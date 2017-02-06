Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: February 6, 2017

Brewer’s Cup hockey, Banff Mountain Film Fest and some Valentine-themed events: 9 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'Casablanca' 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $5. mayostreetarts.com Mayo Street Arts might not be a gin joint, but it's happy to be hosting a screening of the 1942 classic Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman film "Casablanca." Just think, if you bring a stranger with you to see this film, you might end up looking at them when it's over and saying, "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." Either way, here's a fun chance to see a classic on a big screen on the cheap. Said another way: Here's looking at you, kid. And, lest you forget, the fundamental things apply as time goes by.Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

    'Casablanca'

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $5. mayostreetarts.com
    Mayo Street Arts might not be a gin joint, but it's happy to be hosting a screening of the 1942 classic Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman film "Casablanca." Just think, if you bring a stranger with you to see this film, you might end up looking at them when it's over and saying, "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." Either way, here's a fun chance to see a classic on a big screen on the cheap. Said another way: Here's looking at you, kid. And, lest you forget, the fundamental things apply as time goes by.
    Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

  • Opera on Tap! 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bissell Brothers Brewing Co., 4 Thompson's Point Road, donations accepted at the door. portopera.org Long week? Here's a unique way to unwind as you enjoy a Substance Ale or one of Bissell Brothers' other luscious liquid offerings. While you sip, your ears will be soothed by live opera singing from baritone Robert Mellon. He'll hit you with music from across the history of opera, and if opera is a foreign world to you, you're all the more welcome.Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Opera on Tap!

    5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bissell Brothers Brewing Co., 4 Thompson's Point Road, donations accepted at the door. portopera.org
    Long week? Here's a unique way to unwind as you enjoy a Substance Ale or one of Bissell Brothers' other luscious liquid offerings. While you sip, your ears will be soothed by live opera singing from baritone Robert Mellon. He'll hit you with music from across the history of opera, and if opera is a foreign world to you, you're all the more welcome.
    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animated 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday. SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10, $8 for SPACE members and students with ID. space538.org See the five Oscar-nominated animated shorts films along with three other recent gems and decide for yourself who should win the golden statue. Films include American ones "Borrowed Time" and "Piper," Canadian short "Blind Vaysha" and Canadian and UK selection "Pear Cider and Cigarettes," a 35-minute short about a troubled friendship, and because there's no shortage of violence, language, sex and drug use in this one, SPACE is saving it for last so that parents can opt to depart with kids beforehand and still see all of the other films.A still from the Icelandic film "The Accord" Image by Erlendur Thor Magnusson

    Oscar Nominated Shorts: Animated

    7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday. SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10, $8 for SPACE members and students with ID. space538.org
    See the five Oscar-nominated animated shorts films along with three other recent gems and decide for yourself who should win the golden statue. Films include American ones "Borrowed Time" and "Piper," Canadian short "Blind Vaysha" and Canadian and UK selection "Pear Cider and Cigarettes," a 35-minute short about a troubled friendship, and because there's no shortage of violence, language, sex and drug use in this one, SPACE is saving it for last so that parents can opt to depart with kids beforehand and still see all of the other films.
    A still from the Icelandic film "The Accord" Image by Erlendur Thor Magnusson

  • Family Snowshoeing 10 a.m. Saturday. Hawkes Preserve, trail head at Great Falls School, 73 Justice Way, Gorham, free, reservations required. prlt.org Show winter you love it by bringing the family for a snowshoe nature walk at Hawkes Preserve in Gorham. It's a terrific way to introduce your kids (suggested for 3 years and older) to snowshoeing as there will be games and forest exploration led by Marion Doyle of WinterKids. The trail is a one-mile look through hemlock forests and along the Presumpscot River and includes the historic canal towpath.Shutterstock.com

    Family Snowshoeing

    10 a.m. Saturday. Hawkes Preserve, trail head at Great Falls School, 73 Justice Way, Gorham, free, reservations required. prlt.org
    Show winter you love it by bringing the family for a snowshoe nature walk at Hawkes Preserve in Gorham. It's a terrific way to introduce your kids (suggested for 3 years and older) to snowshoeing as there will be games and forest exploration led by Marion Doyle of WinterKids. The trail is a one-mile look through hemlock forests and along the Presumpscot River and includes the historic canal towpath.
    Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Brewer's Cup Pond Hockey Invitational 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rink at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $5. therinkatthompsonspoint.com OK, hockey fans, here's a chance to cheer your head off while you groove out to tuneage from DJs, drink beer, eat from food trucks and warm yourself by fire pits. That's right, it's time for the Maine Brewer's Cup Pond Hockey Invitational. Allagash, Maine Beer Co., Orono, Oxbow and Shipyard will be skating their hearts out and shooting the puck on their way to glory. And if you stick around, the rink will be open for public skating after the championship game.Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Maine Brewer's Cup Pond Hockey Invitational

