Hampshire.Photo courtesy of the Saco Museum

    Embellishments in Victorian Fashion

    Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco, $5. sacomuseum.org
    Travel back to Victorian times by way of a fashion exhibition that showcases sumptuous fabrics, vibrant colors and textures and all sorts of elaborate trim. Nineteenth-century designers had a very specific way of thinking about beauty and their work had a huge impact on both art and design. "Embellishments in Victorian Fashion" features 50 garments from five institutions in Maine and New Hampshire.
    Photo courtesy of the Saco Museum

  • Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wassamki Springs Campground, 56 Saco St., Scarborough, $5 per carload. yorkcountykennelclub.org The dogs days of summer are coming early this year with the eighth annual Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show. It's four days of wagging tails at this AKC All Breed dog show and obedience and rally trials, hosted by the York County Kennel Club and Vacationland Dog Club. Expect to see hundreds of dogs showing off their mad skills, and each day ends with a best-in-show winner. There's even a beginner competition for 4- to 6-month old puppies. That's right — puppies.Melounix/Shutterstock.com

    Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show

    8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Wassamki Springs Campground, 56 Saco St., Scarborough, $5 per carload. yorkcountykennelclub.org
    The dogs days of summer are coming early this year with the eighth annual Southern Maine Coastal Classic Dog Show. It's four days of wagging tails at this AKC All Breed dog show and obedience and rally trials, hosted by the York County Kennel Club and Vacationland Dog Club. Expect to see hundreds of dogs showing off their mad skills, and each day ends with a best-in-show winner. There's even a beginner competition for 4- to 6-month old puppies. That's right — puppies.
    Melounix/Shutterstock.com

  • SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque 9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $35, reserved seating, 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com They're in the midst of a country-crossing, 60-date tour that includes a scintillating stop in Portland. SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a sexy, fun and highly-choreographed burlesque show that includes homages to "Star Wars," "Stranger Things, "Orange is the New Black," "Donnie Darko" and "A Clockwork Orange" and tributes to Prince and David Bowie.Photo courtesy of SuicideGirls Burlesque

    SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque

    9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $35, reserved seating, 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com
    They're in the midst of a country-crossing, 60-date tour that includes a scintillating stop in Portland. SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a sexy, fun and highly-choreographed burlesque show that includes homages to "Star Wars," "Stranger Things, "Orange is the New Black," "Donnie Darko" and "A Clockwork Orange" and tributes to Prince and David Bowie.
    Photo courtesy of SuicideGirls Burlesque

  • Passport to the World 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point, Portland, $50. kitetails.org Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine invites you to its annual auction gala where you'll eat and drink delectable local fare while bidding on sensational auction items. Auctioneer John Bottero of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will be running the auction. Signature cocktails will be crafted by Stroudwater Distillery, wine will come from Pine Street Trading, beer will come from Allagash and the Maine Beer Company, sparkling water will be from Spindrift and coffee and desserts will be provided by Coffee By Design, Bam Bam Bakery, Bernie's Foreside, Piccolo and The Cookie Jar, and some of Portland's finest food trucks will be on site. In other words, this all sounds delicious! Auction items include a Sea Dogs Sky Box for 22 guests, an in-home wine tasting from Wine Wise, tickets to see U2 at Gillette Stadium in June and a 40-person block party from the Mainely Burgers food truck, among many other tempting offerings.Maxx-Studio Shutterstock.com

    Passport to the World

    6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point, Portland, $50. kitetails.org
    Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine invites you to its annual auction gala where you'll eat and drink delectable local fare while bidding on sensational auction items. Auctioneer John Bottero of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will be running the auction. Signature cocktails will be crafted by Stroudwater Distillery, wine will come from Pine Street Trading, beer will come from Allagash and the Maine Beer Company, sparkling water will be from Spindrift and coffee and desserts will be provided by Coffee By Design, Bam Bam Bakery, Bernie's Foreside, Piccolo and The Cookie Jar, and some of Portland's finest food trucks will be on site. In other words, this all sounds delicious! Auction items include a Sea Dogs Sky Box for 22 guests, an in-home wine tasting from Wine Wise, tickets to see U2 at Gillette Stadium in June and a 40-person block party from the Mainely Burgers food truck, among many other tempting offerings.
    Maxx-Studio Shutterstock.com

  • 'Steel Magnolias' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 27. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org Bring a hankie to dry your laughter- and sadness-induced tears when you see Robert Harling's Southern dramatic comedy, "Steel Magnolias." Set in a beauty parlor in northwest Louisiana, the play centers on the lives of six women as they prepare for the wedding of Shelby. Over the course of three years, these friends will go through a lot together, and you'll experience a tapestry of emotions as they squabble, support one other and ultimately embrace the power of love and friendship.Photo courtesy of City Theater

