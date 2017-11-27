Posted: November 27, 2017
Broadway at Good Theater, holiday festivities and ‘Always, Patsy Cline:” 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Very Merry Falmouth
Thursday through Saturday. Various locations, Falmouth. shopfalmouthme.com
The Town of Falmouth and the Falmouth-Cumberland Community Chamber of Commerce think their town is pretty
great —and they're right. Very Merry Falmouth kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the 31st annual Falmouth
Community tree lighting in Village Park. Friday night includes the Falmouth300 kick-off fireworks and the Very
Merry Mix and Mingle. On Saturday, there's an ugly sweater 5K and a Merry Mile fun run, free holiday movie
screenings at Flagship Cinemas, free horse-drawn wagon rides and the Hot-in-a-Pot cook-off. So fa-la-la-la-la-la
your way to Falmouth. Also, be on the lookout for Santa. He won't be in a sleigh; he'll be zipping around Route 1
on a Segway on Saturday.
Solarus/Shutterstock.com
Broadway at Good Theater
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress
St., Portland, $35 to $45. goodtheater.com
They say the neon lights are bright on Munjoy Hill. OK, that might not be entirely true, but what is true
is that it's time for the annual Broadway at Good Theater concerts, starring a pair of true Broadway luminaries.
This year's performers are Eric Kunze and Kathy Voytko. Kunze had his Broadway debut as Marius in "Les Miserables"
and has also been in "Miss Saigon" and "Damn Yankees" with Jerry Lewis. At present, he's playing Prince Eric in the
national tour of "The Little Mermaid." Yoytko was seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning "A Gentleman's Guide
to Love and Murder." Other credits include "Tuck Everlasting," "Next to Normal,=" and "The Pirate Queen." She also
played Eva Peron in the last national tour of "Evita" and was Christine on the national tour of "The Phantom of the
Opera." Between the two of these accomplished players, you'll hear songs like "Maria" from "West Side Story," "A
Man Doesn't Know" from "Damn Yankees" and "Hello Young Lovers" from "The King and I," among other tunes. This
year's special guest is Daniel Patrick Smith who will be singing tunes from "The Music Man" and "Pipe Dream." The
show is rounded out with local cast members Glenn Anderson, Marissa Brown, Hannah Daly, Madeline Fitzgerald, Jim
Gaddis, Laura Houck, John Lanham, Steve Leighton, Conor Riordan Martin, Lynne McGhee, Jen Means, Halim Moldaver and
Shannon Thurston.
Allen.G/Shutterstock.com
Golden Chariot Ride & Cocktail Party
5 p.m. Friday and Dec. 8. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $25. trolleymuseum.org
Santa may drive a sleigh, but what he doesn't have is a golden chariot. You can, however, ride on one at
the Seashore Trolley Museum during its annual evenings of holiday cheer. You'll ride the open air Golden Chariot
trolley during which someone surely will start a round of Christmas Carols as you head into the woods and back
during a wondrous, open-air ride. Tickets include two signature cocktails, beer or wine and appetizers. And
speaking of those signature cocktails, this year's offerings are the Yo-Ho-Ho-Ho, a chilled, rum-based drink, and
the Naughty but Nice, made with hot cider and bourbon. Cheers indeed!
Photo courtesy of Seashore Trolley
Museum
Copper Beech Tree Lighting
5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
It's a Portland winter tradition, so gather 'round the old Copper Beach Tree on the grounds of the Portland
Museum of Art for the annual lighting. Portland's Poet Laureate Gibson Fay-LeBlanc will share meditative poems, and
The Marshmallow Cart will serve up street-side s'mores. Then the glorious moment will come where a switch is
flicked and the 100-year-old copper beach tree comes to life.
Photo courtesy of the Portland Museum of
Art
'Always, Patsy Cline'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 7, 8 & 9. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $22 in
advance, $25 day of show. sacorivertheatre.org
You'd be crazy to miss this show about a many year friendship between singer Patsy Cline and her pen pal,
fan and confidant, Louise Segar. You'll fall to pieces with happiness, sorrow and all the emotions that come with
the life story of country legend Cline, from her breakthrough on live radio to fame at the Grand Ole Opry. "Always,
Patsy Cline" features 27 hits including "Crazy, " Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Sweet Dreams."
The show stars Jennifer Porter and Molly Bryant Roberts along with a live band. Don't stop to see a weepin' willow,
make a beeline for Bar Mills for a wonderful show.
Photo courtesy of The Originals
17th annual Westbrook Festival of Trees
8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Other viewings run through Dec. 9. Westbrook-Warren
Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook, free, donations accepted for local charities. westbrookfestivaloftrees.com
Come feast your eyes on 50 gorgeously and creatively decorated trees created by local businesses and
nonprofit organizations. You'll also see Paul Corbett's model train display and a crèche and village scene.
Depending on when you visit, lunch and dinner will be available for purchase and there's a breakfast with Santa on
Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Evgeniya Smolyaninova/Shutterstock.com
Shaker Christmas Fair
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com
Shake a tail feather up to Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village for its annual Shaker Christmas Fair. It's a
nostalgic holiday tradition that takes place at America's only active Shaker community. Entry is free but bring
some loot for Shaker baked goods, including Sister Frances' famous fruitcakes, culinary herbs and herbal teas,
pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, Shaker pancake mix, wooden ware, furniture, antiques, baskets, knit goods,
toys, ornaments, fresh-cut Maine Christmas trees and wreaths, homemade doughnuts, hot cider and more. White
Elephant room proceeds benefit local food pantries. You can also grab a tasty lunch plate while you're
there.
Photo courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village
Maine Nordmenn Julefest
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Rochambeau Club, 329 South St., Biddeford, $15, under 10 free. mainenordmenn.com
It's Julefest time in Biddeford! The Norwegian celebration includes singing and dancing around the juletre
(Christmas tree) with Warren Johnson on the accordion, the St. Lucia Pageant, a silent auction, music, handmade
crafts and kids' activities. Keep an eye out for the Scandinavian Julenisse. He's the legendary Christmas household
spirit who doesn't use a chimney, but rather the front door to deliver presents.
Stale
Edstrom/Shutterstock.com
'The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale'
7 p.m. Saturday. Strom Auditorium, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport, $15 in advance, $17 at the door. kineticenergyalive.com
Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions presents a show written, choreographed and directed by owner Kea
Tesseyman. "The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale," is an original adaptation of the Disney classic. Tesseyman's version
adds an unexpected twist, and the dancers blend several styles of movement, music and format in their retelling.
Tesseyman first heard "The Lion King" Broadway soundtrack when she was 9 years old and has been struck by it ever
since. From exploring the concept of the underdog becoming hero to what it's like to overcome huge odds and how
important it is to honor the earth, her fascination is finally coming to life on the stage. Tesseyman was also
struck by the character of Scar and long wondered what made him so hateful while also wondering if King Mufasa was
always so honorable. These themes and others will all be explored in a compelling, one-of-a-kind
performance.
Image courtesy of Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions