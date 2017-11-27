Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: November 27, 2017

Broadway at Good Theater, holiday festivities and ‘Always, Patsy Cline:” 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Very Merry Falmouth Thursday through Saturday. Various locations, Falmouth. shopfalmouthme.com The Town of Falmouth and the Falmouth-Cumberland Community Chamber of Commerce think their town is pretty great —and they're right. Very Merry Falmouth kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the 31st annual Falmouth Community tree lighting in Village Park. Friday night includes the Falmouth300 kick-off fireworks and the Very Merry Mix and Mingle. On Saturday, there's an ugly sweater 5K and a Merry Mile fun run, free holiday movie screenings at Flagship Cinemas, free horse-drawn wagon rides and the Hot-in-a-Pot cook-off. So fa-la-la-la-la-la your way to Falmouth. Also, be on the lookout for Santa. He won't be in a sleigh; he'll be zipping around Route 1 on a Segway on Saturday.Solarus/Shutterstock.com

    Very Merry Falmouth

    Thursday through Saturday. Various locations, Falmouth. shopfalmouthme.com
    The Town of Falmouth and the Falmouth-Cumberland Community Chamber of Commerce think their town is pretty great —and they're right. Very Merry Falmouth kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the 31st annual Falmouth Community tree lighting in Village Park. Friday night includes the Falmouth300 kick-off fireworks and the Very Merry Mix and Mingle. On Saturday, there's an ugly sweater 5K and a Merry Mile fun run, free holiday movie screenings at Flagship Cinemas, free horse-drawn wagon rides and the Hot-in-a-Pot cook-off. So fa-la-la-la-la-la your way to Falmouth. Also, be on the lookout for Santa. He won't be in a sleigh; he'll be zipping around Route 1 on a Segway on Saturday.
    Solarus/Shutterstock.com

  • Broadway at Good Theater 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $45. goodtheater.com They say the neon lights are bright on Munjoy Hill. OK, that might not be entirely true, but what is true is that it's time for the annual Broadway at Good Theater concerts, starring a pair of true Broadway luminaries. This year's performers are Eric Kunze and Kathy Voytko. Kunze had his Broadway debut as Marius in "Les Miserables" and has also been in "Miss Saigon" and "Damn Yankees" with Jerry Lewis. At present, he's playing Prince Eric in the national tour of "The Little Mermaid." Yoytko was seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." Other credits include "Tuck Everlasting," "Next to Normal,=" and "The Pirate Queen." She also played Eva Peron in the last national tour of "Evita" and was Christine on the national tour of "The Phantom of the Opera." Between the two of these accomplished players, you'll hear songs like "Maria" from "West Side Story," "A Man Doesn't Know" from "Damn Yankees" and "Hello Young Lovers" from "The King and I," among other tunes. This year's special guest is Daniel Patrick Smith who will be singing tunes from "The Music Man" and "Pipe Dream." The show is rounded out with local cast members Glenn Anderson, Marissa Brown, Hannah Daly, Madeline Fitzgerald, Jim Gaddis, Laura Houck, John Lanham, Steve Leighton, Conor Riordan Martin, Lynne McGhee, Jen Means, Halim Moldaver and Shannon Thurston.Allen.G/Shutterstock.com

    Broadway at Good Theater

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $45. goodtheater.com
    They say the neon lights are bright on Munjoy Hill. OK, that might not be entirely true, but what is true is that it's time for the annual Broadway at Good Theater concerts, starring a pair of true Broadway luminaries. This year's performers are Eric Kunze and Kathy Voytko. Kunze had his Broadway debut as Marius in "Les Miserables" and has also been in "Miss Saigon" and "Damn Yankees" with Jerry Lewis. At present, he's playing Prince Eric in the national tour of "The Little Mermaid." Yoytko was seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." Other credits include "Tuck Everlasting," "Next to Normal,=" and "The Pirate Queen." She also played Eva Peron in the last national tour of "Evita" and was Christine on the national tour of "The Phantom of the Opera." Between the two of these accomplished players, you'll hear songs like "Maria" from "West Side Story," "A Man Doesn't Know" from "Damn Yankees" and "Hello Young Lovers" from "The King and I," among other tunes. This year's special guest is Daniel Patrick Smith who will be singing tunes from "The Music Man" and "Pipe Dream." The show is rounded out with local cast members Glenn Anderson, Marissa Brown, Hannah Daly, Madeline Fitzgerald, Jim Gaddis, Laura Houck, John Lanham, Steve Leighton, Conor Riordan Martin, Lynne McGhee, Jen Means, Halim Moldaver and Shannon Thurston.
    Allen.G/Shutterstock.com

  • Golden Chariot Ride & Cocktail Party 5 p.m. Friday and Dec. 8. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $25. trolleymuseum.org Santa may drive a sleigh, but what he doesn't have is a golden chariot. You can, however, ride on one at the Seashore Trolley Museum during its annual evenings of holiday cheer. You'll ride the open air Golden Chariot trolley during which someone surely will start a round of Christmas Carols as you head into the woods and back during a wondrous, open-air ride. Tickets include two signature cocktails, beer or wine and appetizers. And speaking of those signature cocktails, this year's offerings are the Yo-Ho-Ho-Ho, a chilled, rum-based drink, and the Naughty but Nice, made with hot cider and bourbon. Cheers indeed!Photo courtesy of Seashore Trolley Museum

    Golden Chariot Ride & Cocktail Party

    5 p.m. Friday and Dec. 8. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $25. trolleymuseum.org
    Santa may drive a sleigh, but what he doesn't have is a golden chariot. You can, however, ride on one at the Seashore Trolley Museum during its annual evenings of holiday cheer. You'll ride the open air Golden Chariot trolley during which someone surely will start a round of Christmas Carols as you head into the woods and back during a wondrous, open-air ride. Tickets include two signature cocktails, beer or wine and appetizers. And speaking of those signature cocktails, this year's offerings are the Yo-Ho-Ho-Ho, a chilled, rum-based drink, and the Naughty but Nice, made with hot cider and bourbon. Cheers indeed!
    Photo courtesy of Seashore Trolley Museum

  • Copper Beech Tree Lighting 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org It's a Portland winter tradition, so gather 'round the old Copper Beach Tree on the grounds of the Portland Museum of Art for the annual lighting. Portland's Poet Laureate Gibson Fay-LeBlanc will share meditative poems, and The Marshmallow Cart will serve up street-side s'mores. Then the glorious moment will come where a switch is flicked and the 100-year-old copper beach tree comes to life.Photo courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art

    Copper Beech Tree Lighting

    5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
    It's a Portland winter tradition, so gather 'round the old Copper Beach Tree on the grounds of the Portland Museum of Art for the annual lighting. Portland's Poet Laureate Gibson Fay-LeBlanc will share meditative poems, and The Marshmallow Cart will serve up street-side s'mores. Then the glorious moment will come where a switch is flicked and the 100-year-old copper beach tree comes to life.
    Photo courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art

  • 'Always, Patsy Cline' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 7, 8 & 9. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. sacorivertheatre.org You'd be crazy to miss this show about a many year friendship between singer Patsy Cline and her pen pal, fan and confidant, Louise Segar. You'll fall to pieces with happiness, sorrow and all the emotions that come with the life story of country legend Cline, from her breakthrough on live radio to fame at the Grand Ole Opry. "Always, Patsy Cline" features 27 hits including "Crazy, " Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Sweet Dreams." The show stars Jennifer Porter and Molly Bryant Roberts along with a live band. Don't stop to see a weepin' willow, make a beeline for Bar Mills for a wonderful show.Photo courtesy of The Originals

    'Always, Patsy Cline'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 7, 8 & 9. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. sacorivertheatre.org
    You'd be crazy to miss this show about a many year friendship between singer Patsy Cline and her pen pal, fan and confidant, Louise Segar. You'll fall to pieces with happiness, sorrow and all the emotions that come with the life story of country legend Cline, from her breakthrough on live radio to fame at the Grand Ole Opry. "Always, Patsy Cline" features 27 hits including "Crazy, " Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Sweet Dreams." The show stars Jennifer Porter and Molly Bryant Roberts along with a live band. Don't stop to see a weepin' willow, make a beeline for Bar Mills for a wonderful show.
    Photo courtesy of The Originals

  • 17th annual Westbrook Festival of Trees 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Other viewings run through Dec. 9. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook, free, donations accepted for local charities. westbrookfestivaloftrees.com Come feast your eyes on 50 gorgeously and creatively decorated trees created by local businesses and nonprofit organizations. You'll also see Paul Corbett's model train display and a crèche and village scene. Depending on when you visit, lunch and dinner will be available for purchase and there's a breakfast with Santa on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.Evgeniya Smolyaninova/Shutterstock.com

    17th annual Westbrook Festival of Trees

    8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Other viewings run through Dec. 9. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook, free, donations accepted for local charities. westbrookfestivaloftrees.com
    Come feast your eyes on 50 gorgeously and creatively decorated trees created by local businesses and nonprofit organizations. You'll also see Paul Corbett's model train display and a crèche and village scene. Depending on when you visit, lunch and dinner will be available for purchase and there's a breakfast with Santa on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
    Evgeniya Smolyaninova/Shutterstock.com

  • Shaker Christmas Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com Shake a tail feather up to Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village for its annual Shaker Christmas Fair. It's a nostalgic holiday tradition that takes place at America's only active Shaker community. Entry is free but bring some loot for Shaker baked goods, including Sister Frances' famous fruitcakes, culinary herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, Shaker pancake mix, wooden ware, furniture, antiques, baskets, knit goods, toys, ornaments, fresh-cut Maine Christmas trees and wreaths, homemade doughnuts, hot cider and more. White Elephant room proceeds benefit local food pantries. You can also grab a tasty lunch plate while you're there.Photo courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village

    Shaker Christmas Fair

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com
    Shake a tail feather up to Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village for its annual Shaker Christmas Fair. It's a nostalgic holiday tradition that takes place at America's only active Shaker community. Entry is free but bring some loot for Shaker baked goods, including Sister Frances' famous fruitcakes, culinary herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, Shaker pancake mix, wooden ware, furniture, antiques, baskets, knit goods, toys, ornaments, fresh-cut Maine Christmas trees and wreaths, homemade doughnuts, hot cider and more. White Elephant room proceeds benefit local food pantries. You can also grab a tasty lunch plate while you're there.
    Photo courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village

  • Maine Nordmenn Julefest Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Rochambeau Club, 329 South St., Biddeford, $15, under 10 free. mainenordmenn.com It's Julefest time in Biddeford! The Norwegian celebration includes singing and dancing around the juletre (Christmas tree) with Warren Johnson on the accordion, the St. Lucia Pageant, a silent auction, music, handmade crafts and kids' activities. Keep an eye out for the Scandinavian Julenisse. He's the legendary Christmas household spirit who doesn't use a chimney, but rather the front door to deliver presents.Stale Edstrom/Shutterstock.com

    Maine Nordmenn Julefest

    Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Rochambeau Club, 329 South St., Biddeford, $15, under 10 free. mainenordmenn.com It's Julefest time in Biddeford! The Norwegian celebration includes singing and dancing around the juletre (Christmas tree) with Warren Johnson on the accordion, the St. Lucia Pageant, a silent auction, music, handmade crafts and kids' activities. Keep an eye out for the Scandinavian Julenisse. He's the legendary Christmas household spirit who doesn't use a chimney, but rather the front door to deliver presents.
    Stale Edstrom/Shutterstock.com