    'Steel Magnolias'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 27. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
    Bring a hankie to dry your laughter- and sadness-induced tears when you see Robert Harling's Southern dramatic comedy, "Steel Magnolias." Set in a beauty parlor in northwest Louisiana, the play centers on the lives of six women as they prepare for the wedding of Shelby. Over the course of three years, these friends will go through a lot together, and you'll experience a tapestry of emotions as they squabble, support one other and ultimately embrace the power of love and friendship.
    Photo courtesy of City Theater

  • Baby Goat Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Blue Seal Feeds, 43 Main St., Windham, free. Facebook Here are three magic words that we love to say about this time every year: Baby Goat Day! Feather and Scale Farm will be bringing a posse of Nigerian dwarf goats to Blue Seal Feeds in Windham for four magical hours of cuddling joy. Yes, you can take goat selfies. Yes, you can pet them and tell them you love them and, no, you won't be able to handle how cute they are. Don't say we didn't warn you.Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Baby Goat Day

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Blue Seal Feeds, 43 Main St., Windham, free. Facebook
    Here are three magic words that we love to say about this time every year: Baby Goat Day! Feather and Scale Farm will be bringing a posse of Nigerian dwarf goats to Blue Seal Feeds in Windham for four magical hours of cuddling joy. Yes, you can take goat selfies. Yes, you can pet them and tell them you love them and, no, you won't be able to handle how cute they are. Don't say we didn't warn you.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • All Roads Music Festival 1 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belfast, $25, $35 VIP. allroadsmusicfest.org Local music fans, this is the day you've been waiting for because All Roads Music Festival has a to-die-for lineup of Maine acts along with Boston's The Ballroom Thieves. Music kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until the wee hours at several downtown Belfast spots, including American Legion Hall, The Colonial Theatre and Waterfall Arts. The list of performers is downright dazzling and it includes Kenya Hall, Weakened Friends, Paranoid Social Club, Spose, David Mallett, The Mallett Brothers Band, When Particles Collide, Chris Ross and the North and many others. Plus, Belfast is charming, gorgeous and right on the ocean.SPOSE photo by Andrew Foster

    All Roads Music Festival

    1 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belfast, $25, $35 VIP. allroadsmusicfest.org
    Local music fans, this is the day you've been waiting for because All Roads Music Festival has a to-die-for lineup of Maine acts along with Boston's The Ballroom Thieves. Music kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until the wee hours at several downtown Belfast spots, including American Legion Hall, The Colonial Theatre and Waterfall Arts. The list of performers is downright dazzling and it includes Kenya Hall, Weakened Friends, Paranoid Social Club, Spose, David Mallett, The Mallett Brothers Band, When Particles Collide, Chris Ross and the North and many others. Plus, Belfast is charming, gorgeous and right on the ocean.
    SPOSE photo by Andrew Foster

  • 'Hansel and Gretel' 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Orion Performing Arts Center, 6 Republic Ave., Topsham, $12, $10 for children and seniors. theballetschool.com Follow the breadcrumbs to Topsham for a performance of "Hansel and Gretel" presented by Elizabeth Drucker's Ballet School. Drucker, formerly of the New York City Ballet, directs and joins more than 100 classically trained ballet students in the original production that features artwork and scenery by Mainers Susan Mills and John Urquhart and music from 19th- and 20th-century composers.Photo by Erin Little

    'Hansel and Gretel'

    3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Orion Performing Arts Center, 6 Republic Ave., Topsham, $12, $10 for children and seniors. theballetschool.com
    Follow the breadcrumbs to Topsham for a performance of "Hansel and Gretel" presented by Elizabeth Drucker's Ballet School. Drucker, formerly of the New York City Ballet, directs and joins more than 100 classically trained ballet students in the original production that features artwork and scenery by Mainers Susan Mills and John Urquhart and music from 19th- and 20th-century composers.
    Photo by Erin Little

  • Dances with Horses 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, 10 Lilac Drive, Windham, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 kids 5 to 10 years old, free under 5. ridingtothetop.org Spend your Sunday afternoon horsing around in Windham. Dances with Horses features riding demonstrations by pros in several disciplines including dressage, carriage driving and side saddle, and you can bid on horse-themed items during the silent auction. Proceeds benefit the riders, horses and programs at Riding To The Top, whose mission is helping people with disabilities reach their highest potential through the healing power of horses.Shyntartanya/Shutterstock.com

    Dances with Horses

    1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, 10 Lilac Drive, Windham, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 kids 5 to 10 years old, free under 5. ridingtothetop.org
    Spend your Sunday afternoon horsing around in Windham. Dances with Horses features riding demonstrations by pros in several disciplines including dressage, carriage driving and side saddle, and you can bid on horse-themed items during the silent auction. Proceeds benefit the riders, horses and programs at Riding To The Top, whose mission is helping people with disabilities reach their highest potential through the healing power of horses.
    Shyntartanya/Shutterstock.com