    11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The Rink at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $5. therinkatthompsonspoint.com
    OK, hockey fans, here's a chance to cheer your head off while you groove out to tuneage from DJs, drink beer, eat from food trucks and warm yourself by fire pits. That's right, it's time for the Maine Brewer's Cup Pond Hockey Invitational. Allagash, Maine Beer Co., Orono, Oxbow and Shipyard will be skating their hearts out and shooting the puck on their way to glory. And if you stick around, the rink will be open for public skating after the championship game.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Maine State Pinball Championships Doors at 11 a.m., competition starts at noon Saturday. New England Pinball, 25 Hickory Lane, Gorham. 892-2963, free. Long before video games and smartphones, pinball machines ruled the arcades and can still be played throughout the world. Want to see some of Maine's best pinball wizards duke it out for the title of Maine State Pinball Champion? Head to Gorham to the home of John Reuter who will be hosting the event and has a collection of about 85 pinball machines. There will be 16 players in a four-round elimination tournament. And yes, it's OK to hum The Who's "Pinball Wizard" and its line "He stands like a statue/Becomes part of the machine/Feeling all the bumpers/Always playing clean." BTW, the winner heads to the national tournament later this year! Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouullette

    Maine State Pinball Championships

    Doors at 11 a.m., competition starts at noon Saturday. New England Pinball, 25 Hickory Lane, Gorham. 892-2963, free.
    Long before video games and smartphones, pinball machines ruled the arcades and can still be played throughout the world. Want to see some of Maine's best pinball wizards duke it out for the title of Maine State Pinball Champion? Head to Gorham to the home of John Reuter who will be hosting the event and has a collection of about 85 pinball machines. There will be 16 players in a four-round elimination tournament. And yes, it's OK to hum The Who's "Pinball Wizard" and its line "He stands like a statue/Becomes part of the machine/Feeling all the bumpers/Always playing clean." BTW, the winner heads to the national tournament later this year!
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouullette

  • Full Moon Eclipse Yoga with live drumming 2 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Scarborough Yoga, 433 Route 1, Scarborough, $33. eventbrite.com For yoga with a percussive twist, grab your mat and head to Scarborough. Robin Ivy of Robin's Zodiac Zone and Kate Beever of Maine Music Health are joining forces with the goal of awakening joy during the first eclipse of the year. You'll be led by Ivy through a vinyasa practice during which you'll move and breathe to live music provided by multi-instrumentalist Beever. The afternoon will be restorative, playful and musical and will include some astrology insights about February's pair of eclipses and how they impact the physical and emotional body. Register in advance online or stop by the studio.Robin Ivy (left) and Kate Beever (right) Photo by Zach Nugent

    Full Moon Eclipse Yoga with live drumming

    2 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Scarborough Yoga, 433 Route 1, Scarborough, $33. eventbrite.com
    For yoga with a percussive twist, grab your mat and head to Scarborough. Robin Ivy of Robin's Zodiac Zone and Kate Beever of Maine Music Health are joining forces with the goal of awakening joy during the first eclipse of the year. You'll be led by Ivy through a vinyasa practice during which you'll move and breathe to live music provided by multi-instrumentalist Beever. The afternoon will be restorative, playful and musical and will include some astrology insights about February's pair of eclipses and how they impact the physical and emotional body. Register in advance online or stop by the studio.
    Robin Ivy (left) and Kate Beever (right) Photo by Zach Nugent

  • Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret 2 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Room at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15, $25 per couple. chocolatechurcharts.org Grab your sweetheart – and, hey, that just might be yourself – and head to the Chocolate Church for an afternoon cabaret performance of timeless, romantic tunes. You'll swoon while they croon, and this includes Andy Barber, Alison Lee Freeman and Liz Lannon with Sean Fleming on piano and assorted special guests. Bring some extra dough with you for the beverage and dessert bars. Cheers and yum! Ain't love grand?Andy Barber serenades the audience at a previous Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret show. Photo courtesy of Chocolate Church Arts

    Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret

    2 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Room at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15, $25 per couple. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Grab your sweetheart – and, hey, that just might be yourself – and head to the Chocolate Church for an afternoon cabaret performance of timeless, romantic tunes. You'll swoon while they croon, and this includes Andy Barber, Alison Lee Freeman and Liz Lannon with Sean Fleming on piano and assorted special guests. Bring some extra dough with you for the beverage and dessert bars. Cheers and yum! Ain't love grand?
    Andy Barber serenades the audience at a previous Hot Chocolate Valentine Cabaret show. Photo courtesy of Chocolate Church Arts

  • Banff Mountain Film Festival 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $21 at the door, students $15 in advance, $18 at the door. statetheatreportland.com Of all the mountain film festivals in the world, Banff takes the cake for being the largest and most prestigious. You'll see stunning award-winning films and audience favorites from the nearly 300 entries from 35 countries. Travel from remote landscapes and cultures and also get up close and personal with pulse-quickening mountain sports. Adrenaline junkies, adventurers and anyone who wants to see the world in incredible fashion, this festival is for you. And there will be different films shown on each night, so you may want to consider hitting both.A still from the Icelandic film "The Accord" Image by Erlendur Thor Magnusson

    Banff Mountain Film Festival

    7 p.m. Sunday and Monday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $21 at the door, students $15 in advance, $18 at the door. statetheatreportland.com
    Of all the mountain film festivals in the world, Banff takes the cake for being the largest and most prestigious. You'll see stunning award-winning films and audience favorites from the nearly 300 entries from 35 countries. Travel from remote landscapes and cultures and also get up close and personal with pulse-quickening mountain sports. Adrenaline junkies, adventurers and anyone who wants to see the world in incredible fashion, this festival is for you. And there will be different films shown on each night, so you may want to consider hitting both.
    A still from the Icelandic film "The Accord" Image by Erlendur Thor Magnusson