  • 'The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale' 7 p.m. Saturday. Strom Auditorium, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport, $15 in advance, $17 at the door. kineticenergyalive.com Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions presents a show written, choreographed and directed by owner Kea Tesseyman. "The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale," is an original adaptation of the Disney classic. Tesseyman's version adds an unexpected twist, and the dancers blend several styles of movement, music and format in their retelling. Tesseyman first heard "The Lion King" Broadway soundtrack when she was 9 years old and has been struck by it ever since. From exploring the concept of the underdog becoming hero to what it's like to overcome huge odds and how important it is to honor the earth, her fascination is finally coming to life on the stage. Tesseyman was also struck by the character of Scar and long wondered what made him so hateful while also wondering if King Mufasa was always so honorable. These themes and others will all be explored in a compelling, one-of-a-kind performance.Image courtesy of Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions

    'The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale'

    7 p.m. Saturday. Strom Auditorium, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport, $15 in advance, $17 at the door. kineticenergyalive.com
    Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions presents a show written, choreographed and directed by owner Kea Tesseyman. "The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale," is an original adaptation of the Disney classic. Tesseyman's version adds an unexpected twist, and the dancers blend several styles of movement, music and format in their retelling. Tesseyman first heard "The Lion King" Broadway soundtrack when she was 9 years old and has been struck by it ever since. From exploring the concept of the underdog becoming hero to what it's like to overcome huge odds and how important it is to honor the earth, her fascination is finally coming to life on the stage. Tesseyman was also struck by the character of Scar and long wondered what made him so hateful while also wondering if King Mufasa was always so honorable. These themes and others will all be explored in a compelling, one-of-a-kind performance.
    Image courtesy of Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions

