Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: May 14, 2018

Bug Light Kite Festival, Maine Roller Derby: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Poetry Night

    7 p.m. Thursday. Quill Books & Beverage, 1 Westbrook Common, Westbrook. On Facebook
    Sit back and listen to the poetry of Cassandra de Alba and Alice Radin who will both be on reading some of their selections. De Alba's works have appeared in the Tinderbox Poetry Journal and the Smoking Glue Gun site, among other spots, and she's a host at the Boston Poetry Slam. Radin's been a poet since a very early age and has three degrees in comparative literature. She's also a regular at the first Wednesday of the month Portsmouth Hoot poetry event.
    Christitzeimaging.com/Shutterstock.com

  • NSquared Dance

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland Ballet Studio Theatre, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. nsquareddance.com/events
    You'll see seven solo works, two new group works and one world premiere, if you hit one of the NSquared Dance performances this weekend. The company is gearing up to represent the USA in the New Dance for Asia Festival in South Korea in August and will be previewing its new creation before it's seen by international audiences. NSquared is out of New York City, founded in 2014, and specializes in narrative-driven works.
    Photo by Noel Valero

  • Gina Yashere

    8 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $23 at the door. space538.org
    Catch a red-hot British stand-up comedian who is a correspondent for The Daily Show and whose comedy special was released in March on Netflix as part of "The Standups" series. Gina Yashere was born to Nigerian parents and was born and raised in London. She's called the U.S. home for more than a decade and has been performing comedy for more than 20 years. Comic and writer Kate Ghiloni will open the show, so we watched one of her clips and laughed our tushes off. We suggest jumping on tickets immediately.
    Photo courtesy of The Space Gallery

  • Mad Science of Maine Open House

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Mad Science of Maine, 105 Main St., South Portland, free. On Facebook
    To get yourself in the mood, we suggest listening to the '80s classic "She Blinded Me With Science" by Thomas Dolby. Then gather the kids and head to the Mad Science of Maine open house. The joint will be hopping with hands-on science booths, interactive shows, music, magicians, outdoor games and, yes, ladies and gentlemen, even a bouncy house. Science sure is fun!
    Mat Hayward/Shutterstock.com

  • Beerfest on the Beach

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Old Orchard Beach Pier, 2 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach. On Facebook
    Gather beer fans, one and all, on the Old Orchard Beach pier for this year's Beerfest on the Beach. You'll sample local and national beers from more than 30 microbreweries, and you'll be right on the ocean while you're doing this. You'll also have easy access to Pier Fries, and there will be plenty of live music. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this festival. All the more reason to veer towards The Pier.
    Staff photo by Amelia Kunhardt

  • Bug Light Kite Festival

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Bug Light Park, South Portland, free. On Facebook
    Hey you, go fly a kite! For real. You'll see everything from simple store-bought kites to intricate custom ones at this gathering for kite aficionados. Come fly one or just bring a picnic lunch and long for your childhood as you look at the sky. South Portland Historical Society's museum gift shop will be open and kite-flying experts will be on hand for tips and workshops. Food and drinks will be available and Bug Light will be open for tours. You'll also hear music from the Maine Marimba Ensemble from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Bike to the Breweries

    1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Portland Encyclepedia, 6 Commercial St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    Bike to the Breweries is as fun as it sounds. You'll hop on your bicycle with a posse of like-minded locals and follow the Portland Beer Map route making several stops at local breweries. You have to buy your own beer at each stop, but the event itself is free. Donations will be collected for World Bicycle Relief, which mobilizes people in developing countries through access to education, healthcare and economic opportunity by providing them bicycles. If you don't own a bike, just bring $10, which will be donated, and you can rent one. Staffers from Summer Feet Cycling will lead the way and offer mechanical and logistical support. Ride, stop, sit and sip. Sounds like a pretty perfect Saturday afternoon.
    S.Bachstroem/Shutterstock.com

  • I Love the '90s Bash

    4 p.m. Saturday. Brian Boru Public House, 57 Center St., Portland, $14 to $20, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    Time to bust out that fanny pack you've held onto all these years. Same goes for the overalls and flannel shirts. The dream of the '90s is alive and well, at least it will be during Saturday's I Love the 90s Bash. The party is a bar crawl that stops at Brian Boru, Bonfire Country Bar, The Drink Exchange and Fore Play Sports Pub. Each spot will have drink specials and will be spinning plenty of '90s jams. We're hoping to hear some Spice Girls, Nirvana, Backstreet Boys and definitely TLC. They can skip the Hootie, but we're also open to some Jewel, En Vogue and Cranberries. Your first stop will be Brian Boru, where you'll receive your 16-ounce color-changing I Love the 90s stadium cup, slap bracelet and wrist band. And one last thing, keep the change ya filthy animal because life is like a box of chocolates, and you can't handle the truth.
    Spice Girls photo by Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Roller Derby Double Header

    5 p.m. Saturday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave. Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $5 for 11 to 15, under 11 free. mainerollerderby.com
    Double your pleasure with a fast-paced night of four-wheeled athleticism that will have you cheering your heart out and learning terms like "lead jammer," "hip whip" and "cutting the track." The doubleheader kicks off with Maine Roller Derby's Port Authorities battling against The SufferJets of Ithaca. Halftime entertainment will feature a performance by local Taiko drummers. Next up, it's the fellas with Casco Bay Roller Derby facing Flour City Fear Men's Roller Derby out of Rochester, New York. And when all is said in done, if you've still got gas in the tank, head to the after party at The Porthole.
    Eduard Radu/Shutterstock.com

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.