Very Merry Falmouth Thursday through Saturday. Various locations, Falmouth. shopfalmouthme.com The Town of Falmouth and the Falmouth-Cumberland Community Chamber of Commerce think their town is pretty great —and they're right. Very Merry Falmouth kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the 31st annual Falmouth Community tree lighting in Village Park. Friday night includes the Falmouth300 kick-off fireworks and the Very Merry Mix and Mingle. On Saturday, there's an ugly sweater 5K and a Merry Mile fun run, free holiday movie screenings at Flagship Cinemas, free horse-drawn wagon rides and the Hot-in-a-Pot cook-off. So fa-la-la-la-la-la your way to Falmouth. Also, be on the lookout for Santa. He won't be in a sleigh; he'll be zipping around Route 1 on a Segway on Saturday.Solarus/Shutterstock.comBroadway at Good Theater 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $45. goodtheater.com They say the neon lights are bright on Munjoy Hill. OK, that might not be entirely true, but what is true is that it's time for the annual Broadway at Good Theater concerts, starring a pair of true Broadway luminaries. This year's performers are Eric Kunze and Kathy Voytko. Kunze had his Broadway debut as Marius in "Les Miserables" and has also been in "Miss Saigon" and "Damn Yankees" with Jerry Lewis. At present, he's playing Prince Eric in the national tour of "The Little Mermaid." Yoytko was seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder." Other credits include "Tuck Everlasting," "Next to Normal,=" and "The Pirate Queen." She also played Eva Peron in the last national tour of "Evita" and was Christine on the national tour of "The Phantom of the Opera." Between the two of these accomplished players, you'll hear songs like "Maria" from "West Side Story," "A Man Doesn't Know" from "Damn Yankees" and "Hello Young Lovers" from "The King and I," among other tunes. This year's special guest is Daniel Patrick Smith who will be singing tunes from "The Music Man" and "Pipe Dream." The show is rounded out with local cast members Glenn Anderson, Marissa Brown, Hannah Daly, Madeline Fitzgerald, Jim Gaddis, Laura Houck, John Lanham, Steve Leighton, Conor Riordan Martin, Lynne McGhee, Jen Means, Halim Moldaver and Shannon Thurston.Allen.G/Shutterstock.comGolden Chariot Ride & Cocktail Party 5 p.m. Friday and Dec. 8. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $25. trolleymuseum.org Santa may drive a sleigh, but what he doesn't have is a golden chariot. You can, however, ride on one at the Seashore Trolley Museum during its annual evenings of holiday cheer. You'll ride the open air Golden Chariot trolley during which someone surely will start a round of Christmas Carols as you head into the woods and back during a wondrous, open-air ride. Tickets include two signature cocktails, beer or wine and appetizers. And speaking of those signature cocktails, this year's offerings are the Yo-Ho-Ho-Ho, a chilled, rum-based drink, and the Naughty but Nice, made with hot cider and bourbon. Cheers indeed!Photo courtesy of Seashore Trolley MuseumCopper Beech Tree Lighting 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org It's a Portland winter tradition, so gather 'round the old Copper Beach Tree on the grounds of the Portland Museum of Art for the annual lighting. Portland's Poet Laureate Gibson Fay-LeBlanc will share meditative poems, and The Marshmallow Cart will serve up street-side s'mores. Then the glorious moment will come where a switch is flicked and the 100-year-old copper beach tree comes to life.Photo courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art'Always, Patsy Cline' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 7, 8 & 9. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. sacorivertheatre.org You'd be crazy to miss this show about a many year friendship between singer Patsy Cline and her pen pal, fan and confidant, Louise Segar. You'll fall to pieces with happiness, sorrow and all the emotions that come with the life story of country legend Cline, from her breakthrough on live radio to fame at the Grand Ole Opry. "Always, Patsy Cline" features 27 hits including "Crazy, " Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," and "Sweet Dreams." The show stars Jennifer Porter and Molly Bryant Roberts along with a live band. Don't stop to see a weepin' willow, make a beeline for Bar Mills for a wonderful show.Photo courtesy of The Originals17th annual Westbrook Festival of Trees 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Other viewings run through Dec. 9. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook, free, donations accepted for local charities. westbrookfestivaloftrees.com Come feast your eyes on 50 gorgeously and creatively decorated trees created by local businesses and nonprofit organizations. You'll also see Paul Corbett's model train display and a crèche and village scene. Depending on when you visit, lunch and dinner will be available for purchase and there's a breakfast with Santa on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.Evgeniya Smolyaninova/Shutterstock.comShaker Christmas Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, New Gloucester, free. maineshakers.com Shake a tail feather up to Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village for its annual Shaker Christmas Fair. It's a nostalgic holiday tradition that takes place at America's only active Shaker community. Entry is free but bring some loot for Shaker baked goods, including Sister Frances' famous fruitcakes, culinary herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, Shaker pancake mix, wooden ware, furniture, antiques, baskets, knit goods, toys, ornaments, fresh-cut Maine Christmas trees and wreaths, homemade doughnuts, hot cider and more. White Elephant room proceeds benefit local food pantries. You can also grab a tasty lunch plate while you're there.Photo courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker VillageMaine Nordmenn Julefest Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Rochambeau Club, 329 South St., Biddeford, $15, under 10 free. mainenordmenn.com It's Julefest time in Biddeford! The Norwegian celebration includes singing and dancing around the juletre (Christmas tree) with Warren Johnson on the accordion, the St. Lucia Pageant, a silent auction, music, handmade crafts and kids' activities. Keep an eye out for the Scandinavian Julenisse. He's the legendary Christmas household spirit who doesn't use a chimney, but rather the front door to deliver presents.Stale Edstrom/Shutterstock.com'The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale' 7 p.m. Saturday. Strom Auditorium, 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport, $15 in advance, $17 at the door. kineticenergyalive.com Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions presents a show written, choreographed and directed by owner Kea Tesseyman. "The Lion King, A Brothers' Tale," is an original adaptation of the Disney classic. Tesseyman's version adds an unexpected twist, and the dancers blend several styles of movement, music and format in their retelling. Tesseyman first heard "The Lion King" Broadway soundtrack when she was 9 years old and has been struck by it ever since. From exploring the concept of the underdog becoming hero to what it's like to overcome huge odds and how important it is to honor the earth, her fascination is finally coming to life on the stage. Tesseyman was also struck by the character of Scar and long wondered what made him so hateful while also wondering if King Mufasa was always so honorable. These themes and others will all be explored in a compelling, one-of-a-kind performance.Image courtesy of Kinetic Energy Alive Dance Productions
Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.